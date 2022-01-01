Restaurant header imageView gallery

Recipe Box Diner

431 Reviews

$

147 E Bloomingdale Ave

Brandon, FL 33511

Order Again

CYO

Dave's Skillet

$11.49

Egg Wrap

$9.49

Monte Cristo Omelette

$11.99

Plain Omelette

$10.49

PANCAKES

Buttermilk Pancakes (1)

$5.49

Buttermilk Pancakes (2)

$8.49

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

$10.49

Pancake Breakfast

$12.99+

FARM FRESH EGGS

Egg Platter

$7.49+

Monte Cristo Omelette

$11.99

RECIPE BOX DELIGHTS

Corned Beef Hash

$13.49+

Country & Eggs

$12.49

Cpl. Clint's Chicken

$13.49

Eggs Florentine

$12.49+

Officer Andy

$13.49

Roy's Eggs Benedict

$12.49+

Southern Style Eggs

$12.49+

BISCUITS & GRAVY

Biscuit w/ Gravy

$6.49+

Biscuit & Gravy w/ Hash Browns

$7.49+

Hash Browns w/ Gravy

$6.49

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Fried Egg Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Biscuit

$8.99

Croissant Sandwich

$9.99

FROM THE GRIDDLE

Stuffed French Toast

$4.49+

Stuffed Breakfast

$12.99+

French Toast (1)

$4.49

French Breakfast

$12.49+

French Toast (2)

$7.49

French Toast (3)

$9.49

THE LITTLE THINGS

Bananas

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.99

Brown Gravy

$0.99Out of stock

Burger Patty

$5.49

Chicken Patty

$5.49

Chips

$1.00Out of stock

Coleslaw

$2.49Out of stock

Bacon (4)

$3.79

Corn Beef Hash

$5.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Croissant

$1.99

Egg (1)

$1.79

Eggs (2)

$3.58

Eggs (3)

$5.37

English Muffin

$1.99

Fruit Bowl

$4.79

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Grits Bowl

$3.99

Grits Cup

$1.99

Gyro Side

$4.00Out of stock

Hash Browns

$2.99

Hollandaise Side

$0.99

Italian Sausage

$3.79Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49Out of stock

Muffin

$2.69Out of stock

Muffin & Coffee

$4.49Out of stock

Pita Bread

$0.50+Out of stock

Potato Salad

$2.49Out of stock

Bacon (6)

$4.99

Breakfast Ham

$3.99

Sausage Gravy

$0.99

Sausage Links

$3.79

Sausage Patties

$3.79

Sliced Tomato

$1.99

Toast

$1.99

Turkey Sausage Patty

$3.49

Cheese

$0.99

Applesauce

$2.99Out of stock

Crispy Hash Browns

$2.99

Canadian Bacon (4)

$3.79

Country Fried Steak

$5.49

Canadian Bacon (6)

$4.99

KIDS BREAKFAST

Kids One Egg

$3.25

Kids One Pancake

$2.99

Kids French Toast

$2.99

STARTERS

Basket of French Fries

$4.99

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$3.79Out of stock

Homemade Spinach Pie

$6.99Out of stock

Small Ff

$2.49

SOUPS & SALADS

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$4.99

French Onion Soup

$6.99

Side House Salad

$4.29

Side Greek Salad

$4.59

Side Cesar Salad

$4.59

Manny's Combo

$9.49

French Onion Soup & Salad Combo

$9.99

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.99+

House Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$10.49

Chef Salad

$10.49

Bang Bang Salad

$12.99

Cesar Salad

$10.49

Box Plate

$11.49

Spinach Pie & Greek Salad Combo

$8.99Out of stock

Trio Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Scoop Of Tuna

$4.00Out of stock

Xtra Shrimp

$5.50Out of stock

Scoop Of Chicken Salad

$4.00Out of stock

BURGERS

Original Burger

$10.99

Cheese Burger

$11.98

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.97

Recipe Box Burger

$13.96

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.49

Crispy Club

$11.49

Ham Sandwich

$9.99

Mr. Mike's Patty Melt

$11.99

Reuben

$13.49

BLT

$9.99

Tiffany's Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Triple Decker

$11.49

Turkey Melt Supreme

$11.49

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$12.49

Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

WRAPS

The Box Club

$11.49

Chicken Breast Wrap

$11.49

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Ceaser Wrap

$12.49

RECIPE BOX

Chicken Finger Dinner

$11.49

Chopped Steak

$11.49

Country Fried Steak

$11.49

KIDS LUNCH

Kid Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid Fingers

$5.45

Kid Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kid Hamburger

$5.45

Kid P&J

$3.75

THE LITTLE THINGS

Bananas

$1.50

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

Biscuit

$1.99

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Burger Patty

$5.49

Chicken Patty

$5.49

Bacon (4)

