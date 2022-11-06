Shoreline Kitchen + Bar 45 Hull Shore Drive
45 Hull Shore Drive
Hull, MA 02045
Raw Bar, Chowder, Salad & Shares
Scallop Special
Bacon Wrapped Scallops Glazed in Maple butter, over a Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Pear Risotto, Shaved Parm, Fresh Chives
Shrimp & Crab Cocktail
Lump Crab and Poached Shrimp in a Spicy Cocktail Sauce, Avocado. Chile-Lime Tortillas
Cup of Clam Chowder
Our Signature Classic NE Clam Chowder Bacon, Chives
Bowl of Clam Chowder
Bacon and Chives
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Foccacia Croutons, White Anchovy
Garden Salad
Cobb Salad
Iceberg & Romaine, Tomatoes, Avocado, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Chopped Egg, White Balsamic Dressing
Fall Salad
Spinach. Quinoa, Granny Smith Apples, Grilled Sweet Potatoes, Toasted Pecans, Crumbled Gorgonzola, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Beet and Burrata Salad
Roasted Pears, Curly Kale, salted Walnuts, Beet Salt, Cranberry Vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing
Calamari
Crispy Rings and Tentacles tossed in Sweet Chile with Fried Shallots, Cherry Peppers, Arugula and Five Pepper Tartar
Steamed Mussels
Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, Shallot, Wine, Butter, Lemon, Herbs, Garlic Butter Crostini
Arancini
Cheese and pepper! Arugula, Marinara Aioli, Lemon
Pork Belly
Ssanjang Scallion Salad, Tamari BBQ
Mongolian Chicken Bites
Coconut Creme Fraiche, Pineapple, Sweet & Spicy BBQ, Toasted Coconut
Mezze Platter
Golden Felafel, Roasted Pepper Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Eggplant & Pepper Salad, Beet Salad, Carrot Salad, Garlic Naan
Open Item
Sandwiches
Shoreliner
Smashed Burger Cheddar, Maple Siracha Bacon, Iceberg, Pickles, French Onion Aioli, Mixed Fries
Veggie Burger
Brioche Bun, American Cheese, Lettuce Pickles, Red Onion, Potato Sticks, Truffle Ketchup, Mixed Fries
Lobster Roll
Chilled with Mayo or Warmed in Brown Butter. Mixed Fries
Salmon Burger
Haddock Sand
Crispy Chicken Sanwich
Entrees
Surf and Turf SPECIAL
12 oz NY Strip Steak with Crispy Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Jasmine Rice, Grilled Asparagus, Chile-Garlic Poached Pineapple, Cilantro Lime Butter
Steamed Lobster Special
Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Corn,
Prime Rib Special
Slow Roasted and served with Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Au Jus
Filet Mignon
Roasted Fingerlings, Seasonal Vegetable and Demi-Glace
New York Strip
Fish and Chips
Mixed Fries, Shore, Slaw. Tartar, Upgrade to Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, or a Vegetable +$2
Scallop Platter
Mixed Fries, Shore, Slaw. Tartar, Upgrade to Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, or a Vegetable +$2
Shrimp Platter
Mixed Fries, Shore, Slaw. Tartar, Upgrade to Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, or a Vegetable +$2
Chix Finger Platter
Mixed Fries, Shore, Slaw. Tartar, Upgrade to Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, or a Vegetable +$2
Stuffed Haddock
Old Bay Potato Chip Crust, Shrimp and Crab Stuffing, Fingerling Potatoes, Broccolini, Lemon Beurre Blanc, Parsley Oil
Teriyaki Salmon
Jasmine Rice, Teriyaki Glazed Vegetables, Scallion, Radish and Candied Peanut Salad, Cilantro Oil, Lime
Seared Scallops
Pan Seared, Butternut Squash Risotto, Poached Granny Smith Apples, Warm Spaghetti Squash Salad, Apple Cider Caviar, Grapefruit Beurre Blanc
Smothered Tips
Angus Choice Sirloin, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Whiskey BBQ, Mixed Fries
Spaghetti Bolognese
Chicken Parmesan
Cacio e Pepe Linguini, Marinara, Basil
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Sage brown Butter, Toasted Walnuts, Pomegranate Seeds, Brussels Leaves, Shaved Parmagianna, Crispy Sage
