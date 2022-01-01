Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Tier Lakewood

review star

No reviews yet

2072 Stoneman Circle

Lakewood, NY 14750

Popular Items

Pretzel Sticks
IPA 12 pack Can
Beautiful Mess

IPAs

2X HAZE Crowler

$11.00
2XIPA-Crowler

2XIPA-Crowler

$11.00

8.2% ABV Double IPA

IPA-Crowler

IPA-Crowler

$9.00

7.0% ABV IPA

Nu Haze Crowler

Nu Haze Crowler

$9.00

6% Hazy Smooth IPA

2X Citrus CR

$11.00
Harvest Crowler

Harvest Crowler

$9.00

6.7% Autumn IPA

Cold IPA CR

$9.00

2X HAZE Growler

$15.00
2XIPA-Growler

2XIPA-Growler

$15.00

8.2% ABV Double IPA

IPA-Growler

IPA-Growler

$12.00

7.0% ABV IPA

Nu Haze Growler

Nu Haze Growler

$12.00

6% Hazy Smooth IPA

2X Citrus GR

$15.00
Harvest Growler

Harvest Growler

$12.00

6.7% Autumn IPA

Cold IPA GR

$12.00

ALEs

Raspberry Wheat Crowler

$9.00
8 Days A Week-Crowler

8 Days A Week-Crowler

$9.00

4.8% Blonde Ale

Sugar Cookie - CR

$11.00

Caramel Pumking CR

$11.00

Fire Pumking CR

$11.00

Habanero Pumking CR

$11.00
Old Man Winter-Crowler

Old Man Winter-Crowler

$9.00

7.5% ABV Old Ale

2xmas CR

$9.00
Nice Slice -Crowler

Nice Slice -Crowler

$9.00

5% Watermelon Session Ale

8 Days A Week-Growler

8 Days A Week-Growler

$12.00

4.8% Blonde Ale

Phin & Matts-Growler

Phin & Matts-Growler

$12.00

5.2% Extraordinary Ale

Raspberry Wheat Growler

$12.00
Ruby Red 8 Days Growler

Ruby Red 8 Days Growler

$12.00

4.8 Grapefruit Blonde Ale

Sugar Cookie - GR

$15.00
Pumking-Growler

Pumking-Growler

$15.00

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale

Caramel Pumking GR

$15.00

Fire Pumking GR

$15.00

Habanero Pumking GR

$15.00

Old Man Winter Growler

$12.00

2xmas Growler

$12.00
Nice Slice-Growler

Nice Slice-Growler

$12.00

5% Watermelon Session Ale

LAGERs

Marzen CR

$9.00

Honey Kolsch CR

$9.00

Marzen Gr

$12.00

Honey Ginger GR

$12.00

SOUR/GOSEs

BB Blueberry Gose Crowler

$9.00

Pickle Gose Crowler

$9.00

BB Blueberry Gose Growler

$12.00

Pickle Gose Growler

$12.00

STOUT/PORTERs

Milk Stout BB Crowler

$9.00

Warlock CR

$11.00

Milk Stout BB Growler

$12.00

Warlock -GR

$15.00

CIDER

Unfiltered Apple- Crowler

Unfiltered Apple- Crowler

$9.00

5% Hazy and Dry Cider

Unfiltered Apple Growler

Unfiltered Apple Growler

$12.00

5% Hazy and Dry Cider

Shareables

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Pale Ale Cheese Sauce and Mustard

Beautiful Mess

Beautiful Mess

$13.00

Pulled Pork, Pale Ale Cheese Sauce, Onion Straws, Jalapenos, BBQ Sauce over Tortilla Chips

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$13.00

served with Spicy Ranch.

Chicken Spinach Artichoke Dip

Chicken Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Served with Tortilla Chips

Mexican Bruschetta

Mexican Bruschetta

$12.00

Avocado Sauce, Pico de Gallo and Queso Fresco on Ciabatta Bread.

