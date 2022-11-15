Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shells Seafood Restaurant

1,218 Reviews

$$

115 E Brandon Blvd

Brandon, FL 33511

Order Again

Popular Items

SHRIMP PASTA
CHICKEN PASTA
BABY LOBSTER PASTA

Apps / Raw Bar

BUFFALO SHRIMP

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$11.99

A half pound of hand-breaded shrimp tossed with our spicy Buffalo sauce. Served over tortilla chips with blue cheese & celery sticks.

COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$11.99

A 1/2 lb. of hand-breaded shrimp lightly fried then tossed in sweetened coconut milk. Served over tortilla chips with sweet Thai chili.

CALAMARI

$10.99

The best squid you ever ate! Too good to use for bait! Lightly dusted with lemon flour, flash fried and served with our spicy Diablo Sauce!

FRIED MUSHROOMS

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$7.99

3/4 pound, hand breaded and lightly fried.

SHRIMP AND CRAB DIP

SHRIMP AND CRAB DIP

$9.99

Made fresh daily. Our original recipe chockfull of shrimp and jumbo lump crabmeat. Served with tortilla chips.

1/2 LB U-PEEL SHRIMP

1/2 LB U-PEEL SHRIMP

$10.99

Half pound of shrimp, simply seasoned, served hot.

CRAB CAKE APPETIZER

CRAB CAKE APPETIZER

$12.99

Two premium sauted jumbo lump crab cakes.

STEAMED CLAMS

STEAMED CLAMS

$12.99

A dozen fresh clams steamed in garlic, white wine and spices. Served in the shell.

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$9.99

Hand-breaded chicken tossed with our spicy Buffalo sauce. Served over tortilla chips with blue cheese & celery sticks.

BUFFALO COMBO

$10.99

Hand-breaded chicken and shrimp tossed with our spicy Buffalo sauce. Served over tortilla chips with blue cheese & celery sticks.

Soups / Salads

CLAM CHOWDER CUP

CLAM CHOWDER CUP

$4.50

The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!

CLAM CHOWDER BOWL

CLAM CHOWDER BOWL

$7.99

The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!

LOBSTER BISQUE CUP

$4.99

Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.

LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL

$8.50

Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$2.99

Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$2.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing.

TROPICAL CHICKEN SALAD

TROPICAL CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Crispy coconut chicken atop fresh greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, craisins, walnuts and toasted coconut. Raspberry Walnut Vinegarette dressing.

SALMON CAESAR SALAD

SALMON CAESAR SALAD

$15.99

A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.

SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD

$13.99

A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with grilled shrimp.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$11.99

A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh chicken.

DINNER CAESAR SALAD

$5.99

A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing.

SALMON GARDEN SALAD

$15.99

Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.

SHRIMP GARDEN SALAD

$15.99

Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing. Topped with grilled shrimp.

CHICKEN GARDEN SALAD

$11.99

Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing. Topped with fresh chicken.

DINNER GARDEN SALAD

$5.99

Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.

Sautee

SHRIMP PASTA

SHRIMP PASTA

$14.99

Marinated shrimp and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.

SHRIMP MEZZO MEZZO

SHRIMP MEZZO MEZZO

$14.99

Mezzo Mezzo means half and half. Marinated shrimp, sliced mushrooms and penne pasta in a zesty blend of tomato sauce and garlic cream sauce.

SHRIMP GODFATHER

SHRIMP GODFATHER

$14.99

Marinated shrimp tossed in linguine with caramelized onions and grape tomato in our house made clam broth.

SHRIMP AND CHEESE TORTELLINI

SHRIMP AND CHEESE TORTELLINI

$16.99

Tri-colored tortellini stuffed with cheese and sauteed with shrimp in Shells' signature cream sauce with Parmesan cheese.

CHICKEN PASTA

CHICKEN PASTA

$13.99

Blackened chicken and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.

CHICKEN MEZZO

$13.99

Mezzo Mezzo means half and half. Blackened chicken, sliced mushrooms and penne pasta in a zesty blend of tomato sauce and garlic cream sauce.

BABY LOBSTER PASTA

BABY LOBSTER PASTA

$17.99

Sweet baby lobster tails sauteed with linguine in our lobster cream sauce (Available only in season) .

SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA

SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA

$15.99

Marinated shrimp and sweet bay scallops tossed in linguini with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.

MANHATTAN CLAMS IN LINGUINE

MANHATTAN CLAMS IN LINGUINE

$15.99

Indian River clams with tomatoes and caramelized onions in our house made Italian broth served over linguine.

