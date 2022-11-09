Smokehouse Pit BBQ
No reviews yet
2461 Main St
Millbrook, AL 36054
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizer
Sandwiches
Regular Pulled Pork Sandwich Only
$5.99
Regular Pulled Pork Sandwich With Side
$7.99
Jumbo Pulled Pork Sandwich Only
$7.99
Jumbo Pulled Pork Sandwich With Side
$9.99
Regular Pulled Chicken Sandwich Only
$6.99
Regular Pulled Chicken Sandwich With Side
$8.99
Jumbo Pulled Chicken Sandwich Only
$8.99
Jumbo Pulled Chicken Sandwich With Side
$10.99
Regular Smoked Turkey Sandwich Only
$7.99
Regular Smoked Turkey Sandwich With Side
$9.99
Jumbo Smoked Turkey Sandwich Only
$9.99
Jumbo Smoked Turkey Sandwich With Side
$11.99
Regular Chicken Tender Sandwich Only
$7.99
Regular Chicken Tender Sandwich With Side
$9.99
Jumbo Chicken Tender Sandwich Only
$9.99
Jumbo Chicken Tender Sandwich With Side
$11.99
Regular Brisket Sandwich Only
$10.99
Regular Brisket Sandwich With Side
$12.99
Jumbo Brisket Sandwich Only
$12.99
Jumbo Brisket Sandwich With Side
$14.99
Rib Sandwich Only
$9.99
Rib Sandwich With Side
$11.99
Smokehouse Burger With Side
$10.99
Smokehouse Burger Without Side
$8.99
Reg Ham Sand w/side
$9.99
Prime Rib Sandwich
$14.99
Conecuh Dog W/ Side
$11.99
Plates
Pulled Pork Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$13.99
Pulled Chicken Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$14.99
Smoked Turkey Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$15.99
Smoked 1/2 Chicken Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$13.99
Smoked 1/4 Chicken Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$10.99
Rib Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$16.99
Rib Teaser With Choice of 1 Side
$12.99
Smoked Ham Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$13.99
Smoked Brisket Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$18.99
Smoked Sausage Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$17.99
Smokehouse Sampler With Choice of 2 Sides
$18.99
Chicken Tender Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$14.99
Chicken Tender Basket With Choice of 1 Side
$12.99
3 Veggie plate
$8.99
4 Veggie Plate
$11.99
Kids
Pulled Pork Plate Child With Choice of 1 Side
$6.99
Pulled Chicken Plate Kids With Choice of 1 Side
$7.99
Smoked Turkey Plate Kids With Choice of 1 Side
$7.99
Kids Chicken Tenders With 1 Side
$6.99
Kids Grilled Cheese With 1 Side
$5.99
Kids Breakfast Plate
$2.99
Kids Pancake Plate
$5.99
Kids French Toast Plate
$5.99
Dirt Cup
$1.99
Soup and Salad
Dessert
Banana Pudding Cup
$4.99
Banana Pudding Pint
$7.50
Banana Pudding Quart
$14.99
Banana Pudding Gallon
$57.00
Peach Cobbler Cup
$4.99
Peach Cobbler Pint
$7.50
Peach Cobbler Quart
$14.99
Peach Cobbler Gallon
$57.00
IceCream Scoop
$1.99
Soda Float
$2.99
Pig Pickin Cake Slice
$4.99
Pig Pickin Cake Whole
$35.99
Pie Slice
$4.99
Whole Pie
$19.99
Cheesecake Slice
$4.99
Cheesecake Whole
$19.99
Dirt Cup
$1.99
Meats
Pound of Pulled Pork
$15.99
8 oz Pulled Pork
$7.99
Pound of Pulled Chicken
$17.99
8 oz Pulled Chicken
$8.99
Pound of Smoked Turkey
$19.99
8 oz Smoked Turkey
$9.99
Pound of Smoked Brisket
$27.99
8 oz Smoked Brisket
$13.99
1/2 Slab of Ribs
$14.99
Slab of Ribs
$28.99
Rib Bone
$2.50
1/4 Smoked Chicken
$4.99
1/2 Smoked Chicken
$7.99
Whole Smoked Chicken
$15.99
Chicken Tender
$2.50
Smoked Sausage
$2.50
Sides
Condiments
Beverage
In-house Beverage
$2.79
16 oz To-Go Beverage
$2.99
32 oz To-Go Beverage
$3.50
Milk
$2.99
Orange Juice
$2.99
Apple Juice
$3.25
Water
Gallon Sweet or Unsweet Tea
$5.99
Starblast Bang
$4.06
Peach Mango Bang
$4.06
Bottle MtDew
$2.50
Bottle Pepsi
$2.50
Bottle Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Aquafina
$1.75
Amp
$2.99
Frap
$4.50
Coffee
$1.99
Cranberry
$3.25
Fruit Shoots
$2.99
Kid's Menu Drink
Bread
Breakfast
Breakfast Plate With Meat
$7.78
Breakfast Plate Without Meat
$5.49
Fat Boys Breakfast
$19.99
Pork Chop Breakfast Plate
$14.99
Country Fried Steak Plate
$14.99
Steak and Eggs Plate
$16.99
Breakfast Burrito Plate
$9.99
Breakfast Bowl
$5.49
French Toast Plate
$9.99
Pancake Plate
$9.99
Build Your Own Omelet
$9.99
Biscuit and Gravy
$2.99
2 Biscuits and Gravy
$3.49
Pork Chop Biscuit
$2.99
Pork Chop Sandwich
$2.99
Bacon Biscuit
$2.29
Bacon Sandwich
$2.49
Link Sausage Biscuit
$2.49
Link Sausage Sandwich
$2.49
Patty Sausage Biscuit
$2.29
Patty Sausage Sandwich
$2.29
Ham Biscuit
$2.49
Ham Sandwich
$2.49
