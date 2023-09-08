Shogun Bistro Owensboro
No reviews yet
21247 East Parrish Avenue
Owensboro, KY 42303
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers, Soups, Salads,Desserts
Soup/Salad
Appetizers
Bang Bang Chicken
Bang Bang Shrimp
Bao buns
Beef Asparagus
Cheese Fries
Chicken Tenders Appetizer
Chicken Wings ( 6 piece)
Crab Rangoon
Regular Edamame
Asian Edamame
Egg Rolls
Fried Calamari
Fried Portabella Mushrooms
Deep fried tempura battered mushrooms served w ranch
Lettuce Wraps
Oyster Rockefellar
1/2 Dozen Oysters
Full Dozen Oysters
Pork Belly
Steam Potsticker
Fried Pot Stickers
Sea Scallops APP
Spring Rolls
Tempura APP
Tuna Tartare
Yakitori Chicken
Ahi Tuna App
Shrimp on a wire
Desserts
Entree Menu
BENTO BOXES
BISTRO ENTREES
Bistro Grilled Portabella Chicken
Grilled Chicken topped with Fontina Cheese Red Pepper Mushrooms & Asparagus
Bistro Honey Pineapple Shrimp
Bistro Shrimp and Scallop
Bistro Country Fried Flounder
Bistro Citrus Rum Mahi Mahi
Bistro Fresh Grilled Tuna
Bistro Fresh Grilled Salmon
Bistro Shrimp Katsu
Bistro Pork Katsu
Bistro Chicken Katsu
Bistro PORK Ribeye
Bistro Grilled Flounder
Bistro Filet Mignon
Bistro New York Strip
Bistro Ribeye Dinner
Bistro Chicken Tenders
Bistro Surf and Turf
Bistro Fried Rice Meal
Bistro Miso Ramen Noodles
Bistro Yakisoba
Bistro Grilled Scallop
8 oz NY Strip Special
BISTRO SIDES
HIBACHI Owensboro Online
*Dinner For 2
*Filet Mignon*
*Fried Rice Only
*HC Chicken and Shrimp
*HC Filet and Chicken
*HC Filet and Shrimp
*HC Steak and Chicken
*HC Steak and Shrimp
*Hibachi Vegetables
*Kids Chicken
*Kids hib veg
*Kids Share
*Kids Shrimp
*Kids Steak
*Large Noodles Only
*Lobster
*Mahi Mahi Hibachi
*New York Strip Steak Hibachi
*Pork Ribeye Hibachi
*Ribeye Hibachi
*Salmon Hibachi
*Teppan Shrimp Hibachi
*Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi
*Tuna Steak Hibachi
KIDS
Sushi (Dine In)
Sashimi
Sushi rolls
Alaskan Maki
Smoked salmon & crab
Aloha Maki
California roll topped with fresh tuna
Avocado Roll
Boston Maki
Fresh Salmon & Avocado
Bowling Green Maki
Salmon, cream cheese, jalapeno, topped with seared albacore
Calamari Maki
Fried Calamari, Green Onion, Cucumber, Sweet Sauce
California Deluxe Maki
Regular California roll topped w fish eggs
California Maki
Crab and avocado
Crunchy Crab Maki
crab stick and cucumber w crunch inside
Crunchy Shrimp Maki
steam shrimp and cucumber w crunch inside
Crystal Shrimp Maki
Chopped Fried shrimp with sweet sauce
Dynamite Roll Maki
Super White tuna with spicy mayo jalapeno topped with fresh tuna and sweet sauce
East Meets West* Maki
Tempura Shrimp avocado topped with seared steak spicy sweet sauce
Eel Sushi Roll
Eel cucumber sweet sauce
Green* Maki
Fresh salmon, cucumber topped w/salmon, jalapeno, cilantro ponzu
Hot Night Maki
Shrimp tempura roll topped with spicy tuna & sweet sauce
Island Roll* Maki
crab and spicy tuna topped with seared tuna and spicy sauce
Nashville Maki
Fried snapper, cucumber cream cheese sweet sauce
Philly Maki
Fresh Salmon avocado and cream cheese
Pizza Roll Maki
deep fried rice & seaweed topped with spicy crab and sweet sauce
Salad Roll Maki
Fresh tuna salmon, crab, cucuber and letter wrapped in rice paper with asian vinagarette dressing
San Francisco Maki
California roll topped with shrimp
Seafood Roll Maki
Fried crab, fried snapper, crunch, cream cheese, avocado spicy mayo sweet sauce green onions
Shogun Roll Maki
Fresh tuna cream cheese cucumber hot sauce spicy mayo and sweet sauce
Shrimp Tempura Maki
Fried Shrimp tempura & avocado sweet sauce and spicy mayo
Spicy Philly Maki
Fresh salmon cream cheese jalapeno tuna on top
Spicy Salmon Maki
spicy salmon
Spicy Tuna\ Maki
Spicy tuna
Spicy Yellowtail Maki
Yellowtail, green onion and hot sauce
Spider Roll Maki
fried soft shell crab lettuce cucumber masago & sweet sauce
Sumo Maki
Yum yum roll topped w seared salmon, green onions, tobiko, tempura flakes spicy mayo and sweet sauce
Sunlight Maki
California roll fresh salmon on top
Sunset Roll
California roll fresh yellowtail on top
Sunset* Maki
California roll fresh yellowtail on top
Tekka* Maki
Tuna Roll
Tempura Salmon Maki
Tempura Salmon, cream cheese, jalapeno, spicy sauce, sweet, green onion
Veg. Tempura Roll Maki
Deep fried asparagus, sweet potato & avocado
Vegetable Maki
Pickled radish, avocado, cucumber
Yum Yum Maki
Spicy Crab & Cream Cheese
Signature Rolls
Anaconda Roll
Baked Scallops Signature Rolls
Yum yum roll, topped w/baked scallops, sweat sauce & spicy mayo
Bistro Signature Rolls
Shrimp Tempura rosted jalapeno and cream cheese topped with spicy crab
Caterpillar Signature Rolls
Eel Cucumber avocado sweet sauce
Dr. Friend Signature Rolls*
Shrimp tempura crack stick avocado topped with eel tuna & sweet sauce
Fire Signature Rolls
Shrimp Tempura & spicy tuna topped with spicy crab and hot sauce
Geisha Signature Rolls*
Lobster crab avocado topped with fresh tuna green onion tobiko spicy mayo and sweet sauce
Hawaiian Signature Rolls*
Seared Tuna & avocado inside, topped with seared garlic albacore spicy mayo, sweet sauce & hot sauce.
