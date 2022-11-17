Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Tier Distilling Co. Lakewood

No reviews yet

2051A Stoneman Circle PO Box 166

Lakewood, NY 14750

Popular Items

750ml - Pumking Whiskey
12/8 Shaken & Stirred Cocktail Class - Making Spirits Bright, Holiday Cocktails
750ml - Cinnamon Candy Apple

RTDs ToGo

4 PACK - Whiskey Mule

4 PACK - Whiskey Mule

$12.00

A perfect blend flavors including ginger ale, chai tea, vanilla, and orange bitters in our cocktail-ready whiskey. Made with winter weather in mind, it’s meant to be a refreshing après-ski beverage, as well as a go-to for cozy times in front of a fireplace. Whiskey Mule is the real deal because it was developed by our in-house distillery tasting room mixologist. 8% ABV / 16 Proof

CASE - Whiskey Mule

CASE - Whiskey Mule

$72.00

4 PACK - King & Cola

4 PACK - King & Cola

$12.00

Pumking Whiskey goes to another level when mixed with cola. It’s a simple and deliciously crushable cocktail, perfectly balanced with pumpkin pie spices and lightly peppery notes of cola.

CASE - King & Cola

CASE - King & Cola

$60.00

4 PACK - Vodka Transfusion

4 PACK - Vodka Transfusion

$12.00

This classic golf course drink doesn’t require any skill to enjoy. Vodka in ginger ale, with a splash of purple grape and a twist of lime. At 8% alcohol by volume, Vodka Transfusion is just what the doctor ordered for golfers, duffers, and everyone in between. 8% ABV / 16 Proof. 4-12oz cans.

CASE - Vodka Transfusion

CASE - Vodka Transfusion

$72.00

4 PACK - Vodka Madras

4 PACK - Vodka Madras

$12.00

This 2019 SIP Award Best of Class Platinum winner is a sweet and delicious cocktail consisting of cranberry juice, orange juice, lime, and of course our award winning vodka. The addition of chamomile and cardamom gives this carbonated cocktail a craft twist. It’s the perfect combination of juicy, sweet and savory. 8% ABV / 16 Proof

CASE - Vodka Madras

CASE - Vodka Madras

$72.00

4 PACK - Bourbon Smash

4 PACK - Bourbon Smash

$12.00

This 2019 SIP Awards silver medal winner is our twist on a citrusy 19th century cooler, cousin to the mint julep. Bourbon Smash features our award winning Straight Bourbon and a perfect balance of lemon, ginger and mint for a slightly carbonated, sweet and citrusy finish. 10% ABV / 20 Proof

CASE - Bourbon Smash

CASE - Bourbon Smash

$72.00

4 PACK - Vodka Soda

4 PACK - Vodka Soda

$12.00

Take our award winning Vodka and add a splash of blood orange and pomelo juice, some spicy kaffir lime, and a hint of rosemary for what could be the best Vodka Soda of all time. 8% ABV / 16 Proof

CASE - Vodka Soda

CASE - Vodka Soda

$72.00

4 PACK - Vodka Pink Lemonade

4 PACK - Vodka Pink Lemonade

$12.00

Big flavor of tart lemonade and subtle notes of lemon thyme with sweetness reminiscent of ice cold fresh-squeezed lemonade at the county fair, carnival, or boardwalk. Enjoy straight from the can, or poured over ice. Really kicking back? Dress it up with a lemon wedge and sprig of thyme. Get it while it’s hot, this is a spring/summer seasonal!

CASE - Vodka Pink Lemonade

CASE - Vodka Pink Lemonade

$60.00

Seltzers ToGo

4 PACK - Black Cherry & Pomegranate Vodka Seltzer

4 PACK - Black Cherry & Pomegranate Vodka Seltzer

$6.00

All seltzers are BOGO FREE of equal or lesser value for a limited time! Use coupon code SELTZERBOGO at checkout. Black Cherry accompanies Pomegranate in a splash of tartness for one satisfying refresher. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

CASE - Black Cherry & Pomegranate Vodka Seltzer

CASE - Black Cherry & Pomegranate Vodka Seltzer

$32.00

4 PACK - Blood Orange & Pomelo Vodka Seltzer

4 PACK - Blood Orange & Pomelo Vodka Seltzer

$6.00

All seltzers are BOGO FREE of equal or lesser value for a limited time! Use coupon code SELTZERBOGO at checkout. Blood Orange & Pomelo share bright, citrus juiciness with a touch of tart for mad (the good mad) refreshment. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

