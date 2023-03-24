Restaurant header imageView gallery

Skagway Brewing Company

204 4th Ave

Skagway, AK 99840

Dinner (OO)

APPETIZERS

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$13.99

Served with buttermilk ranch

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$19.99

Light & crispy batter; served with cocktail sauce

Hot Soft Pretzel

Hot Soft Pretzel

$7.99

Served with cheese sauce -OR- grain mustard

Plain 'Ol Fries

Plain 'Ol Fries

$10.99

ADD Dipping sauce (1.25): buttermilk ranch, red pepper aioli

Cajun Fries

$12.49

Housemade Blackening Seasoning. ADD Dipping sauce (1.25): buttermilk ranch, red pepper aioli

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$12.99

Garlic Truffle Parmesan Seasoning. ADD Dipping sauce (1.25): buttermilk ranch, red pepper aioli

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$16.29

Topped with our Beer Chili, smoked cheddar cheese, scallions

Big Fat Pickle

Big Fat Pickle

$2.49+

Delicious Kosher-Style

Chicken Wings

$21.99

10 wings tossed in your favorite housemade glaze, served with celery sticks + choice of Dipping Sauce: Bleu Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch or Tzatziki (ALL GF)

SOUP + SALADS

House Salad

House Salad

$11.99

Smaller "lunch time" portion of our farm fresh greens. Cucumber, shredded carrot, tomato, red onion, housemade garlic croutons; choice of dressing

Full House Salad

$15.99

Cucumber, shredded carrot, tomato, red onion, housemade garlic croutons on our farm fresh greens; choice of dressing

Brew Co. Cobb Salad

$19.99

Smaller "lunch time" portion of our our farm fresh greens. 3oz chopped chicken, hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomato, gorgonzola, pickled red onions; Bleu Cheese-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Full Brew Co. Cobb Salad

$22.99

3oz chopped chicken, hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomato, gorgonzola, pickled red onions on our farm fresh greens; Bleu Cheese Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sesame Salmon Salad

$21.99

Smaller "lunch time" portion of our farm fresh greens. 5oz grilled local Sockeye Salmon, cucumber, tomato, shredded carrot, crispy fried onions; Sesame Dressing

Full Sesame Salmon Salad

$24.99

5oz grilled local Sockeye Salmon, cucumber, tomato, shredded carrot, crispy fried onions on our farm fresh greens; Sesame Dressing

Brew Co's Beer Chili (6oz cup)

Brew Co's Beer Chili (6oz cup)

$6.49

Hearty with a touch of heat! Topped with smoked cheddar & scallions.

Brew Co's Beer Chili (16oz bowl)

$13.49

Hearty with a touch of heat! Topped with smoked cheddar & scallions.

SANDWICHES + BASKETS

Alaskan Sandwich

$22.49

3oz piece ale-battered local Halibut, lettuce, tomato, red onion, tartar sauce on a toasted bun.

Brewer's Halibut Fish and Chips

$29.99

Two 3oz pieces of our SBC ale-battered local Alaskan Halibut; served with fries, housemade tartar sauce & lemon.

Salmon Sandwich

$23.99

5oz grilled local Sockeye Salmon, horseradish dill sauce, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion on ciabatta.

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$21.49

Housemade falafel patties, tzatziki, tomato, shredded lettuce, cucumber, pickled red onion in a soft pita.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$22.99

6oz grilled chicken breast, bacon, provolone, cilantro pesto, sun-dried tomato cream cheese, farm greens, tomato, red onion on ciabatta.

Philly Cheese

Philly Cheese

$21.99

5oz grilled sirloin steak, bell pepper & onion mix, provolone & cheese sauce on soft hoagie.

Prime Rib Dip

$23.99

5oz shaved prime rib & swiss on ciabatta; side of au jus

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$21.99

4oz shredded house-smoked pork shoulder, BBQ sauce, dill pickles, creamy slaw on a brioche bun.

Chicken Tenders

$19.99

4 breaded chicken strips; served with our BBQ Sauce -or- Buttermilk Ranch

Reindeer Chili Dog

Reindeer Chili Dog

$17.79

Alaskan-made (Indian, AK) reindeer hot dog, housemade beer chili, smoked cheddar & scallions

BURGERS

Old Town Burger

Old Town Burger

$18.99

1/3# angus beef patty, grilled, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, on toasted brioche served with fries

Impossible Burger

$21.49

It's meat, made entirely from plants! Grilled, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, on toasted brioche served with fries

Vegan Burger

$19.49

Main ingredients: barley, garlic, carrots, onions, mushrooms, tomato paste, yellow pea powder, vital wheat gluten; grilled, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, on toasted brioche served with fries

Single 2112

Single 2112

$22.99

Caramelized diced onions, American Cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, our RUSHian dressing (we call it 2112 sauce, an homage to the band Rush). This baby comes wrapped for a reason!

Double 2112

$27.99

Same as single, but double patty + cheese

Black + Blue

Black + Blue

$22.99

Keepin' it simple. Peppered bacon. Gorgonzola. Caramelized onions.

Mushroom Swiss

$22.49

Just what it says... no bells, no whistles, just yum.

Sedona

Sedona

$23.49

Pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, cream cheese, peppered bacon, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomato & our red pepper aioli

Big Kahuna

Big Kahuna

$22.99

Thinly sliced ham, swiss cheese, jalapeños, grilled pineapple & our own BBQ sauce

Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$22.49

Smoked cheddar, peppered bacon, crispy fried onions, housemade BBQ, lettuce & tomato

ENTREES

Blackend Chicken Alfredo

$26.99

Fettuccine noodles, fresh shallots, garlic, heavy cream & parmesan sauce with 6oz sliced, grilled blackened chicken breast

Chicken Diablo

Chicken Diablo

$26.49

Penne noodles, spicy garlic sambal cream sauce, 3oz chopped grilled chicken, green peas

Mac and Cheese

$21.99

Penne noodles + FOUR cheeses make up this uber creamy goodness: smoked cheddar, pepper jack, mozzarella, provolone, heavy cream

KIDS

Kids Mac

$7.99
Kids ReinDog

Kids ReinDog

$9.49

with fries -OR- carrots

Kids Chz Burger

Kids Chz Burger

$10.99

with fries -OR- carrots

Kids Tender

Kids Tender

$9.99

with fries -OR- carrots

Kids F+C

Kids F+C

$17.99

with fries -OR- carrots; tartar sauce

DESSERT

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Beer (OO)

Beer To Go

32oz Blue Top Porter Crowler

$10.00

32oz Chilkoot IPA Crowler

$10.00

32oz Farmhouse Saison Crowler

$10.00

64oz Farmhouse Saison Growler fill

$12.00

32oz Hazy IPA Crowler

$10.00

64oz Hazy IPA Growler fill

$12.00

32oz Lager Crowler

$10.00

32oz Spruce Tip Crowler

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Life in Alaska isn’t easy and we like it that way. We work hard, we play hard. What better way to cap off a day than enjoying a hearty meal and a cold Spruce Tip Blonde Ale with friends and family? Skagway Brewing Company is open year-round so that locals and tourists alike can enjoy the extra effort we put into creating something special. You’ll taste the difference in every bite and every sip. Our pledge to sustainability ensures that the ingredients used to cook your meal and craft your beer are fresh and of the highest quality. Food and beer at it’s finest! Join us for a taste of sustainable frontier living.

Website

Location

204 4th Ave, Skagway, AK 99840

Directions

