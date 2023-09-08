Spend $45, save $5
Drinks

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Mountain Dew

$2.69

Pepsi

$2.69

Pink Lemonade

$2.69

Starry Mist

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Water

Unsweetened Tea

$2.69

Togo Water

$0.50

Appetizers, Soups, Salads,Desserts

Soup/Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$13.00

Grilled Scallops Salad

$14.00

House Salad

$5.00

Japanese Onion Soup

$3.00

Miso Soup

$4.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Squid Salad

$5.00

Tuna Salad

$14.00

Appetizers

Bang Bang Chicken

$9.00
Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.00
Bao buns

$12.00

Beef Asparagus

$9.00

Cheese Fries

$8.00
Chicken Tenders Appetizer

$8.00
Chicken Wings ( 6 piece)

$9.00
Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Regular Edamame

$8.00
Asian Edamame

$8.00
Egg Rolls

$8.00
Fried Calamari

$11.00

Fried Portabella Mushrooms

$8.00

Deep fried tempura battered mushrooms served w ranch

Lettuce Wraps

$10.00
Oyster Rockefellar

$13.00
1/2 Dozen Oysters

$13.99
Full Dozen Oysters

$25.99
Pork Belly

$9.00
Steam Potsticker

$8.00
Fried Pot Stickers

$8.00
Sea Scallops APP

$14.00
Spring Rolls

$8.00
Tempura APP

$8.00

Tuna Tartare

$12.00

Yakitori Chicken

$8.00
Ahi Tuna App

$16.00
Shrimp on a wire

$12.00

Desserts

Creme Bulee

$6.00
chocolate cheesecake

$7.00
molten cake

$7.00

Tennessee Cheesecake

$7.00
Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Pecan Pie

$7.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Entree Menu

BENTO BOXES

Bento Box

$14.00

BISTRO ENTREES

Bistro Grilled Portabella Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Chicken topped with Fontina Cheese Red Pepper Mushrooms & Asparagus

Bistro Honey Pineapple Shrimp

$18.00
Bistro Shrimp and Scallop

$27.00
Bistro Country Fried Flounder

$18.00
Bistro Citrus Rum Mahi Mahi

$18.00

Bistro Fresh Grilled Tuna

$21.00
Bistro Fresh Grilled Salmon

$18.00
Bistro Shrimp Katsu

$16.00
Bistro Pork Katsu

$16.00
Bistro Chicken Katsu

$16.00

Bistro PORK Ribeye

$21.00
Bistro Grilled Flounder

$18.00
Bistro Filet Mignon

$25.00
Bistro New York Strip

$18.00

Bistro Ribeye Dinner

$20.00
Bistro Chicken Tenders

$18.00

Bistro Surf and Turf

$27.00
Bistro Fried Rice Meal

$11.00
Bistro Miso Ramen Noodles

$15.00
Bistro Yakisoba

$15.00
Bistro Grilled Scallop

$28.00
8 oz NY Strip Special

$18.99

BISTRO SIDES

Baked Potato

$8.00

Small Fried Rice

$5.00

Mashed Potatos

$5.00

Bistro Side Noodle

$4.00

Sauteed Asparagus

$5.00

Seasoned Lemon Broccoli

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

HIBACHI Owensboro Online

*Dinner For 2

$45.00

*Filet Mignon*

$21.00

*Fried Rice Only

$9.00

*HC Chicken and Shrimp

$25.00

*HC Filet and Chicken

$30.00

*HC Filet and Shrimp

$30.00

*HC Steak and Chicken

$25.00

*HC Steak and Shrimp

$25.00

*Hibachi Vegetables

$11.00

*Kids Chicken

$13.00

*Kids hib veg

$9.00

*Kids Share

$3.00

*Kids Shrimp

$13.00

*Kids Steak

$13.00

*Large Noodles Only

$8.00

*Lobster

$55.00

*Mahi Mahi Hibachi

$18.00

*New York Strip Steak Hibachi

$16.00

*Pork Ribeye Hibachi

$20.00

*Ribeye Hibachi

$16.00

*Salmon Hibachi

$16.00

*Teppan Shrimp Hibachi

$15.00

*Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi

$13.00

*Tuna Steak Hibachi

$16.00

KIDS

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

kids tenders w/cheese fries

$13.00

Kids Cheese Fries

$7.00

Kids Share

$3.00

Kids French Fries

$5.00

Sushi (Dine In)