Hillbilly Signature Rolls
Shrimp tempura and spicy crab seared steak on the outside avocado and eel on top with spicy sweet sauce
Katana Roll
Lobster Signature Rolls
Deep fried lobster tail wrapped in rice paper and sweet sauce
Lucky Roll
Rainbow Signature Rolls*
California topped with salmon tuna avocado and yellowtail
Rattle Snake Signature Rolls
Shrimp Tempura & avocado inside topped eel avocado and sweet sauce
SEXY FACE
Sexy Signature Rolls
Crystal Shrimp with spicy crab inside topped w tuna shrimp avocado
Shrimp Killer Signature Rolls
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with ebi shrimp spicy mayo and sweet sauce
Special
SPECIAL ROLL
Spicy Tataki Signature Rolls
Spicy tuna roll topped with seared tuna sweet and hot sauce
Volcano Roll
Certified Angus Roll
Ultimate Eel Roll
Deep Fried Rolls
Aspen Deep Fried Rolls
Bronco Deep Fried Rolls
Crazy Boy Deep Fried Rolls
Flying Monkey Deep Fried Rolls
Godzilla Deep Fried Rolls
Las Vegas Deep Fried Rolls
Pink Lady Deep Fried Rolls
Spicy Salmon Tempura Deep Fried Rolls
Spicy Tuna Tempura Deep Fried Rolls
Tuna Tartar Roll
Upside Down Shrimp Deep Fried Rolls
Nigiri
Nigiri (albacore)
Nigiri (crab stick)
Nigiri (eel)
Nigiri (Mackerel)
Nigiri (Octopus)
Nigiri (Red Snapper)
Nigiri (salmon Roe)
Nigiri (Salmon)
Nigiri (Scallop)
Nigiri (Seared Salmon)
Nigiri (Seared Tuna)
Nigiri (shrimp)
Nigiri (Smoked Salmon)
Nigiri (Spicy Scallop)
Nigiri (Super White Tuna)
Nigiri (sweet shrimp)
Nigiri (Tuna)
Nigiri (yellowtail)
Nigiri Tamago egg
Nigiri Tobiko (Fish Egg)
Seared Salmon Nigiri
Seared Tuna Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Spicy Scallop Nigiri
Super White Tuna Nigiri
Sauces & Dressings
Dressings And Sauces
Eel Sauce Sm
Extra Dressings & Sauces
garlic sauce
Large Brown Ginger Sauce
Large House Ginger Dressing
Large Teriyaki Sauce
Large Yum Yum Sauce
Siracha Sauce Sm
Small Brown Ginger Sauce
Small House Ginger Dressing
Small Ponzu Sauce
Small Teriyaki Sauce
Small Yum Yum Sauce
Spicy Mayo Sauce Sm
Drinks*
Drinks
Sauce/Add Ons*
Sauce/Add Ons
Bowls*
Bowls
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Included Fried Rice, Grilled Vegetables, and 1 Yum Yum Sauce
Teriyaki Steak Bowl
Included Fried Rice, Grilled Vegetables, and 1 Yum Yum Sauce
Teppan Shrimp Bowl
Included Fried Rice, Grilled Vegetables, and 1 Yum Yum Sauce
Scallops Bowl
Included Fried Rice, Grilled Vegetables, and 1 Yum Yum Sauce
Tuna Bowl
Included Fried Rice, Grilled Vegetables, and 1 Yum Yum Sauce
Vegetable Bowl
Included Fried Rice, Grilled Vegetables, and 1 Yum Yum Sauce
Tofu Bowl
Included Fried Rice, Grilled Vegetables, and 1 Yum Yum Sauce
Steak/Chicken Bowl
Included Fried Rice, Grilled Vegetables, and 1 Yum Yum Sauce
Steak/Shrimp Bowl
Included Fried Rice, Grilled Vegetables, and 1 Yum Yum Sauce
Steak/Scallops Bowl
Included Fried Rice, Grilled Vegetables, and 1 Yum Yum Sauce
Chicken/Shrimp Bowl
Included Fried Rice, Grilled Vegetables, and 1 Yum Yum Sauce
Chicken/Scallops Bowl
Included Fried Rice, Grilled Vegetables, and 1 Yum Yum Sauce
Shrimp/Scallops Bowl
Included Fried Rice, Grilled Vegetables, and 1 Yum Yum Sauce