Soulman's BBQ Forney
No reviews yet
590 Pinson Road
Forney, TX 75126
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials & Favorites
Out of Sight Special
A Soulman's classic! A large chopped beef sandwich served with your choice of any two 6 oz. sides.
Out of Sight Special with Baked Potato
A Soulman's classic! A large chopped beef sandwich served with a baked potato.
Dyn - o - Mite Special
Served on a 4" round bun with your choice of meat, one 6 oz. side and a 16 oz. drink.
Pulled Pork Combo
Pulled pork served on a 4" round bun with your choice of two 6 oz. sides and a 16 oz. drink.
Pulled Pork Combo with Baked Potato
Bowls
Build Your Own Bowl
Choose 2 veggies, 2 boneless meats, fixin's and sauce!
SoulBowl
Soulman's sausage, pulled pork, beans, cheese and Fritos Corn Chips.
The Tyler
French fries, mac n' cheese, shredded cheese, bacon bits, diced ham & Soulman's sausage. Try with our bar-b-que ranch!
The Rambler
Spicy potatoes, Texas style cream corn, shredded cheese, pulled pork, diced hot links, bar-b-que sauce.
Frontier Fries
A hearty stack of hickory smoked pulled pork, golden hand-cut fries, cheddar cheese, Soulman's bar-b-que ranch!
Ribs
Family Style Meals
Plates
One Meat Plate
Served with your choice of meat and any 2 (6 oz.) sides.
Two Meat Plate
Served with your choice of meat and any 2 (6 oz.) sides.
Three Meat Plate
Served with your choice of meat and any 2 (6 oz.) sides.
One Meat Plate with Baked Potato
Served with your choice of meat and a baked potato with all fixins.
Two Meat Plate with Baked Potato
Served with your choice of meat and a baked potato with all fixins.
Three Meat Plate with Baked Potato
Served with your choice of meat and a baked potato with all fixins.
Chicken
Pounds
1/4lb Chopped Brisket
1/4lb Turkey
1/4lb Sausage
1/4lb Pulled Pork
1/4lb Sliced Brisket
1/4lb Ham
1/4lb Hot Links
1/2lb Chopped Brisket
1/2lb Turkey
1/2lb Sausage
1/2lb Pulled Pork
1/2lb Sliced Brisket
1/2lb Ham
1/2lb Hot Links
1lb Chopped Brisket
1lb Turkey
1lb Sausage
1lb Pulled Pork
1lb Sliced Brisket
1lb Ham
1lb Hot Links
Potatoes
Young Uns
Sandwiches
Sandwich Plate
Served on a 6" hoagie bun with your choice of meat. Includes 2 sides.
Sandwich Plate with Baked Potato
Served on a 6" hoagie bun with your choice of meat. Includes a baked potato.
Soulman's Sandwich
A large sandwich on a 6" hoagie bun with your choice of meat.
Round up
Served on a 4" bun with your choice of meat.
Belly Buster Sandwich
Sides
6oz Green Beans
6oz Coleslaw
6oz Fried Cabbage
6oz Baked Mac & Cheese
6oz Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
6oz Pinto Beans
6oz Ranch House Beans
6oz Potato Salad
6oz Spicy Potatoes
6oz Fried Okra
6oz French Fries
6oz Texas Style Creamed Corn
8oz Green Beans
8oz Coleslaw
8oz Fried Cabbage
8oz Baked Mac & Cheese
8oz Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
8oz Pinto Beans
8oz Ranch House Beans
8oz Potato Salad
8oz Spicy Potatoes
8oz Fried Okra
8oz French Fries
8oz Texas Style Creamed Corn
16oz Green Beans
16oz Coleslaw
16oz Fried Cabbage
16oz Baked Mac & Cheese
16oz Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
16oz Pinto Beans
16oz Ranch House Beans
16oz Potato Salad
16oz Spicy Potatoes
16oz Fried Okra
16oz French Fries
16oz Texas Style Creamed Corn
32oz Green Beans
32oz Coleslaw
32oz Fried Cabbage
32oz Baked Mac & Cheese
32oz Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
32oz Pinto Beans
32oz Ranch House Beans
32oz Potato Salad
32oz Spicy Potatoes
32oz Fried Okra
32oz French Fries
32oz Texas Style Creamed Corn
Green Beans
Coleslaw
Fried Cabbage
Baked Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Pinto Beans
Ranch House Beans
Potato Salad
Spicy Potatoes
Fried Okra
French Fries
Texas Style Creamed Corn
Drinks
Desserts
Specials & Favorites
Out of Sight Special
A Soulman's classic! A large chopped beef sandwich served with your choice of any two 6 oz. sides.