Sashimi

Raw Fish & Season Fish
Island Poke Sashimi

$19.00

Tuna Tataki Sashimi

$19.00

Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi 6 Pc Sashimi

$16.00

Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi 12 Pc Sashimi

$24.00

16pc Chef's Choice Special Sashimi

$35.00

Yellowfin Tuna 3-Way Sashimi

$32.00

Sushi rolls

Nigiri & Sushi Rolls

Alaskan Maki

$8.00

Smoked salmon & crab

Aloha Maki

$10.00

California roll topped with fresh tuna

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Boston Maki

$8.00

Fresh Salmon & Avocado

Bowling Green Maki

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese, jalapeno, topped with seared albacore

Calamari Maki

$8.00

Fried Calamari, Green Onion, Cucumber, Sweet Sauce

California Deluxe Maki

$10.00

Regular California roll topped w fish eggs

California Maki

$8.00

Crab and avocado

Crunchy Crab Maki

$8.00

crab stick and cucumber w crunch inside

Crunchy Shrimp Maki

$8.00

steam shrimp and cucumber w crunch inside

Crystal Shrimp Maki

$8.00

Chopped Fried shrimp with sweet sauce

Dynamite Roll Maki

$10.00

Super White tuna with spicy mayo jalapeno topped with fresh tuna and sweet sauce

East Meets West* Maki

$10.00

Tempura Shrimp avocado topped with seared steak spicy sweet sauce

Eel Sushi Roll

$8.00

Eel cucumber sweet sauce

Green* Maki

$10.00

Fresh salmon, cucumber topped w/salmon, jalapeno, cilantro ponzu

Hot Night Maki

$10.00

Shrimp tempura roll topped with spicy tuna & sweet sauce

Island Roll* Maki

$10.00

crab and spicy tuna topped with seared tuna and spicy sauce

Nashville Maki

$8.00

Fried snapper, cucumber cream cheese sweet sauce

Philly Maki

$8.00

Fresh Salmon avocado and cream cheese

Pizza Roll Maki

$10.00

deep fried rice & seaweed topped with spicy crab and sweet sauce

Salad Roll Maki

$10.00

Fresh tuna salmon, crab, cucuber and letter wrapped in rice paper with asian vinagarette dressing

San Francisco Maki

$10.00

California roll topped with shrimp

Seafood Roll Maki

$10.00

Fried crab, fried snapper, crunch, cream cheese, avocado spicy mayo sweet sauce green onions

Shogun Roll Maki

$10.00

Fresh tuna cream cheese cucumber hot sauce spicy mayo and sweet sauce

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$8.00

Fried Shrimp tempura & avocado sweet sauce and spicy mayo

Spicy Philly Maki

$10.00

Fresh salmon cream cheese jalapeno tuna on top

Spicy Salmon Maki

$8.00

spicy salmon

Spicy Tuna\ Maki

$8.00

Spicy tuna

Spicy Yellowtail Maki

$10.00

Yellowtail, green onion and hot sauce

Spider Roll Maki

$10.00

fried soft shell crab lettuce cucumber masago & sweet sauce

Sumo Maki

$10.00

Yum yum roll topped w seared salmon, green onions, tobiko, tempura flakes spicy mayo and sweet sauce

Sunlight Maki

$10.00

California roll fresh salmon on top

Sunset Roll

$10.00

California roll fresh yellowtail on top

Sunset* Maki

$10.00

California roll fresh yellowtail on top

Tekka* Maki

$9.00

Tuna Roll

Tempura Salmon Maki

$9.00

Tempura Salmon, cream cheese, jalapeno, spicy sauce, sweet, green onion

Veg. Tempura Roll Maki

$9.00

Deep fried asparagus, sweet potato & avocado

Vegetable Maki

$9.00

Pickled radish, avocado, cucumber

Yum Yum Maki

$9.00

Spicy Crab & Cream Cheese

Signature Rolls

Anaconda Roll

$17.00

Baked Scallops Signature Rolls

$15.00

Yum yum roll, topped w/baked scallops, sweat sauce & spicy mayo

Bistro Signature Rolls

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura rosted jalapeno and cream cheese topped with spicy crab

