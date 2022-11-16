Fast Fuel Plant Based Grab & Go Fast Food

Organic Urban Honey- 1 Lb

$15.99

ON SALE! Local Urban Honey from this years fall harvest. Urban honey from bees that live in our neighborhood back yards is the best honey possible for people living in or near Eau Claire. The closer you live, the better the honey is for you. When thinking about seasonal allergies, these bees are consuming form plants that are in our neighborhood. This improves our own immune system to fight off allergies and seasonal sickness! *This product is not intended to cure, diagnose, or prevent and disease or illness.