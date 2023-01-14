Bin + Board

Cheese + Charcuterie Boards

choose 3 (cheese and/or meat) ~ $15.95 *serves 1-2 people choose 5 (cheese and/or meat) ~ $24.95 *serves 2-3 people the daily chef's board ~ $28.95 ~ this is a chef's choice board (no substitutions please - please call for today's selection) *serves 2-3 people ~ all boards served w/ a boat of bread, crackers + bread sticks (get an extra boat for $4.95) ~ add additional cheeses and/or meats for $6 each ~ gluten free crackers available upon request // extra sides of any of the accompaniments may be added for an additional charge **please note: cheeses + meats change frequently - we will do our best to make updates to the website as soon as possible** there may be an upcharge for some meats + cheese - the additional amount will be denoted on the item** *prices subject to change based on market fluctuation.