The Plus 208 S Barstow St

Starters

Twisted Stix

$6.00

Susie-Q Nachos

$12.00

Rock'n Fries

$9.00

Bontons

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Juantons

$10.00

Pizza Fries

$12.00

Cover Band Nachos

$10.00

Italian Nachos

$12.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Crabby Fries

$8.00

Pickle Chips

$6.00

House Salad

$4.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Boneless Wings

Boneless BBQ

$12.00

Boneless Garlic Parmesan

$12.00

Boneless Thai Peanut

$12.00

Boneless Cajun Dry Rub

$12.00

Boneless Korean Bulgogi BBQ

$12.00

Boneless Mango Habanero

$12.00

Boneless Sriracha Dry Rub

$12.00

Boneless Buffalo

$12.00

Naked Boneless Wings

$12.00

Traditional Wings

Traditional BBQ

$12.00

Traditional Garlic Parmesan

$12.00

Traditional Thai Peanut

$12.00

Traditional Cajun Dry Rub

$12.00

Traditional Korean Bulgogi BBQ

$12.00

Traditional Mango Habanero

$12.00

Traditional Sriracha Dry Rub

$12.00

Traditional Buffalo

$12.00

Traditional Naked

$12.00

Unlimited Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Water

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tea/Coffee

Regular Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

To-Go Can Soda

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mist

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Diet Mist

$1.50

BYO Pizza

BYO Small Pizza

$10.00

BYO Small DEEP DISH

$10.00

BYO Medium Pizza

$12.00

BYO Gluten Free Pizza

$15.00

BYO Large Pizza

$16.00

BYO Large DEEP DISH

$16.00

Pizza Slice

$4.00

Small Specialty Pizza

Small Plus Supreme

$15.00

Small Southwestern BBQ

$15.00

Small Taco

$15.00

Small Thai Chicken

$15.00

Small Mango Chicken Bacon

$15.00

Small Chicken Gouda

$15.00

Small Beef and Blue

$15.00

Small CBR

$15.00

Small Garden

$15.00

Small Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Small Sweet Chili

$15.00

Small SPECIALTY DEEP DISH

Small Deep Dish Supreme

$15.00

Small DEEP DISH SOUTHWESTERN BBQ

$15.00

SMALL DEEP DISH TACO

$15.00

Small DEEP DISH MANGO CHICKEN BACON

$15.00

Small DEEP DISH Chicken Gouda

$15.00

Small DEEP DISH BEEF & BLUE

$15.00

Small DEEP DISH Garden

$15.00

Small DEEP DISH Garden

$15.00

Small DEEP DISH Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Small DEEP DISH Sweet Chili