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Mussels & Frites
Baked Stuffed Lobster
Stuffed with Crab, Shrimp, Scallops. Served with Mashed, Grilled Asparagus with Hollandaise
Pasta Primavera
Cherry Tomato, Asparagus, Summer Squash, Zucchini, Carrots, Snow Peas, Bell Peppers, Garlic, Shallot, Breadcrumbs, Lemon + Pesto + Cacio e Pepe Sauce
Sides
Side of Fingerlings
Side of Mashed Potatoes
Side of Jasmine Rice
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Mixed Fries
Side of Corn Cob
Side of Asparagus Bacon Hollandaise
Side of Broccolini
Side Sautéed Spinach
Side Risotto
Side Ling with Cacio e Pepe
Side of Cole Slaw
Side Caesar Salad
Side Greek Salad
Side Garden Salad
Side Avocado
Kids Meals
Desserts
Post Mods
Classic & Signature Cocktails
Beer, Seltzer, Cider
Alagash White
True North Northern Haze
Nightshift Whirlpool
Cisco Whales Tale
Fiddlehead IPA
Schilling Czech Pilsner
Remnant
Shipyard Pumpkin
Amstel
Blue Moon
Bud Light Bottle
Budwieser
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Founders Stout
Heinekin
Miller Light
Michelob Ultra
Sam Seasonal
Down East Cider
Sam Boston Lager
Wachusett Blueberry
Truly Seltzer
White Claw Seltzer
The Athletic "Upside Dawn"
Wine
Banshee, Pinot Noir
Gertrude, Tuscan
Hahn Cabernet
Justin, Cabernet
Pavette, Pinot Noir
Piatelli, Malbec
Merlot
Austin Hope, Cab Btl
Banshee, Blend Btl
Cortijo, Rioja Btl
Gertrude, Tuscan Btl
Hahn, Cabernet Btl
Jordan, Cab Btl
Justin Isoceles, Blend Btl
Justin, Cabernet Btl
Monsanto, Tuscan Chianti Btl
Pavette, Pinot Noir Btl
Piatelli, Malbec Btl
Siduri, Pinot Noir Btl
La Fiera, Pinot Grigio
Trinity Oak, Chardonnay
La Crema, Chardonnay
Glass Oyster Bay
Long Meadow Ranch, Sauv Blanc (cali)
Markus Huber, Gruner Veltiner
La Perla, Proseco
Nortico, Albarino
Glass Santa Marg PG
Trimbach Reisling
Castellar, Cava (champagne) BTL
Far Niente, Chardonnay BTL
Jolivet Sancerre, Sauv Blanc BTL
La Crema, Chardonnay BTL
La Fiera, Pinot Grigio BTL
La Perla, Proseco BTL
Long meadow Ranch, Sauv Blanc (cali) BTL
Markus Huber, Gunner Veltiner BTL
Nortico, Albarino BTL
Oyster Bay, Sauv Blanc (New Zealand) BTL
Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio BTL
Sonoma Cutter RRR, Chardonnay BTL
Taintinger La Francaise, Sparkling (french) BTL
Trimbach, Riesling BTL
Trinity Oak, Chardonnay BTL
Veuve Cliqout, Champagne BTL
La Grande Courtage, Sparkling Rose
Liquid Geography, Rose
Domaine Chandon, Sparkling Rose
Liquid Geography, Rose
Summer In a bottle. Rose
Other Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Velo Mule
Gin, Creme De Violette, Lemon, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur.
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Cape Codder
Dark 'N Stormy
Espresso Martini
Paloma
Vodka, St. Elder Liquor, Lemon, Sparkling Wine
Grasshopper
Greyhound
Irish Coffee
Kahlua Sombrero
Papi's Punch
Gin, Luxardo, Lime Juice, Green Chartreuse
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Bulleit Old Fashioned
Blended Scotch, Lemon, Honey, Ginger
Red Sangria
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequilla Mockingbird
Tequila, Watermelon, Jalapeno, Agave
The John Daly
The Painkiller
Titos American Mule
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
Bourbon, Lemon, Simple Syrup, Egg White
White Russian
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Orange Soda
Tonic Water
Soda Water
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Tomato Juice
Pomegranate Juice
Shirley Temple
Fresh Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Iced tea
Virgin Mary
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Coffee
Tea
Saratoga 12 Still
Saratoga 28 Still
Saratoga 12 Sparkling
Saratoga 28 Sparkling
Ginger Beer
Beachfront Restaurant located directly on Nantasket Beach in Hull, MA. Serving Lunch and Dinner Year Round. Scratch Cooking featuring a Raw Bar, Fresh Seafood, Choice Steaks and Chef Specialties.
45 Hull Shore Drive, Hull, MA 02045