Country Fried Steak Biscuit
$4.99
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
$4.99
Chicken Biscuit
$2.49
Chicken Sandwich
$2.49
Grits
$1.99
Cheese Grits
$2.49
Breakfast Potatoes
$2.49
Egg
$0.50
Bacon
$2.29
Link Sausage
$2.49
Patty Sausage
$2.29
Biscuit
$1.19
Toast
$0.99
Seasonal Fruit Bowl
$4.99
Pancake Only
$1.99
French Toast Only
$1.99
Breakfast burrito only
$7.50
Appetizer (Copy)
Sandwiches (Copy)
Regular Pulled Pork Sandwich Only
$5.99
Regular Pulled Pork Sandwich With Side
$7.99
Jumbo Pulled Pork Sandwich Only
$7.99
Jumbo Pulled Pork Sandwich With Side
$9.99
Regular Pulled Chicken Sandwich Only
$6.99
Regular Pulled Chicken Sandwich With Side
$8.99
Jumbo Pulled Chicken Sandwich Only
$8.99
Jumbo Pulled Chicken Sandwich With Side
$10.99
Regular Smoked Turkey Sandwich Only
$7.99
Regular Smoked Turkey Sandwich With Side
$9.99
Jumbo Smoked Turkey Sandwich Only
$9.99
Jumbo Smoked Turkey Sandwich With Side
$11.99
Regular Chicken Tender Sandwich Only
$7.99
Regular Chicken Tender Sandwich With Side
$9.99
Jumbo Chicken Tender Sandwich Only
$9.99
Jumbo Chicken Tender Sandwich With Side
$11.99
Regular Brisket Sandwich Only
$10.99
Regular Brisket Sandwich With Side
$12.99
Jumbo Brisket Sandwich Only
$12.99
Jumbo Brisket Sandwich With Side
$14.99
Rib Sandwich Only
$9.99
Rib Sandwich With Side
$11.99
Smokehouse Burger With Side
$10.99
Smokehouse Burger Without Side
$8.99
Plates (Copy)
Pulled Pork Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$13.99
Pulled Chicken Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$14.99
Smoked Turkey Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$15.99
Smoked 1/2 Chicken Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$13.99
Smoked 1/4 Chicken Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$10.99
Rib Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$16.99
Rib Teaser With Choice of 1 Side
$12.99
Smoked Ham Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$13.99
Smoked Brisket Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$18.99
Smoked Sausage Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$17.99
Smokehouse Sampler With Choice of 2 Sides
$18.99
Chicken Tender Plate With Choice of 2 Sides
$14.99
Chicken Tender Basket With Choice of 1 Side
$12.99
Kids (Copy)
Pulled Pork Plate Child With Choice of 1 Side
$6.99
Pulled Chicken Plate Kids With Choice of 1 Side
$7.99
Smoked Turkey Plate Kids With Choice of 1 Side
$7.99
Kids Chicken Tenders With 1 Side
$6.99
Kids Grilled Cheese With 1 Side
$5.99
Kids Breakfast Plate
$2.99
Kids Pancake Plate
$5.99
Kids French Toast Plate
$5.99
Wings (Copy)
Soup and Salad (Copy)
Dessert (Copy)
Family Packs (Copy)
Meats (Copy)
Pound of Pulled Pork
$15.99
8 oz Pulled Pork
$7.99
Pound of Pulled Chicken
$17.99
8 oz Pulled Chicken
$8.99
Pound of Smoked Turkey
$19.99
8 oz Smoked Turkey
$9.99
Pound of Smoked Brisket
$27.99
8 oz Smoked Brisket
$13.99
1/2 Slab of Ribs
$14.99
Slab of Ribs
$28.99
Rib Bone
$2.50
1/4 Smoked Chicken
$4.99
1/2 Smoked Chicken
$7.99
Whole Smoked Chicken
$15.99
Chicken Tender
$2.50
Sides (Copy)
Beverage (Copy)
Condiments (Copy)
Breakfast (Copy) (Copy)
Breakfast Plate With Meat
$7.78
Breakfast Plate Without Meat
$5.49
Fat Boys Breakfast
$19.99
Pork Chop Breakfast Plate
$14.99
Country Fried Steak Plate
$14.99
Steak and Eggs Plate
$16.99
Breakfast Burrito Plate
$9.99
Breakfast Bowl
$5.49
French Toast Plate
$9.99
Pancake Plate
$9.99
Build Your Own Omelet
$9.99
Biscuit and Gravy
$2.99
2 Biscuits and Gravy
$3.49
Pork Chop Biscuit
$2.99
Pork Chop Sandwich
$2.99
Bacon Biscuit
$2.29
Bacon Sandwich
$2.49
Link Sausage Biscuit
$2.49
Link Sausage Sandwich
$2.49
Patty Sausage Biscuit
$2.29
Patty Sausage Sandwich
$2.29
Ham Biscuit
$2.49
Ham Sandwich
$2.49
Country Fried Steak Biscuit
$4.99
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
$4.99
Chicken Biscuit
$2.49
Chicken Sandwich
$2.49
Grits
$1.99
Cheese Grits
$2.49
Breakfast Potatoes
$2.49
Egg
$0.50
Bacon
$2.29
Link Sausage
$2.49
Patty Sausage
$2.29
Biscuit
$1.19
Toast
$0.99
Seasonal Fruit Bowl
$4.99
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2461 Main St, Millbrook, AL 36054
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Millbrook
More near Millbrook
Prattville
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Opelika
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)
Trussville
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Fortson
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.