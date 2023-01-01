Station Bar and Grill 444 4th Ave
No reviews yet
444 4th Ave
Skagway, AK 99840
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch
Starters
Jalapeño Poppers
Served with ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with ranch & marinara
Popcorn Shrimp
Served with tarter or cocktail sauce
Hot Wings
Served with your choice of hot sauce, ranch, or blue cheese
Boneless Nuggets
Plain or tossed in your choice of BBQ, sweet & spicy, or hot sauce served with ranch or blue cheese
Corn Dog Bites
Served with honey mustard
Fried Ravioli
Served with marinara sauce
Cheesy Bread
Served with your choice of any single pizza topping, ranch & marinara Additional pizza toppings for $2 each
Prime Rib Sliders
Soups & Sides
Salads
Station Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, onions, shredded mozzarella, croutons & your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in our classic caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan & croutons
Chef Salad
The station salad topped with, sliced turkey, ham, swiss and cheddar cheese and a hard boiled egg
Skagway Staples
Station Subway Sandwich
Your choice of ham or turkey with house sliced lettuce, tomato, pickles & diced onions on a 6" sub roll or 12" wrap
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on sourdough toast
The Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, American and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on sourdough toast
Caesar Wrap
Your choice of grilled or blackened chicken and bacon, served with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, & caesar dressing
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of American, swiss or cheddar cheese grilled on sourdough bread add ham or turkey $4 or shaved prime rib $6
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved prime rib or chicken, grilled onions, & bell peppers, topped with melted American cheese on a toasted hoagie
French Dip
Shaved prime rib, topped with swiss cheese on a 6" hoagie and served with au'jus
Jack's Ranch
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, diced onions, & ranch on a sesame seed bun
Chicken Strips
4 breaded chicken strips served with fries & your choice of ranch, blue cheese, BBQ, hot sauce, or honey mustard
Mermaid Burger
Fish & Chips
Chicken Parmesan
Burgers
The Standard
Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, diced onions, on a sesame seed bun. Add cheese or bacon for $2. Additional beef patty $6
Bleu Bacon
Hamburger topped with bacon, grilled onions, blue cheese, lettuce, & tomato
Chili Burger
Hamburger topped with our house-made chili, shredded cheddar, & diced onions
The Western
Hamburger topped with Tillamook cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings, & BBQ sauce
The Mini Mic
Cheeseburger topped with lettuce, pickles, diced onions & house-made special sauce
The Big Mic
Cheeseburger topped with lettuce, pickles,diced onions & house-made special sauce
DBCB
Double cheeseburger topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles & diced onions
Sourdough Jake
Hamburger topped with bacon, tomato, swiss, grilled on sourdough
Vegan Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle add cheese for $2
Dale's Meat Missle
Pizzas
Cheese Pizza
Hawaiian Delight
Canadian bacon, pineapple & extra cheese
Vegetarian
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes & extra cheese
Pine Martin
Pepperoni, pineapple , onions, jalapenos & goat cheese
Meat Lovers
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & extra cheese
Shakey's
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon, onions, pineapple & extra cheese
Big Pappy
BBQ base topped with mozzarella, chicken, roasted garlic, grilled onions & goat cheese
Okie Dokie Artichokey
Pesto base topped with mozzarella, grilled mushrooms & onions, roasted garlic, artichoke hearts & feta cheese
Supreme
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes & extra cheese
1/2 and 1/2
Sauces & Dressings
Ranch
Bleu Cheese
1000 Island
Italian
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Raspberry Vinaigrette
Honey Mustard
Marinara
BBQ
Cocktail
Tartar
Horseradish Sauce
Hot Sauce
Hot Honey
Sweet & Spicy
Pesto
Bacon Jam
Oil & Vinegar
NO Sauce
Sour Cream
Salsa
To Go
DO FIRST
***DO NOT MAKE***
Dinner
Dinner Starters
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with ranch & marinara
Corn Dog Bites
Served with honey mustard
Jalapeño Poppers
Served with ranch
Popcorn Shrimp
Served with tarter or cocktail sauce
Hot Wings
Served with your choice of hot sauce, ranch, or blue cheese
Boneless Nuggets
Plain or tossed in your choice of BBQ, sweet & spicy, or hot sauce served with ranch or blue cheese
Fried Ravioli
Served with marinara sauce
Cheesy Bread
Served with your choice of any single pizza topping, ranch & marinara Additional pizza toppings for $2 each
Bread Sticks
Served with ranch & marinara
Prime Rib Sliders
Soups & Sides
Salads
Station Salad
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, onions, shredded mozzarella, croutons & your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in our classic caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan & croutons
Chef Salad
The station salad topped with, sliced turkey, ham, swiss and cheddar cheese and a hard boiled egg
Dinner Skagway Staples
The Standard
Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, diced onions, on a sesame seed bun. Add cheese or bacon for $2. Additional beef patty $6
Vegan Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle add cheese for $2
Chicken Strips
4 breaded chicken strips served with fries & your choice of ranch, blue cheese, BBQ, hot sauce, or honey mustard
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved prime rib or chicken, grilled onions, & bell peppers, topped with melted American cheese on a toasted hoagie
Mermaid Burger
Fish & Chips
Entrees
Pasta Bolognese
The pasta of the day , served with our homemade Bolognese sauce
Chicken Fajitas
Sautéed onions and bell peppers seasoned with our house-made fajita seasoning and served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Shaved Prime Rib Fajitas
Sautéed onions and bell peppers seasoned with our house-made fajita seasoning and served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Country Fried Steak
Chicken fried steak smothered in our house-made country gravy and served with our house-made garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables
Seafood Pasta
Pasta of the day in a white, cheesy cream sauce with sautéed onions, bell peppers, shrimp, scallops and halibut
Grilled Halibut
6 oz halibut fillet, grilled to perfection and served with sautéed vegetables and our house-made garlic mashed potatoes
Alaskan King Crab
1 lb of Alaskan King Crab served with fries or mashed potatoes
Ribeye
Chicken Alfredo
Pizzas
Cheese Pizza
Hawaiian Delight
Canadian bacon, pineapple & extra cheese
Vegetarian
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes & extra cheese
Pine Martin
Pepperoni, pineapple , onions, jalapenos & goat cheese
Meat Lovers
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & extra cheese
Shakey's
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon, onions, pineapple & extra cheese
Big Pappy
BBQ base topped with mozzarella, chicken, roasted garlic, grilled onions & goat cheese
Okie Dokie Artichokey
Pesto base topped with mozzarella, grilled mushrooms & onions, roasted garlic, artichoke hearts & feta cheese
Supreme
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes & extra cheese
1/2 and 1/2
Calzones
Sauces & Dressings
Ranch
Bleu Cheese
1000 Island
Italian
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Raspberry Vinaigrette
Honey Mustard
Marinara
BBQ
Cocktail
Tartar
Horseradish Sauce
Hot Sauce
Hot Honey
Sweet & Spicy
Pesto
Bacon Jam
Oil & Vinegar
Side Of Gravy
NO Sauce
To Go
Do First
***DO NOT MAKE***
Bar
Beer
Klondike 1
Klondike 2
Klondike 3
Alaskan Amber
Alaskan White
Alaskan Freeride APA
Alaskan Hopothermia Double IPA
Alaskan Summer Ale
Alaska Ciderworks
Misc Beer
Klondike 1 32oz.
Klondike 2 32oz.
Klondike 3 32oz.
Alaskan Amber 32oz.
Alaskan White 32oz.
Alaskan Freeride IPA 32oz.
Alaskan Hypothermia Double IPA 32oz.
Alaskan Raspberry Wheat 32oz.
Alaskan Summer Ale 32oz.
Alaska Ciderworks 32oz.
Misc Beer 32oz.
Klondike 1 Pitcher
Klondike 2 Pitcher
Klondike 3 Pitcher
Alaskan Amber Pitcher
Alaskan White Pitcher
Alaskan Freeride IPA Pitcher
Alaskan Hypothermia Double IPA Pitcher
Alaskan Raspberry Wheat Pitcher
Alaskan Summer Ale Pitcher
Alaska Ciderworks Pitcher
Misc Beer Pitcher
Coors Light
Bud Light
Budweiser
Miller Lite
Mich Ultra
Rainier
Newcastle
Heineken
Corona
Pacifico
Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA
Blue Moon
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Sierra Nevada Torpedo
Angry Orchard
Alaskan Husky IPA
Alaskan Icy Bay IPA
Alaskan Smash Galaxy
Lagunitas IPA
Lagunitas IPNA (NA)
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher (NA)
Heineken 0.0 (NA)
PBR Tall Boy
Keystone Light
Stella Artois
Alaskan Husky IPA
Alaskan Kolsch
Alaskan Island Ale
Alaskan Pilsner
Guinness
Alaskan Seltzer Lime
Alaskan Seltzer Cherry
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
White Claw Raspberry
White Claw Grapefruit
White Claw Lime
Schilling London Dry
Schilling Grapefruit
Schilling Passport
Sun Thief Porter
Hazy Little Thing IPA
Contact Haze IPA
PBR Coffee
Double Shovel Appalanche
Wine
Woodbridge Cabernet
Josh Reserve Cabernet
Josh Cabernet
Apothic
19 Crimes
Decoy Pinot Noir
Milbrandt Merlot
Gabbiano Chianti
Woodbridge Cabernet (BTL)
Josh Reserve Cabernet (BTL)
Josh Cabernet (BTL)
Apothic (BTL)
19 Crimes (BTL)
Decoy Pinot Noir (BTL)
Milbrandt Merlot (BTL)
Gabbiano Chianti (BTL)
J. Lohr Chardonnay
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
La Bella Pinot Grigio
Kris Pinot Grigio
Clean Slate Riesling
J. Lohr Chardonnay (BTL)
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc (BTL)
La Bella Pinot Grigio (BTL)
Kris Pinot Grigio (BTL)
Clean Slate Riesling (BTL)
Campuget
Campuget (BTL)
J. Roget
Maschio Prosecco
Liquor
Well Vodka- Monarch
Absolut
Tito's
Pearl Cucumber
Stoli Crushed Grapefruit
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Orange
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Vanilla
Skagway Spirits Vodka
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lime
Absolut Citron
Absolut Mandarin Orange
Grey Goose
Well Vodka- Monarch DBL
Absolut DBL
Tito's DBL
Pearl Cucumber DBL
Stoli Crushed Grapefruit DBL
Stoli Blueberry DBL
Stoli Orange DBL
Stoli Raspberry DBL
Stoli Vanilla DBL
Skagway Spirits Vodka DBL
Deep Eddy Lemon DBL
Deep Eddy Grapefruit DBL
Deep Eddy Lime DBL
Absolut Citron DBL
Absolut Mandarin Orange DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Well Gin- Monarch
Skagway Spirits Gin
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
Well Gin- Monarch DBL
Skagway Spirits Gin DBL
Bombay Saphire DBL
Tanqueray DBL
Well Rum- Monarch
Kraken
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Rumchata
Well Rum- Monarch DBL
Kraken DBL
Bacardi DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Malibu DBL
Rumchata DBL
Well Tequila- Monarch
Hornitos Silver
Hornitos Reposado
Espolon
Well Tequila- Monarch DBL
Hornitos Silver DBL
Hornitos Reposado DBL
Espolon DBL
Well Whiskey- Monarch
Jameson
Jack Daniels
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Jim Beam
Canadian Club
Makers Mark
Fireball
Crown Royal
Skrewball Peanut Butter
Well Whiskey- Monarch DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Bulleit Bourbon DBL
Bulliet Rye DBL
Seagrams 7 DBL
Seagrams VO DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Canadian Club DBL
Skrewball Peanut Butter DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Fireball DBL
Jameson DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
Amaretto
Butter Shots
Kamora Coffee Liqueur
Kahlua
Grand Marnier
Dr. McGillicuddy's Root Beer
Dr. McGillicuddy's Apple Pie
Bailey's
Campari
Rumple Minze
Goldschlager
Peppermint Schnapps
Peach Schnapps
Jagermeister
Amaretto DBL
Butter Shots DBL
Kamora Coffee Liqueur DBL
Kahlua DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Dr. McGillicuddy's Root Beer DBL
Dr. McGillicuddy's Apple Pie DBL
Bailey's DBL
Campari DBL
Rumple Minze DBL
Goldschlager DBL
Peppermint Schnapps DBL
Peach Schnapps DBL
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Apple Jack
B-52
Bahama Mama
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Bloody Beer
Buttery Nipple
Caesar
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Cosmopolitan
Duck Fart
Gimlet (Gin)
Gimlet (Vodka)
Green Tea
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Mule- Jameson
Jager Bomb
Lemon Drop
Lemon Drop Martini
Liquid Marijuana Shot
Liquid Marijuana Drink
Long Island Iced Tea
Lunchbox
Manhattan
Margarita
Gin Martini
Vodka Martini
Mexican Mule
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shot
Red Headed Slut
Sex on the Beach
Screwdriver
Spiked Hot Apple Cider- Jameson
Tennessee Mule- Jack Daniels
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Scooby Snack
Drink Tokens
Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
444 4th Ave, Skagway, AK 99840
Photos coming soon!