Handhelds

Double Smash Cheeseburger

Double Smash Cheeseburger

$13.00

2 Angus Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, American cheese and Burger Sauce (ketchup & mustard) on a Potato Bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork Smoked In house, 2XIPA BBQ Sauce, Pickled Jalapeno Slaw on a Brioche Bun

Classic Rueben

Classic Rueben

$13.00

Pastrami, Provolone, House Made Kraut with 8 Days a Week Thousand Island Dressing on Toasted Rye

Double Smash Lakewood Burger

Double Smash Lakewood Burger

$14.00

2 Angus Patties, Cheddar, Bacon, Onion Straws, 2XIPA BBQ on a Potato Bun.

Grilled Cheese Panini

Grilled Cheese Panini

$13.00

Cheddar and American on Sourdough

Pulled Pork Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.00

In House Smoked Pork, Shredded Cabbage, Avocado Sauce, Pico and Cotija Cheese, On Flour Tortillas

Grilled Veggie Panini

Grilled Veggie Panini

$13.00

Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach, Provolone with Balsamic Viniagrette on Toasted Sourdough

Chicken & Artichoke Panini

Chicken & Artichoke Panini

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Provolone, Red onion on Sourdough

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$13.00

Steak, Beer Cheese and Grilled Onions on a Hoagie

Greens

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Chopped Egg, Red Onion, Crumbled Blue Cheese. Spicy Cucumbers, Served with Bacon Buttermilk Ranch

Kids/Desserts

with Whipped Cream
Warm Apple Tart

Warm Apple Tart

$8.00

Served With Whipped Cream.

N/A Beverage

Barqs Rootbeer Can

$1.50
Btl Water

Btl Water

$1.00

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Iced Tea Bottle

$2.00

Lemonade Can

$1.50
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.50

IPAs

2X Haze 12 pack Can

$14.99

2X Haze 6 pack Can

$10.99

2XIPA 12C12

$14.99

2XIPA 12C6

$10.99
IPA 12 pack Can

IPA 12 pack Can

$14.99

7.0% ABV IPA

IPA Can 6 pack

IPA Can 6 pack

$8.99

7.0% ABV IPA

Nu Haze 12pk

Nu Haze 12pk

$14.99

6% Hazy Juicy IPA

Nu Haze 6 pack Can

Nu Haze 6 pack Can

$8.99

6% Hazy Smooth IPA

2XIPA 6 pack bottle

2XIPA 6 pack bottle

$10.99

8.2% Double IPA

IPA 6 pack bottle

IPA 6 pack bottle

$8.99

7% IPA

IPA bottle case

IPA bottle case

$34.99

7% IPA

2X IPA case bott

$42.00
Harvest Btl 6pk

Harvest Btl 6pk

$8.99

6.7% Autumn IPA

Harvest Case

$34.99

ALEs

8 Days can 12 pk

$14.99

ColdPress Nitro 4pk

$13.99

Pumking Nitro 4pk

$13.99

RR 8 Days 12C12

$14.99
Old Man Wint Btl 6pk

Old Man Wint Btl 6pk

$8.99

7.5% ABV Old Ale

Old Man Winter Case

$34.99
Pumking Bottle 4 Pack

Pumking Bottle 4 Pack

$10.50

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale

Pumking Case

Pumking Case

$59.99

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale

Sugar Cookie 4pk Btl

$13.99

STOUT/PORTERs

Coconut Truffle- 4 pack can

Coconut Truffle- 4 pack can

$13.99

10% Imperial Milk Stout

Smores-4pk can

Smores-4pk can

$13.99

10% Imperial Milk Stout

Creme Brulee 4pk Can

$13.99
2XStout Bottle 6 pack

2XStout Bottle 6 pack

$10.99

7.5% Double Milk Stout

2XStout Bottle case

2XStout Bottle case

$42.99

7.5% Double Milk Stout

Warlock 4 Pack Bottle

Warlock 4 Pack Bottle

$13.99

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Stout

Warlock Bottle Case

Warlock Bottle Case

$79.99

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Stout

Variety Packs

Overpack'd Can 15 pack

Overpack'd Can 15 pack

$20.00

Variety Pack: 8 Days a Week, Nu Juice, Lake Shore Fog, Live Session, 2XIPA. ABV% Ranges from 4.8% - 8.2%

