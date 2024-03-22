Sharkies Bar & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
The Place to Be in POC! Great food drinks and fun!
Location
1307 Jefferson Avenue, Port O'Connor, TX 77982