CASE - Blood Orange & Pomelo Vodka Seltzer

CASE - Blood Orange & Pomelo Vodka Seltzer

$32.00

4 PACK - Mango & Peach Vodka Seltzer

4 PACK - Mango & Peach Vodka Seltzer

$6.00

All seltzers are BOGO FREE of equal or lesser value for a limited time! Use coupon code SELTZERBOGO at checkout. Mango & Peach is like a sunrise walk on the beach, only without the ridiculously early morning. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

CASE - Mango & Peach Vodka Seltzer

CASE - Mango & Peach Vodka Seltzer

$32.00

4 PACK - Watermelon & Cucumber Vodka Seltzer

4 PACK - Watermelon & Cucumber Vodka Seltzer

$6.00

All seltzers are BOGO FREE of equal or lesser value for a limited time! Use coupon code SELTZERBOGO at checkout. What’s more pleasant than a cool slice of watermelon on sunny day? How about a seltzer that tastes just like that, plus a hint of cucumber. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

CASE - Watermelon & Cucumber Vodka Seltzer

CASE - Watermelon & Cucumber Vodka Seltzer

$32.00

Whiskey ToGo

750ml - Cinnamon Candy Apple

750ml - Cinnamon Candy Apple

$26.00

The candied apple is a standout treat among so many festival favorites. Now, imagine a grown up version, soaked in whiskey, with fi re-hot spicy cinnamon balanced by caramelized sugar & notes of refreshingly tart apple. 35% ABV / 70 Proof

750ml - Confetti Cake Whiskey

750ml - Confetti Cake Whiskey

$26.00

Like biting into a delicious slice of buttercream frosted cake, Confetti Cake Whiskey is a treat for any occasion. Heck, celebrate everything from a birthday to a promotion, from folding the laundry to ditching that jerkface so-called “partner” no one liked anyway. Live it up. Have your cake & drink it, too! 100% corn whiskey; 750mL

750ml - Pumking Whiskey

750ml - Pumking Whiskey

$26.00

Pumking Whiskey is a spirited version of its namesake and a high proof addition to the royal family of Pumking beers from Southern Tier! With rich aromas of pie spice, buttery cream, and pie crust, Pumking Whiskey culminates in sweetness among mild whiskey notes that flavored whiskey drinkers have come to expect and is perfect as a shot, shooter, cocktail, or simply on the rocks. Of the many ways to enjoy it, one thing is certain: Pumking Whiskey a treat among tricks! 35% ABV / 70 Proof

750mL - Hotter Cocoa Whiskey

750mL - Hotter Cocoa Whiskey

$26.00

We like to put a little ‘extra’ into a mug of hot chocolate, don’t you? Rich and decadent with natural chocolate and marshmallow flavor, Hotter Cocoa Whiskey is sure to heat things up!

750ml - 2X Hopped Whiskey

750ml - 2X Hopped Whiskey

$28.00

The true beauty of having both a distillery and a brewery? We get to marry beautiful things together. Our crew at Southern Tier Brewing Company brew beer with copious amounts of piney hops. We take the wort from the brewing process and ferment, dry hop, and distill it into this uniquely aromatic and award winning spirit. 42% ABV / 84 Proof

750ml - American Whiskey

750ml - American Whiskey

$28.00

American Whiskey starts with wheat and corn grown nearby our distillery in Lakewood, New York. To age it, we use hand-charred, locally grown and milled white oak staves. We then finish it in whiskey barrels that have been aged with maple syrup in the spirit of true pioneers. Oaky and vanilla notes with toasted oak, dark coffee and subtle sweetness on the palate. 42% ABV / 84 Proof

750ml - Straight Rye Whiskey

750ml - Straight Rye Whiskey

$28.00

Rye never became trendy in Western New York. It’s always been beloved here. We start with New York State corn and rye and then age this whiskey in open-air-seasoned Canton Spirit white oak barrels with a #4 char. The result is a smooth butterscotch and oak flavor with a spicy, pepper nose and a classic NY rye peppery finish. 43% ABV / 86 Proof

50ml - Cinnamon Candy Apple

50ml - Cinnamon Candy Apple

$1.25

Same great liquid, just in a smaller size! Who doesn't love an airplane bottle of your favorite flavored whiskey?

50ml - Pumking Whiskey

50ml - Pumking Whiskey

$1.25

Same great liquid, just in a smaller size! Who doesn't love an airplane bottle of your favorite flavored whiskey?

50ml x 10 - Cinnamon Candy Apple

50ml x 10 - Cinnamon Candy Apple

$10.00

A 10 pack of 50mls! Same great liquid, just in a smaller size! Who doesn't love an airplane bottle of your favorite flavored whiskey?

50ml x 10 - Pumking Whiskey

50ml x 10 - Pumking Whiskey

$10.00

A 10 pack of 50mls! Same great liquid, just in a smaller size! Who doesn't love an airplane bottle of your favorite flavored whiskey?

750ml - Straight Bourbon

750ml - Straight Bourbon

$28.00

Our award-winning Straight Bourbon is deep golden brown in color and exhibits beautiful aromas of vanilla and leather. Smooth caramel and oak, lingering like the last light of day on the waters of nearby Lake Chautauqua. We love our Straight Bourbon and we bet you will too. Made in small batches with 100% New York State grains and perfectly aged for over two years in open-air-seasoned premium white oak barrels. 44% ABV / 88 Proof

750ml - Smoked Bourbon

750ml - Smoked Bourbon

$28.00

This whiskey is a Western New York homage to thick sweaters and an open-air fire on a cold winter day. We start with New York State corn, smoked and chocolate malts, and then age this whiskey in oak barrels with a #3 char. The end result is a gentle smoky oak backbone with a smooth, spicy foundation and a sweet lingering finish. 45% ABV / 90 Proof

750ml - Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon

750ml - Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon

$55.00

Since 1897, Bottled-in-Bond has been the highest quality standard for aged bourbon in the country. Our first batches of bourbon were distilled during the fall of 2015, barreled, and carefully stowed away. Sixteen seasons came and went before we released this bottle with its special Bottled-in-Bond distinction. Being patient certainly has its benefits. This four-year-old bourbon has aromatic notes of caramelized sugar and almond, with hints of cigar box and worn leather. The forward heat on the palate is balanced by softer characters of dried stone fruits, resulting in a layered complexity of flavors and a lingering sweetness. 50% ABV / 100 Proof

750ml - Single Cask Bourbon

750ml - Single Cask Bourbon

$46.00

Bold aromas, strong leather and tobacco overtones. Intense and pleasant flavors, complex, strong barrel notes, warm, smooth, a flourish of sensations at the finish, lingering on the palate. 58% ABV / 116 Proof

Cream Liqueur ToGo

750ml - Crème Brûlée Whiskey Cream Liqueur

750ml - Crème Brûlée Whiskey Cream Liqueur

$24.00

As a distillery with deep roots in brewing, we couldn't help but be attracted to the big, bold flavors of the Blackwater Series made across the road at Southern Tier Brewing Company. Overflowing with creamy richness, & notes of vanilla & caramelized sugar, CREME BRULEE WHISKEY CREAM LIQUEUR is everything one would expect from the classic dessert... & more. Shake bottle lightly before pouring. Keep refrigerated after opening.

750ml - King Abides Whiskey Cream Liqueur

750ml - King Abides Whiskey Cream Liqueur

$24.00

It's pretty simple to chill out when you're holding a cold glass of The King Abides. This is pumpkin spice taken to new levels of deliciousness with rich cream liqueur and coffee notes. It's an unparalleled experience when poured over ice, and that's not just our opinion, man. There's a beverage here!

Vodka ToGo

Vodka is BOGO 50% off through July 31! Use coupon code JULYBOGO at checkout.
750ml - Vodka

750ml - Vodka

$20.00

This is award winning vodka born from the land it calls home. Made from 100% New York State wheat and filtered to create smooth, clean spirit, this vodka still remembers when glaciers filled the valley here, which is one of the reasons it’s so good on ice. 40% ABV / 80 Proof

Gin ToGo

750ml - Vapor Infused Gin

750ml - Vapor Infused Gin

$28.00

A proper gin, with a nose of intense juniper and subtle notes of fresh orange and coriander. Pine forward on the palate with a slight spice and a pleasant, lingering, dry aftertaste from a botanical recipe that includes coriander, angelica root, grains of paradise, cardamom and anise. 40% ABV / 80 Proof

Hats

Hat - Nike Golf Cap - Black w/ White Logo 2022

Hat - Nike Golf Cap - Black w/ White Logo 2022

$35.00

STDC branded Nike Dri-Fit Swoosh Golf Cap in black. Adjustable back.

