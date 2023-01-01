Station Bar and Grill 444 4th Ave

A map showing the location of Station Bar and Grill 444 4th AveView gallery

Station Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

444 4th Ave

Skagway, AK 99840

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Lunch

Starters

Jalapeño Poppers

$14.00

Served with ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Served with ranch & marinara

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.00

Served with tarter or cocktail sauce

Hot Wings

$16.00+

Served with your choice of hot sauce, ranch, or blue cheese

Boneless Nuggets

$16.00+

Plain or tossed in your choice of BBQ, sweet & spicy, or hot sauce served with ranch or blue cheese

Corn Dog Bites

$14.00

Served with honey mustard

Fried Ravioli

$14.00

Served with marinara sauce

Cheesy Bread

$15.00

Served with your choice of any single pizza topping, ranch & marinara Additional pizza toppings for $2 each

Prime Rib Sliders

$22.00Out of stock

Soups & Sides

Clam Chowder

$10.00

House-made topped with bacon bits & green onions

Chili

$7.00

House-made topped with shredded cheddar & diced onions

French Fries

$6.00

Curly Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Runman's Potato Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Salads

Station Salad

$8.00+

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, onions, shredded mozzarella, croutons & your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Romaine lettuce tossed in our classic caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan & croutons

Chef Salad

$19.00

The station salad topped with, sliced turkey, ham, swiss and cheddar cheese and a hard boiled egg

Skagway Staples

Station Subway Sandwich

$17.00

Your choice of ham or turkey with house sliced lettuce, tomato, pickles & diced onions on a 6" sub roll or 12" wrap

BLT

$17.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on sourdough toast

The Club

$22.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, American and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on sourdough toast

Caesar Wrap

$21.00

Your choice of grilled or blackened chicken and bacon, served with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, & caesar dressing

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Your choice of American, swiss or cheddar cheese grilled on sourdough bread add ham or turkey $4 or shaved prime rib $6

Philly Cheese Steak

$22.00

Shaved prime rib or chicken, grilled onions, & bell peppers, topped with melted American cheese on a toasted hoagie

French Dip

$22.00

Shaved prime rib, topped with swiss cheese on a 6" hoagie and served with au'jus

Jack's Ranch

$22.00

Grilled or breaded chicken breast, topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, diced onions, & ranch on a sesame seed bun

Chicken Strips

$21.00

4 breaded chicken strips served with fries & your choice of ranch, blue cheese, BBQ, hot sauce, or honey mustard

Mermaid Burger

$22.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$22.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Burgers

The Standard

$18.00

Hamburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, diced onions, on a sesame seed bun. Add cheese or bacon for $2. Additional beef patty $6

Bleu Bacon

$22.00

Hamburger topped with bacon, grilled onions, blue cheese, lettuce, & tomato

Chili Burger

$22.00

Hamburger topped with our house-made chili, shredded cheddar, & diced onions

The Western

$21.00

Hamburger topped with Tillamook cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings, & BBQ sauce

The Mini Mic

$21.00

Cheeseburger topped with lettuce, pickles, diced onions & house-made special sauce

The Big Mic

$28.00

Cheeseburger topped with lettuce, pickles,diced onions & house-made special sauce

DBCB

$28.00

Double cheeseburger topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles & diced onions

Sourdough Jake

$22.00

Hamburger topped with bacon, tomato, swiss, grilled on sourdough

Vegan Burger

$22.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle add cheese for $2

Dale's Meat Missle

$21.00Out of stock

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Hawaiian Delight

$27.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple & extra cheese

Vegetarian

$34.00

Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes & extra cheese

Pine Martin

$34.00

Pepperoni, pineapple , onions, jalapenos & goat cheese

Meat Lovers

$35.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & extra cheese

Shakey's

$36.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon, onions, pineapple & extra cheese

Big Pappy

$36.00

BBQ base topped with mozzarella, chicken, roasted garlic, grilled onions & goat cheese

Okie Dokie Artichokey

$37.00

Pesto base topped with mozzarella, grilled mushrooms & onions, roasted garlic, artichoke hearts & feta cheese

Supreme

$38.00

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes & extra cheese

Sauces & Dressings

Ranch

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

1000 Island

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00Out of stock

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Cocktail

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

Horseradish Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Hot Honey

$2.00

Sweet & Spicy

$1.00

Pesto

$2.00

Bacon Jam

$2.00

Oil & Vinegar

NO Sauce

Sour Cream

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Virgin Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Water

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Bar

Beer

Klondike 1

$8.50

Klondike 2

$8.50

Klondike 3

$8.50Out of stock

Alaskan Amber

$7.50

Alaskan White

$7.50

Alaskan Freeride APA

$8.00

Alaskan Hopothermia Double IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Alaskan Summer Ale

$7.50Out of stock

Alaska Ciderworks

$6.50Out of stock

Misc Beer

$8.00Out of stock

Klondike 1 32oz.

$17.00

Klondike 2 32oz.

$17.00

Klondike 3 32oz.

$17.00

Alaskan Amber 32oz.

$15.00

Alaskan White 32oz.

$15.00

Alaskan Freeride IPA 32oz.

$16.00

Alaskan Hypothermia Double IPA 32oz.

$16.00

Alaskan Raspberry Wheat 32oz.

$15.00

Alaskan Summer Ale 32oz.

$15.00

Alaska Ciderworks 32oz.

$13.00

Misc Beer 32oz.

$16.00

Klondike 1 Pitcher

$62.00

Klondike 2 Pitcher

$62.00

Klondike 3 Pitcher

$62.00

Alaskan Amber Pitcher

$58.00

Alaskan White Pitcher

$58.00

Alaskan Freeride IPA Pitcher

$60.00

Alaskan Hypothermia Double IPA Pitcher

$60.00

Alaskan Raspberry Wheat Pitcher

$58.00

Alaskan Summer Ale Pitcher

$58.00

Alaska Ciderworks Pitcher

$56.00

Misc Beer Pitcher

$60.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Rainier

$5.00

Newcastle

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.25

Sierra Nevada Torpedo

$6.25

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Alaskan Husky IPA

$6.50Out of stock

Alaskan Icy Bay IPA

$6.50

Alaskan Smash Galaxy

$7.50

Lagunitas IPA

$6.50

Lagunitas IPNA (NA)

$6.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher (NA)

$6.00

Heineken 0.0 (NA)

$6.00

PBR Tall Boy

$5.00

Keystone Light

$4.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Alaskan Husky IPA

$5.50

Alaskan Kolsch

$7.00

Alaskan Island Ale

$6.50

Alaskan Pilsner

$6.50

Guinness

$6.00

Alaskan Seltzer Lime

$6.00

Alaskan Seltzer Cherry

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$6.00

Schilling London Dry

$6.00

Schilling Grapefruit

$6.00

Schilling Passport

$6.00

Sun Thief Porter

$6.50

Hazy Little Thing IPA

$6.00

Contact Haze IPA

$6.00Out of stock

PBR Coffee

$5.50

Double Shovel Appalanche

$6.00

Wine

Woodbridge Cabernet

$8.00

Josh Reserve Cabernet

$10.00

Josh Cabernet

$10.00

Apothic

$9.00

19 Crimes

$9.00

Decoy Pinot Noir

$10.00

Milbrandt Merlot

$11.00

Gabbiano Chianti

$8.00

Woodbridge Cabernet (BTL)

$32.00

Josh Reserve Cabernet (BTL)

$34.00

Josh Cabernet (BTL)

$34.00

Apothic (BTL)

$33.00

19 Crimes (BTL)

$33.00

Decoy Pinot Noir (BTL)

$34.00

Milbrandt Merlot (BTL)

$42.00

Gabbiano Chianti (BTL)

$30.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay

$12.50

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

La Bella Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Kris Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Clean Slate Riesling

$9.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay (BTL)

$44.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc (BTL)

$42.00

La Bella Pinot Grigio (BTL)

$32.00

Kris Pinot Grigio (BTL)

$34.00

Clean Slate Riesling (BTL)

$32.00

Campuget

$9.00

Campuget (BTL)

$32.00

J. Roget

$7.00

Maschio Prosecco

$10.00

Liquor

Well Vodka- Monarch

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

Pearl Cucumber

$5.50

Stoli Crushed Grapefruit

$7.00

Stoli Blueberry

$7.00

Stoli Orange

$7.00

Stoli Raspberry

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Skagway Spirits Vodka

$8.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.50

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.50

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Absolut Mandarin Orange

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Well Vodka- Monarch DBL

$9.50

Absolut DBL

$11.50

Tito's DBL

$13.50

Pearl Cucumber DBL

$10.50

Stoli Crushed Grapefruit DBL

$13.50

Stoli Blueberry DBL

$13.50

Stoli Orange DBL

$13.50

Stoli Raspberry DBL

$13.50

Stoli Vanilla DBL

$13.50

Skagway Spirits Vodka DBL

$16.50

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$12.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit DBL

$12.50

Deep Eddy Lime DBL

$12.50

Absolut Citron DBL

$11.50

Absolut Mandarin Orange DBL

$11.50

Grey Goose DBL

$15.50

Well Gin- Monarch

$5.00

Skagway Spirits Gin

$8.50

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin- Monarch DBL

$9.50

Skagway Spirits Gin DBL

$16.50

Bombay Saphire DBL

$17.50

Tanqueray DBL

$15.50

Well Rum- Monarch

$5.00

Kraken

$6.50

Bacardi

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Malibu

$6.00

Rumchata

$5.75

Well Rum- Monarch DBL

$9.50

Kraken DBL

$12.50

Bacardi DBL

$12.50

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.50

Malibu DBL

$11.50

Rumchata DBL

$11.00

Well Tequila- Monarch

$5.00

Hornitos Silver

$7.00

Hornitos Reposado

$7.00

Espolon

$7.50

Well Tequila- Monarch DBL

$9.50

Hornitos Silver DBL

$13.50

Hornitos Reposado DBL

$13.50

Espolon DBL

$14.50

Well Whiskey- Monarch

$5.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.50

Bulliet Rye

$7.50

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$7.50

Well Whiskey- Monarch DBL

$9.50

Jack Daniels DBL

$13.50

Bulleit Bourbon DBL

$14.50

Bulliet Rye DBL

$14.50

Seagrams 7 DBL

$11.50

Seagrams VO DBL

$11.50

Jim Beam DBL

$11.50

Canadian Club DBL

$11.50

Skrewball Peanut Butter DBL

$14.50

Makers Mark DBL

$15.50

Fireball DBL

$11.50

Jameson DBL

$13.50

Crown Royal DBL

$14.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$23.50

Amaretto

$5.00

Butter Shots

$5.00

Kamora Coffee Liqueur

$5.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's Root Beer

$4.50

Dr. McGillicuddy's Apple Pie

$4.50

Bailey's

$7.00

Campari

$6.50

Rumple Minze

$6.50

Goldschlager

$7.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Amaretto DBL

$9.50

Butter Shots DBL

$9.50

Kamora Coffee Liqueur DBL

$9.50

Kahlua DBL

$13.50

Grand Marnier DBL

$21.50

Dr. McGillicuddy's Root Beer DBL

$8.50

Dr. McGillicuddy's Apple Pie DBL

$8.50

Bailey's DBL

$13.50

Campari DBL

$12.50

Rumple Minze DBL

$12.50

Goldschlager DBL

$13.50

Peppermint Schnapps DBL

$9.50

Peach Schnapps DBL

$9.50

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Appletini

$10.00

Apple Jack

$6.50

B-52

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bloody Beer

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Caesar

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.50

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Duck Fart

$7.00

Gimlet (Gin)

$6.00

Gimlet (Vodka)

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.50

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Irish Car Bomb

$8.50

Irish Mule- Jameson

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana Shot

$6.50

Liquid Marijuana Drink

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Lunchbox

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Gin Martini

$8.00

Vodka Martini

$8.00

Mexican Mule

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shot

$6.50

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Screwdriver

$5.50

Spiked Hot Apple Cider- Jameson

$8.50

Tennessee Mule- Jack Daniels

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Drink Tokens

Green Token

$5.00

Red Token

$7.00

Black Token

$9.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$10.00
Come in and enjoy!

Location

444 4th Ave, Skagway, AK 99840

Directions

