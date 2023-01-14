Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bin + Board

review star

No reviews yet

807 W BLOOMINGDALE AVE

Brandon, FL 33511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Cheese + Charcuterie Boards

choose 3 (cheese and/or meat) ~ $15.95 *serves 1-2 people choose 5 (cheese and/or meat) ~ $24.95 *serves 2-3 people the daily chef's board ~ $28.95 ~ this is a chef's choice board (no substitutions please - please call for today's selection) *serves 2-3 people ~ all boards served w/ a boat of bread, crackers + bread sticks (get an extra boat for $4.95) ~ add additional cheeses and/or meats for $6 each ~ gluten free crackers available upon request // extra sides of any of the accompaniments may be added for an additional charge **please note: cheeses + meats change frequently - we will do our best to make updates to the website as soon as possible** there may be an upcharge for some meats + cheese - the additional amount will be denoted on the item** *prices subject to change based on market fluctuation.

Choose 3 Board

$15.95

Choose 5 Board

$24.95

Chef's Board

$28.95

Additional Cheese

Additional Meat

Small Plates

Mad Irishman Pastrami Sandwich

$16.95

corned beef pastrami served on a french baguette, topped w/ schellen bell alpline cave cheese, whole grain mustard + jameson braised cabbage, drizzled w/ touch of guinness honey - pressed // served w/ a side of smoked garlic + chile aioli for dipping, + a side of roasted potato salad tossed in a jameson mustard + mayo dressing

Hummus Trio

$9.95

Date to Remember

$7.95

Smoked Duck Breast Canapé

$10.95

bin + board signature salad

$10.95
heirloom caprese salad

heirloom caprese salad

$11.95

petite smoked salmon toast bites

$12.95

tuna tartare

$16.95
prosciutto + truffle burrata

prosciutto + truffle burrata

$15.95

beef carpaccio

$16.95
baked brie board

baked brie board

$14.95

grilled cheese trio

$11.95

Pretzel Bites (5)

$2.75

Extras on Menu

cornichons

$2.95

spicy pickled asparagus

$3.95

spicy pickled green beans

$3.95

spicy pickled cauliflower

$3.95

marinated artichokes

$4.95

olive antipasto

$5.95

marinated italian olives (no pits)

$5.95

bleu cheese stuffed olives

$6.95

sliced apples

$1.95

sliced cucumbers

$1.95

side of french bread (5 pieces)

$3.25

warm pretzel bites (5 pieces)

$2.75

Desserts

sweet dreams are made of cheese

$14.95

Gelato Trio

$6.95

Solo Scoop Gelato

$2.95

Affogato

$6.95

Tiramisu

$9.95

Crème Brûlée

$8.95

Caramel Cheesecake Trifle

$7.95

Take the Cannoli Bowl

$7.95

Caramel + Bourbon Bread Pudding

$9.95

Molten Chocolate Cake

$9.95

Ricotta + Pistachio Cake

$9.95

Chocolate Almond Tort

$9.95

Misc Side Items

Ahi Tuna (2.5oz)

$6.95

Baked Brie - Solo

$10.95

Extra Bread Boat

$4.95

Pretzel Bites (5)

$2.75

Side EVOO (1.5oz)

$1.25

Side of Apricots (2oz)

$2.25

Side of Apricots (4oz)

$4.50

Side of Bacon Jam (2oz)

$2.25

Side of Bacon Jam (4oz)

$8.95

Side of Balsamic Glaze Drizzle (2oz)

$1.00

Side of Bordeaux/Port Cherries w/ Sauce (2oz)

$2.95

Side of Bourbon Glazed Hazelnuts (2oz)

$2.95

Side of Brie Crackers (5)

$2.75

Side of Citronette Dressing (2oz)

$1.00

Side of Cornichons (5)

$1.00

Side of Crackers (10)

$1.75

Side of Crackers (5)

$1.00

Side of Crostini (5 Pieces)

$2.25

Side of Fig Jam - Flavored (2oz)

$1.95

Side of Fig Jam - Plain (2oz)

$1.50

Side of French Bread (5 pieces)

$3.75

Side of Gluten Free Crackers (8)

