Fast Fuel Plant Based Grab & Go Fast Food
No reviews yet
930 Galloway Street
Suite 14
Eau Claire, WI 54703
Popular Items
High Protein Edamame Chip Dip
Cold Press Juice
Autumn Harvest-- Seasonal!
Pear Apple Lemon Cinnamon You're going to LOVE this seasonal cold press using organic Pears and Apples right from our very own Fast Fuel Farm. Enjoy, it won't last long!
Glow Up Greens
Cucumber Celery Pineapple Lemon
HeartBeet
+ Apple, + Beet, Carrot. Lemon *Heart health, contains lutein, regulates blood pressure, liver health, digestive health, with a boost of energy!
Roots
Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Ginger
Green Day Greens
Cucumber Kale Ginger Orange Lemon
Glass Apple- Most Popular
Apple, lemon, ginger. *High in Fiber, Prevents LDL cholesterol absorption, liver function, kidney and gallstones, Helps with arthritis and heart disease.
Sweet Heat- Limited
Apple, Pineapple, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Lemon,. The perfect sipper with a kick! *Muscle function, increases oxygen productivity, boosts metabolism helps prevent cell damage, Vit A,B, C, K and Potassium.
1 Day Reset
Available always! Ahhh, it's time for a reset. Maybe, you're ready to kick start some new habits? Maybe you need that gentle boost of energy and refreshness. When you have a clean digestive track it allows your body to actually absorb what your body needs most. Mind Body Action Heres your 1 day line up. 1 HeartBeet: Apple, Carrot, Beet, Lemon. 1 Glow Up: Cucumber, Celery, Pineapple, Lemon 1 Green Day: Cucumber, Kale, Ginger, Orange, Lemon 1 Roots: Carrot, Apple, Pineapple, Lemon 1 Glow Up: Cucumber, Celery, Pineapple, Lemon Rules of the Cleanse: No food, caffeine, alcohol… Just juice. You can have water and herbal tea in- between to satisfy cravings. More instructions to come.
3 Day Reset
Available Friday and Tuesday, thank you for helping us with scheduling the juice production! 3 Glow Up: Cucumber, Pineapple, Celery, Lemon 3 Green Day: Cucumber, Kale, Ginger, Orange, Lemon 3 Aloha: Carrot, Apple, Jalapeno, Lemon 3 HeartBeet: Apple, Carrot, Beet, Lemon. 3 Cashew Milk Or Choice of Golden Latte: Cashews, Maple Syrup, Himalayan Pink Salt, Vanilla, Cinnamon. Or Choice of Golden Latte: add to order notes check out if you'd like Golden Lattes instead. Rules of the Reset: No food, caffeine, alcohol for 3-days… Just juice. Can have water and herbal tea in- between. Of course you know your body better than anyone, and you also know your discipline levels. Do what feels right with your body.
Fast Snacks, Pudding & Parfaits
DAIRY FREE PARFAIT
Coconut Chia Yogurt Blueberries, Strawberries, Cashew Coconut, Cacao Nibs The favorite Yogurt Parfait is one of the favorite "go to" foods! Rich in calcium, protein and other healthful body fueling nutrients, your loaded yogur parfait really packs a punch.
Red White & Blue
Vanilla Yogurt Strawberry Blueberries Cashews Cacao Nibs (Raw form of Chocolate, with out the sugar!! :) Coconut Protein packed, this succulent grab and go parfait tastes like summer. The Strawberry, Blueberry protein snack is a great source of energy no matter what time it is. Blueberries are known superfood providing many many health benefits too. Just ask Google!
Avocado Chocolate Pudding
Your favorite chocolate pudding, made with Avocado, Maple Syrup, Sea Salt, and Vanilla. Sooo good, you'll be eating this for your everyday snack!
