Main picView gallery

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

79 Jeffereson Street

San Francisco, CA 94133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Socialite with an array of artistically crafted food and charming ambience arrives at one of the most prestigious culinary scenes in San Francisco’s South Bay to create beautiful, lasting memories. We strive to achieve a delicate balance of traditional flavors with a modern approach to come up to everyone’s palette and unique tastes. Whether it’s business meetings, first dates to fall in love over dinner, or friends catching up – we assure warm, delightful service every time.

Website

Location

79 Jeffereson Street, San Francisco, CA 94133

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

San Francisco Brewing Co.
orange star3.9 • 823
3150 Polk St San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Palette Tea House
orange star4.2 • 2,840
900 North Point St San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Barrio - 900 North Point Suite J101
orange starNo Reviews
900 North Point Suite J101 San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Subpar Miniature Golf/Tea Square
orange starNo Reviews
Ghirardelli Square San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
The Cheese School - Ghiradelli - 900 North Point Suite K201
orange starNo Reviews
900 North Point Suite K201 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - Beach Street- 845 Beach St.
orange starNo Reviews
845 Beach Street San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Underdogs Tres
orange star4.5 • 12,554
1224 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - SF Chestnut St
orange star4.4 • 12,013
2027 Chestnut St San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Wayfare Tavern
orange star4.1 • 10,621
558 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston