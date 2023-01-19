- Home
The Plus 208 S Barstow St
208 S Barstow St
Eau Claire, WI 54701
Unlimited Soda
Juice
Tea/Coffee
Small Specialty Pizza
Small SPECIALTY DEEP DISH
Small Deep Dish Supreme
$15.00
Small DEEP DISH SOUTHWESTERN BBQ
$15.00
SMALL DEEP DISH TACO
$15.00
Small DEEP DISH MANGO CHICKEN BACON
$15.00
Small DEEP DISH Chicken Gouda
$15.00
Small DEEP DISH BEEF & BLUE
$15.00
Small DEEP DISH Garden
$15.00
Small DEEP DISH Bacon Cheeseburger
$15.00
Small DEEP DISH Sweet Chili
$15.00
Medium Specialty Pizza
Gluten Free Pizza
Large Specialty Pizza
Large DEEP DISH SPECIALTY PIZZA
Large DEEP DISH SUPREME
$22.00
Large DEEP DISH Southwestern BBQ
$22.00
Large DEEP DISH TACO
$22.00
Large DEEP DISH Thai Chicken
$22.00
Large DEEP DISH Mango Chicken Bacon
$22.00
Large DEEP DISH Chicken Gouda
$22.00
Large DEEP DISH Beef & Blue
$22.00
Large DEEP DISH CBR
$22.00
Large DEEP DISH Garden
$22.00
Large DEEP DISH Bacon Cheeseburger
$22.00
Large DEEP DISH Sweet Chili
$22.00
Tap Beer
Tap 1
$6.00
Tap 2
$5.00
Tap 3
$5.00
Tap 4
$5.00
Tap 5
$7.00+
Tap 6
$5.00
Tap 7
$5.00
Tap 8
$5.00
Tap 9
$5.00
Tap 10
$5.00
Tap 11
$4.50
Tap 12
$4.50
Pitcher 1
$23.00
Pitcher 2
$19.00
Pitcher 3
$19.00
Pitcher 4
$19.00
Pitcher 5
$19.00
Pitcher 6
$19.00
Pitcher 7
$19.00
Pitcher 8
$19.00
Pitcher 9
$19.00
Pitcher 10
$19.00
Pitcher 11
$17.00
Pitcher 12
$17.00
Wap Shot
$3.00
Wap Drink
$5.00
Vodka
Whiskey
Rail
$3.50
Windsor
$4.00
Canadian Club
$4.00
Crown Royal
$6.00
Crown Royal Apple
$6.00
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Jameson
$5.00
Seagram 7
$4.50
Tullamore Dew
$5.00
Dubliner
$4.00
Fireball
$4.50
Revel Stoke Pecan
$4.00
Revel Stoke Smoregasm
$4.00
Southern Comfort
$5.00
Old Smokey Salty Watermelon
$4.00
Old Smokey Salted Caramel
$4.00
Old Smokey Mango Habanero
$4.00
Redemption Rye
$7.00
Rum
Bourbon
Tequilla
Cordial
Ameretto
$3.50
Apple Pucker
$4.00
Blue Curacao
$4.00
Butterscotch Schnapps
$4.00
Chambord
$6.00
Cherry Pucker
$4.00
Creme de Bananna
$4.00
Creme De Cocoa Dark
$4.00
Creme De Cocoa White
$4.00
Creme de Menthe Dark
$4.00
Creme de Menthe White
$4.00
Disaronno Amaretto
$6.00
Dr Butterscotch
$4.00
Dr Cherry
$4.00
Dr. Mcgillicuddy
$4.00
Dr. Vanillacuddy
$4.00
Drambuie
$6.00
Frangelico
$6.00
Goldschlager
$4.50
Gran Mariner
$6.00
Grape Schnapps
$4.00
Jagermeister
$4.00
Kahula
$5.00
Kinky Blue
$4.00
Kinky Pink
$4.00
Midori/Melon Schnapps
$4.00
Peach Schnapps
$4.00
Peppermint Schnapps
$4.00
Raspberry Schnapps
$4.00
Rumpleminz
$4.50
Sambuca White
$4.50
Sloe Gin
$4.00
Watermelon Schnapps
$4.00
Scotch
Specialty Drinks
Alabama Slammer
$6.00
Apple Martini
$6.00
Bahama Mama
$6.00
Black Russian
$6.00
Blind/Blonde Russian
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$6.00
Blow Job Shot
$5.00
Car Bomb Shot
$6.00
Chocolate Martini
$6.00
Collins Vodka
$4.50
Colorado Bulldog
$5.00
Cosmopolitan
$6.00
Daquiri
$6.00
Dreamsicle
$6.00
Girl Scout Cookie Martini
$6.00
Girl Scout Cookie Shot
$5.00
Grape Ape Shot
$5.00
