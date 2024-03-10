Sistory Thai Kitchen 1233 San Pablo Avenue
No reviews yet
1233 San Pablo Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94706
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Starter
- Spring Rolls$12.00
Homemade crispy rolls stuffed with vegetables served with sweet & sour sauce
- Gyoza*$10.00
Deep-fried chicken dumplings
- Fresh Rolls$10.00
Soft rice paper rolls, tofu, mixed greens, carrots, and cucumbers served with peanut sauce
- Curry Puff*$13.00
Deep-fried pastry shell stuffed, curry powder, and potatoes served with yellow curry sauce
- Roti Dip$8.00
Crispy roti served with yellow curry sauce
- Chicken Satay$13.00
Grilled marinated chicken served with cucumber salad, grilled bread, and peanut sauce
- House Dumplings$12.00
Homemade marinated ground chicken & shrimp dumplings, bok choy in a soy-vinaigrette
- Fish Tacos*$12.00
Crispy cod, mixed greens, red onions, carrots, and cilantro topped with seafood mayo wrapped in a crispy roti
- Wings*$12.00
Crispy Thai-style chicken wings served with a side of sweet and sour sauce
- Crispy Shrimp Rolls*$13.00
Homemade marinated shrimp rolls served with a side of sweet and sour sauce
- Calamari*$12.00
Crispy calamari served with seafood mayo
- Fish Cake$12.00
Fried fish paste mix with red curry paste, green beans, crunchy peanut, and cucumber salad
- Fried Tofu*$10.00
Crispy fried tofu served with a side of sweet and sour sauce topped with crunchy peanuts
Salad
- Mango Prawn Salad$16.00
Mango chunks, prawns, red onion, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cashew nut, mint, and celery with a chili-lime dressing
- Papaya Salad$13.00
Shredded green papaya, carrots, green beans, tomatoes, chili, ground peanuts, and garlic tossed with a chili-lime dressing
- Yum Moo Krobo$16.00
Sliced crispy pork belly, red and green onions, cilantro, and roasted rice powder tossed with various spices and a chili-lime dressing
- Grilled Salmon Salad*$17.00
Grilled salmon over mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, and Parmesan with balsamic dressing
- Larb Kai$14.00
Ground chicken, red and green onions, cilantro, and roasted rice powder tossed with various spices and a chili-lime dressing
Soup
Chef Special
- Crab Fried Rice$26.00
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with lump crab meat, egg, onions, and tomatoes served with a side of clear broth and cilantro vinaigrette
- Kanoom Jeen Nam Ngewn$24.00
An authentic and traditional dish from Northern Thailand. Vermicelli noodles in a pork rib and shrimp paste stew, ground pork, blood cake, and red cotton flowers cherry tomatoes served with a side of pickled mustard, bean sprouts, long beans, and a lime sl
- Kao Mok Kai$24.00
A fusion of Southern and Northeastern Thailand flavors. Roasted chicken, cucumber salad, roti, and yellow curry sauce served with turmeric-infused jasmine rice and cilantro vinaigrette
- Kao Soi$21.00
Egg noodles in a northern Thai-style curry served with a juicy and tender chicken thigh, pickled mustard, and crispy egg noodles with chicken
- Lobster Ravioli Tom Kha$24.00
One of a kind... Lobster ravioli in a tom kha broth, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, baby corn, mushrooms, mixed vegetable, and Parmesan cheese served in hot pot
- Nam Ya Phoo$26.00
Thai spicy and authentic from Southern Thailand. Vermicelli noodles, turmeric crab curry, fish ball, with boiled egg, pickled mustard, cucumbers, bean sprouts, long beans, and cabbage
- Oh! Beef Curry$23.00
Rich, creamy, and savory. Slow-cooked beef in a green curry, eggplant, bell peppers, green beans, baby corn, and basil served roti and vermicelli noodles
- Pad Ped Moo Krob$25.00
Sizzling good. Crispy pork belly stir-fried with bell peppers, white onions, fingerroot, baby corn, pepper corn, and kaffir lime served jasmine rice and clear broth
- Paradise Pla Krob$22.00
Battered and deep-fried fish sautée, white and green onions, bell peppers, carrots, cashew nuts, and dry chili in a sweet house sauce served with jasmine rice and clear broth
- Pumpkin Duck Curry$26.00
Southern Thai pumpkin curry, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, pineapple chunks, basil, and roasted duck breast with a homemade marinade served with jasmine rice
- Tom Yum Fried Rice$25.00
Tom-yum-yummy. Grilled salmon and steamed vegetable over tom yum fried rice served with a clear broth
- Whole Fried Branzino$33.00
Crispy whole fried branzino, cashew nuts, red and green onions, roasted rice powder, various spices, and chili lime dressing, served over a bed of cucumbers, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and jasmine rice
Noodle Soup
- Secret Noodle$26.00
Instant noodles, shrimp, squid, mussels, whitefish, crispy pork belly, egg, chinese broccoli, and cabbage in a spicy creamy broth
- Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Thin rice noodles, sliced chicken, bean sprouts, garlic, bok choy, and green onions in a clear broth
- Beef Noodle Soup$18.00
Thin rice noodles, thin sliced beef, slow-cooked beef, beef balls, crispy pork skin, chinese broccoli, green onions, cilantro, fried garlic, bean sprouts, and basil in a beef broth
- Wonton Noodle Soup$18.00
Homemade chicken & shrimp dumplings, shrimp, pork, fish balls, egg noodles, bok choy, garlic, green onion, and celery in a clear broth
- Duck Noodle Soup$23.00
Roasted duck breast with a homemade marinade, thin egg noodles, bean sprouts, bok choy, and green onions in a five-spice broth
Stir-Fried
- Fried Rice$15.00
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with choice of protein, egg, onions, chinese broccoli, and tomatoes
- Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with choice of protein, pineapple, curry powder, cashew nuts, raisins, egg, onions, and tomatoes
- Spicy Basil$15.00
Thai basil sauce sautée with choice of protein, onions, bell peppers, string beans, basil, chili, and garlic. Recommended added fried egg
- Spicy Eggplant$15.00
Eggplant sautée with a spicy Thai basil sauce, choice of protein, bell peppers, white onions, and basil
- Cashew Nut$15.00
House sauce sautée with choice of protein, white and green onions, bell pepper, carrots, dry chili, and cashew nuts
- Spicy String Beans$15.00
House spicy sauce sautée with choice of protein, string beans, and bell peppers
- Chinese Broccoli$16.00
Oyster sauce sautée in with choice of protein and chinese broccoli. Recommended with crispy pork belly
- Mixed Vegetables$15.00
Garlic sauce sautée with choice of protein, mixed vegetables, and bell pepper
- Garlic Pepper$15.00
Garlic sauce sautée with choice of protein and pepper over steamed vegetables
- Praram$15.00
Sautéed steamed mixed vegetables and choice of protein topped with peanut sauce and crunchy peanuts
Wok Noodles
- Pad Thai$15.00
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with a tangy tamarind sauce, choice of protein, egg, fried tofu, chives, and bean sprouts topped with crunchy peanuts
- Pad Se Ew$15.00
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with a homemade sweet sauce, choice of protein, egg, carrots, and Chinese broccoli
- Pad Kee Mao$15.00
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with a homemade spicy sauce, choice of protein, egg, bell peppers, white onions, green beans, tomatoes, and basil
- Garlic Noodle$16.00
Egg noodle stir-fried with garlic sauce and sesame oil, choice of protein, carrots, broccoli, and cabbage topped with Parmesan cheese
Curry
- Red Curry$15.00
Spicy red curry with bell peppers, bamboo shoots, green beans, and basil
- Green Curry$15.00
Spicy green curry with bell peppers, eggplant, green beans, basil, and baby corn
- Yellow Curry$15.00
Yellow curry with potatoes, carrots, and onions
- Panang Curry$15.00
Gravy peanut curry with bell peppers
- Pumpkin Curry$15.00
Spicy red curry, pumpkin, bell peppers, and basil
Side Order
Drink
Sistory Drink
Beer
Wine
- 187 Ml La Marca Prosecco Sparkling Wine$12.00
- Glass Angels & Cowboys Rosé$10.00
- Bottle Angels & Cowboys Rosé$40.00
- Glass Whitehaven, Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- Bottle Whitehaven, Sauvignon Blanc$42.00
- Glass Storypoint, Chardonnay$10.00
- Bottle Storypoint, Chardonnay$40.00
- Glass Latitude 38 / Pinot Noir$12.00
- Bottle Latitude 38 / Pinot Noir$42.00
- Glass Beringer Founders' Estate$10.00
- Bottle Beringer Founders' Estate$40.00
- Glass Cabernet Sauvignon Bella Grace, Zinfandel$9.00
- Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon Bella Grace, Zinfandel$36.00
Breakfast
Small Bite
- Avocado Toast$14.00
Smoke salmon, avocado, red onions, tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese
- Pung Ping$8.00
Grilled Hawaiian bread, Thai tea, and chocolate syrup
- Get Up N Fly$11.00
Yellow curry sauce, russet potato, bacon, fried eggs, Parmesan, and green onions
- Spring Roll$12.00
Homemade crispy rolls stuffed with vegetables served with a side of sweet & sour sauce
- Curry Puff$13.00
Deep-fried pastry shell stuffed with chicken, curry powder, and potatoes served with a side of cucumber salad
- Gyoza$10.00
Deep-fried chicken dumplings
- Wings$12.00
Crispy Thai-style chicken wings served with a side of sweet and sour sauce
- Calamari$12.00
Crispy calamari served with a side of seafood mayo
- Fish Tacos$12.00
Crispy cod, mixed greens, red onions, carrots, cilantro, and seafood mayo wrapped in a crispy roti
- Fried Tofu$10.00
Crispy fried tofu served with a side of sweet and sour sauce topped with crunchy peanuts
- Crispy Shrimp Rolls$13.00
Homemade marinated shrimp rolls served with a side of sweet and sour sauce
Soup
Salad
- Avocado Salad$14.00
Sliced avocado over mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, and tomatoes with balsamic dressing and wheat toasted
- Smoke Salmon Salad$15.00
Smoke salmon over mixed greens, carrots, and cherry tomatoes with balsamic dressing and wheat toasted
- Grilled Salmon Salad$16.00
Grilled salmon over mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese tossed with a balsamic dressing and wheat toasted
Egg Benedict
- Sister Benedict$22.00
Crispy chicken thigh, tomato, red, and green onions, and yellow curry hollandaise
- Bacon Benedict$18.00
Bacon, tomato, red, and green onions, and hollandaise
- Crab Benedict$25.00
Lump crab meat, tomato, red, and green onions, and hollandaise
- Oh! Beef Benedict$22.00
Slow-cooked beef, red, and green onions, pickled peppers, mushrooms, and green curry hollandaise
- Florence Benedict$18.00
Chinese broccoli, tomato, mushroom, red, and green onions, and hollandaise
- Atlantic Benedict$21.00
Smoke salmon, avocado, Parmesan, red, and green onions, and hollandaise
Eggs Any Style
Sistory Special
- Hawa - E Sistory$18.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, Cheddar, tomatoes, red and green onions grilled pineapples, mixed green, spicy mayo, potatoes, and Hawaiian bread
- SF Island Scramble$22.00
Scrambled eggs, shrimp, red and green onions, mushrooms, potatoes, mixed green, and toast topped with lump crab meat
- Vegan Curry Scramble$17.00
Tofu, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, mixed green, and toast
- Grilled Salmon Popeye$22.00
Scrambled eggs, grilled salmon filet, red and green onions; mixed green, Parmesan cheese, spicy mayo, potatoes, and toast
- Spiced Maple Chicken & Waffle$20.00
Crispy chicken thigh, maple syrup, pickled peppers, and green onions
- Roti - Rito$20.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy white fish, tomatoes, avocado, mixed greens, and spicy mayo wrapped in a crispy roti
- Tigery Waffle$12.00
Waffle with chocolate and caramel sauce, honey roasted oats, whipped cream, and mixed berries
- Thai Tea Pancake$15.00
Mixed fruits, honey roasted oats, whipped cream, and homemade Thai tea syrup
Utensils
Utensil Option
Dessert
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1233 San Pablo Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94706