Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs imageView gallery

Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs Holly Springs

review star

No reviews yet

5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301

Holly Springs, GA 30188

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Traditional Buffalo Wings (10)
Chicken Caesar

Starters

Bangin' Boneless Wings Skillet

$16.00

A huge portion of boneless wings topped with queso, bacon bits, jalapenos and green onions.

Barbacoa Beef Nachos

$14.00

Hot and crispy tortilla chips topped with tender barbacoa beef, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and chopped red onion.

Boneless Wings (10)

$14.00

Hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese.

Boneless Wings (100)

$128.00

Hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese.

Boneless Wings (16)

$21.00

Hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese.

Boneless Wings (25)

$32.00

Hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese.

Boneless Wings (50)

$64.00

Hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese.

Boneless Wings (6)

$10.00

Hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese.

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Always fresh, never frozen. Served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce or buffalo style.

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

Yellow corn tortilla chips with homemade salsa.

Fried Green Tomatoes Appetizer

$9.00

Golden fried green tomatoes drizzled with New Orleans remoulade sauce.

Fried Mac n' Cheese Bites App

$10.50

A generous portion of bite sized fried macaroni and pepper jack cheese, served with ranch dressing.

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Battered mozzarella cheese deep fried and served with homemade marinara.

Garlic Cheese Curds App

$11.00

Lightly hand-breaded Wisconsin- sourced white cheddar cheese, breadcrumbs, fresh garlic and parsley. Served with homemade marinara on the side.

Homemade Fried Pickles

$9.50

Kosher dill pickle chips, hand-battered and golden fried. Served with jalapeno ranch.

Jumbo Pretzels

$9.50

Huge, hot and fresh jumbo pretzels, served with beer cheese dip.

Loaded Totchos Skillet App

$12.00

Nachos

$11.00

Chicken or chili, loaded with warm queso cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapenos.

Potato Skins

$9.00

Homemade potato boats filled with cheddar jack cheese, bacon and green onions.

Redneck Popcorn Appetizer

$8.50

Good ole fashioned fried okra served with jalapeno ranch dipping sauce.

Reuben Wrap Bites

$10.00

Bite size, crunchy egg-roll style wraps, stuffed with corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Served with 1000 island on the side.

Sidelines Sampler

$16.00

Buffalo wings, mozzarella sitcks, potato skins and chicken tenders. Served with your choice of dipping sauces.

Southwest Eggrolls

$11.00

Chicken, black beans, mozzarella cheese, corn, and spinach, wrapped inside a crunchy flour tortilla. Served with jalapeno ranch dipping sauce.

Spicy Queso Dip

$9.00

Mild queso dip served with tortilla chips and salsa.

Traditional Buffalo Wings (10)

$14.00

Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Traditional Buffalo Wings (100)

$128.00

Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Traditional Buffalo Wings (16)

$21.00

Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Traditional Buffalo Wings (25)

$32.00

Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Traditional Buffalo Wings (50)

$64.00

Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Traditional Buffalo Wings (6)

$10.00

Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce, served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Soups and Salads

Homemade Chili- Cup

$5.00

Homemade chili topped with your choice of fixins.

Homemade Chili- Bowl

$6.00

Homemade chili topped with your choice of fixins.

Loaded Potato Soup- Cup

$5.00

Homemade potato soup topped with your choice of fixins.

Loaded Potato Soup- Bowl

$6.00

Homemade potato soup topped with your choice of fixins.

Lobster Bisque- Cup

$6.00

Pureed lobster with cream and a hint of sherry.

Lobster Bisque- Bowl

$7.00

Pureed lobster with cream and a hint of sherry.

House Salad

$5.00

Fixed greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and croutons.

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Fresh mixed greens tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.

Wedge Salad

$6.50

A large wedge of crispy iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, a hickory smoked bacon, diced tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles.

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled, blackened or fried chicken over crisp greens, with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion.

Cobb Salad

$13.50

Grilled, blackened or fried chicken breast on top of mixed greens with red onion, guacamole, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, tomatoes, bacon bits, and cucumbers.

Southwest Steak Salad

$14.50

Grilled or blackened tenderloin served with mixed greens, fire roasted corn and peppers, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers. Topped with fried onion tanglers.

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$14.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, feta cheese, strawberries, almonds and red onion. Served with raspberry vinaigrette salad dressing on the side.

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Grilled, blackened or fried chicken on top of a bed of fresh romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Craft Burgers

Sidelines Burger

$12.00

Lean ground chuck, prepared in house daily, chargrilled over an open flame. Served on a soft brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion.

Fat Daddy Burger

$14.50

Chargrilled, juicy angus beef topped with hickory smoked bacon, yellow American and Swiss cheeses, grilled onions and mushrooms, and our homemade Fat Daddy sauce. Served on a soft brioche roll with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and pickles on the side.

