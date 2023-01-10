Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chicken

Sneaky Sancho Wings and Tacos

1,299 Reviews

$$

1975 Highway 211

Hoschton, GA 30548

Taco
8pc w/ fries
5pc wing

Taco

$3.25

Torta w/fries

$10.99

Torta

$9.50

Papas Locas

$8.50

Loaded Papas locas

$9.50

cheese quesadilla

$5.75

Quesadilla Supreme

$8.99

Burrito original

$7.25

Burrito Supreme

$9.25

Burrito Veggie

$6.99

Burrito plate

$10.25

Nachos cheese

$5.99

Nachos Supreme

$9.25

Nachos Grandes

$10.75

Taco salad

$9.25

Mexi Plate

$10.99

Fish Plate

$10.99

Fish and fries

$10.50

Tender 4pc w/fries

$8.99

Philly w/fries

$9.99

philly

$7.99

Crazy Rice

$10.99

3 Fish tacos

$10.50

3 Shrimp tacos

$10.50

Huevos con chorizo

$9.99

Carne azada

$13.50

Lunch combos

2 tacos 3 tenders

$9.99

2 tacos 4 wings

$10.50

wings

5pc wing

$6.50

10pc wing

$12.99

15pc wing

$17.99

20pc wing

$23.99

30pc wing

$34.99

40pc wing

$45.99

50pc wing

$54.99

75pc wing

$80.99

100pc wing

$94.99

wing dinners

8pc w/ fries

$10.99

8pc w/ veggie rice

$11.99

8pc w/ beef rice

$12.99

8pc w/ chicken rice

$12.99

8pc w/ shrimp rice

$14.50

8pc w/ house rice

$14.50

Fried Rice

Vegetable Rice

$6.49+

Beef Rice

$8.49+

Chicken Rice

$8.49+

Shrimp Rice

$8.99+

House Rice

$9.99+

Sides

French fries

$2.99

onion rings

$3.99

Chips and salsa

$3.50

Chips and Queso

$6.75

Chips and Guacamole

$8.25

Rice

$2.75

Beans

$2.75

Rice and beans

$2.75

Queso Dip 2oz

$1.75

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.75

Guacamole 2oz

$1.75

Blue cheese

$0.60

Ranch

$0.60

Extra salsa De Tomate

$0.50

Corn tortillas(5)

$0.99

Pan elote

$2.00

Extra salsa verde

$0.50

Extra salsa roja

$0.50

side avocado

$4.50

Hat

$20.00

Shirts

$15.00

Side meat

Side Asada

$4.75

Side Pastor

$4.75

Side Barbacoa

$4.99

Side Lengua

$7.99

Side Chicken

$4.75

Side Chorizo

$4.75

Side Ground Beef

$4.75

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Bottled Soft Drink

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.25
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1975 Highway 211, Hoschton, GA 30548

Directions

Sneaky Sancho Wings and Tacos image
Sneaky Sancho Wings and Tacos image

