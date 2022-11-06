Shoreline Kitchen + Bar 45 Hull Shore Drive

  • Home
Order Again

Raw Bar, Chowder, Salad & Shares

Scallop Special

$18.00Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Scallops Glazed in Maple butter, over a Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Pear Risotto, Shaved Parm, Fresh Chives

Shrimp & Crab Cocktail

$18.00

Lump Crab and Poached Shrimp in a Spicy Cocktail Sauce, Avocado. Chile-Lime Tortillas

Cup of Clam Chowder

$7.00

Our Signature Classic NE Clam Chowder Bacon, Chives

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$10.00

Bacon and Chives

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Foccacia Croutons, White Anchovy

Garden Salad

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Iceberg & Romaine, Tomatoes, Avocado, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Chopped Egg, White Balsamic Dressing

Fall Salad

$13.00

Spinach. Quinoa, Granny Smith Apples, Grilled Sweet Potatoes, Toasted Pecans, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Beet and Burrata Salad

$14.00

Roasted Pears, Curly Kale, salted Walnuts, Beet Salt, Cranberry Vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing

Calamari

$16.00

Crispy Rings and Tentacles tossed in Sweet Chile with Fried Shallots, Cherry Peppers, Arugula and Five Pepper Tartar

Steamed Mussels

$15.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, Shallot, Wine, Butter, Lemon, Herbs, Garlic Butter Crostini

Arancini

$12.00

Cheese and pepper! Arugula, Marinara Aioli, Lemon

Pork Belly

$13.00

Ssanjang Scallion Salad, Tamari BBQ

Mongolian Chicken Bites

$13.00

Coconut Creme Fraiche, Pineapple, Sweet & Spicy BBQ, Toasted Coconut

Mezze Platter

$15.00

Golden Felafel, Roasted Pepper Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Eggplant & Pepper Salad, Beet Salad, Carrot Salad, Garlic Naan

Open Item

Sandwiches

Shoreliner

$16.00

Smashed Burger Cheddar, Maple Siracha Bacon, Iceberg, Pickles, French Onion Aioli, Mixed Fries

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Brioche Bun, American Cheese, Lettuce Pickles, Red Onion, Potato Sticks, Truffle Ketchup, Mixed Fries

Lobster Roll

$34.00

Chilled with Mayo or Warmed in Brown Butter. Mixed Fries

Salmon Burger

$19.00

Haddock Sand

$18.00

Crispy Chicken Sanwich

$17.00

Entrees

Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Broccolini

Surf and Turf SPECIAL

$40.00

12 oz NY Strip Steak with Crispy Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Jasmine Rice, Grilled Asparagus, Chile-Garlic Poached Pineapple, Cilantro Lime Butter

Steamed Lobster Special

$38.00

Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Corn,

Prime Rib Special

$24.99

Slow Roasted and served with Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Au Jus

Filet Mignon

$38.00

Roasted Fingerlings, Seasonal Vegetable and Demi-Glace

New York Strip

$35.00

Fish and Chips

$24.00

Mixed Fries, Shore, Slaw. Tartar, Upgrade to Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, or a Vegetable +$2

Scallop Platter

$32.00

Mixed Fries, Shore, Slaw. Tartar, Upgrade to Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, or a Vegetable +$2

Shrimp Platter

$26.00

Mixed Fries, Shore, Slaw. Tartar, Upgrade to Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, or a Vegetable +$2

Chix Finger Platter

$17.00

Mixed Fries, Shore, Slaw. Tartar, Upgrade to Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, or a Vegetable +$2

Stuffed Haddock

$30.00

Old Bay Potato Chip Crust, Shrimp and Crab Stuffing, Fingerling Potatoes, Broccolini, Lemon Beurre Blanc, Parsley Oil

Teriyaki Salmon

$29.00

Jasmine Rice, Teriyaki Glazed Vegetables, Scallion, Radish and Candied Peanut Salad, Cilantro Oil, Lime

Seared Scallops

$35.00

Pan Seared, Butternut Squash Risotto, Poached Granny Smith Apples, Warm Spaghetti Squash Salad, Apple Cider Caviar, Grapefruit Beurre Blanc