Caterpillar Signature Rolls

$15.00

Eel Cucumber avocado sweet sauce

Dr. Friend Signature Rolls*

$15.00

Shrimp tempura crack stick avocado topped with eel tuna & sweet sauce

Fire Signature Rolls

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura & spicy tuna topped with spicy crab and hot sauce

Geisha Signature Rolls*

$19.00

Lobster crab avocado topped with fresh tuna green onion tobiko spicy mayo and sweet sauce

Hawaiian Signature Rolls*

$15.00

Seared Tuna & avocado inside, topped with seared garlic albacore spicy mayo, sweet sauce & hot sauce.

Hillbilly Signature Rolls

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and spicy crab seared steak on the outside avocado and eel on top with spicy sweet sauce

Katana Roll

$15.00

Lobster Signature Rolls

$15.00

Deep fried lobster tail wrapped in rice paper and sweet sauce

Lucky Roll

$15.00

Rainbow Signature Rolls*

$15.00

California topped with salmon tuna avocado and yellowtail

Rattle Snake Signature Rolls

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura & avocado inside topped eel avocado and sweet sauce

SEXY FACE

$15.00
Sexy Signature Rolls

$15.00

Crystal Shrimp with spicy crab inside topped w tuna shrimp avocado

Shrimp Killer Signature Rolls

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with ebi shrimp spicy mayo and sweet sauce

Special

$15.00

SPECIAL ROLL

$16.00

Spicy Tataki Signature Rolls

$15.00

Spicy tuna roll topped with seared tuna sweet and hot sauce

Volcano Roll

$17.00
Certified Angus Roll

$21.00
Ultimate Eel Roll

$21.00

Deep Fried Rolls

Aspen Deep Fried Rolls

$9.00

Bronco Deep Fried Rolls

$15.00

Crazy Boy Deep Fried Rolls

$9.00

Flying Monkey Deep Fried Rolls

$15.00

Godzilla Deep Fried Rolls

$15.00

Las Vegas Deep Fried Rolls

$9.00

Pink Lady Deep Fried Rolls

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Tempura Deep Fried Rolls

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Tempura Deep Fried Rolls

$9.00

Tuna Tartar Roll

$15.00

Upside Down Shrimp Deep Fried Rolls

$9.00

Nigiri

Nigiri (albacore)

$4.00

Nigiri (crab stick)

$3.00

Nigiri (eel)

$3.00

Nigiri (Mackerel)

$4.00

Nigiri (Octopus)

$4.00

Nigiri (Red Snapper)

$4.00

Nigiri (salmon Roe)

$4.00

Nigiri (Salmon)

$4.00

Nigiri (Scallop)

$4.00

Nigiri (Seared Salmon)

$4.00

Nigiri (Seared Tuna)

$4.00

Nigiri (shrimp)

$3.00

Nigiri (Smoked Salmon)

$4.00

Nigiri (Spicy Scallop)

$4.00

Nigiri (Super White Tuna)

$4.00

Nigiri (sweet shrimp)

$4.00

Nigiri (Tuna)

$4.00

Nigiri (yellowtail)

$3.00

Nigiri Tamago egg

$3.00

Nigiri Tobiko (Fish Egg)

$4.00

Seared Salmon Nigiri

$4.00

Seared Tuna Nigiri

$4.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$4.00

Spicy Scallop Nigiri

$4.00

Super White Tuna Nigiri

$4.00

Sauces & Dressings

Dressings And Sauces

Eel Sauce Sm

$0.75

Extra Dressings & Sauces

$1.00

garlic sauce

$0.75

Large Brown Ginger Sauce

$6.00

Large House Ginger Dressing

$6.00

Large Teriyaki Sauce

$6.00

Large Yum Yum Sauce

$6.00

Siracha Sauce Sm

$0.75

Small Brown Ginger Sauce

$0.75

Small House Ginger Dressing

$0.75

Small Ponzu Sauce

$0.75

Small Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Small Yum Yum Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Mayo Sauce Sm

$0.75

