Players Sports Grille and Arcade
Pier 39 - Space L11
San Francisco, CA 94133
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Ahi Poke$18.99
A classic polynesian delight, raw yellowfin ahi tuna marinated and served chilled with wonton chips
- Basket French Fries$8.99
- Basket Garlic Fries$10.99
French fries tossed with chopped garlic and parsley
- Chips & Guacamole$11.99
House-made guacamole with hand cut tortilla chips
- Chips & Pico de Gallo$11.99
House-made pico de gallo with hand cut tortilla chips
- Coconut Shrimp$15.99
Juicy shrimp coated in coconut and panko, then fried to perfection topped with mango salsa. Served with a mango mustard dipping sauce
- Dungeness Crab Cakes$22.99
Dungeness crab mixed with herbs, and panko served crisped to perfection with chipotle remouade
- Fried Calamari$15.99
Breaded tender calamari with cocktail & tartar sauces with a lemon wedge
- Fried Green Beans$11.99
Tempura style battered green beans, served with chipotle aioli
- Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$16.99
Skewered shrimp grilled served with a lemon wedge
- Korean Short Ribs$18.99
Bone-in short ribs marinated in a sesame-soy ginger sauce, grilled and topped with green onions.
- Nachos$16.99
House-made tortilla chips with players beef chili, house-made queso sauce, pico de gallo, green onions, & sour cream.
- Onion Rings$11.99
Beer battered onion rings fried to a golden brown served with ranch
- Players Hot Wings$16.99
- Popcorn Shrimp$15.99
Breaded bite size shrimp served with cocktail & tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
- Pot Stickers$11.99
Stuffed with thinly sliced, vegetables and served with a savory ginger-soy dipping sauce
- Quesadilla$13.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Seafood Trio$27.99
Fried calamari, coconut shrimp, and one crab cake served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, mango mustard, and chipotle remoulade
- Steamed Mussels$18.99
1lb steamed mussels cooked in garlic butter with white wine, lemon juice, and thinly sliced fennel