Smothered Tips

$28.00

Angus Choice Sirloin, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Whiskey BBQ, Mixed Fries

Spaghetti Bolognese

$24.00

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Cacio e Pepe Linguini, Marinara, Basil

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$22.00

Sage brown Butter, Toasted Walnuts, Pomegranate Seeds, Brussels Leaves, Shaved Parmagianna, Crispy Sage

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$33.00

Mussels & Frites

$18.00Out of stock

Baked Stuffed Lobster

$39.00Out of stock

Stuffed with Crab, Shrimp, Scallops. Served with Mashed, Grilled Asparagus with Hollandaise

Pasta Primavera

$20.00

Cherry Tomato, Asparagus, Summer Squash, Zucchini, Carrots, Snow Peas, Bell Peppers, Garlic, Shallot, Breadcrumbs, Lemon + Pesto + Cacio e Pepe Sauce

Sides

Side of Fingerlings

$6.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side of Jasmine Rice

$6.00

Side of Onion Rings

$6.00

Side of Mixed Fries

$5.00

Side of Corn Cob

$5.00

Side of Asparagus Bacon Hollandaise

$9.00

Side of Broccolini

$6.00

Side Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Side Risotto

$9.00

Side Ling with Cacio e Pepe

$10.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$3.50

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Greek Salad

$7.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Kids Meals

Kids Pasta with Red Sauce

$8.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Kids Burger & Fries

$9.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

Desserts

Oreo Crust, Salted Caramel Sauce

Apple Crisp Sundae

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Apple Cider Caramel, Whipped Cream

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

House Made. Super Moist with Chocolate Buttercream and Raspberry

Apple Cider Donut Special

$10.00

Apple Cider Caramel. Whipped Cream

Tiramisu

$11.00

Pre-Mods

Add

Don't Make

Don't Make

No

On Side

Out First

Plain

SOS

sub

Temp

To Go

Post Mods

salt

potato

rice

fries

sauce

sauce

egg

veg

cheese

pickels

onions

anchovies

cilantro

olives

lettuce

tomato

beans

chickpeas

hot peppers

mushrooms

broccoli

asparagus

nuts

oil

glaze

Aioli

bacon

salami

prosciutto

bread

arugula

pineapple

mango

watermelon

squash

zuchinni

artichoke

spinach

pesto

tarta sauce

horseradish

peas

carrots

butter

cream

corn

BBQ sauce

Cole Slaw

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Classic & Signature Cocktails

Velo Mule

$12.00

Gin, Creme De Violette, Lemon, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur.

Dave's Big Wave

$12.00

John Daly

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Vodka, St. Elder Liquor, Lemon, Sparkling Wine

Papi's Punch

$12.00

Gin, Luxardo, Lime Juice, Green Chartreuse

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Bulleit Old Fashioned

$13.00

Blended Scotch, Lemon, Honey, Ginger

Sunset Sangria

$13.00

Drink Special

$12.00

Beer, Seltzer, Cider

Alagash White

$8.00

True North Northern Haze

$9.00

Nightshift Whirlpool

$9.00

Cisco Whales Tale

$8.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$8.00

Schilling Czech Pilsner

$7.50

Remnant

$9.50

Shipyard Pumpkin

$8.00

Amstel

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Bud Light Bottle

$5.25

Budwieser

$5.25

Coors Light

$5.25

Corona

$6.50

Corona Light

$6.50

Founders Stout

$8.00

Heinekin

$6.50

Miller Light

$5.25

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Sam Seasonal

$6.50

Down East Cider

$7.50

Sam Boston Lager

$6.50

Wachusett Blueberry

$6.50

Truly Seltzer

$7.00

White Claw Seltzer

$7.00

The Athletic "Upside Dawn"

