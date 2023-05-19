Pineapple Bliss

$10.99

Get ready for a burst of tropical flavor with our Pineapple Bliss smoothie! This refreshing blend features a perfect mix of fresh and frozen pineapple, blended together with the tangy sweetness of freshly squeezed oranges. With a bubbly texture and a refreshing taste, this smoothie is the perfect treat for a hot summer day. Let the tropical flavors transport you to a lush oasis, where the sun is shining and the waves are crashing on the shore. Our Pineapple Bliss smoothie is the perfect way to escape the stresses of daily life and indulge in a moment of pure bliss. Come try it today and savor the sweet taste of paradise in every sip.