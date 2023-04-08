  • Home
  • /
  • Colfax
  • /
  • Sheepgate Coffee Company - 15 E Howard
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sheepgate Coffee Company 15 E Howard

review star

No reviews yet

15 E Howard

Colfax, IA 50054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Latte
Mocha Shake
Dirty Chai

Drinks

Brewed

Drip

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Tea

$3.00+

Matcha Latte

$3.25+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Hot Cocoa

$3.25+

Steamer

$3.25+

Espresso

Espresso 2oz

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.75

Americano

$3.25+

Latte

$3.75+

Mocha

$4.25+

Dirty Chai

$4.25+

Red Eye

$3.50+

Macchiato

$4.00+

White Mocha

$4.25+

Breve

$5.00+

Creme

Cold Drinks

Mocha Shake

$6.00

Smoothie

$6.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$1.50

Canned Pop

$1.50

Milk

$2.50+

Food

Bakery

Dutch Letter Cake

$4.00

Monster Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$4.00

Choc Chip Cookies

$3.00

Cake Slice

$5.00Out of stock

GF Choc Chip Cookie

$3.00

GF Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

GF Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Turnover

$5.00

Dutch Letter Cake - GF

$5.00

Deli

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Sandwich of the Day

$6.00+

Uncrustable

$3.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Low Country Kettle Company Chips

$3.00

Merchandise

Clothing

Blue - XS

$22.00

Blue - S

$22.00

Blue - M

$22.00

Blue - L

$22.00

Blue - XL

$22.00

Blue - XXL

$22.00

Blue - XXXL

$22.00

Brown - XS

$22.00

Brown - S

$22.00

Brown - M

$22.00

Brown - L

$22.00

Brown - XL

$22.00

Brown - XXL

$22.00

Brown - XXXL

$22.00

Coffee

Technicolour

$18.00

Eighty35

$18.00

Sheepgate Coffee Company Blend

$18.00

Entropy

$18.00

Cups & Mugs

Blue Travel Mug

$25.00

Tan Travel Mug

$25.00

Ceramic Coffee Mug - Circle Logo

$15.00

Other

Sticker

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A cozy coffeehouse featuring handcrafted drinks, freshly baked treats & daily soups & sandwiches. All revenue goes directly to Sheepgate. www.mysheepgate.org

Website

Location

15 E Howard, Colfax, IA 50054

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Goldie's Ice Cream Shoppe, LLC - 304 W 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
304 W 2nd Street Prairie City, IA 50228
View restaurantnext
Tavern 36 - 101 2nd Street NW
orange starNo Reviews
101 2nd Street NW Mitchellville, IA 50169
View restaurantnext
The Thunderdome
orange starNo Reviews
1611 1st Ave W Newton, IA 50208
View restaurantnext
Fore Seasons Golf Bar
orange starNo Reviews
6232 Hwy S 74 S Newton, IA 50208
View restaurantnext
Reclaimed Rails Brewing
orange star5.0 • 182
101 Main St SE Bondurant, IA 50035
View restaurantnext
Los Altos - Bondurant
orange star4.6 • 5
87 Paine St SE Bondurant, IA 50035
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Colfax
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Pella
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston