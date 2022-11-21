Spanish Diner - Bethesda
Family Feast
Menu del Dia de Albondigas
This feast serves up to four and features: Albondigas con Arroz, Olivas, 4 Vasos de Gazpacho, Pan con Tomate and Flan for dessert.
Menu del Dia de Coliflor
This feast serves up to four and features: Coliflor con Bechamel , Olivas, 4 Vasos de Gazpacho, Pan con Tomate and Flan for dessert.
Menu del Dia de Macarones
This feast serves up to four and features: Macarrones con chorizo, Olivas, 4 Vasos de Gazpacho, Pan con Tomate and Flan for dessert.
Menu del Dia para 4 de Arroz a Banda
Menu del Dia para 4 de Paella Valenciana
Menu del Dia para 4 de Paella Verdura
Como en Casa
Aceitunas Alinadas
Gordal, manzanilla and arbequina Spanish olives marinated with citrus, sherry and herbs
Croquetas de Cocido
Beef, ham, chicken and chorizo bechamel fritters
Gambas al Ajillo
The famous shrimp sauteed with garlic, olive oil, chile arbol, bay leaf and oloroso wine
Patatas Bravas
Fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and garlic alioli
Tortilla de Patatas Chips
Spanish omelet made with José Andrés olive oil potato chips and caramelized onions
Pica Pica
Chorizo Iberico de Bellota
Dry-cured acorn-fed ibérico sausage with pimentón
Jamon Iberico
36-month cured iberico pork ham
Jamon Serrano
24-month cured Spanish Serrano ham
Pan con Tomate
Toasted slices of uniquely crispy and ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato and extra virgin olive oil
Queso Manchego
3-month aged sheep's milk cheese
Salchichon Iberico de Bellota
A dry-cured sausage made with acorn-fed ibérico pork
La Huerta
El Gazpacho y su Liturgia
The famous gazpacho served like at home
En España los Tomates se Comen Así
Tomato salad with extra virgin olive oil, spring onions, salt and pepper
Ensalada de Garbanzos con Tomate y Huevo Duro
Chickpea salad, hard boiled eggs, cumin, tomate fresco, spring onions, olive oil and sherry vinegar
Ensalada de Pollo
Romaine, Moorish marinated crispy chicken, cucumber, green onion and pistachios with yogurt and lemon dressing
Ensalada Mixta
Gem lettuce, tomato, onion, Spanish conserved tuna
Bocatas
Bikini Cuatro Quesos
Payoyo, Valdeón, Mahón and Tetilla grilled cheese sandwich with honey alioli
Bikini Mixto
The very famous pressed ham and cheese sandwich from Barcelona!
Butifarra Hotdog
Spanish brioche roll, Catalunya style pork sausage marinated with black pepper, caramelized onions, alioli and piparras
Chistorra Hotdog
Spanish brioche roll, Navarra style pork sausage marinated with smoked paprika, caramelized onions, alioli and brava sauce
Mollete de Jamon Serrano
Crispy, light bun with ibérico ham
Mollete de Jamon y Queso
Crispy, light bun with ibérico ham, Manchego cheese
Mollete de Queso Manchego
Crispy, light bun with Manchego cheese
Mollete de Sobreasada y Mahon
Crispy, light bun with sausage, Mahón cheese, honey
La Cocina de Abuela
Albondigas con Tomate y Patatas Fritas
Ibérico pork meatballs with tomato sauce and fried potatoes
Callos con Garbanzos
Madrid style tripe stew, chickpeas, blood sausage, chorizo
Canelones Gratinados con Foie
Chicken, pork and duck foie gras baked pasta with béchamel sauce and cheese. Christmas every day!
Coliflor con Béchamel
Cauliflower, béchamel sauce gratin
Fricando de Ternera
Traditional Catalan beef stew, mushrooms, fried potatoes
Macarrones con Chorizo
Traditional macaroni pasta with tomato sauce and chorizo baked with Manchego cheese
Pollo Guisado con Arroz
Chicken, caramelized onions and sherry wine stew served with garlic sautéed rice
Platos Combinados
Postres
Alcoholic Beverages
Holiday Wine Trio
Wine trio - Cuvee Jose, Le Val Albarino 2020, Le Naturel 2021
Mahou 5 Estrellas
Spanish Lager from Madrid. 11.2oz-each
Poma Áurea Brut Sidra
Poma Áurea is the first brut nature cider from Asturias.750ML
Trabanco Sidra
Only native Asturian apples make up this refreshingly tart natural cider that contrast Basque sidras in style. 700ML
Inside Out
Torres 10 Brandy, old forester 100 proof bourbon, El Bandarra Sweet Vermouth. Serves 1.
La Sueca Sangria Roja 1/2
Fruity, Spiced Macerated wine. Serves 3.
LG La Sueca Sangria
Fruity spiced macerated wine (serves 6+)
LG Margarita Donostiarra
Arbol Pepper infused tequila, mezcal, bay leaf, lime, sherry salt (serves 6+)
LG Sangria Cava
Seasonal Macerated fruit with Gin and White Bandarra Vemouth. Serves 6.
LG Sangria Rosada
Rose Wine,gin, vermouth, seasonal fruit, citrus (serves 6+)
Ultimate G&T
Hendrick’s Gin, Fever-Tree Indian Tonic, juniper, lemon, lime. Serves 1.
Wine Trio
Red- José Andrés Selecion Especial Tempranillo. White- Gañeta Txakolina Sparkling - raventos I blanc Cuvee Jose
BTL Belondrade y Lurton 2016
White - Rueda/Verdejo. Didier Belondrade was the first one in aging verdejo in barrel. This is a great wine for bigger white wine drinkers. Believe me it taste like Burgundy. Can even stand up to meaty dishes.
BTL Ambar Granbazan 2017
White - Albariño-Rías Baixas. Free run juice, from the oldest plots. Stone fruit, white flowers, chamomile and sea breeze notes. Fruity, fresh and vibrant. Please have some seafood ready.
BTL Nelin Clos Mogador 2011
White - Garnacha Blanca, (Blend)-Priorat. Nelin is the result of two parallel souls -the balance between the feminine and the masculine side in its youth culminating in the true expression of Priorat at its best. Ripe white fruit, Mediterranean herbs and smoky finish. A white wine for red drinkers.
BTL Tondonia Reserva 1998
White - One of the most exciting white wines in Rioja, from the classic house Lopez de Heredia. Orange blossom, nutty character, dried nectarine and a touch of caramel.
BTL Hacienda Monasterio 2015
Red - A "Château" in the heart of Ribera del Duero, under a danish winemaker Peter Sisseck. A gentle Crianza style with a touch of Malbec, Merlot and Cabernet.
BTL Mas Alta Artigas 2015
Red - Located in the village of La Vilella Alta, is a project headed by three enologists. It is a brighter and lighter approach in Priorat. Delicate, fragrant but without losing typicity of the "Licorella" Schist soils.
BTL Fino Bertola
Fortified - A maritime Fino, from el Puerto de Santa Maria, with hints of seashells. Quite youthful, with light hints of flor as well as some hay.
BTL Los Arcos Amontillado
Fortified - Impressive amontillado with aromas and flavors of toasted almonds, salt, dates, and wood. It is beautifully balanced with a tangy acidity.
BTL Maestro Sierra Oloroso 15
Fortified - Palomino Fino-Sherry. From one of the most boutique sherry bodegas, all done by hand. Medium-bodied, with a surprising lightness and ease to it.
BTL Manzanilla La Gitana
Fortified - Palomino-Sherry. The famous “Gypsy of Spain”. Crisp and vibrant with a salty tang. It has a refreshing finish. Ideal as an aperitif.
