Smokehouse Pit BBQ

No reviews yet

2461 Main St

Millbrook, AL 36054

32 oz To-Go Beverage
Loaded BBQ Fries Appetizer
Regular Pulled Pork Sandwich With Side

Appetizer

Loaded BBQ Fries Appetizer

$7.99

Loaded Brisket Fries Appetizer

$9.99

Loaded Buffalo Fries Appetizer

$7.99

Cheese Curds Appetizer

$7.99

Fried Pickles Appetizer

$7.99

Fried Green Tomato Appetizer

$7.99

Corn Nuggets Appetizer

$7.99

Onion Rings Appetizer

$7.99

Rib Tip Appetizer

$5.99

Sandwiches

Regular Pulled Pork Sandwich Only

$5.99

Regular Pulled Pork Sandwich With Side

$7.99

Jumbo Pulled Pork Sandwich Only

$7.99

Jumbo Pulled Pork Sandwich With Side

$9.99

Regular Pulled Chicken Sandwich Only

$6.99

Regular Pulled Chicken Sandwich With Side

$8.99

Jumbo Pulled Chicken Sandwich Only

$8.99

Jumbo Pulled Chicken Sandwich With Side

$10.99

Regular Smoked Turkey Sandwich Only

$7.99

Regular Smoked Turkey Sandwich With Side

$9.99

Jumbo Smoked Turkey Sandwich Only

$9.99

Jumbo Smoked Turkey Sandwich With Side

$11.99

Regular Chicken Tender Sandwich Only

$7.99

Regular Chicken Tender Sandwich With Side

$9.99

Jumbo Chicken Tender Sandwich Only

$9.99

Jumbo Chicken Tender Sandwich With Side

$11.99

Regular Brisket Sandwich Only

$10.99

Regular Brisket Sandwich With Side

$12.99

Jumbo Brisket Sandwich Only

$12.99

Jumbo Brisket Sandwich With Side

$14.99

Rib Sandwich Only

$9.99

Rib Sandwich With Side

$11.99

Smokehouse Burger With Side

$10.99

Smokehouse Burger Without Side

$8.99

Reg Ham Sand w/side

$9.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.99

Conecuh Dog W/ Side

$11.99

Plates

Pulled Pork Plate With Choice of 2 Sides

$13.99

Pulled Chicken Plate With Choice of 2 Sides

$14.99

Smoked Turkey Plate With Choice of 2 Sides

$15.99

Smoked 1/2 Chicken Plate With Choice of 2 Sides

$13.99

Smoked 1/4 Chicken Plate With Choice of 2 Sides

$10.99

Rib Plate With Choice of 2 Sides

$16.99

Rib Teaser With Choice of 1 Side

$12.99

Smoked Ham Plate With Choice of 2 Sides

$13.99

Smoked Brisket Plate With Choice of 2 Sides

$18.99

Smoked Sausage Plate With Choice of 2 Sides

$17.99

Smokehouse Sampler With Choice of 2 Sides

$18.99

Chicken Tender Plate With Choice of 2 Sides

$14.99

Chicken Tender Basket With Choice of 1 Side

$12.99

3 Veggie plate

$8.99

4 Veggie Plate

$11.99

Kids

Pulled Pork Plate Child With Choice of 1 Side

$6.99

Pulled Chicken Plate Kids With Choice of 1 Side

$7.99

Smoked Turkey Plate Kids With Choice of 1 Side

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders With 1 Side

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese With 1 Side

$5.99

Kids Breakfast Plate

$2.99

Kids Pancake Plate

$5.99

Kids French Toast Plate

$5.99

Dirt Cup

$1.99

Wings

10 Count Wings

$10.99

15 Count Wings

$15.99

Soup and Salad

Smoked Chef Salad

$14.99

Half Smoked Chef Salad

$8.99

Que Stew Cup

$4.99

Que Stew Pint

$8.99

Que Stew Quart

$15.99

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Dessert

Banana Pudding Cup

$4.99

Banana Pudding Pint

$7.50

Banana Pudding Quart

$14.99

Banana Pudding Gallon

$57.00

Peach Cobbler Cup

$4.99

Peach Cobbler Pint

$7.50

Peach Cobbler Quart

$14.99

Peach Cobbler Gallon

$57.00

IceCream Scoop

$1.99

Soda Float

$2.99

Pig Pickin Cake Slice

$4.99

Pig Pickin Cake Whole

$35.99

Pie Slice

$4.99

Whole Pie

$19.99

Cheesecake Slice

$4.99

Cheesecake Whole

$19.99

Dirt Cup

$1.99

Family Packs

Big Feed 4 (2 Pint Sides)

$39.99

Big Feed 8 (2 Quart Sides)

$79.99

Meats

Pound of Pulled Pork

$15.99

8 oz Pulled Pork

$7.99

Pound of Pulled Chicken

$17.99

8 oz Pulled Chicken

$8.99

Pound of Smoked Turkey

$19.99

8 oz Smoked Turkey

$9.99

Pound of Smoked Brisket

$27.99

8 oz Smoked Brisket

$13.99

1/2 Slab of Ribs

$14.99

Slab of Ribs

$28.99

Rib Bone

$2.50

1/4 Smoked Chicken

$4.99

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$7.99

Whole Smoked Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Tender

$2.50

Smoked Sausage

$2.50

Sides

Single Serving Side

$3.50

Premium Single Serving Sides

$4.99

Pint Side

$7.00

Quart Side

$11.00

Gallon Side

$43.50

Condiments

2 oz Sauce or Dressing

$0.50

4 oz Sauce or Dressing

$1.00

8 oz Sauce or Dressing

$2.00

Pint Sauce or Dressing

$4.00

Quart Sauce or Dressing

$11.00

Bottle of Sauce

$7.00

Beverage

In-house Beverage

$2.79

16 oz To-Go Beverage

$2.99

32 oz To-Go Beverage

$3.50

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$3.25

Water

Gallon Sweet or Unsweet Tea

$5.99

Starblast Bang

$4.06

Peach Mango Bang

$4.06

Bottle MtDew

$2.50

Bottle Pepsi

$2.50

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Aquafina

$1.75

Amp

$2.99

Frap

$4.50

Coffee

$1.99

Cranberry

$3.25

Fruit Shoots

$2.99

Kid's Menu Drink

Bread

Corn Muffin

$0.25

Bun

$0.25

Texas Toast

$0.35

8 pk Bun

$4.00

Loaf Texas Toast

$6.00

Jalapeno Cheese Corn Muffin

$0.25

Breakfast

Breakfast Plate With Meat

$7.78

Breakfast Plate Without Meat

$5.49

Fat Boys Breakfast

$19.99

Pork Chop Breakfast Plate

$14.99

Country Fried Steak Plate

$14.99

Steak and Eggs Plate

$16.99

Breakfast Burrito Plate

$9.99

Breakfast Bowl

$5.49

French Toast Plate

$9.99

Pancake Plate

$9.99

Build Your Own Omelet

$9.99

Biscuit and Gravy

$2.99

2 Biscuits and Gravy

$3.49

Pork Chop Biscuit

$2.99

Pork Chop Sandwich

$2.99

Bacon Biscuit

$2.29

Bacon Sandwich

$2.49

Link Sausage Biscuit

$2.49

Link Sausage Sandwich

$2.49

Patty Sausage Biscuit

$2.29

Patty Sausage Sandwich

$2.29

Ham Biscuit

$2.49

Ham Sandwich

$2.49

Country Fried Steak Biscuit

$4.99

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$4.99

Chicken Biscuit

$2.49

Chicken Sandwich

$2.49

Grits

$1.99

Cheese Grits

$2.49

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.49

Egg

$0.50

Bacon

$2.29

Link Sausage

$2.49

Patty Sausage

$2.29

Biscuit

$1.19

Toast

$0.99

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$4.99

Pancake Only

$1.99

French Toast Only

$1.99

Breakfast burrito only

$7.50

Family Feast

Family Feast for 15

$225.99
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2461 Main St, Millbrook, AL 36054

Directions