$3.79

Corn Beef Hash

$5.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Croissant

$1.99

Egg (1)

$1.79

English Muffin

$1.99

Dressing

Fruit Bowl

$4.79

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Grits Bowl

$3.99

Grits Cup

$1.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Hollandaise

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Bacon (6)

$4.99

Breakfast Ham

$3.99

Sausage Gravy

$0.99

Sausage Links

$3.79

Sausage Patties

$3.79

Sliced Tomato

$1.99

Toast

$1.99

Turkey Sausage Patty

$3.49

Apple Sauce

$2.99Out of stock

SPECIALS

Lunch Special

$7.99Out of stock

Hot Lunch

$8.99Out of stock

Quiche

$9.99Out of stock

Meatloaf

$7.99Out of stock

chicken cordon bleu

$7.99Out of stock

Roast Beef

$8.99Out of stock

philly cheese steak

$8.99Out of stock

French Dip

$8.99Out of stock

Pot Roast Patty Melt

$9.29Out of stock

Beef Tips

$7.99Out of stock

Beef Stroganoff

$7.99Out of stock

Loaf Of Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Stuffed Cabbage

$7.99Out of stock

Grouper

$8.99Out of stock

Taco Salad

$7.99Out of stock

BEVERAGES

Chocolate Milk

$2.79+

Decaf

$2.79

Coffee

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Orange Juice

$3.99+

Apple Juice

$3.99+

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Iced Tea Sweetened

$2.79

Kids Beverage

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.79

Mountain Dew

$2.79

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Whole Milk

$2.79+

Water

Cherry Pepsi

CYO

Dave's Skillet

$8.99

Egg Wrap

$5.99

Monte Cristo Omelette

$9.99

Plain Omelette

$6.99

HEALTHY STARTS

Joel's Oatmeal

$3.29+

PANCAKES

Buttermilk Pancakes (1)

$3.99

Buttermilk Pancakes (2)

$5.99

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

$7.99

Pancake Breakfast

$9.99+

FARM FRESH EGGS

Egg Platter

$4.99+

Monte Cristo Omelette

$9.99

RECIPE BOX DELIGHTS

Corned Beef Hash

$9.99+

Country & Eggs

$9.99

Cpl. Clint's Chicken

$9.99

Eggs Florentine

$9.99+

Officer Andy

$9.99

Roy's Eggs Benedict

$9.99+

Southern Style Eggs

$9.99+

BISCUITS & GRAVY

Biscuit w/ Gravy

$3.99+

Biscuit & Gravy w/ Hash Browns

$4.99+

Hash Browns w/ Gravy

$3.69

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Fried Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Biscuit

$6.29

Croissant Sandwich

$7.99

FROM THE GRIDDLE

Stuffed French Toast

$3.79+

Stuffed Breakfast

$9.99+

French Toast (1)

$3.79

French Breakfast

$9.99+

Waffle

$6.49Out of stock

French Toast (2)

$5.79

French Toast (3)

$7.29

THE LITTLE THINGS

Bananas

$1.50

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

Biscuit

$1.75

Brown Gravy

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Burger Patty

$3.99

Chicken Patty

$3.99

Chips

$1.00

Coleslaw

$2.49

Combo Bacon

$3.29

Corn Beef Hash

$4.79

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Croissant

$1.75

Egg (1)

