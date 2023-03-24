Restaurant info

Life in Alaska isn’t easy and we like it that way. We work hard, we play hard. What better way to cap off a day than enjoying a hearty meal and a cold Spruce Tip Blonde Ale with friends and family? Skagway Brewing Company is open year-round so that locals and tourists alike can enjoy the extra effort we put into creating something special. You’ll taste the difference in every bite and every sip. Our pledge to sustainability ensures that the ingredients used to cook your meal and craft your beer are fresh and of the highest quality. Food and beer at it’s finest! Join us for a taste of sustainable frontier living.

