  • Home
  • /
  • Eau Claire
  • /
  • Fast Fuel Fresh Grill & Juice Lounge - 329 Water Street
A map showing the location of Fast Fuel Fresh Grill & Juice Lounge 329 Water StreetView gallery

Fast Fuel Fresh Grill & Juice Lounge 329 Water Street

review star

No reviews yet

329 Water Street

Eau Claire, WI 54703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Entrees

Eau Classic

$9.99

Brown Rice, Sautéed Onion & Peppers, Black Beans, Greens, Dairy Free cheddar cheese, FF Pico, & Avocado Dressing. Next choose your protein!

Fast Fuel Kicker

$9.99

Brown Rice, grilled Onions & Peppers, Black Beans, Greens, Pepper jack cheese, FF Pico, Chipotle Sauce, Honey Cilantro , & Crunchy tortilla strips. Next choose your protein!

Jungle Jack

$9.99

Brown rice, grilled Onion & Peppers, Black hill beans, Greens, DAIRY FREE Cheddar cheese, & Chipotle dressing. Next choose your protein!

Thai Peanut

$9.99

Quiona, Edamame Slaw, Greens, cheese, Drippy Aioli & Thai Peanut Dressing, & Crunchy tortilla strips Next choose your protein!

BYO Bowl

$9.99

BYO Açaí Bowl

$7.99Out of stock

BYO Loaded Wrap

$9.99

BYO Super Salad

$9.99

Gourmet Toast

$5.99+

Soup

$6.99

Mini Acai Bowl

$4.99

Cold Press Juice & Drinks

Kombucha

$4.99

Liquid Death Water

$2.99

Fiji Water

$2.99

Sparkling Water

$1.99

Roots

$9.99Out of stock

Glow Up

$9.99Out of stock

Heartbeat

$9.99Out of stock

Sweet Heat

$9.99Out of stock

Watermelon Sugar High

$9.99Out of stock

Bolt

$9.99Out of stock

1 Day Reset (2green day) (1glow up) (1heartbeat) (1roots)

$48.95Out of stock

Glass Apple

$9.99Out of stock

Green Day

$9.99Out of stock

Fast Snacks

Pita Chips & Cashew Cheese

$4.49

Pita Chips & Smashed Guac

$4.99

Pita Chips & Edamame Dip

$4.99

Pita Chips- No Dip

$2.49

Snickerdoodle Energii Balls

$6.49

Cacao Brownie Energii Balls

$7.99

Avocado Pudding

$5.99

Extra Fast Fuel Pico/ Guac/ Power Up

$2.99

Trail Mix

$8.99

Parfait

$5.99

Prep Items

Hikers Harvest

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy healthy fast food!

Location

329 Water Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Valley Burger Co. -
orange starNo Reviews
1004 Menomonie Street Eau Claire, WI 54703
View restaurantnext
Pablo Center at the Confluence
orange starNo Reviews
128 Graham Ave Eau Claire, WI 54701
View restaurantnext
The Plus - 208 S Barstow St
orange starNo Reviews
208 S Barstow St Eau Claire, WI 54701
View restaurantnext
Stella Blues
orange starNo Reviews
306 E Madison St Eau Claire, WI 54703
View restaurantnext
Fast Fuel - Plant Based Grab & Go Fast Food
orange starNo Reviews
930 Galloway Street Eau Claire, WI 54703
View restaurantnext
Shanghai Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
2930 Craig Road Eau Claire, WI 54701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Eau Claire

Tokyo Japanese Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 143
2426 London rd Eau claire, WI 54701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Eau Claire
Winona
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
La Crosse
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston