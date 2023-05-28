Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woadie's South East Seafood

No reviews yet

4th Ave & State Street

Skagway, AK 99840

Food Menu

Crab

1 Red King Crab Leg

$33.50

Served with warm butter

1 Giant Red King Crab Leg

$80.50

Served with warm butter and choice of side

1 Lb of Red King Crab

$65.00

Served with warm butter and choice of side

4 Lb of Red King Crab

$239.00

Served with warm butter and choice of side

Half Dungeness

$19.50

Served with warm butter

Full Dungeness

$35.00

Served with warm butter and choice of side

Cup of Dungeness Bisque

$7.25

Bowl of Dungeness Bisque

$11.00

Fish & Chips

Halibut Fish & Chips

$23.50

Salmon Fish & Chips

$17.75

Rockfish Fish & Chips

$17.50

Sandwich

Halibut Sandwich

$19.00

Salmon Sandwich

$16.50

Rockfish Sandwich

$16.50

Oysters

1 Oyster

$3.50

Served raw with your favorite sauce

6 Oysters

$18.00

Served raw with your favorite sauce

12 Oysters

$34.00

Served raw with your favorite sauce

Snack

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Corn Dog

$6.00

Side

French Fries

$5.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Shareable

Halibut Ceviche

$15.00

Served with two pieces of fry bread

Salmon Poke

$14.00

Served over sushi rice

Salmon Dip

$13.00

Served with two pieces of fry bread

N/A Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Canned Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Draft Root Beer

$6.00

Wholesale Menu

Wholesale

Halibut Portion

$29.00

Per lb

Sockeye Fillet

$16.50

Per lb

Striped Shrimp

$16.75Out of stock

Per lb

Dungeness Section

$18.00

Per lb

Merchandise

Glassware

Pint Glass

$9.00

Flute

$9.00

Wine Glass

$9.00

4 Glasses

$32.00

Shirts

Green xs

$25.00

Green s

$25.00

Green M

$25.00

Green L

$25.00

Green XL

$25.00

Green XXL

$25.00

Green XXXL

$25.00

Blue XS

$25.00

Blue S

$25.00

Blue M

$25.00

Blue L

$25.00

Blue XL

$25.00

Blue XXL

$25.00

Blue XXXL

$25.00

Grey XS

$25.00

Grey S

$25.00

Grey M

$25.00

Grey L

$25.00

Grey XL

$25.00

Grey XXL

$25.00

Grey XXXL

$25.00

Sticker

Sticker

$2.00

Hats

Tan

$30.00

Blue

$30.00

Green

$30.00

Smoked salmon jar

Jar

$16.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
You'll be welcomed with open arms to enjoy the region's best seafood while seated inside a beautiful hand-crafted wood gazebo surrounded by flowers, looking out at the iconic Alaskan Mountains. We specialize in King-Crab, Dungeness-Crab, Fresh-Live-Oysters, Halibut, and Salmon. We've created a relationship with the best brewery in the region, bringing crisp craft beer to your table. If you want to dive deeper into the Alaskan experience, we can top everything off with an Aslakan-made wine.

Website

Location

4th Ave & State Street, Skagway, AK 99840

Directions