$15.00

Medium Specialty Pizza

Medium Plus Supreme

$19.00

Medium Southwestern BBQ

$19.00

Medium Taco

$19.00

Medium Thai Chicken

$19.00

Medium Mango Chicken Bacon

$19.00

Medium Chicken Gouda

$19.00

Medium Beef and Blue

$19.00

Medium CBR

$19.00

Medium Garden

$19.00

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.00

Medium Sweet Chili

$19.00

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Plus Supreme

$22.00

Gluten Free Southwestern BBQ

$22.00

Gluten Free Taco

$22.00

Gluten Free Thai Chicken

$22.00

Gluten Free Mango Chicken Bacon

$22.00

Gluten Free Chicken Gouda

$22.00

Gluten Free CBR

$22.00

Gluten Free Garden

$22.00

Gluten Free Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.00

Gluten Free Sweet Chili

$22.00

Large Specialty Pizza

Large Plus Supreme

$22.00

Large Southwestern BBQ

$22.00

Large Taco

$22.00

Large Thai Chicken

$22.00

Large Mango Chicken Bacon

$22.00

Large Chicken Gouda

$22.00

Large Beef and Blue

$22.00

Large CBR

$22.00

Large Garden

$22.00

Large Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.00

Large Sweet Chili

$22.00

Large DEEP DISH SPECIALTY PIZZA

Large DEEP DISH SUPREME

$22.00

Large DEEP DISH Southwestern BBQ

$22.00

Large DEEP DISH TACO

$22.00

Large DEEP DISH Thai Chicken

$22.00

Large DEEP DISH Mango Chicken Bacon

$22.00

Large DEEP DISH Chicken Gouda

$22.00

Large DEEP DISH Beef & Blue

$22.00

Large DEEP DISH CBR

$22.00

Large DEEP DISH Garden

$22.00

Large DEEP DISH Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.00

Large DEEP DISH Sweet Chili

$22.00

Artisan and Small Toppings

Artisan Roll

$4.00

Tap Beer

Tap 1

$6.00

Tap 2

$5.00

Tap 3

$5.00

Tap 4

$5.00

Tap 5

$7.00+

Tap 6

$5.00

Tap 7

$5.00

Tap 8

$5.00

Tap 9

$5.00

Tap 10

$5.00

Tap 11

$4.50

Tap 12

$4.50

Pitcher 1

$23.00

Pitcher 2

$19.00

Pitcher 3

$19.00

Pitcher 4

$19.00

Pitcher 5

$19.00

Pitcher 6

$19.00

Pitcher 7

$19.00

Pitcher 8

$19.00

Pitcher 9

$19.00

Pitcher 10

$19.00

Pitcher 11

$17.00

Pitcher 12

$17.00

Wap Shot

$3.00

Wap Drink

$5.00

Vodka

Rail Vodka

$3.50

Absolut

$4.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Stoli Blue

$4.00

Stoli Vanilla

$4.00

Stoli Rasp

$4.00

UV Blue

$4.00

Lime

$4.00

Tea Vodka

$4.00

Tito's

$4.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Ketel One Citroen

$6.00

Whiskey

Rail

$3.50

Windsor

$4.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Royal Apple

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$5.00

Seagram 7

$4.50

Tullamore Dew

$5.00

Dubliner

$4.00

Fireball

$4.50

Revel Stoke Pecan

$4.00

Revel Stoke Smoregasm

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Old Smokey Salty Watermelon

$4.00

Old Smokey Salted Caramel

$4.00

Old Smokey Mango Habanero

$4.00

Redemption Rye

$7.00

Gin

Rail Gin

$3.50

Beefeater

$4.00

Tanqueray

$4.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Hendricks

$6.00

Rum

Rail Rum

$3.50

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Mailbu

$4.00

Rumchata

$4.00

Myers Dark

$4.00

Bourbon

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$5.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Jefferson Reserve

$12.00

Jefferson

$9.00

Brandy

Rail Brandy

$3.50

Korbel

$4.00

Hypnotic

$4.50

Leroux Black Berry

$4.00

Hennessy

$6.00

Tequilla

Rail Tequilla

$3.50

Tequila Rose

$5.00

Cuervo Gold

$4.00

Cuervo Silver

$4.00

Patron

$6.00

Corralejo Tequila Silver

$6.00

Corralejo Tequila Reposado

$6.00

Corralejo Tequila Anejo

$6.00

Cazadores

$6.00

Cordial

Ameretto

$3.50

Apple Pucker

$4.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.00

Chambord

$6.00

Cherry Pucker

$4.00

Creme de Bananna

$4.00

Creme De Cocoa Dark

$4.00

Creme De Cocoa White

$4.00

Creme de Menthe Dark

$4.00

Creme de Menthe White

$4.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$6.00

Dr Butterscotch

$4.00

Dr Cherry

$4.00

Dr. Mcgillicuddy

$4.00

Dr. Vanillacuddy

$4.00

Drambuie

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Goldschlager

$4.50

Gran Mariner

$6.00

Grape Schnapps

$4.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Kahula

$5.00

Kinky Blue

$4.00

Kinky Pink

$4.00

Midori/Melon Schnapps

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Raspberry Schnapps

$4.00

Rumpleminz

$4.50

Sambuca White

$4.50

Sloe Gin

$4.00

Watermelon Schnapps

$4.00

Scotch

JW Black

$6.00

Johnny Walker Red

$6.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$6.00

GLENFIDDICH

$6.00

GLENFIDDICH 14yr

$6.00

Dalwhinnie 15yr

$13.00

Specialty Drinks

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Apple Martini

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Blind/Blonde Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blow Job Shot

$5.00

Car Bomb Shot

$6.00

Chocolate Martini

$6.00

Collins Vodka

$4.50

Colorado Bulldog

$5.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Daquiri

$6.00

Dreamsicle

$6.00

Girl Scout Cookie Martini

$6.00

Girl Scout Cookie Shot

$5.00

Grape Ape Shot

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$6.00

Jolly Rancher Shot

$5.00

Kamikazi shot

$5.00

Kater Shot

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

Long Beach Tea

$6.00

Long Island Tea

$6.00

Lunch Box Shot

$5.00

Mai Tai

$6.00

Manhattan Brandy

$6.00

Manhattan Whiskey

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Old Fashion Brandy

$6.00

Old Fashion Whiskey

$6.00

Scooby Snack Drink

$6.00

Scooby Snack Shot

$5.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Slippery Nipple Shot

$5.00

Smith & Kerns

$5.00

TARA-RISER

$5.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Washington Apple Martini

$6.00

Water Moccasin

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00

Btl/Can Beer

Bud Light Can

$4.00

Miller Lite Can

$4.00

Miller High Life Can

$4.00

Coors Light Can

$4.00

Busch Light Can

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Heinenken

$5.00

White Claw Lime

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Leinenkugel Original Can

$5.00

Leinenkugel Honey Weiss Can

$5.00

MGD Can

$5.00

Michelob Golden Light Can

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Red

$5.00

Budweiser Can

$4.00

PBR Can

$5.00

Leinie Toasted Bock

$5.00

Twisted Tea Can

$5.00

O'Douls Amber

$4.00

Shiner Bock Can

$5.00

White Wine by the Glass

White Zinfandel

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Riesling

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Red Wine by the Glass

Cabernet

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Desserts

Sea Salt Carmel Brownie

$8.00

Apple Grand Ton

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Ton

$6.00

S'mores Ton

$6.00

Sided Sauces

BBQ

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Thai Peanut

$0.75

Korean Bulgogi BBQ

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Alfredo

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Steak Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Vodka

