Smoky Rose White Rock

review star

No reviews yet

8602 Garland Rd

Dallas, TX 75218

Order Again

Popular Items

Sliced Prime Brisket - 1/2 Pound
House Mac
Potato Salad

Starters

Brisket Queso

$13.00

Smoky Rose signature queso loaded with smoked brisket, topped with pico de gallo. For an additional charge add guacamole and/or salsa.

Jalapeño Poppers

$14.00

Brisket and cheese stuffed jalapeños wrapped in bacon and sauced. Served with ranch dressing. (limited availability)

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

House made fresh salsa. For an additional charge add guacamole.

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

House made guacamole. For an additional charge add salsa.

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Smoked, flash fried, option to be tossed (dry rub, spicy BBQ, honey chipotle, or buffalo sauce)

Smoked Chicken Flautas

$10.00

served with queso and salsa (add guacamole for an additional charge)

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$14.00

Smoked and finished with brown sugar and our House BBQ sauce. (limited availability)

BBQ Sliders

$13.00

Choice of chopped brisket, pulled pork, 100% fried brisket bologna.

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

traditional home style goodness

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Gulf shrimp, avocado, onions & cilantro in our house made cocktail sauce.

Soup & Salads

Grilled Ceasar

$13.00

Romaine, white cheddar, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing.

Lizzy Salad

$18.00

Organic field greens, cucumber, heirloom cherry, tomato, shredded white cheddar cheese, lightly salted cashews, avocado, pulled smoked chicken, honey mustard.

Spinach Salad

$13.00

baby spinach, blue cheese seasonal pears, currants, and candied pecans tossed in champagne vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$17.00

romaine tossed in ranch dressing with fried chicken tendies, avocado, egg, bacon, pico, cheddar cheese, and blue cheese crumbles

Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Traditional broth based soup, with chicken and topped with avocado, cilantro, and tortilla strips.

Sandwiches

Robbie's Reuben

$17.00

Pastrami served hot with kraut, Swiss, and Russian dressing on marbled rye. Served with fries.

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

It's back! Pulled pork, shaved ham, pickles, swiss cheese, mustard blend, on a baguette. Served with fries.

The Smoky Rose Cheeseburger

$16.00

served with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, and special house burger sauce, on a challah bun. Served with fries.

Brisket Cheddar Melt

$15.00

Chopped brisket, cheddar, and pickles on the side. Served with fries.

Prime Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

classic and simple our slow smoked chopped brisket on a challah bun. Served with fries.

The Charlotte

$12.00

Smoked pulled pork topped with cole slaw on a challah bun. Served with fries.

Smoked Salmon BLT

$17.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sprouts on rustic sourdough. Served with fries.

The Pitmaster

$16.00

our pit master's take on a Philly cheesesteak with a Texas twist. Served with fries.

Turkey BLT

$16.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, avocado, sprouts, aioli, rustic sourdough. Served with fries.

TexQue

Brisket Tacos

$15.00

House smoked prime brisket served with onion, cilantro and lime on corn tortillas.

Fried Fish Tacos

$15.00

lightly battered white fish with citrus lime slaw and baja sauce on flour tortillas.

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Brisket Enchiladas

$17.00

Brisket stuffed in corn tortillas and topped with brisket chili, cheddar cheese, and onions served with cilantro rice and black beans.

Smoked Chicken Enchiladas

$16.00

Smoked chicken stuffed in corn tortillas and covered with tomatillo sour cream sauce served with cilantro rice and black beans.

Smokehouse Fajitas

$20.00

Smoked brisket and turkey, sautéed onions and peppers, salsa, cheese, and sour cream served with either corn or flour tortillas.

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$15.00

caramelized onion and jalapeño with a three cheese blend

Nachos

$17.00

Brisket, BBQ beans, Pico de Gallo, jalapeño, sour cream, and smothered in queso.

Mains

Chicken Fried Brisket

$25.00

Smoky Rose signature dish! Served with mashed potatoes, green beans, and gravy.

BBQ Pork Rib Platter

$32.00

St Louis Style- low and slow. Served with fries and coleslaw

Backyard Chicken

$19.00

half smoked bbq chicken, potato salad, and bbq beans

Carne Asada

$26.00

marinated skirt steak served with sliced avocado, limes, cilantro, caramelized onions, and roasted tomatoes.

Ribeye

$38.00

12-14oz hand-cut ribeye served with mashed potatoes and green beans.

BBQ Potato

$15.00

Baked potato, chopped brisket, shredded cheddar, green onion, sour cream, and pickled jalapeno.

Chicken Tendies

$17.00

Texas toast, fries, cole slaw, and pepper gravy

Honey Chipotle Salmon

$25.00

green beans and Mexican rice topped with honey chipotle sauce.

Smoke

Sliced Prime Brisket - 1/2 Pound

$17.00

Wood smoked meats cooked on-site in our traditional offset smokers.

Pulled Pork - 1/2 Pound

$13.00

Wood smoked meats cooked on-site in our traditional offset smokers.

Smoked Turkey - 1/2 Pound

$13.00

Wood smoked meats cooked on-site in our traditional offset smokers.

Texas Spare Ribs - 1/2 Pound

$12.00

Wood smoked meats cooked on-site in our traditional offset smokers.

Half Smoked Chicken

$13.00

Wood smoked meats cooked on-site in our traditional offset smokers.

House Sausage - 1 Link

$8.00

Wood smoked meats cooked on-site in our traditional offset smokers.

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage - 1 Link

$8.00

Wood smoked meats cooked on-site in our traditional offset smokers.

Two Meat Combo

$19.00

Choose two of your favorite Smoky Rose meats. Sliced meats, pulled meats, and ribs are measured at 1/4 lb. Chicken is a half a chicken and sausages are a full link.

Meat Boards

Half Board - Serves 2-4

$67.00

A selection of all of our house smoked meats. Choice of sausage type. Includes house BBQ sauce, pickles, and Texas toast. No substitutions.

Full Board - Serves 6-8

$97.00

A selection of all of our house smoked meats. Includes house BBQ sauce, pickles, and Texas toast. No substitutions.

Sides

House Mac

Traditional macaroni covered in proprietary three cheese blend.

BBQ Beans

Texas-style BBQ Beans slow cooked with smoked pork belly.

Mashed Potatoes

Fried Okra

Jalapeno Hush Puppies

Collard Greens

Southern-style collard green cooked with bacon.

Cole Slaw

Mexican Rice

Borracho Beans

Refried Beans

Potato Salad

Green Beans

French Fries

Side Salad

Sweets

Dr. Pepper Sheet Cake

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$8.00

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Extras

House BBQ Sauce - 8oz

$6.00

Spicy BBQ Sauce - 8oz

$6.00

Carolina Gold Sauce - 8oz

$6.00

House Salsa - 8oz

$6.00

Pickles - 8oz

$6.00

Extra Chips

$4.00

Extra Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Extra Texas Toast (2)

$1.00

Extra Challah Bun

$1.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our meats are smoked in our wood-burning smoker, low and slow to really bring out the best flavors. Each item on our menu is made with the highest quality ingredients to make sure every bite is as good as the last. Located in East Dallas right across the street from the Arboretum, Smoky Rose is the perfect break. Take a seat on our patio, open year round, enjoy your food, and drinks, all while taking in your surroundings. We're open for brunch and offer the chance to get away and relax.

Location

8602 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218

Directions