Tennessee Whiskey Burger

$14.00

Half pound angus beef with Tennessee whiskey BBQ sauce, bacon, pepper jack cheese and fried onion tanglers. Served on a soft brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Chargrilled with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fried onion tanglers. Served on a soft brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

BYOB Burger

$15.50

Chargrilled angus beef with your choice of toppings.

Sandwiches and Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken, tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Comes with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and ranch dressing.

Carolina BBQ Wrap

$14.00

Tender bbq barbacoa beef, cheddar jack cheese, fried onion straws and coleslaw wrapped up in a large flour tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken, tossed with fresh romaine lettuce, caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

A huge portion of chopped chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms. Served in a hoagie and chopped with white American cheese.

Chicken Club

$11.50

Served on a soft brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled, blackened or fried chicken breast. Served on a soft brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion.

Club Wrap

$10.50

A large flour tortilla stuffed with ham, turkey & bacon with lettuce, tomato, mayo, American & Swiss cheeses.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Good Ole' Club Sandwich

$10.50

Ham, turkey & bacon with lettuce, tomato, mayo, American & Swiss cheeses on grilled sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Hot Ham n' Cheese

$9.50

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Battered and fried chicken breast, topped with medium buffalo sauce, pickles and slaw. Served on a warm brioche roll.

Pepper Jack Tenderloin Sandwitch

$15.00

Lightly blackened tenderloin topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms. Served on a freshly grilled hoagie.

Prime Rib French Dip

$14.00

New and improved! Served with DOUBLE MEAT. Choice angus beef, shaved and topped with melted Swiss cheese. Served on a fresh grilled hoagie with au jus on the side.

Prime Rib Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

New and improved! Served with DOUBLE MEAT. Choice angus shaved prime rib topped with melted white American cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms. Served on a freshly grilled hoagie.

Reuben

$14.00

A huge portion of home-cooked tender corned beef, stacked and topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing. Served on grilled rye bread.

Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

A large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled, blackened or fried jumbo shrimp, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and ranch dressing.

Sidelines Wrap

$11.50

A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken. Comes with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and ranch dressing.

Southwest Steak Wrap

$14.50

A large flour tortilla stuffed with lightly blackened grilled tenderloin steak, tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, fire roasted corn and peppers, jalapeno ranch and fried onion tanglers.

Steak Caesar Wrap

$14.00

A large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled or blackened tenderloin steak, fresh romaine lettuce, caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.

Steak Wrap

$14.00

A large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled or blackened tenderloin steak, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and ranch dressing.

Tennessee Whiskey Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Tennessee whiskey grilled chicken topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese and fried onion tanglers. Served on a brioch roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles.

White Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Delicate, mild white fish grilled blackened or fried. Served with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a warm hoagie roll.

Tex Mex

Chimichanga

$12.00

Colossal, deep-fried burrito, stuffed with chicken, rice and queso cheese, topped with tortilla chips, and salsa and sour cream on the side.

Tacos

$12.00

Soft-shell flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, steak, shrimp or fish. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese and jalapenos. Served with tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream on the side.

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.00

Fajita style chicken quesadilla. Stuffed with all the good fixins. Toppings on side by request.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheese.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese.

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with veggies.

Steaks, Chicken & More

8oz New York Strip Steak

$18.00

Top choice New York strip, fire grilled and seasoned to perfection.

Angus Ribeye

$22.00

12oz Top choice angus ribeye, grilled and seasoned to perfection.

Bourbon Street Ribeye

$23.00

12oz Top choice angus ribeye, blackened and topped with fried onion tanglers.

Chicken Dinner

$13.00

Grilled or blackened chicken breast served with two sides of your choice.

Chicken Finger Dinner

$14.00

A generous portion of crispy, hand-breaded tenderloins with your choice of dipping sauce. Always fresh, never frozen.

Country Fried Chicken

$15.00

Country style friend chicken breast topped with sawmill gravy.

Country Fried Steak

$15.00

Hand-breaded and fried juicy traditional cubed steak, topped with sawmill gravy.

Smothered Chopped Steak

$16.00

10oz angus ground beef, chargrilled with rock salt and cracked pepper. Smothered with grilled onions, mushrooms and brown gravy.

Thai Chili Chicken Dinner

$14.50

Grilled chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce, served on top of a bed of rice and broccoli. Topped with freshly grilled pineapple.

Seafood and Pasta

Shrimp and Grits

$13.50

Our own fantastic cheddar grits recipe combined with jumbo grilled shrimp and andouille sausage, topped with crispy bacon bits and green onions.

Alaskan Salmon

$17.00

Wild caught Alaskan salmon, grilled or blackened.