$2.25

Side of Grapes

$2.00

Side of Honey (2oz)

$2.00

Side of Honey Comb (1oz)

$2.95

Side of Honey Comb (4oz)

$11.75

Side of Honey Dijon Mustard (2oz)

$1.25

Side of House Made B+B Pickles (2oz)

$1.75

Side of House Made B+B Pickles (4oz)

$3.50

Side of House Made Butter - Flavored (2oz)

$2.25

Side of House Made Butter - Plain (2oz)

$1.75

Side of Macadamia Nuts (2oz)

$2.95

Side of Marcona Almonds (2oz)

$3.50

Side of Mission Figs (2oz)

$2.25

Side of Onion Jam (2oz)

$1.95

Side of Peanuts - Plain (2oz)

$1.25

Side of Pistachios (2oz)

$3.50

Side of Pistachios (4oz)

$6.95

Side of Pita Bread (8 pieces)

$2.75

Side of Pomegranate (2oz)

$1.75

Side of Red Wine Vin Dressing (2oz)

$1.00

Side of Roasted Garlic Olive Oil (1.5oz)

$1.50

Side of Rosemary Breadsticks (5)

$1.50

Side of Sliced Almonds (2oz)

$1.50

Side of Whole Grain Mustard

$1.25

Side of Whole Roasted Garlic Cloves (2oz)

$2.75

Side of Whole Roasted Garlic Cloves (4oz)

$5.25

Smoked Salmon (2oz)

$6.95

Solo Hummus w/ Pita

$3.95

Spicy Cherry Honey

$2.25

Sweety Drop Peppers (1 oz)

$1.50

Sweety Drop Peppers (4oz)

$5.95

Truffle Burrata - Solo

$7.95

RED WINE

GL AB Horizon Pinot Noir

$11.00

GL Bodegas Raul Perez St. Jacques 'Ultreia'

$15.00

GL Broken Earth "CV" Estate Cabernet Franc

$18.00

GL Bull By the Horns Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

GL Caymus Suisun Grand Durif

$16.00

GL Chasing Rain Merlot

$14.00

GL Chateau Recougne Bordeaux

$13.00

GL Chento Malbec

$12.00

GL J. Bouchon Block Series Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

GL Ken Wright Cellars Pinot Noir *on tap*

$13.00

GL Lagravera Grenache

$16.00

GL Luberri Biga Rioja Crianza

$14.00

GL Poggio al Tesoro Mediterra

$16.00

GL Pound for Pound Zinfandel

$14.00

GL Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon *on tap*

$16.00

GL Saldo Shiraz

$15.00

GL San Felo Cabernet Savignon

$15.00

GL San Felo Toscana Sangiovese

$9.00

GL Shatter Grenache

$15.00

GL Spring Valley 'Nina Lee' Syrah

$16.00

GL Tooth + Nail The Possessor Red

$16.00

GL Torbreck Cuvée Juveniles Red Blend

$16.00

GL Walking Fool Red

$16.00

GL Weather Pinot Noir

$14.00

GL 'Horseshoes and Handgrenades' Red

$12.00

BT AB Horizon Pinot Noir

$40.00

BT Bodegas Raul Perez St. Jacques 'Ultreia

$56.00

BT Broken Earth Cabernet Franc

$68.00

BT Bull By the Horns Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

BT Caymus Suisun Grand Durif

$60.00

BT Chasing Rain Merlot

$52.00

BT Chateau Recougne Bordeaux

$48.00

BT Chento Malbec

$45.00

BT Lagravera Grenache

$60.00

BT Luberri Biga Rioja Crianza

$52.00

BT Poggio al Tesoro Mediterra

$60.00

BT Pound for Pound Zinfandel

$52.00

BT Saldo Shiraz

$56.00

BT San Felo Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

BT San Felo Sangiovese Tosacana

$32.00

BT Shatter Grenache

$56.00

BT Spring Valley 'Nina Lee' Syrah

$60.00

BT Tooth + Nail The Possessor Red

$60.00

BT Torbreck Cuvée Juveniles Red Blend

$60.00

BT Walking Fool Red

$60.00

BT Weather Pinot Noir

$52.00

BT 'Horseshoes and Handgrenades' Red

$45.00

Lola Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

WHITE & ROSE WINE

GL Antinori Guado Al Tasso Vermentino

$14.00

GL Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GL Bibi Graetz Casamatta Bianco

$12.00

GL Blindfold 'Blanc de Noir' by PWC

$16.00

GL Clay Shannon 'Betsy Vineyard' Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL El Porvenir 'Amauta' Torrontés

$9.00

GL Markovic Semi-Dry Chardonnay

$10.00

GL Ned Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GL R. PRÜM 'Essence' Riesling

$9.00

GL Raeburn Chardonnay *on tap*

$12.00

GL Sauvion Vouvray

$11.00

GL Tablas Creek Vineyard 'Patelin de Tablas Blanc' *on tap*

$12.00

GL Lucien Albrecht Riesling

$11.00

GL 'JiJiJi' Chenin Blanc

$12.00

GL Laroque CdC Chardonnay

$10.00

GL Ziata Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

GL Broken Earth Limited Release Grenache Rosé

$10.00

GL Chevalier du Grand Robert Clairet Rosé

$12.00

GL Les Sarrins Rosé

$13.00

GL Veramonte Rosé

$10.00

BT Antinori Guado Al Tasso Vermentino

$52.00

BT Barone Fini Pinot Grigo

$25.00

BT Bibi Graetz Casamata Bianco

$45.00

BT Blindfold 'Blanc de Noir' by PWC

$60.00

BT Clay Shannon 'Betsy Vineyard' Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

BT El Porvenir 'Amauta' Torrontés

$32.00

BT Markovic Semi-Dry Chardonnay

$36.00

BT Ned Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

BT R. PRÜM 'Essence' Riesling

$32.00

BT Sauvion Vouvray

$40.00

BT Sokol Blosser Estate Pinot Gris

$52.00

BT Lucien Albrecht Riesling

$40.00

BT 'JiJiJi' Chenin Blanc

$45.00

BT Laroque CdC Chardonnay

$36.00

BT Ziata Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00

BT Broken Earth Limited Release Grenache Rosé

$36.00

BT Les Sarrins Rosé

$48.00

BT Veramonte Rosé

$36.00

BUBBLES

GL AVISSI PROSECCO

$9.00

GL Ca' Bianca Brachetto d'Acqui

$11.00

GL Segura Viudas Cava

$10.00

GL Tintero Moscato D'Asti

$10.00

GL Faire La Fete Brut

$13.00

GL Nieto Senetiner Brut Rosé

$15.00

BT AVISSI PROSECCO

$32.00

BT Segura Viudas Cava

$36.00

BT Ca' Bianca Brachetto d'Acqui

$40.00

BT Tintero Moscato D'Asti

$36.00

BT Faire La Fete Brut

$48.00

BT Nieto Senetiner Brut Rosé

$56.00

WINE FLIGHTS

Poppin' Bubbles Flight

$13.00

Tickled Pink Rose Flight

$13.00

French Kiss Flight

$11.00

Mucho Gusto, Argentina Flight

$12.00

Pass the Paso Flight

$14.00

Moulin Rouge Flight

$13.00

Spectacular Spain Red Flight

$15.00

Under the Tuscan Sun Italian Red Flight

$13.00

Port Flight

$22.00

Happy Ending Dessert Wine Flight

$35.00

Cabernet Flight

$14.00

Pinot Envy Flight

$13.00

DESSSERT WINE & PORTS

GL Sandeman 20yr Tawny Port

$20.00

GL Quinta do Noval Black Port

$9.00

GL Cossart Gordon Madeira Bual

$13.00

GL Chateau Les Justices Sauternes

$18.00

GL Far Niente 'Dolce' Late Harvest

$28.00

GL Lustau Sherry

$8.00

GL Ramos Pinto 'RP' Collector Port

$9.00

BT Quinta Do Noval Black Port

$65.00

BT Sandeman 20yr TawnyPport

$145.00

BT Cossart Gordon Madeira Bual

$68.00

BT Chateau Les Justices Sauternes

$72.00

BT Far Niente 'Dolce' Late Harvest

$100.00

RESERVE WINE LIST - BTL ONLY

BT Allegrini La Poja Corvina Veronese

$178.00

BT Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$68.00

BT Bodega Quinta Sardonia 'Q' Red Blend

$98.00

BT Bollinger "PN VZ15" Brut Champagne

$198.00

BT BRANCACIA IIATRAIA SUPER TUSCAN