Pack -o- Pales

Pack -o- Pales

$14.99

6% Nu Juice IPA, 7% IPA, 5.5% Live Session, 8.2% 2XIPA

2x Variety Pack Cans

$19.99

Large Formats

Old Fashioned 500mL

Old Fashioned 500mL

$10.99

8.6% Imperial Ale

Sapsquatch 500mL

Sapsquatch 500mL

$10.99

13.7% Bourbon-Barrel Aged Barleywine Style Ale

Hats

BadgeLogo Charcoal

$30.00

CirclePatch Char/Grey

$30.00

Dad BUF Red/Royal

$25.00
Dad Colleg Navy

Dad Colleg Navy

$20.00

Dad Collegiate Lt Grey

$25.00

Dad Circ Logo Stone

$30.00

Dad Royal Red Logo

$20.00

Hop Haze Patch Black

$25.00

Trck CircLogo Orng/Poppy

$30.00

Trck CrossIcon Patch Navy

$30.00

Trck CrossIcon Wht/Blue

$25.00

Trck LeathPatch Gry/Crm

$30.00

FFit CircLogo Black

$30.00

Trck CircLogo Quarry

$30.00

Trck CircLogo Card/Stone

$30.00

Beanie Horz Logo Grey

$20.00

T-Shirts

Bella Teal Tee

$20.00+

Buffalo Bella Royal Blue

$20.00+

BB CircLogo Blk

$22.00+

Arc Logo Vanilla

$22.00+

Circle Black Logo

$22.00+

Circle White Logo

$20.00+

CircLogo Blue/White

$20.00+

CircLogo TieDye Wildflower

$22.00+

Cross Logo Terracotta

$22.00+

Hop Stamp Red/Wht

$20.00+

HopHaze White

$20.00+

IPA Vines Stone Grey

$22.00+

LS Pumking '22 Ice Blue

$25.00+

LS PumkingFest '22 Stone

$30.00+

LS Script Logo Maroon

$30.00+

M T ST BUF CircNavy Logo

$20.00+

Public Day 2022

$20.00+

Pumking '22 Moss

$22.00+

PumkingFest '22 Black

$22.00+

STBC Black Polo

$30.00+

STBC Buffalo China Blue

$20.00+

Wht Logo LtGreen

$20.00+

RWB Knockout Circle

$22.00+

Glassware

Craft Icon

$7.00

Goblet Wrap Icon

$7.00

Mug - Gray Travel

$30.00

Mug - White Travel

$30.00

Stem Wrap Icon

$7.00

Sunset Barrel - Deep River Haze

$25.00

Pumking Goblet '22

$6.00

Nonic Icon

$7.00

Mug Club 2023

$100.00

Growlers

ABV Amber Growler

ABV Amber Growler

$10.00
STBC Ceramic Growler

STBC Ceramic Growler

$100.00
Pumking Ceramic Growler

Pumking Ceramic Growler

$100.00

Stanley Growler Nightfall

$65.00

Misc

12" Haze Tacker

$20.00

12" Logo Tacker

$20.00

Btl Open HpHze WallMnt

$20.00

BTL Open Paddle '21

$6.00
Crowler Koozie - Green

Crowler Koozie - Green

$15.00
Crowler Koozie - Grey

Crowler Koozie - Grey

$15.00

Dog Bandana '21

$8.00
Key Chain - Leather

Key Chain - Leather

$4.00

Koozie HopHaze

$3.00

Malibu Sunglasses

$5.00

Royal/Red Koozie

$3.00

Southern Tier Magnet

$3.00

STBC Frisbee Blk

$10.00
Sticker - Large

Sticker - Large

$3.00
Sticker - Small

Sticker - Small

$0.99

Sticker-Large Buffalo

$1.00
TapH - STBC

TapH - STBC

$30.00
Tin Tacker 8"

Tin Tacker 8"

$12.00
Wall Bottle Opener

Wall Bottle Opener

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2072 Stoneman Circle, Lakewood, NY 14750

Directions

Gallery
Southern Tier Lakewood image
Southern Tier Lakewood image

