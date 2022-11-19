Soulman's BBQ imageView gallery
Barbeque

Soulman's BBQ Forney

590 Pinson Road

Forney, TX 75126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Specials & Favorites

Out of Sight Special

$11.99

A Soulman's classic! A large chopped beef sandwich served with your choice of any two 6 oz. sides.

Out of Sight Special with Baked Potato

$11.99Out of stock

A Soulman's classic! A large chopped beef sandwich served with a baked potato.

Dyn - o - Mite Special

$10.99

Served on a 4" round bun with your choice of meat, one 6 oz. side and a 16 oz. drink.

Pulled Pork Combo

$10.49

Pulled pork served on a 4" round bun with your choice of two 6 oz. sides and a 16 oz. drink.

Pulled Pork Combo with Baked Potato

$11.49Out of stock

Bowls

Build Your Own Bowl

$12.49

Choose 2 veggies, 2 boneless meats, fixin's and sauce!

SoulBowl

$11.99

Soulman's sausage, pulled pork, beans, cheese and Fritos Corn Chips.

The Tyler

$11.99

French fries, mac n' cheese, shredded cheese, bacon bits, diced ham & Soulman's sausage. Try with our bar-b-que ranch!

The Rambler

$11.99

Spicy potatoes, Texas style cream corn, shredded cheese, pulled pork, diced hot links, bar-b-que sauce.

Frontier Fries

$10.99

A hearty stack of hickory smoked pulled pork, golden hand-cut fries, cheddar cheese, Soulman's bar-b-que ranch!

Ribs

Half Slab

$13.99

Includes bar-b-que sauce.

Whole Slab

$27.99

Includes bar-b-que sauce.

Half Slab Plate

$18.99

Includes 2 (6oz) sides.

Half Slab Plate with Baked Potato

$18.99Out of stock

Includes a baked potato

Whole Slab Plate

$32.99

Includes 2 (6oz) sides.

Whole Slab Plate with Baked Potato

$32.99Out of stock

Family Style Meals

Chuck Wagon

$31.99

1 pound of meat, 2 sides (16 oz.), 3 slices of Texas toast or 3 buns, bar-b-que sauce. Serves 2-3.

Super Chuck Wagon

$59.99

2 pounds of meat, 4 sides (16 oz.), 6 slices of Texas toast or 6 buns, bar-b-que sauce. Serves 4-6.

Plates

One Meat Plate

$15.99

Served with your choice of meat and any 2 (6 oz.) sides.

Two Meat Plate

$17.49

Served with your choice of meat and any 2 (6 oz.) sides.

Three Meat Plate

$18.99

Served with your choice of meat and any 2 (6 oz.) sides.

One Meat Plate with Baked Potato

$15.99Out of stock

Served with your choice of meat and a baked potato with all fixins.

Two Meat Plate with Baked Potato

$17.49Out of stock

Served with your choice of meat and a baked potato with all fixins.

Three Meat Plate with Baked Potato

$18.99Out of stock

Served with your choice of meat and a baked potato with all fixins.

Chicken

Half Chicken Plate

$12.99

Served with two 6 oz sides

Half Chicken Plate with Baked Potato

$12.99Out of stock

Served with a baked potato with all fixins.

Half Chicken

$7.25

Whole Chicken

$13.99

Pounds

1/4lb Chopped Brisket

$5.99

1/4lb Turkey

$5.25

1/4lb Sausage

$5.25

1/4lb Pulled Pork

$5.25

1/4lb Sliced Brisket

$5.99

1/4lb Ham

$5.25Out of stock

1/4lb Hot Links

$5.25

1/2lb Chopped Brisket

$11.99

1/2lb Turkey

$10.49

1/2lb Sausage

$10.49

1/2lb Pulled Pork

$10.49

1/2lb Sliced Brisket

$11.99

1/2lb Ham

$10.49Out of stock

1/2lb Hot Links

$10.49

1lb Chopped Brisket

$23.99

1lb Turkey

$20.99

1lb Sausage

$20.99

1lb Pulled Pork

$20.99

1lb Sliced Brisket

$23.99

1lb Ham

$20.99Out of stock

1lb Hot Links

$20.99

Potatoes

Stuffed Your Way

$7.49

A huge baked potato with your choice of any or all of the fixin's

Double Barrel

$10.99

A huge baked potato with your choice of meat, except ribs or chicken and any or all of the fixin's.

