Smoke on the Water
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
94 Roosevelt Avenue, Coleraine, MN 55722
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Boulder Tap House - Grand Rapids (BTH)
No Reviews
1001 South Pokegama Avenue Grand Rapids, MN 55744
View restaurant
Best Western Plus - Grand Rapids, MN - 2309 SW 1st Ave
No Reviews
2309 SW 1st Ave Grand Rapids, MN 55744
View restaurant