SEAFOOD PASTA

SEAFOOD PASTA

$16.99

Shrimp, scallops and clams tossed with linguine in our garlic and white wine cream sauce.

SEAFOOD SICILIANO

SEAFOOD SICILIANO

$17.99

Shrimp, scallops, and clams tossed with linguine, caramelized onions and grape tomatoes in our house made Italian broth.

CIOPPINNO

$16.99

A seafood stew of shrimp, scallops, fish, and clams simmered with grape tomatoes and caramelized onions in a our house made Italian broth. Served with seasoned rice.

JAMBALAYA

JAMBALAYA

$15.99

Blackened chicken, shrimp and andouille sausage sauteed with peppers and onions in our homemade creole sauce. Served over seasoned rice.

SHRIMP PASTA (Copy)

SHRIMP PASTA (Copy)

$14.99

Marinated shrimp and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.

Deep Fryer

FRIED SHRIMP

$13.99

1/2 lb of shrimp, fried golden brown served with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.

FRIED FISH

$13.99

Fried whitefish with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.

FRIED SCALLOPS

$13.99

Sweet Bay Scallops fried golden brown and served with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.

FRIED TRIO

$16.99

Freshly breaded fried shrimp, scallops & whitefish. Fried golden brown and served with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.

FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.99

Chicken tenders fried golden brown served with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.

FRIED SNAPPER AND CHIPS

$11.99Out of stock

Gulf caught Red Snapper fried golden brown and served with french fries and mandarin slaw.

Specialties

THE BIG EASY

THE BIG EASY

$18.99

Blackened Mahi-Mahi smothered with shrimp, scallops, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.

CRAB CAKE DINNER

CRAB CAKE DINNER

$16.99

Three premium jumbo lump crab cakes. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.

SALMON FELIX

SALMON FELIX

$21.99

Oscar's former roommate! Fresh salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and roasted red peppers in a lobster cream sauce. Served with our seasoned rice over asparagus.

BAYOU CHICKEN

BAYOU CHICKEN

$14.99

Fresh chicken, blackened and topped with mushrooms, grape tomatoes, and caramelized onions in our sun-dried tomato cream sauce. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.

GRILLED SHRIMP SKEWERS

GRILLED SHRIMP SKEWERS

$15.99

Char-grilled shrimp on skewers, served with rice pilaf and steamed veggies.

GRILLED SHRIMP AND SCALLOP SKEWERS

$22.99

A skewer of zesty grilled shrimp paired with a succulent sea scallop skewer.

CERTIFIED ANGUS SIRLOIN

CERTIFIED ANGUS SIRLOIN

$16.99

8 oz. hand-cut Certified Angus Beef Top Sirloin served with parsley potatoes and asparagus.

CIOPPINNO

$16.99

A seafood stew of shrimp, scallops, fish, and clams simmered with grape tomatoes and caramelized onions in a our house made Italian broth. Served with seasoned rice.

ULTIMATE COMBO

$22.99

Grilled Atlantic Salmon paired with a skewer of zesty grilled shrimp and a jumbo lump crab cake.

Fresh Fish

6oz GROUPER

$21.99Out of stock

6 oz Gulf Grouper served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.

12oz GROUPER

$34.99Out of stock

12 oz Gulf Grouper served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.

6oz MAHI

$16.99

6 oz Mahi Mahi from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.

12oz MAHI

$29.99

12 oz Mahi Mahi from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.

6oz SALMON

$16.99

6 oz Atlantic Salmon. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.

12oz SALMON

$29.99

12 oz Atlantic Salmon. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.

6oz HOGFISH

$17.99Out of stock

6 oz Hogfish from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.

12 oz HOGFISH

$29.99Out of stock

12 oz Hogfish from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.

6oz SWORDFISH

$18.99Out of stock

6 oz Swordfish from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.

12oz SWORDFISH

$28.99Out of stock

12 oz Swordfish from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.

6oz SNAPPER

$15.99

6 oz Red Snapper from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.

12oz SNAPPER

$28.99Out of stock

12 oz Red Snapper from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.

10oz TROUT

$18.99Out of stock

8 oz Trout served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.

6oz TUNA

$28.99Out of stock

6 oz cut of fresh Tuna. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.

12oz TUNA

$22.99Out of stock

12 oz cut of fresh Tuna. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.

Sandwiches

BACON CHEDDAR BURGER

BACON CHEDDAR BURGER

$11.99

Half pound Black Angus Sirloin burger topped with cheddar and hickory smoked bacon slices. Served with our house-made smokey ranch dressing.

MAHI SANDWICH

MAHI SANDWICH

$15.99

Wild caught mahi-mahi - Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served on a potato roll with tarter sauce.

