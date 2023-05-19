Restaurant header imageView gallery

Midae

403 South Barstow Street

Eau Claire, WI 54701

Welcome to the club! First smoothie free. FREE1
Popular Items

Raspberry Delight

Raspberry Delight

$10.99

Get ready for a burst of fruity flavor with our Raspberry Delight smoothie! Featuring luscious raspberries, sweet pineapple, and a citrusy kick from freshly squeezed oranges, this refreshing blend is perfect for those who love the tangy taste of berries. With a light and smooth texture, this nutritious treat is a perfect snack or breakfast option that will keep you satisfied and energized all day long. Come and try our Raspberry Delight smoothie today!

Triple Berry Banana

Triple Berry Banana

$10.99

Experience the perfect blend of tart and sweet with our Triple Berry Banana smoothie! We start with a refreshing blend of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and bananas, perfectly balanced for a delicious taste that's packed with antioxidants and nutrients. To create a smooth, thick texture that's cold and refreshing, we add a splash of Perfect Hydration alkaline water. With a bold berry flavor and a hint of creamy banana, this smoothie is the perfect choice for a quick snack or a healthy breakfast on-the-go. Try it today and treat yourself to a deliciously refreshing burst of flavors!

Pineapple Raspberry Citrus

Pineapple Raspberry Citrus

$7.99

DRINKS

Fruit Only Smoothies

Our fruity blends are made with a mix of fresh, frozen, and squeezed fruits, along with a cup of Perfect Hydration alkaline water. Each blend creates 24 ounces of smoothie goodness, perfect for 1-2 people. 100% whole food with no added juice, sugar, dairy, or artificial flavors. Plus, we offer the option to add organic superfood mixes for an extra nutritional boost. Come try our guilt-free creations today!
Blackberry Sunrise

Blackberry Sunrise

$10.99

A delicious mixture to start your day off right. All your morning fruit mixed with frozen blackberries.

Cherry Banana Blast

Cherry Banana Blast

$8.99

Get ready to blast off to fruity paradise with our Cherry Banana Blast smoothie! This thick and cold creation is packed with frozen dark cherries, fresh and frozen bananas, and a tropical blend of mango and pineapple. It's the perfect sweet and fruity treat for any time of day!

Cherry Berry Sour

Cherry Berry Sour

$9.99

Frozen Dark Cherries - Frozen Blackberries - Fresh Pineapple - Fresh Blueberries - Squeezed Lemon Your new favorite lemonade mixture! Unique, fresh, and no added juice or sugar.

Pineapple Bliss

Pineapple Bliss

$10.99

Get ready for a burst of tropical flavor with our Pineapple Bliss smoothie! This refreshing blend features a perfect mix of fresh and frozen pineapple, blended together with the tangy sweetness of freshly squeezed oranges. With a bubbly texture and a refreshing taste, this smoothie is the perfect treat for a hot summer day. Let the tropical flavors transport you to a lush oasis, where the sun is shining and the waves are crashing on the shore. Our Pineapple Bliss smoothie is the perfect way to escape the stresses of daily life and indulge in a moment of pure bliss. Come try it today and savor the sweet taste of paradise in every sip.

Raspberry Banana Citrus

Raspberry Banana Citrus

$10.99
Raspberry Delight

Raspberry Delight

$10.99

Get ready for a burst of fruity flavor with our Raspberry Delight smoothie! Featuring luscious raspberries, sweet pineapple, and a citrusy kick from freshly squeezed oranges, this refreshing blend is perfect for those who love the tangy taste of berries. With a light and smooth texture, this nutritious treat is a perfect snack or breakfast option that will keep you satisfied and energized all day long. Come and try our Raspberry Delight smoothie today!

Strawberry Banana Splash

Strawberry Banana Splash

$8.99

Take a sip of summer with our Strawberry Splash smoothie! Bursting with juicy strawberries and an invigorating orange finish, this blend is a refreshing and healthy pick-me-up anytime of the day. Creamy bananas provide the perfect balance of sweetness, while alkaline water hydrates your body and balances your pH levels. Indulge in a fruity and creamy sensation that will leave you feeling satisfied and refreshed. Come try it for yourself!

Strawberry Lemon

Strawberry Lemon

$10.99

Transport yourself to a summer paradise with our Strawberry Lemonade smoothie! This refreshing blend features juicy strawberries and sweet pineapple, perfectly balanced for a light and refreshing taste. We then add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice for a zesty kick that will make your taste buds dance. This guilt-free indulgence is perfect for a quick snack or a refreshing breakfast that will keep you energized and satisfied all day long. Come try it for yourself and experience the taste of summer in every sip!

Triple Berry Banana

Triple Berry Banana

$10.99

Experience the perfect blend of tart and sweet with our Triple Berry Banana smoothie! We start with a refreshing blend of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and bananas, perfectly balanced for a delicious taste that's packed with antioxidants and nutrients. To create a smooth, thick texture that's cold and refreshing, we add a splash of Perfect Hydration alkaline water. With a bold berry flavor and a hint of creamy banana, this smoothie is the perfect choice for a quick snack or a healthy breakfast on-the-go. Try it today and treat yourself to a deliciously refreshing burst of flavors!

Fruit + Alkaline Water

24 oz Alkaline Water Cup

24 oz Alkaline Water Cup

$2.99

Bottled Alkaline Water

24 oz Alkaline Water

24 oz Alkaline Water

$2.99Out of stock
1 gallon Alkaline Water

1 gallon Alkaline Water

$8.99Out of stock

FOOD

Smoothie Bowls

Strawberry Pineapple

$8.99Out of stock
Cherry Berry

Cherry Berry

$7.99
Pineapple Raspberry Citrus

Pineapple Raspberry Citrus

$7.99

Fruit Cups

Pineapple Chunks

Pineapple Chunks

$4.49+
Strawberry + Blueberry

Strawberry + Blueberry

$4.99+
Orange Slices

Orange Slices

$2.49
Orange Slices + Raspberry

Orange Slices + Raspberry

$5.06
Strawberry + Pineapple + Blueberry

Strawberry + Pineapple + Blueberry

$4.99+
Pineapple + Blueberry

Pineapple + Blueberry

$4.49+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am
Wednesday12:30 pm - 4:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Our smoothies, fresh fruit, and superfoods are made with the highest-quality ingredients and are designed to provide maximum nutrition and health benefits. We offer fast service, delivery and curbside pickup, so you can enjoy our products at home, at work, or on-the-go. We believe in making healthy eating accessible and enjoyable for everyone, so come visit us today!

Website

Location

403 South Barstow Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