$1.79

English Muffin

$1.75

Dressing

Fruit Bowl

$4.29

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Grits Bowl

$3.99

Grits Cup

$1.99

Hash Browns

$2.75

Hollandaise

$0.50

Italian Sausage

$3.79

Mashed Potatoes

$2.29

Muffin

$2.45Out of stock

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Pita Bread

$0.50+

Potato Salad

$2.49

Side of Bacon

$4.99

Side of Breakfast Ham

$3.99

Side of Sausage Gravy

$0.75

Side of Sausage Links

$3.49

Side of Sausage Patties

$3.49

Sliced Tomato

$1.99

Sour Cream

$0.50

Toast

$1.50

Turkey Sausage Patty

$3.49

Tzatziki

$0.50

Scoop Of Tuna

$4.00

KIDS BREAKFAST

Kids One Egg

$3.25

Kids One Pancake

$2.99

Kids French Toast

$2.99

STARTERS

Basket of French Fries

$3.49

Basket of Onion Rings

$3.79

Homemade Spinach Pie

$6.99

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Salads & Soups

Homemade Soup of the Day

$3.29+

Side House Salad

$4.29

Side Greek Salad

$4.59

French Onion Soup

$5.29

French Onion Soup & Salad Combo

$7.99

Soup & Salad Combo

$6.79+

Manny's Combo

$6.99

House Salad

$7.29

Greek Salad

$7.99

Chef Salad

$8.99

Box Plate

$8.99

Bang Bang Salad

$9.99

Spinach Pie & Greek Salad Combo

$8.99

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.29

Soup of the Day Bowl

$4.29

Trio Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Scoop Of Tuna

$4.00

Xtra Shrimp

$5.50

Scoop Of Chicken Salad

$4.00

BURGERS

Original Burger

$8.59

Cheese Burger

$8.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.79

Recipe Box Burger

$9.99

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

Big Boy Fish Sandwich

$9.29

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy Club

$9.29

Gyro

$8.99

Ham Sandwich

$6.99

Mr. Mike's Patty Melt

$9.29

Reuben

$9.79

BLT

$7.99

Tiffany's Grilled Cheese

$7.29

Triple Decker

$9.99

Tuna Melt

$7.99

Turkey Melt Supreme

$8.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey Sandwich (Copy)

$6.99

WRAPS

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.79

Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.79

The Box Club

$8.99

Shrimp Danielle

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Breast Wrap

$8.99

RECIPE BOX

Chicken Finger Dinner

$8.99

Chopped Steak

$8.99

Country Fried Steak

$8.99

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$9.49

Pot Roast

$8.29Out of stock

KIDS LUNCH

Kid Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid Fingers

$5.45

Kid Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kid Hamburger

$5.45

Kid P&J

$3.75

THE LITTLE THINGS

Bananas

$1.50

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

Biscuit

$1.75

Brown Gravy

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Burger Patty

$3.99

Chicken Patty

$3.99

Chips

$1.00

Coleslaw

$2.49

Combo Bacon

$3.29

Corn Beef Hash

$4.79

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Croissant

$1.75

Egg (1)

$1.25

English Muffin

$1.75

Dressing

Fruit Bowl

$4.29

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Grits Bowl

$3.99

Grits Cup

$1.99

Hash Browns

$2.75

Hollandaise

$0.75

Italian Sausage

$3.79

Mashed Potatoes

$2.29

Muffin

$2.45

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Pita Bread

$0.50+

Potato Salad

$2.49

Side of Bacon

$4.99

Side of Breakfast Ham

$3.99

Side of Sausage Gravy

$0.75

Side of Sausage Links

$3.49

Side of Sausage Patties

$3.49

Sliced Tomato

$1.99

Sour Cream

$0.50

Toast

$1.50

Turkey Sausage Patty

$3.49

Tzatziki

$0.50

Scoop Of Tuna

$4.00

SPECIALS

Lunch Special

$7.99Out of stock

Hot Lunch

$8.99Out of stock

Quiche

$7.99Out of stock

Meatloaf

$7.99Out of stock

chicken cordon bleu

$7.99Out of stock

philly cheese steak

$8.99Out of stock

French Dip

$7.99Out of stock

Pot Roast Patty Melt

$9.29Out of stock

Beef Tips

$7.99Out of stock

Beef Stroganoff

$7.99Out of stock

Loaf Of Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Stuffed Cabbage

$7.99Out of stock

Grouper

$7.99Out of stock

Taco Salad

$7.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

147 E Bloomingdale Ave, Brandon, FL 33511

Directions

Gallery
Recipe Box Diner image
Recipe Box Diner image