$78.00

BT DAOU Sequentis Reserve Merlot

$75.00

BT DAOU Vineyards 'Bodyguard' Red

$75.00

BT Grgich Hills Estate Merlot

$68.00

BT Mad Violets Pinot Noir

$75.00

BT Mason Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon

$98.00

BT Opus One 2019

$389.95

BT Orin Swift Cellars 8 Years in the Desert 3

$72.00

BT Pahlmeyer 'Jayson' Red

$98.00

BT Renato Ratti Marcenasco Barolo

$98.00

BT Sinegal Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$89.00

BT Voirin-Jumel NV Cuvée 555 Brut Champagne

$92.00

BT Broken Earth CV Reserve Cab

$98.00

BT CANARD THROWBACK CAB

$175.00

BT Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

BT PRISONER RED BLEND

$85.00

BT GoldenEye Pinot Noir

$75.00

WINE COCKTAILS + CANNED WINE

2 Chicks - CueTea Vodka

$8.00

2 Chicks - CranVodka

$8.00

2 Chicks - Tequila

$8.00

Mimosa

$10.00

BTL/CAN BEER

Blake's Cider

$5.00

Schilling Cider House 'Excelsior Imperial' Apple Cider

$7.00

Chocolate Duchesse Cherry Flanders Red Ale

$11.75

Crooked Thumb Brewing 'Rule #7' Hurricane Pale Ale

$8.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$7.00

Allagash White Belgian-Style Wheat

$6.00

Tank Brewing 'Freedom Tower' Amber Ale

$5.00

Tampa Bay Brewing Company 'Reef Donkey' APA

$6.00

Coppertail Free Dive IPA

$5.00

Ommegang 'Neon Rainbows' New England IPA

$8.00

DuClaw Brewing 'For Pete's Sake ' Chocolate PB Porter

$9.00

DuClaw The PastryArchy 'Chocolate Cherry Cake' Stout

$9.00

ABITIA MARDI GRAS

$4.00

B Nektar Core Crusher Cider

$11.95

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

CCB JAI ALAI

$5.00

CCCM Apple Pie Cider Can

$5.00

CCCM Currency Mead

$45.00

CORONA

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Radler

$5.00

MICH ULTRA

$4.50

ST PAULIE NA BEER

$3.75

Wolffer Cider

$7.00

Allagash Belgian-Style Golden Triple Bottle

$8.00

CCCM Blueberry Crumble Cider

$5.00

Walking Tree Babycakes Stout

$8.00

Hidden Springs ZFG IPA

$8.00

Motorworks Adoptable Lager

$5.00

NA Beverages

Americano - Single

$1.95

Americano - Double

$2.95

Espresso - Single

$1.95

Espresso - Double

$2.95

Cappuccino - Single

$2.95

Cappuccino - Double

$3.95

Bottled Water

$1.50

Boylan - Root Beer

$2.95

Boylan - Shirley Temple

$2.95

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Ginger Ale

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Gold Peak Tea - Sweet

$3.75

Gold Peak Tea - Unsweet

$3.95

Hildon Sparkling Water

$2.75

Grazing Boxes/Platters

The Deluxe Grazing Box (MED)

$135.95

The Deluxe Christmas Grazing Box

$199.95

Grazing Box Total Wine

$350.00

Platters

Petite Salmon Bites

$2.95

Heirloom Caprese Skewers

$2.95

Hummus Trio

$39.95

Beef Carpaccio Platter

$103.95

Christmas Platter 2022

$124.95
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A wine-centric bar located in the heart of Brandon, FL. Come enjoy a glass or bottle of wine with friends, neighbors and family. Beautiful boards of cheese + charcuterie, along with small plates will enhance your time at the bin +board ~ CHEERS!

Website

Location

807 W BLOOMINGDALE AVE, Brandon, FL 33511

Directions