$30.00

Glassware

Tumbler-20oz-Black

Tumbler-20oz-Black

$20.00

20oz insulated black tumbler with etched logo

Tumbler-20oz-White

Tumbler-20oz-White

$20.00

20oz insulated tumbler. White with etched STDC logo.

Misc/ Tours

12/8 Shaken & Stirred Cocktail Class - Making Spirits Bright, Holiday Cocktails

12/8 Shaken & Stirred Cocktail Class - Making Spirits Bright, Holiday Cocktails

$30.00

Learn how to mix your own craft cocktails during this educational cocktail class. This month we'll be making three different cocktails that will make your yuletide merry! Class starts at 6pm and lasts approximately 2 hours. ABV employees are FREE!

1/5 Shaken & Stirred Cocktail Class - Dry-ish January

1/5 Shaken & Stirred Cocktail Class - Dry-ish January

$25.00

Learn how to mix your own craft cocktails during this educational cocktail class. This month we'll be making three different cocktails that can easily be converted to "mocktails" for anyone celebrating a "dry" January! Class starts at 6pm and lasts approximately 2 hours.

Sticker - Circle Logo

Sticker - Circle Logo

$2.00

3" round vinyl STDC logo sticker

Sticker - Pumking Whiskey Bottle / Figure

Sticker - Pumking Whiskey Bottle / Figure

$2.00

3" vinyl Pumking character sticker

Sticker - Horizontal

Sticker - Horizontal

$2.00

6" horizontal logo vinyl sticker.

Patch - Circle Embroidered

Patch - Circle Embroidered

$3.00

3" round iron-on embroidered STDC logo patch

Pumking Pennant

Pumking Pennant

$25.00

Show your Pumking Pride with this handcrafted felt pennant, custom made in Buffalo, NY.

Transfusion Driver Cover

Transfusion Driver Cover

$25.00

STDC Vodka Transfusion branded driver cover with magnetic closure and zippered storage spot for tees & divot tools. Made of synthetic leather.

Southern Tier Bourbon Barrel - No Logo

Southern Tier Bourbon Barrel - No Logo

$80.00

Southern Tier Authentic Oak Aged Bourbon Barrel WITHOUT the STDC branded logo. Fifty-three gallon empty bourbon barrel. *Bourbon not included. Each barrel is unique, no two are alike. There will be some slight variations from the picture. Weight: approx 125 lbs. Please Note: These are USED bourbon barrels and will have imperfections. The barrel heads will not be level and may not be suitable to use as a flat surface such as a table etc. Made in USA.

Southern Tier Bourbon Barrel - w/ Logo

Southern Tier Bourbon Barrel - w/ Logo

$100.00

Southern Tier Authentic Oak Aged Bourbon Barrel. Fifty-three gallon empty bourbon barrel; finished and branded with STDC logo. *Bourbon not included. Each barrel is unique, no two are alike. There will be some slight variations from the picture. Weight: approx 125 lbs. Please Note: These are USED bourbon barrels and will have imperfections. The barrel heads will not be level and may not be suitable to use as a flat surface such as a table etc. Made in USA.

In-House

1/2 Gal Sanitizer

$13.00

Our alcohol antiseptic 80% hand sanitizer is made to FDA & WHO specifications. Comes with 2 empty 4oz spritzer bottles.

1 Gal Sanitizer

$24.00

Our alcohol antiseptic 80% hand sanitizer is made to FDA & WHO specifications. Comes with 2 empty 4oz spritzer bottles.

All hours
Sunday 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday Closed
Thursday 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
We have spirits, canned cocktails, seltzers, and freshly mixed cocktails! ​ Order online, then head to the Empty Bottle to pick up the goods. Enjoy a flight or a cocktail while you're here. Cheers!

2051A Stoneman Circle PO Box 166, Lakewood, NY 14750