Trail Munch Mix
Mixed & Packaged by Fast Fuel! Roasted Cashews, Roasted Sunflower Seeds, Roasted Pepitas, Dried Cranberries, Sunflower Oil. *No added Salt or Sugar
Wraps
Avocado Pecan Hummus Wrap
This is mouthful! Red pepper hummus from water street deli hummus, banana peppers for a sweet zing, pecans for extra crunch and healthy fats, surrounded by leafy spinach. kale, micro greens with a dollop of pico!
Walnut Taco Quinoa Wrap
*Vegan. Walnuts sautéed in liquid aminos, smoked salt and leeks! Wrapped in a soft delicious garlic and herb wrap, loaded with Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Avocado, Red Pepper Hummus and Spinach. Tastes best a few minutes after opening if you enjoy a melt in your mouth savory experience!
Energii Balls
Chewy Cacao Brownie
Cocoa, Chocolate Chips, Almond Butter, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Sea Salt.
Snickerdoodle
We brought the treats without the fillers! Drippy Almond Butter, Almond Flour, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon, Chocolate Chips, Honey, Vanilla
Home Sweet Home
Dates, Pecans, Coconut, Vanilla, Maple Syrup-- The ideal grab & go snack to fuel your energy and your taste buds! *Try with a Morning Fillip
Gourmet AvoSmash Toast
Panda Toast
Served on two 9 Graintastic Pieces of Toast! House Guac | Roasted Cashew | Dried Cranberries | Red Pepper
AvoTaco Toast
*Popular Served on two 9 Graintastic Pieces of Toast! House Guac | Walnut "Meat" | Leeks | Aminos | Spices | Local Red Pepper Hummus | Everything Seasoning
Everything Toast
Served on two 9 Graintastic Pieces of Toast! House Guac | Layer of Spinach Spinach | Everything Seasoning
Do the Salsa
Served on two 9 Graintastic Pieces of Toast! House Guac | Salsa | Spinach | Pickled Onion
Build Your Own Toast!
Bowls & Salads
Yellow Curried Cranberry Quinoa Salad
Quinoa sautéed in a Yellow Curry with Yellow & Green Peppers, Lemon Juice, Red Pepper Flakes, Carrots, Raw Almonds,, Pepitas, Cranberries, Leeks, Sea Salt, Curry Powder ( Spices: Turmeric, Celery, Cumin) Black Pepper. Enjoy it Hot or cold!
Thai Peanut Quinoa Salad
Grab N Go Spinach, Vegetable Broth Steamed Quinoa, Pecans, Thai Peanut Sauce, Dried Cranberries. Eat plants, from plants, using plant utensils!
Sautéed Walnut & Hummus Salad
Fresh Grab N Go Spinach, Walnuts Sautéed in Leeks, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Jalapeño, Cilantro and chili seasoning, and Red Pepper Hummus Sea Salt. Eat plants, from plants, using plant utensils!
Black Bean Quinoa Vegan Cheesy Bowl
* Made with Vegan Cheese made from Sweet Potato, & Cashews! Also Loaded with Black Beans, Quinoa Steamed in Vegetable Broth and Spices, Celery, Cranberries, Pecans & Vegan Cashew/Sweet Potato Cheese.
Specialty Drinks
BOLT
An energizing organic plant blend to replace coffee or your pre work out! Made with Organic: Ashwaganda, Panax Ginseng,Blue Spirulina, Quinoa Sprouts, Green Coffee Beans (Caffine), Cordyceps Mushroom, Lions Mane Mushroom, Coconut Sugar, Raspberry, Stevia, Monk Fruit Extract, Contains Tree Nuts (Coconuts)
Cashew Nut Mylk | Dairy Free
Water, Cashews, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Sea Salt, Cinnamon. Very popular non-dairy beverage made from whole cashews, cinnamon, and more. It has a smooth, rich consistency loaded with vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, other beneficial plant superfoods. Get your protein!
Mixed Berry Kombucha
Locally Brewed in Eau Claire with locally harvested fruit. Live Culture Probiotics for Gut Health! Filtered Water, Strawberry, Blueberry Raspberry, Black Raspberry, Black Tea, Live Cultures
Blackberry Kombucha
Locally Brewed in Eau Claire with locally harvested fruit. Live Culture Probiotics for Gut Health! Filtered Water, Blackberry, Black Tea, Live Cultures
SoCure- OrangeAid Mimosa
SoCURE- Elderberry Tonic
Yes, it's your sober elixir! Super fermented black tea, with 1 Serving of Lions Mane ++ an added immune boost from Vitamin-C Cold Pressed Oranges. SoCURE is the the feel good drink. Lions Mane is known to improve memory, brain fog, and has long lasting neurological benefits improving the longevity of the brain! This is a functional beverage, meaning you'll seethe effects right away. Notice how focused, energized and alert you are while enjoying this one of a kind. Now add in vitamin C, healthy probiotics and a shot of elderberry syrup, this elixir is what everyBODY needs. A shot of elderberry tonic is full of immune boosting properties that help during the seasonal changes. Especially in the winter months when your body is lacking certain vitamins. Take this elixir as a preventative and stay ahead of the game! Elderberry Syrup ORGANIC: Elderberries, Honey, Lemon Juice, Rose Hips, Ginger, Turmeric Cinnamon, Star Anise, Clove. Contains: RAW HONEY
Daily Tonic Shots
Elderberry Syrup Daily
Elderberries have been used for centuries as a way to support the immune system. Filled with antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, Elderberry Syrup is a popular folk remedy for many situations. In fact, Hippocrates referred to the berries as "nature's medicine chest". Several studies have shown its effectivness in reducing the symptoms and duration of many cold and flu viruses making it a popular choice especially during the winter months. Our syrup not only contains Elderberries, but a variety of other herbs that assist in supporting healthy body systems. Sweetened with delicious local, raw honey, our syrup is loved by people of all ages! Some choose to take Elderberry Syrup daily, while others prefer to use only during times of need. Adult Serving Size: 1 TBSP per day or 1 TBSP every 3 hours (intensive use) Children (age 1+): 1 tsp per day or 3-4 tsp every 3-4 hours (intensive use)
Sun Tonic Daily
This originial formula is a sweet and fruity organic apple cider vinegar infused with pineapple, ginger, turmeric, nettle, rose hips, hibiscus and raw local honey. This tonic reminds us of summer and is delicious as a shot, salad dressing and (my personal favorite) a marinade! Sun Tonic is OVERFLOWING with beneficial properties. All of the ingredients in this tonic are known for their anti-inflammatory effects. It also contains several ingredients and compounds such as nettle, bromelain (found in pineapple) and vitamin C which are all anti-histamines. It is incredibly high in antioxidants which are essential for immune function. Sun Tonic may also promote proper digestion and metabolism. Suggested Serving Size: 1 Tbsp daily For intensive use: Take 1 Tbsp. 4 times per day.
Fire Tonic Daily
Fire Tonic (also known as Fire Cider) is a long standing traditional herbal remedy to support the immune system. This sweet & spicy infused vinegar is packed with a powerhouse of roots, veggies and herbs that are anti-viral, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-microbial. Many enjoy starting their day with a shot of this spicy brew. Wakes you right up! Fire Tonic is also a delicious addition to your cooking. Drizzle over your salad, add it to your favorite soups sauces, and marinades or even us it in tea! Suggested Serving Size: 1 Tbsp daily For intensive use: Take 1 Tbsp. 4 times per day
Local Honey
Organic Urban Honey- 1 Lb
ON SALE! Local Urban Honey from this years fall harvest. Urban honey from bees that live in our neighborhood back yards is the best honey possible for people living in or near Eau Claire. The closer you live, the better the honey is for you. When thinking about seasonal allergies, these bees are consuming form plants that are in our neighborhood. This improves our own immune system to fight off allergies and seasonal sickness! *This product is not intended to cure, diagnose, or prevent and disease or illness.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