$6.50

Wine

Banshee, Pinot Noir

$15.00

Gertrude, Tuscan

$12.00

Hahn Cabernet

$10.00

Justin, Cabernet

$17.00

Pavette, Pinot Noir

$12.00

Piatelli, Malbec

$12.00

Merlot

$12.00Out of stock

Austin Hope, Cab Btl

$60.00

Banshee, Blend Btl

$52.00

Cortijo, Rioja Btl

$42.00

Gertrude, Tuscan Btl

$42.00

Hahn, Cabernet Btl

$36.00

Jordan, Cab Btl

$90.00

Justin Isoceles, Blend Btl

$115.00

Justin, Cabernet Btl

$66.00

Monsanto, Tuscan Chianti Btl

$55.00

Pavette, Pinot Noir Btl

$42.00

Piatelli, Malbec Btl

$42.00

Siduri, Pinot Noir Btl

$65.00

La Fiera, Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Trinity Oak, Chardonnay

$9.00

La Crema, Chardonnay

$13.00

Glass Oyster Bay

$10.00

Long Meadow Ranch, Sauv Blanc (cali)

$13.00

Markus Huber, Gruner Veltiner

$12.00

La Perla, Proseco

$9.00

Nortico, Albarino

$12.00

Glass Santa Marg PG

$14.00

Trimbach Reisling

$10.50

Castellar, Cava (champagne) BTL

$42.00

Far Niente, Chardonnay BTL

$110.00

Jolivet Sancerre, Sauv Blanc BTL

$60.00

La Crema, Chardonnay BTL

$45.00

La Fiera, Pinot Grigio BTL

$28.00

La Perla, Proseco BTL

$32.00

Long meadow Ranch, Sauv Blanc (cali) BTL

$48.00

Markus Huber, Gunner Veltiner BTL

$45.00

Nortico, Albarino BTL

$42.00

Oyster Bay, Sauv Blanc (New Zealand) BTL

$36.00

Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio BTL

$58.00

Sonoma Cutter RRR, Chardonnay BTL

$58.00

Taintinger La Francaise, Sparkling (french) BTL

$70.00

Trimbach, Riesling BTL

$50.00

Trinity Oak, Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

Veuve Cliqout, Champagne BTL

$115.00

La Grande Courtage, Sparkling Rose

$13.00

Liquid Geography, Rose

$12.00

Domaine Chandon, Sparkling Rose

$65.00

Liquid Geography, Rose

$42.00

Summer In a bottle. Rose

$50.00

Other Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Velo Mule

$12.00

Gin, Creme De Violette, Lemon, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur.

Bay Breeze

$8.50

Black Russian

$11.00

Cape Codder

$8.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Paloma

$12.00

Vodka, St. Elder Liquor, Lemon, Sparkling Wine

Grasshopper

$7.00

Greyhound

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kahlua Sombrero

$11.00

Papi's Punch

$12.00

Gin, Luxardo, Lime Juice, Green Chartreuse

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$12.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$11.50

Mudslide

$12.00

Bulleit Old Fashioned

$13.00

Blended Scotch, Lemon, Honey, Ginger

Red Sangria

$11.00

Screwdriver

$9.50

Sea Breeze

$9.50

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequilla Mockingbird

$13.00

Tequila, Watermelon, Jalapeno, Agave

The John Daly

$11.00

The Painkiller

$11.00

Titos American Mule

$11.50

Tom Collins

$9.50

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Bourbon, Lemon, Simple Syrup, Egg White

White Russian

$12.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Pomegranate Juice

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced tea

$2.75

Virgin Mary

$3.50

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Saratoga 12 Still

$3.00Out of stock

Saratoga 28 Still

$5.00Out of stock

Saratoga 12 Sparkling

$3.00Out of stock

Saratoga 28 Sparkling

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gift Cards

$10 GC

$10.00

$25 GC

$25.00

$40 GC

$40.00

$50 GC

$50.00

$60 GC

$60.00

$75 GC

$75.00

$100 GC

$100.00

$150 GC

$150.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Beachfront Restaurant located directly on Nantasket Beach in Hull, MA. Serving Lunch and Dinner Year Round. Scratch Cooking featuring a Raw Bar, Fresh Seafood, Choice Steaks and Chef Specialties.

Location

45 Hull Shore Drive, Hull, MA 02045

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Search popular restaurants
