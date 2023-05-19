Midae
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Our smoothies, fresh fruit, and superfoods are made with the highest-quality ingredients and are designed to provide maximum nutrition and health benefits. We offer fast service, delivery and curbside pickup, so you can enjoy our products at home, at work, or on-the-go. We believe in making healthy eating accessible and enjoyable for everyone, so come visit us today!
Location
403 South Barstow Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701
