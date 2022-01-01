Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs Holly Springs
5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301
Holly Springs, GA 30188
Starters
Bangin' Boneless Wings Skillet
A huge portion of boneless wings topped with queso, bacon bits, jalapenos and green onions.
Barbacoa Beef Nachos
Hot and crispy tortilla chips topped with tender barbacoa beef, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and chopped red onion.
Boneless Wings (10)
Hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese.
Boneless Wings (100)
Hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese.
Boneless Wings (16)
Hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese.
Boneless Wings (25)
Hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese.
Boneless Wings (50)
Hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese.
Boneless Wings (6)
Hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese.
Chicken Fingers
Always fresh, never frozen. Served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce or buffalo style.
Chips and Salsa
Yellow corn tortilla chips with homemade salsa.
Fried Green Tomatoes Appetizer
Golden fried green tomatoes drizzled with New Orleans remoulade sauce.
Fried Mac n' Cheese Bites App
A generous portion of bite sized fried macaroni and pepper jack cheese, served with ranch dressing.
Fried Mozzarella
Battered mozzarella cheese deep fried and served with homemade marinara.
Garlic Cheese Curds App
Lightly hand-breaded Wisconsin- sourced white cheddar cheese, breadcrumbs, fresh garlic and parsley. Served with homemade marinara on the side.
Homemade Fried Pickles
Kosher dill pickle chips, hand-battered and golden fried. Served with jalapeno ranch.
Jumbo Pretzels
Huge, hot and fresh jumbo pretzels, served with beer cheese dip.
Loaded Totchos Skillet App
Nachos
Chicken or chili, loaded with warm queso cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapenos.
Potato Skins
Homemade potato boats filled with cheddar jack cheese, bacon and green onions.
Redneck Popcorn Appetizer
Good ole fashioned fried okra served with jalapeno ranch dipping sauce.
Reuben Wrap Bites
Bite size, crunchy egg-roll style wraps, stuffed with corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Served with 1000 island on the side.
Sidelines Sampler
Buffalo wings, mozzarella sitcks, potato skins and chicken tenders. Served with your choice of dipping sauces.
Southwest Eggrolls
Chicken, black beans, mozzarella cheese, corn, and spinach, wrapped inside a crunchy flour tortilla. Served with jalapeno ranch dipping sauce.
Spicy Queso Dip
Mild queso dip served with tortilla chips and salsa.
Traditional Buffalo Wings (10)
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Traditional Buffalo Wings (100)
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Traditional Buffalo Wings (16)
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Traditional Buffalo Wings (25)
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Traditional Buffalo Wings (50)
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Traditional Buffalo Wings (6)
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Soups and Salads
Homemade Chili- Cup
Homemade chili topped with your choice of fixins.
Homemade Chili- Bowl
Homemade chili topped with your choice of fixins.
Loaded Potato Soup- Cup
Homemade potato soup topped with your choice of fixins.
Loaded Potato Soup- Bowl
Homemade potato soup topped with your choice of fixins.
Lobster Bisque- Cup
Pureed lobster with cream and a hint of sherry.
Lobster Bisque- Bowl
Pureed lobster with cream and a hint of sherry.
House Salad
Fixed greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and croutons.
Caesar Salad
Fresh mixed greens tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.
Wedge Salad
A large wedge of crispy iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, a hickory smoked bacon, diced tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles.
Chicken Salad
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken over crisp greens, with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion.
Cobb Salad
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken breast on top of mixed greens with red onion, guacamole, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, tomatoes, bacon bits, and cucumbers.
Southwest Steak Salad
Grilled or blackened tenderloin served with mixed greens, fire roasted corn and peppers, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers. Topped with fried onion tanglers.
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, feta cheese, strawberries, almonds and red onion. Served with raspberry vinaigrette salad dressing on the side.
Chicken Caesar
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken on top of a bed of fresh romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Craft Burgers
Sidelines Burger
Lean ground chuck, prepared in house daily, chargrilled over an open flame. Served on a soft brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion.
Fat Daddy Burger
Chargrilled, juicy angus beef topped with hickory smoked bacon, yellow American and Swiss cheeses, grilled onions and mushrooms, and our homemade Fat Daddy sauce. Served on a soft brioche roll with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and pickles on the side.