BTL Palo Cortado Obispo Gascon
Fortified - Palomino Fino-Sherry. The mystery of a Palo Cortado, more than 20 years of complexity in a glass. Very elegant and dry with medium acidity.
BTL 1+1=3 Cava
BTL Arrayan 2019
Rose - Syrah, Merlot-Mentrida
BTL Blanc de Noirs 2012
Sparkling - Pinot Noir- Cava. A unique "Blanc de Noirs" (meaning made from red fruit only) showing floral aromas, creamy on the palate, with balanced acidity.
BTL Brut Rose 1+1=3 NV
Sparkling - Pinot Noir- Cava. Crisp and refreshing Pinot Noir. Floral, red fruits and dry herbs. You should order a second right away, because you will finish this quickly.
BTL Raventos Cuvee Jose 2016
Sparkling - Conca Riu Anoia/Macabeo, Xarel·lo, Parellada. Our special edition to celebrate Jaleo’s 25th Anniversary. Simply delicious and versatile. Medium-bodied and refreshing.
BTL Recaredo Terrers GR
Macabeo, Xarel·lo, Parellada-Corpinnat
BTL Alanda Quinta de Muradella 2010
White - Al-anda, means "get going", so what are you waiting for? Complex, profund and elegant with soft yellow apple and pear flavors. It will surprise you how easy drink this wine is for how complex it is.
BTL Ganeta White 2019
White - Getariako Txakolina/ Hondarrabi Zuri. Traditional txakolina, Green Apple notes, crisp, vibrant with just a kiss of spritz.
BTL Itsasmendi 2016
White - Hondarrabi Zuri-Bizkaiko Txakolina
BTL La Val Albarino 2019
100% albariño. Dry & precise on the palate. Hints of zesty lemon & anjou pears.
BTL Louro de Bolo 2017
White - Godello-Valdeorras. The closest you can get to white Burgundy in Spain. Complex, creamy and loaded with mineral tones. Pour it blind for our Master Sommelier and watch him call it Meursault every time
BTL Madai 2019
White - Leading with a tart citrus nose with dry herbs and almond notes; the palate turns fresh, round and smooth.
BTL Mantel Blanco 2020
White - Verdejo-Rueda. Aroma of white flowers, fresh, expressive fruit, citrus and mango, dried herbs. Juicy and balanced.
BTL Quinta Apolonia 2018
White - Verdejo-Rueda. Probably the best example of a Verdejo. Fruity and fragrant with just a kiss of smokiness.
BTL UBE Miraflores 2016
White - Yes, we have still white wines in Jerez as well as sherries. This is the best way to understand the beginning of a Manzanilla sherry. Earthy, nutty and dry.
BTL Vina Cartin 2019
White - Albariño-Rías Baixas. Typical citrus, stone fruit notes, followed by white flowers and chamomile. Bright, vibrant and refreshing.
BTL Vina Otano Barel Fermented 2016
White - Viura-Rioja. 4 months in barrel. Intense, complex aromas that harmonize ripe fruit and the well integrated wood, and spices. Medium-full white wine.
BTL A Torna Dos Pasas 2011
Red - Brancellao, Caiño, Ferrol-Ribeiro. Fresh and aromatic, with lush and spicy flavors of red fruit, black pepper, and violet flower. A beautiful expression of Atlantic Coast wines.
BTL Abadal Cabernet Franc 2017
Red - Cabernet Franc-Plà de Bages. This unique blend of classic and indigenous grapes make this wine fun and super easy to drink. Light and refreshing.
BTL Alonso del Yerro 2014
Red - Tempranillo-Ribera del Duero
BTL AN/2 Anima Negra 2017
Red - Callet-V.T.Mallorca. First winery in Mallorca to be exported to the US. Wild dark fruit, violet and savory spices. Silky and elegant with a funky, earthiness on the finish.
BTL Atance 2017
Bobal, Rich and Intense
BTL Bilaire
BTL Elias Mora 2017
Red - Tinta Toro-Toro. This red is rich, ripe and expressive. Bright acidity balances muscular tannins. Do you like big Cab?