HONEY BUFFALO BURGER

$11.99

A half pound Black Angus Sirloin burger topped with pepper jack cheese and applewood smoked bacon slices. Drizzled with our house-made honey buffalo sauce.

THE DIRTY BIRD

THE DIRTY BIRD

$12.99

Blackened chicken, applewood smoked bacon and pepper jack cheese served with our housemade smokey ranch dressing.

GROUPER SANDWICH

$21.99Out of stock

6 oz Gulf Grouper served over a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion with French Fries.

Crab

1/2 LB SNOW CRAB

$18.99

A delicate, sweet flavor. Get Crackin'! Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.

1 LB SNOW CRAB

1 LB SNOW CRAB

$36.99

A delicate, sweet flavor. Get Crackin'! Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.

1.5 LB SNOW CRAB

$53.99

A delicate, sweet flavor. Get Crackin'! Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.

2 LB SNOW CRAB

$69.99

A delicate, sweet flavor. Get Crackin'! Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.

1/2 LB KING CRAB

$22.99Out of stock

Succulent King Crab legs from the coldest Northern waters. Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.

1 LB KING CRAB

1 LB KING CRAB

$49.99Out of stock

Succulent King Crab legs from the coldest Northern waters. Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.

1.5 LB KING CRAB

$72.99Out of stock

Succulent King Crab legs from the coldest Northern waters. Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.

2 LB KING CRAB

$98.99Out of stock

Succulent King Crab legs from the coldest Northern waters. Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.

1 LB DUNGENESS CRAB

$36.99Out of stock

Dungeness Crab legs from the cold waters of San Diego Bay. Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.

1.5 LB DUNGENESS CRAB

$53.99Out of stock

Dungeness Crab legs from the cold waters of San Diego Bay. Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.

2 LB DUNGENESS CRAB

$69.99Out of stock

Dungeness Crab legs from the cold waters of San Diego Bay. Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.

Desserts

KEY LIME PIE

KEY LIME PIE

$5.99

Our classic Florida style Key Lime Pie. The perfect mix of sweet and tart!

SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

$6.99Out of stock

The name says it all! Truly delicious.

TOWERING CHOCOLATE CAKE

TOWERING CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.99

A decadent, chocolate cake piled three layers high covered with a thick chocolate icing. Served with two scoops of vanilla ice cream. Serves two.

Sides

PARSLEY POTATOS

$2.99

Red potatoes served with butter and parsley.

RICE PILAF

$2.99

Seasoned rice pilaf.

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

Crispy and delicious.

COLE SLAW

$2.99

Shredded slaw with mandarin oranges.

STEAMED VEGGIES

$2.99

A mixed medley of seasoned veggies.

BROCCOLI

$3.99

Steamed with garlic and olive oil.

ASPARAGUS

$3.99

Steamed with butter.

Add Ons

ADD FRIED SHRIMP

$6.99

1/4 lb of hand breaded fried shrimp

ADD FRIED SCALLOPS

$6.99

1/4 lb of hand breaded sweet bay scallops

ADD CRAB CAKE

$7.99

A single jumbo lump crab cake with our island sauce.

ADD SCALLOP SKEWER

$10.99

A single skewer of succulent sea scallops.

ADD TWO SHRIMP SKEWERS

$8.99

Two zesty grilled shrimp skewers brushed in Shells house made marinade.

ADD FRIED FISH

$4.99

1/4 lb of hand breaded crispy white fish.

ADD SCAMPI

$6.99

1/4 lb of shrimp in our house made scampi sauce.

SM SIDE LINGUINI

$2.99

Small side of linguine sautéed in your choice of Shells house made sauces.

SM SIDE PENNE

$2.99

Small side of penne sautéed in your choice of Shells house made sauces.

SM SIDE TORT

$5.99

Small side of tortellini sautéed in your choice of Shells house made sauces.

BIG EASY TOP

$6.99

Shrimp, scallops, caramelized onions, tomatoes and mushrooms sautéed in our house made Italian wine cream sauce. A perfect addition to any entrée!

FELIX TOP

$6.99

Jumbo lump crab meat and roasted red peppers sautéed in our house made lobster cream sauce.

BAYOU TOP

$2.99

G-BREAD SM

$2.00

Cuban bread topped with Shells house made garlic butter. (4 pieces)

G-BREAD LG

$3.00

Cuban bread topped with Shells house made garlic butter. (6 pieces)

LOAF

$2.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Shells Seafood is a family owned establishment that has been serving fresh seafood to the Tampa Bay Area since 1985!

Location

115 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511

Directions

Gallery
Shells Seafood image
Shells Seafood image
Shells Seafood image