Tennessee Whiskey Burger
Half pound angus beef with Tennessee whiskey BBQ sauce, bacon, pepper jack cheese and fried onion tanglers. Served on a soft brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
Cowboy Burger
Chargrilled with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fried onion tanglers. Served on a soft brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
BYOB Burger
Chargrilled angus beef with your choice of toppings.
Sandwiches and Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken, tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Comes with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and ranch dressing.
Carolina BBQ Wrap
Tender bbq barbacoa beef, cheddar jack cheese, fried onion straws and coleslaw wrapped up in a large flour tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken, tossed with fresh romaine lettuce, caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Cheesesteak
A huge portion of chopped chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms. Served in a hoagie and chopped with white American cheese.
Chicken Club
Served on a soft brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken breast. Served on a soft brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion.
Club Wrap
A large flour tortilla stuffed with ham, turkey & bacon with lettuce, tomato, mayo, American & Swiss cheeses.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Good Ole' Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey & bacon with lettuce, tomato, mayo, American & Swiss cheeses on grilled sourdough
Grilled Cheese
Hot Ham n' Cheese
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Battered and fried chicken breast, topped with medium buffalo sauce, pickles and slaw. Served on a warm brioche roll.
Pepper Jack Tenderloin Sandwitch
Lightly blackened tenderloin topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms. Served on a freshly grilled hoagie.
Prime Rib French Dip
New and improved! Served with DOUBLE MEAT. Choice angus beef, shaved and topped with melted Swiss cheese. Served on a fresh grilled hoagie with au jus on the side.
Prime Rib Philly Cheesesteak
New and improved! Served with DOUBLE MEAT. Choice angus shaved prime rib topped with melted white American cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms. Served on a freshly grilled hoagie.
Reuben
A huge portion of home-cooked tender corned beef, stacked and topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing. Served on grilled rye bread.
Shrimp Wrap
A large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled, blackened or fried jumbo shrimp, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and ranch dressing.
Sidelines Wrap
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken. Comes with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and ranch dressing.
Southwest Steak Wrap
A large flour tortilla stuffed with lightly blackened grilled tenderloin steak, tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, fire roasted corn and peppers, jalapeno ranch and fried onion tanglers.
Steak Caesar Wrap
A large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled or blackened tenderloin steak, fresh romaine lettuce, caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.
Steak Wrap
A large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled or blackened tenderloin steak, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and ranch dressing.
Tennessee Whiskey Chicken Sandwich
Tennessee whiskey grilled chicken topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese and fried onion tanglers. Served on a brioch roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles.
White Fish Sandwich
Delicate, mild white fish grilled blackened or fried. Served with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a warm hoagie roll.
Tex Mex
Chimichanga
Colossal, deep-fried burrito, stuffed with chicken, rice and queso cheese, topped with tortilla chips, and salsa and sour cream on the side.
Tacos
Soft-shell flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, steak, shrimp or fish. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese and jalapenos. Served with tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream on the side.
Fajita Quesadilla
Fajita style chicken quesadilla. Stuffed with all the good fixins. Toppings on side by request.
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheese.
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese.
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with veggies.
Steaks, Chicken & More
8oz New York Strip Steak
Top choice New York strip, fire grilled and seasoned to perfection.
Angus Ribeye
12oz Top choice angus ribeye, grilled and seasoned to perfection.
Bourbon Street Ribeye
12oz Top choice angus ribeye, blackened and topped with fried onion tanglers.
Chicken Dinner
Grilled or blackened chicken breast served with two sides of your choice.
Chicken Finger Dinner
A generous portion of crispy, hand-breaded tenderloins with your choice of dipping sauce. Always fresh, never frozen.
Country Fried Chicken
Country style friend chicken breast topped with sawmill gravy.
Country Fried Steak
Hand-breaded and fried juicy traditional cubed steak, topped with sawmill gravy.
Smothered Chopped Steak
10oz angus ground beef, chargrilled with rock salt and cracked pepper. Smothered with grilled onions, mushrooms and brown gravy.
Thai Chili Chicken Dinner
Grilled chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce, served on top of a bed of rice and broccoli. Topped with freshly grilled pineapple.