Green Tea Shot
$5.00
Harvey Wallbanger
$6.00
Jolly Rancher Shot
$5.00
Kamikazi shot
$5.00
Kater Shot
$6.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$5.00
Long Beach Tea
$6.00
Long Island Tea
$6.00
Lunch Box Shot
$5.00
Mai Tai
$6.00
Manhattan Brandy
$6.00
Manhattan Whiskey
$6.00
Margarita
$6.00
Mimosa
$6.00
Mojito
$6.00
Moscow Mule
$6.00
Old Fashion Brandy
$6.00
Old Fashion Whiskey
$6.00
Scooby Snack Drink
$6.00
Scooby Snack Shot
$5.00
Screwdriver
$6.00
Sea Breeze
$6.00
Sex on the Beach
$6.00
Slippery Nipple Shot
$5.00
Smith & Kerns
$5.00
TARA-RISER
$5.00
Tequilla Sunrise
$6.00
Vegas Bomb
$6.00
Washington Apple Martini
$6.00
Water Moccasin
$5.00
White Russian
$6.00
Btl/Can Beer
Bud Light Can
$4.00
Miller Lite Can
$4.00
Miller High Life Can
$4.00
Coors Light Can
$4.00
Busch Light Can
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
Heinenken
$5.00
White Claw Lime
$5.00
White Claw Black Cherry
$5.00
White Claw Mango
$5.00
Leinenkugel Original Can
$5.00
Leinenkugel Honey Weiss Can
$5.00
MGD Can
$5.00
Michelob Golden Light Can
$4.00
Rolling Rock
$5.00
Sam Adams Boston Red
$5.00
Budweiser Can
$4.00
PBR Can
$5.00
Leinie Toasted Bock
$5.00
Twisted Tea Can
$5.00
O'Douls Amber
$4.00
Shiner Bock Can
$5.00
White Wine by the Glass
Red Wine by the Glass
Vodka
Whiskey
Rum
Tequilla
Cordials
Ameretto
$18.00
Sour Apple Schnapps
$16.00
Blue Curacao
$17.00
Butterscotch Schnapps
$17.00
Chambord
$41.00
Peppermint Schnapps
$14.00
Cherry Schnapps
$13.00
Creme De Cocoa Dark/White
$18.00
Creme de Menthe Dark/White
$13.00
Cointreau
$58.00
Creme de Bananna
$13.00
Di Sarrano Amaretto
$41.00
Dr Cherry
$23.00
Dr Butterscotch
$23.00
Dr. Mcgillicuddy
$23.00
Dr. Vanillacuddy
$23.00
Drambuie
$60.00
Frangelico
$43.00
Goldschlager
$38.00
Gran Mariner
$55.00
Irish Cream
$21.00
Jagermeister
$36.00
Kahula
$38.00
Kinky Flavors
$25.00
Melon Liqueur
$13.00
Peach Schnapps
$17.00
Raspberry Schnapps
$13.00
Root Beer Schnapps
$13.00
Rumple Minze
$36.00
Sambuca White
$33.00
Triple Sec
$14.00
Watermelon Schnapps
$14.00
Wine and Sparkling
Sutter Home White Zinfandel 4-pack
$7.00
Sutter Home Chardonnay 4-pack
$7.00
Sutter Home Pinot Grigio 4-pack
$7.00
Sutter Home Moscato 4-pack
$7.00
Sutter Home Riesling 4-pack
$7.00
Sutter Home Sauvignon Blanc 4-pack
$7.00
Sutter Home Cabernet 4-pack
$7.00
Sutter Home Merlot 4-pack
$7.00
Sutter Home Pinot Noir 4-pack
$7.00
House Champagne
$7.00
Beer
6 Pack Miller Lite
$8.99
6 Pack Bud Light
$8.99
6 Pack Coors Light
$8.99
6 Pack High Life
$7.99
6 Pack Busch Light
$6.99
6 Pack Corona
$9.49
6 Pack Heinenken
$9.49
4 Pack White Claw
$7.99
6 Pack Leinenkugel Honey Weiss
$8.99
6 Pack Leinenkugel Original
$7.99
6 Pack MGD
$8.99
6 Pack Michelob Golden Light
$8.99
6 Pack Rolling Rock
$8.99
6 Pack Sam Adams Boston Lager
$11.99
6 Pack Budweiser
$8.99
6 Pack Leinie Toasted Bock
$8.99
6 Pack Twisted Tea
$10.49
6 Pack O'douls Amber
$7.99
6 Pack Shiner Bock
$10.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
The Plus, The Rev, The Metro
208 S Barstow St, Eau Claire, WI 54701