Rail Vodka Btl OS

$11.00

Absolut & Flavors OS

$38.00

Firefly Sweet Tea Btl OS

$30.00

Grey Goose Btl OS

$53.00

Ketel One Flavors Btl OS

$46.00

Lime Vodka Btl OS

$14.00

Stoli and Flavors BTL OS

$45.00

Titos's Btl OS

$37.00

Twenty Grand Vodka Cognac BTL OS

$38.00

Uv and Flavors BTLS OS

$19.00

Whiskey

Rail Whiskey

$13.00

Canadian Club/ CC

$25.00

Crown Royal and Flavors

$54.00

Dr. Fireball

$27.00

Jack Daniels and Flavors

$45.00

Jameson

$45.00

Revel Stoke and Flavors

$19.00

Seagrams 7/S7

$25.00

Tullamore Dew

$45.00

Windsor

$19.00

Southern Comfort

$33.00

Rum

Rail Rum

$13.00

Bacardi and Flavors

$24.00

Captain Morgan

$27.00

Malibu

$29.00

Myers Dark

$35.00

Rumchata/Ricacha

$27.00

Bourbon

Jim Beam and Flavors

$35.00

Knob Creek

$58.00

Makers Mark

$45.00

Gin

Rail Gin

$14.00

Beefeater

$33.00

Hendricks

$59.00

Bombay Saphire

$38.00

Tanqueray

$39.00

Slow Gin

$13.00

Tequilla

Rail Tequilla

$19.00

Jose Cuervo Gold/Silver

$30.00

Patron Silver

$61.00

Tequila Rose

$32.00

Corralejo Tequila Anejo

$50.00

Corralejo Tequila Reposado

$50.00

Corralejo Tequila Silver

$50.00

Corralejo Tequila Silver

$50.00

Cordials

Ameretto

$18.00

Sour Apple Schnapps

$16.00

Blue Curacao

$17.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$17.00

Chambord

$41.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$14.00

Cherry Schnapps

$13.00

Creme De Cocoa Dark/White

$18.00

Creme de Menthe Dark/White

$13.00

Cointreau

$58.00

Creme de Bananna

$13.00

Di Sarrano Amaretto

$41.00

Dr Cherry

$23.00

Dr Butterscotch

$23.00

Dr. Mcgillicuddy

$23.00

Dr. Vanillacuddy

$23.00

Drambuie

$60.00

Frangelico

$43.00

Goldschlager

$38.00

Gran Mariner

$55.00

Irish Cream

$21.00

Jagermeister

$36.00

Kahula

$38.00

Kinky Flavors

$25.00

Melon Liqueur

$13.00

Peach Schnapps

$17.00

Raspberry Schnapps

$13.00

Root Beer Schnapps

$13.00

Rumple Minze

$36.00

Sambuca White

$33.00

Triple Sec

$14.00

Watermelon Schnapps

$14.00

Wine and Sparkling

Sutter Home White Zinfandel 4-pack

$7.00

Sutter Home Chardonnay 4-pack

$7.00

Sutter Home Pinot Grigio 4-pack

$7.00

Sutter Home Moscato 4-pack

$7.00

Sutter Home Riesling 4-pack

$7.00

Sutter Home Sauvignon Blanc 4-pack

$7.00

Sutter Home Cabernet 4-pack

$7.00

Sutter Home Merlot 4-pack

$7.00

Sutter Home Pinot Noir 4-pack

$7.00

House Champagne

$7.00

Beer

6 Pack Miller Lite

$8.99

6 Pack Bud Light

$8.99

6 Pack Coors Light

$8.99

6 Pack High Life

$7.99

6 Pack Busch Light

$6.99

6 Pack Corona

$9.49

6 Pack Heinenken

$9.49

4 Pack White Claw

$7.99

6 Pack Leinenkugel Honey Weiss

$8.99

6 Pack Leinenkugel Original

$7.99

6 Pack MGD

$8.99

6 Pack Michelob Golden Light

$8.99

6 Pack Rolling Rock

$8.99

6 Pack Sam Adams Boston Lager

$11.99

6 Pack Budweiser

$8.99

6 Pack Leinie Toasted Bock

$8.99

6 Pack Twisted Tea

$10.49

6 Pack O'douls Amber

$7.99

6 Pack Shiner Bock

$10.99

Rev

Standard Flight

$6.00

Premium Flight

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Plus, The Rev, The Metro

Location

208 S Barstow St, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