Young Uns

The BBQ Plate (Kids)

$8.49

Includes your choice of meat with one 6oz side and a 16oz drink

Sandwich Plate (Kids)

$8.49

Chicken Fingers

$8.49

2 fried chicken fingers with one 6oz side and a 16oz drink

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.49

6 fried mini corn dogs with one 6oz side and a 16oz drink

Sandwiches

Sandwich Plate

$12.99

Served on a 6" hoagie bun with your choice of meat. Includes 2 sides. 

Sandwich Plate with Baked Potato

$12.99Out of stock

Served on a 6" hoagie bun with your choice of meat. Includes a baked potato.

Soulman's Sandwich

$7.49

A large sandwich on a 6" hoagie bun with your choice of meat.

Round up

$6.49

Served on a 4" bun with your choice of meat.

Belly Buster Sandwich

$10.99

Sides

6oz Green Beans

$2.79

6oz Coleslaw

$2.79

6oz Fried Cabbage

$2.79

6oz Baked Mac & Cheese

$2.79

6oz Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.79

6oz Pinto Beans

$2.79

6oz Ranch House Beans

$2.79

6oz Potato Salad

$2.79

6oz Spicy Potatoes

$2.79

6oz Fried Okra

$2.79

6oz French Fries

$2.79

6oz Texas Style Creamed Corn

$2.79

8oz Green Beans

$5.29

8oz Coleslaw

$5.29

8oz Fried Cabbage

$5.29

8oz Baked Mac & Cheese

$5.29

8oz Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$5.29

8oz Pinto Beans

$5.29

8oz Ranch House Beans

$5.29

8oz Potato Salad

$5.29

8oz Spicy Potatoes

$5.29Out of stock

8oz Fried Okra

$5.29

8oz French Fries

$5.29

8oz Texas Style Creamed Corn

$5.29

16oz Green Beans

$8.49

16oz Coleslaw

$8.49

16oz Fried Cabbage

$8.49

16oz Baked Mac & Cheese

$8.49

16oz Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$8.49

16oz Pinto Beans

$8.49

16oz Ranch House Beans

$8.49

16oz Potato Salad

$8.49

16oz Spicy Potatoes

$8.49Out of stock

16oz Fried Okra

$8.49

16oz French Fries

$8.49

16oz Texas Style Creamed Corn

$8.49

32oz Green Beans

$12.99

32oz Coleslaw

$12.99

32oz Fried Cabbage

$12.99

32oz Baked Mac & Cheese

$12.99

32oz Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$12.99

32oz Pinto Beans

$12.99

32oz Ranch House Beans

$12.99

32oz Potato Salad

$12.99

32oz Spicy Potatoes

$12.99Out of stock

32oz Fried Okra

$12.99

32oz French Fries

$12.99

32oz Texas Style Creamed Corn

$12.99

Green Beans

$19.99

Coleslaw

$19.99

Fried Cabbage

$19.99

Baked Mac & Cheese

$19.99

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$19.99

Pinto Beans

$19.99

Ranch House Beans

$19.99

Potato Salad

$19.99

Spicy Potatoes

$19.99

Fried Okra

$19.99

French Fries

$19.99

Texas Style Creamed Corn

$19.99

Add Ons

Extra Toast

$0.40

Extra Sausage

$4.49

Two Ribs

$5.50

Hot Link

$4.49

Bottle of BBQ Sauce

$4.49

Drinks

Bottle of Water

$2.25

16 oz

$2.65

32 oz

$3.20

Unsweet by the Gallon

$5.99

Lemonade by the Gallon

$5.99

Sweet by the Gallon

$5.99

Desserts

Pecan Pie - Single Slice

$3.75

Buttermilk Pie - Single Slice

$3.75

6 oz Banana Pudding

$2.79

8 oz Banana Pudding

$5.29

16 oz Banana Pudding

$8.49

32 oz Banana Pudding

$12.99

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

590 Pinson Road, Forney, TX 75126

Directions