Seafood and Pasta
Shrimp and Grits
Our own fantastic cheddar grits recipe combined with jumbo grilled shrimp and andouille sausage, topped with crispy bacon bits and green onions.
Alaskan Salmon
Wild caught Alaskan salmon, grilled or blackened.
Salmon Isabella
Our wild caught Alaskan salmon grilled and topped with alfredo sauce, jumbo grilled shrimp, tomatoes and chopped with spinach.
Gulf Shrimp Dinner
Jumbo shrimp grilled, blackened or fried. Pairs great with rice and steamed veggies.
Hand Battered Fish and Chips
Mild white fish golden fried and served on top of a bed of homemade potato chips.
White Fish Filet
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or fried.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken served over penne pasta with creamy alfredo sauce.
Shrimp Alfredo
Grilled, blackened or fried jumbo shrimp served over penne pasta with creamy alfredo sauce.
Louisiana Penne
Penne pasta tossed in a cream sauce with bacon and blackened chicken, topped with tomatoes and scallions.
Side Items
Baked Potato
Baked fresh throughout the day, served with your choice of toppings.
Coleslaw
Shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in homemade sweet sauce.
French Fries
Top tier potatoes fried and crispy, seasoned with special spices.
Side Fried Green Tomato
Golden fried green tomatoes with New Orleans remoulade sauce on the side,
Homemade Chips
Sliced potatoes deep fried and tossed in special spices.
Mac n' Cheese
Traditional elbow mac and cheese. Thick and creamy.
Mashed Potatoes
Homemade garlic mashed potatoes.
Onion Rings
Battered and fried large sweet onions.
Side Fried Mac n' Cheese Bites
Golden fried mac n' cheese, served with ranch dipping sauce. Careful, it has a kick to it!
Side Garlic Cheese Curds
Lightly hand-breaded Wisconsin-sourced white cheddar cheese, breadcrumbs, fresh garlic and parsley. Served with homemade marinara on the side.
Side of Grits
Homemade cheesy grits. D-lish!
Side of Queso
Warm ooey gooey queso dip.
Side White Gravy
Homemade sawmill gravy.
Steamed Broccoli
Fresh broccoli trimmed daily and steamed with butter and lemon pepper seasoning.
Steamed Rice
Homemade Spanish rice.
Steamed Veggies
Fresh mixed veggies steamed and topped with butter and lemon pepper.
Sweet Potato Fries
Warm and sweet potato fries.
Sweet Potato Tots
Warm and sweet potato tots.
Tater Tots
Traditional tater tots fried and tossed in special spices.
Kids 12 & Under
Kid Chicken Finger
Fresh, never frozen premium chicken tenderloins breaded and fried golden brown. Served with one kid's side choice.
Kids Hamburger
1/4 pound grilled angus beef patty. Served on a wheat bun and toppings by request. Served with one kid's side choice.
Kids Hot Dog
Premium all beef hot dog served with one kid's side choice.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Traditional grill cheese served on sourdough bread, served with one kid's side choice.
Kids Traditional Wings
Fresh, never frozen premium chicken wings. Fried and tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with one kid's side choice.
Kids Boneless Wings
Fresh, never frozen premium chicken breast pieces, hand-breaded and fried to order. Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with one kid's side choice.
Kids Mac n' Cheese
Traditional elbow macaroni tossed in thick cheese sauce. Served with one kid's side choice.
Kids Pasta Marinara
Penne pasta noodles tossed in robust marinara sauce served with one kid's side choice.
Kids Buttered Noodles
Penne pasta noodles tossed in melted butter, served with one kid's side choice. .
Kids Pasta Alfredo
Penne pasta noodles tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce, served with one kid's side choice.
Kids Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken on top of penne pasta with Alfredo sauce.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
7" flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, served with one kid's side choice.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Abita Root Beer
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Cherry Coke
Cherry Sprite
Chocolate Milk
Coca-Cola
Coffee
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Beer
Gingerale
Grapefruit Juice
H20
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Milk
Milkshake
Orange Juice
Pibb Extra
Pineapple Juice
Pink Lemonade
Red Bull
Sprite
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs, GA 30188