BTL Emilio Moro
Red - Ribera del Duero/Tempranillo. With 3 generations making wine in Ribera del Duero, this wine is loaded with the characteristics of its terroir: juicy fruit, rich oak and sun-baked flavors.
BTL Formiga
BTL Luna Beberide
BTL Ontanon Jose Seleccion
Red - Rioja/Tempranillo, (Blend). A special blend made by Master Sommelier Andy Myers for our restaurants. It medium bodied, full of rich cherries and berries. Can I get a second bottle?
BTL Ontanon Reserva
Rioja Blend,Savory and Classic
BTL Prima, Maurodos 2016
Red - Tinta Toro-Toro. The best example of what a young red Toro wine is; namely a big red wine that is still fruity, floral and mineral driven. Try it if you like Malbec.
BTL Raul Perez Ultreia St Jaques 2017
Red - Bierzo/Mencía. Clean with floral delicate notes, red cherry and mineral tones. Definitely a wine for Pinot Noir lovers.
BTL Vall Llach Embruix 2016
Red - Garnacha, Cariñena (Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot)/Priorat 2017. One of the oldest wineries in Porrera. A classic style. Ripe and bold.
BTL Vina Ardanza Reserva, La Rioja Alta 2010
Red - Tempranillo, (Garnacha)-Rioja. Everything you need in a Reserva in this classic wine from la Rioja Alta. Complex and delicate, with tart, sour cherries, tamarind and a nice kiss of oaky flavors.
BTL Estenas Bobal
The wine is fermented in concrete tanks and raised in a mix of concrete and old American oak barrels.
BTL Finca Los Frailes
Red aging of the Albarín Tinto, Mencía, Carrasquín and Verdejo Tinto varieties, harvested by hand at their optimum point of maturation.
BTL Olivares 2016
Dessert - The closest to a Tawny Port. Raspberry, cinnamon and figs
BTL Dorado, Cesar Florido
Dessert - Liquid Gold. Apricot, roses and caramel. Ask for Tarta de Queso
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Retail Food Items
Aneto Chicken Broth
A flavorful broth made with fresh vegetables, chicken, and olive oil
Aneto Vegetable Broth
A flavorful broth made with fresh vegetables and olive oil
Paella Seafood Cooking Base
Paella Valenciana Cooking Base
Jose Andres Foods EVOO Chips (6.7oz)
Slow fried in extra virgin olive oil and lightly salted with Himalayan pink salt
Jose Andres Foods EVOO Chips (1.41oz)
Slow fried in extra virgin olive oil and lightly salted with Himalayan pink salt
Chickpeas Dry
Guindilla Peppers
Guindillas Navarrico
Jose Andres Foods Escalivada
Roasted eggplant, peppers and onions in olive oil
Jose Andres Foods Pisto
Tomatoes, red and green peppers and zucchini
Jose Andres Foods Sweet Piquillo Pepper Confit
Delicate confit of roasted piquillo peppers, red wine from Navarra and pure cane sugar
Jose Andres Foods Tomate Frito
Tomato purée with onions, green pepper, and garlic
Judion Navarrico
Lentejas Pardinas
Jose Andres Foods Arbequina EVOO
Mild, fruity olive oil
Jose Andres Foods Cornicabra EVOO
Robust olive oil with a subtle spice and bitterness
Jose Andres Foods Picual EVOO
Vigorous, fruity olive oil with a peppery finish
Jose Andres Foods Sherry Vinegar Reserva
José Andrés sherry vinegar
Arroz Bomba
Super absorbent mountain-grown Bomba rice, 1.1 lb
Pimenton El Angel
Espinaler Sauce (Mild)
Mild Catalan sauce for seafood and tapas
Salsa Brava Espinaler
Jose Andres Foods Sardinas
Jose Andres Foods Razor Clams
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