Salmon Isabella

$19.00

Our wild caught Alaskan salmon grilled and topped with alfredo sauce, jumbo grilled shrimp, tomatoes and chopped with spinach.

Gulf Shrimp Dinner

$19.00

Jumbo shrimp grilled, blackened or fried. Pairs great with rice and steamed veggies.

Hand Battered Fish and Chips

$15.00

Mild white fish golden fried and served on top of a bed of homemade potato chips.

White Fish Filet

$14.00

Mild white fish grilled, blackened or fried.

Chicken Alfredo

$14.50

Grilled, blackened or fried chicken served over penne pasta with creamy alfredo sauce.

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.50

Grilled, blackened or fried jumbo shrimp served over penne pasta with creamy alfredo sauce.

Louisiana Penne

$14.50

Penne pasta tossed in a cream sauce with bacon and blackened chicken, topped with tomatoes and scallions.

Side Items

Baked Potato

$3.00

Baked fresh throughout the day, served with your choice of toppings.

Coleslaw

$3.00

Shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in homemade sweet sauce.

French Fries

$3.00

Top tier potatoes fried and crispy, seasoned with special spices.

Side Fried Green Tomato

$3.00

Golden fried green tomatoes with New Orleans remoulade sauce on the side,

Homemade Chips

$3.00

Sliced potatoes deep fried and tossed in special spices.

Mac n' Cheese

$3.00

Traditional elbow mac and cheese. Thick and creamy.

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Homemade garlic mashed potatoes.

Onion Rings

$4.00

Battered and fried large sweet onions.

Side Fried Mac n' Cheese Bites

$4.00

Golden fried mac n' cheese, served with ranch dipping sauce. Careful, it has a kick to it!

Side Garlic Cheese Curds

$4.00

Lightly hand-breaded Wisconsin-sourced white cheddar cheese, breadcrumbs, fresh garlic and parsley. Served with homemade marinara on the side.

Side of Grits

$2.00

Homemade cheesy grits. D-lish!

Side of Queso

$2.50

Warm ooey gooey queso dip.

Side White Gravy

$2.00

Homemade sawmill gravy.

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Fresh broccoli trimmed daily and steamed with butter and lemon pepper seasoning.

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Homemade Spanish rice.

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Fresh mixed veggies steamed and topped with butter and lemon pepper.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Warm and sweet potato fries.

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00

Warm and sweet potato tots.

Tater Tots

$3.00

Traditional tater tots fried and tossed in special spices.

Kids 12 & Under

Kid Chicken Finger

$7.00

Fresh, never frozen premium chicken tenderloins breaded and fried golden brown. Served with one kid's side choice.

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

1/4 pound grilled angus beef patty. Served on a wheat bun and toppings by request. Served with one kid's side choice.

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Premium all beef hot dog served with one kid's side choice.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Traditional grill cheese served on sourdough bread, served with one kid's side choice.

Kids Traditional Wings

$7.00

Fresh, never frozen premium chicken wings. Fried and tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with one kid's side choice.

Kids Boneless Wings

$7.00

Fresh, never frozen premium chicken breast pieces, hand-breaded and fried to order. Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with one kid's side choice.

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

Traditional elbow macaroni tossed in thick cheese sauce. Served with one kid's side choice.

Kids Pasta Marinara

$7.00

Penne pasta noodles tossed in robust marinara sauce served with one kid's side choice.

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Penne pasta noodles tossed in melted butter, served with one kid's side choice. .

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$7.00

Penne pasta noodles tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce, served with one kid's side choice.

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$7.00

Grilled chicken on top of penne pasta with Alfredo sauce.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

7" flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, served with one kid's side choice.

DESSERTS

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

A warm chocolate brownie served with vanilla bean ice cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup.

Volcano Cake

$7.00

A warm, ooey, gooey chocolate volcano served with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Abita Root Beer

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Cherry Sprite

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

H20

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Milkshake

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pibb Extra

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy or order online for easy pickup!

Location

5343 Holly Springs Parkway, Ste 301, Holly Springs, GA 30188

Directions

Gallery
Sidelines Grille - Holly Springs image

Similar restaurants in your area

OHDF and Spice Wing Woodstock - OHDF/spice wing woodstock
orange starNo Reviews
6234 Holly Springs Parkway Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Holly Springs - 2210 HOLLY SPRINGS PKWY
orange starNo Reviews
2210 HOLLY SPRINGS PKWY HOLLY SPRINGS, GA 30115
View restaurantnext
Pure Taqueria - Woodstock
orange starNo Reviews
405 Chambers St Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
The Daily Draft - 8594 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
8594 Main Street Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
Prime 120 - 120 Chambers St.
orange starNo Reviews
120 Chambers St. Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
Rootstock
orange starNo Reviews
8558 MAIN STREET Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Holly Springs

A&M Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 93
300 Village Center Drive Suite 107 Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Holly Springs
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston