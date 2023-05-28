Woadie's South East Seafood

Restaurant info

You'll be welcomed with open arms to enjoy the region's best seafood while seated inside a beautiful hand-crafted wood gazebo surrounded by flowers, looking out at the iconic Alaskan Mountains. We specialize in King-Crab, Dungeness-Crab, Fresh-Live-Oysters, Halibut, and Salmon. We've created a relationship with the best brewery in the region, bringing crisp craft beer to your table. If you want to dive deeper into the Alaskan experience, we can top everything off with an Aslakan-made wine.