Out of Sight Special with Baked Potato
A Soulman's classic! A large chopped beef sandwich served with a baked potato.
Dyn - o - Mite Special
Served on a 4" round bun with your choice of meat, one 6 oz. side and a 16 oz. drink.
Pulled Pork Combo
Pulled pork served on a 4" round bun with your choice of two 6 oz. sides and a 16 oz. drink.
Bowls
Build Your Own Bowl
Choose 2 veggies, 2 boneless meats, fixin's and sauce!
SoulBowl
Soulman's sausage, pulled pork, beans, cheese and Fritos Corn Chips.
The Tyler
French fries, mac n' cheese, shredded cheese, bacon bits, diced ham & Soulman's sausage. Try with our bar-b-que ranch!
The Rambler
Spicy potatoes, Texas style cream corn, shredded cheese, pulled pork, diced hot links, bar-b-que sauce.
Frontier Fries
A hearty stack of hickory smoked pulled pork, golden hand-cut fries, cheddar cheese, Soulman's bar-b-que ranch!
Ribs
Family Style Meals
Plates
One Meat Plate
Served with your choice of meat and any 2 (6 oz.) sides.
Two Meat Plate
Served with your choice of meat and any 2 (6 oz.) sides.
Three Meat Plate
Served with your choice of meat and any 2 (6 oz.) sides.
One Meat Plate with Baked Potato
Served with your choice of meat and a baked potato with all fixins.
Two Meat Plate with Baked Potato
Served with your choice of meat and a baked potato with all fixins.
Three Meat Plate with Baked Potato
Served with your choice of meat and a baked potato with all fixins.
Chicken
1/2 lb
1 lb
Potatoes
Young Uns
Sandwiches
Sandwich Plate
Served on a 6" hoagie bun with your choice of meat. Includes 2 sides.
Sandwich Plate with Baked Potato
Served on a 6" hoagie bun with your choice of meat. Includes a baked potato.
Soulman's Sandwich
A large sandwich on a 6" hoagie bun with your choice of meat.
Round up
Served on a 4" bun with your choice of meat.
Sides
6oz Green Beans
6oz Coleslaw
6oz Fried Cabbage
6oz Baked Mac & Cheese
6oz Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
6oz Pinto Beans
6oz Ranch House Beans
6oz Potato Salad
6oz Spicy Potatoes
6oz Fried Okra
6oz French Fries
6oz Texas Style Creamed Corn
8oz Green Beans
8oz Coleslaw
8oz Fried Cabbage
8oz Baked Mac & Cheese
8oz Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
8oz Pinto Beans
8oz Ranch House Beans
8oz Potato Salad
8oz Spicy Potatoes
8oz Fried Okra
8oz French Fries
8oz Texas Style Creamed Corn
16oz Green Beans
16oz Coleslaw
16oz Fried Cabbage
16oz Baked Mac & Cheese
16oz Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
16oz Pinto Beans
16oz Ranch House Beans
16oz Potato Salad
16oz Spicy Potatoes
16oz Fried Okra
16oz French Fries
16oz Texas Style Creamed Corn
32oz Green Beans
32oz Coleslaw
32oz Fried Cabbage
32oz Baked Mac & Cheese
32oz Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
32oz Pinto Beans
32oz Ranch House Beans
32oz Potato Salad
32oz Spicy Potatoes
32oz Fried Okra
32oz French Fries
32oz Texas Style Creamed Corn
Desserts
6 oz. Side
8 oz. Side
16 oz. Side
16oz Green Beans
16oz Coleslaw
16oz Fried Cabbage
16oz Baked Mac & Cheese
16oz Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
16oz Pinto Beans
16oz Ranch House Beans
16oz Potato Salad
16oz Spicy Potatoes
16oz Fried Okra
16oz French Fries
16oz Texas Style Creamed Corn
32 oz. Side
32oz Green Beans
32oz Coleslaw
32oz Fried Cabbage
32oz Baked Mac & Cheese
32oz Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
32oz Pinto Beans
32oz Ranch House Beans
32oz Potato Salad
32oz Spicy Potatoes
32oz Fried Okra
32oz French Fries
32oz Texas Style Creamed Corn
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
590 Pinson Road, Forney, TX 75126