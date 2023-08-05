Little Cheesecake Company Menu

Drinks

Coffee 16oz

$2.75

Hot Coffee 16oz

Diet Pepsi can

$1.50

Hot Tea 16oz

$2.75

Mountain Dew can

$1.50

Pepsi can

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Yoohoo

$1.50

Apples

Snicker Apple

$8.00

Oreo Apple

$8.00

Strawberry Shortcake Apple

$8.00

Reese's Apple

$8.00

Brownie Apple

$8.00

Dessert Cup

Biscoff Dessert Cup

$5.00

Oreo Dessert Cup

$5.00

Reese's Dessert Cup

$5.00

Snicker Dessert Cup

$5.00

Strawberry Shortcake Dessert Cup

$5.00

Brownie Dessert cup

$5.00

Banana Dessert cup

$5.00

Flan

Whole Flan

$35.00

Flan Slice

$4.00

Cookies

Oreo Cheesecake Cookie

$2.00

Carrot Cake Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Oreo Cheesecake Cookie pack of 3

$5.50

Carrot Cake Cookie pack of 3

$5.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie pack of 3

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie dozen

$16.00

Cheesecake- Whole

Baklava Cheesecake

$70.00

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$62.50

Biscoff Cheesecake

$62.50

Butterpecan Cheesecake

$62.50

Carrot Cake Cheesecake

$62.50

Oreo Cheesecake

$62.50

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

$62.50

Pineapple upside down Cheesecake

$62.50

Plain Cheesecake no topping

$50.00

Plain with Cherries

$55.00

Plain with Strawberries

$55.00

Reese's Cheesecake

$62.50

Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake

$62.50

Chocolate whole

$62.50

Plain with Blueberries

$55.00

Red Velvet

$62.50

Cookie Monster Whole

$62.50

Funfetti Whole

$62.50

Cheesecake Slice

Baklava slice

$9.50

Banana Pudding slice

$8.50

Biscoff slice

$8.50

Butter Pecan slice

$8.50

Carrot Cake slice

$8.50

Oreo slice

$8.50

Peach Cobbler slice

$8.50

Pineapple upsidedown slice

$8.50

Plain slice

$6.50

Plain with Cherries slice

$7.50

Plain with Strawberries slice

$7.50

Reese's slice

$8.50

Strawberry Shortcake slice

$8.50

Chocolate slice

$8.50

Plain with Blueberries

$7.50

Cheesecake Brownie slice

$6.00

Red Velvet slice

$8.50

Cookie Monster Slice

$8.50

Funfetti Slice

$8.50

Cake Topper

Gold Cake Topper

$2.50

Silver Cake Topper

$2.50

Pack of candles

$2.00

Number candle

$1.50

Happy Birthday Candles

$2.50

Birthday boy candle

$2.50

Birthday girl candle

$2.50

Happy Birthday topper with candles

$2.50

Custom Cake

Custom Cake

$65.00+

Custom cake

$75.00

Donuts

Oreo Donut

$6.00

Strawberry Shortcake Donut

$6.00

Brownies

Cheesecake brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Box of 4

$6.00

Cannolis

Cannoli

$3.50

Cheesecake on stick

Plain chocolate

$4.50

Snicker

$4.50

Reese’s

$4.50

