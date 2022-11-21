Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spanish Diner - Bethesda

4,386 Reviews

$$

7271 Woodmont Ave

Bethesda, MD 20814

Popular Items

Tortilla de Patatas Chips
Patatas Bravas
Gambas al Ajillo

Family Feast

Menu del Dia de Albondigas

Menu del Dia de Albondigas

$91.00

This feast serves up to four and features: Albondigas con Arroz, Olivas, 4 Vasos de Gazpacho, Pan con Tomate and Flan for dessert.

Menu del Dia de Coliflor

Menu del Dia de Coliflor

$75.00

This feast serves up to four and features: Coliflor con Bechamel , Olivas, 4 Vasos de Gazpacho, Pan con Tomate and Flan for dessert.

Menu del Dia de Macarones

Menu del Dia de Macarones

$86.00

This feast serves up to four and features: Macarrones con chorizo, Olivas, 4 Vasos de Gazpacho, Pan con Tomate and Flan for dessert.

Menu del Dia para 4 de Arroz a Banda

$160.00

Menu del Dia para 4 de Paella Valenciana

$155.00

Menu del Dia para 4 de Paella Verdura

$150.00

Como en Casa

Start Your Meal Like a Spaniard!
Aceitunas Alinadas

Aceitunas Alinadas

$9.00

Gordal, manzanilla and arbequina Spanish olives marinated with citrus, sherry and herbs

Croquetas de Cocido

Croquetas de Cocido

$15.00

Beef, ham, chicken and chorizo bechamel fritters

Gambas al Ajillo

$18.00

The famous shrimp sauteed with garlic, olive oil, chile arbol, bay leaf and oloroso wine

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$13.00

Fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and garlic alioli

Tortilla de Patatas Chips

Tortilla de Patatas Chips

$15.00

Spanish omelet made with José Andrés olive oil potato chips and caramelized onions

Pica Pica

Spanish Specialities
Chorizo Iberico de Bellota

Chorizo Iberico de Bellota

$17.00

Dry-cured acorn-fed ibérico sausage with pimentón

Jamon Iberico

Jamon Iberico

$18.00

36-month cured iberico pork ham

Jamon Serrano

$15.00

24-month cured Spanish Serrano ham

Pan con Tomate

Pan con Tomate

$13.00

Toasted slices of uniquely crispy and ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato and extra virgin olive oil

Queso Manchego

Queso Manchego

$14.00

3-month aged sheep's milk cheese

Salchichon Iberico de Bellota

Salchichon Iberico de Bellota

$17.00

A dry-cured sausage made with acorn-fed ibérico pork

La Huerta

From the Orchard to Your Plate!
El Gazpacho y su Liturgia

El Gazpacho y su Liturgia

$11.00

The famous gazpacho served like at home

En España los Tomates se Comen Así

En España los Tomates se Comen Así

$14.00

Tomato salad with extra virgin olive oil, spring onions, salt and pepper

Ensalada de Garbanzos con Tomate y Huevo Duro

Ensalada de Garbanzos con Tomate y Huevo Duro

$15.00

Chickpea salad, hard boiled eggs, cumin, tomate fresco, spring onions, olive oil and sherry vinegar

Ensalada de Pollo

Ensalada de Pollo

$18.00

Romaine, Moorish marinated crispy chicken, cucumber, green onion and pistachios with yogurt and lemon dressing

Ensalada Mixta

Ensalada Mixta

$15.00

Gem lettuce, tomato, onion, Spanish conserved tuna

Bocatas

Spanish Sandwiches
Bikini Cuatro Quesos

Bikini Cuatro Quesos

$14.00

Payoyo, Valdeón, Mahón and Tetilla grilled cheese sandwich with honey alioli

Bikini Mixto

Bikini Mixto

$14.00

The very famous pressed ham and cheese sandwich from Barcelona!

Butifarra Hotdog

$15.00

Spanish brioche roll, Catalunya style pork sausage marinated with black pepper, caramelized onions, alioli and piparras

Chistorra Hotdog

$14.00

Spanish brioche roll, Navarra style pork sausage marinated with smoked paprika, caramelized onions, alioli and brava sauce

Mollete de Jamon Serrano

Mollete de Jamon Serrano

$16.00

Crispy, light bun with ibérico ham

Mollete de Jamon y Queso

Mollete de Jamon y Queso

$14.00

Crispy, light bun with ibérico ham, Manchego cheese

Mollete de Queso Manchego

Mollete de Queso Manchego

$14.00

Crispy, light bun with Manchego cheese

Mollete de Sobreasada y Mahon

Mollete de Sobreasada y Mahon

$17.00

Crispy, light bun with sausage, Mahón cheese, honey

La Cocina de Abuela

Spanish Comfort Food
Albondigas con Tomate y Patatas Fritas

Albondigas con Tomate y Patatas Fritas

$18.00

Ibérico pork meatballs with tomato sauce and fried potatoes

Callos con Garbanzos

Callos con Garbanzos

$18.00

Madrid style tripe stew, chickpeas, blood sausage, chorizo

Canelones Gratinados con Foie

Canelones Gratinados con Foie

$20.00

Chicken, pork and duck foie gras baked pasta with béchamel sauce and cheese. Christmas every day!

Coliflor con Béchamel

Coliflor con Béchamel

$15.00

Cauliflower, béchamel sauce gratin

Fricando de Ternera

$24.00

Traditional Catalan beef stew, mushrooms, fried potatoes

Macarrones con Chorizo

Macarrones con Chorizo

$18.00

Traditional macaroni pasta with tomato sauce and chorizo baked with Manchego cheese

Pollo Guisado con Arroz

Pollo Guisado con Arroz

$25.00

Chicken, caramelized onions and sherry wine stew served with garlic sautéed rice

Platos Combinados

Butifarra con Mongetes

Butifarra con Mongetes

$20.00

Ibérico pork sausage, white beans, confited piquillo peppers, alioli sauce

Ternera al Valdeon

$26.00

Grilled hanger steak served with valdeon cheese potatoes and a fried egg

Postres

Flan de Mama Marisa

Flan de Mama Marisa

$11.00

José Andrés' mother's flan recipe served with whipped cream

Tarta de Chocolate y Queso

Tarta de Chocolate y Queso

$10.00

San Sebastian, “burnt” style goat cheesecake, now with chocolate!

Tarta de Queso

Tarta de Queso

$10.00

San Sebastian, “burnt” style goat cheesecake

Alcoholic Beverages

Holiday Wine Trio

$75.00

Wine trio - Cuvee Jose, Le Val Albarino 2020, Le Naturel 2021

Mahou 5 Estrellas

Mahou 5 Estrellas

$7.00

Spanish Lager from Madrid. 11.2oz-each

Poma Áurea Brut Sidra

Poma Áurea Brut Sidra

$40.00

Poma Áurea is the first brut nature cider from Asturias.750ML

Trabanco Sidra

Trabanco Sidra

$20.00

Only native Asturian apples make up this refreshingly tart natural cider that contrast Basque sidras in style. 700ML

Inside Out

Inside Out

$16.00

Torres 10 Brandy, old forester 100 proof bourbon, El Bandarra Sweet Vermouth. Serves 1.

La Sueca Sangria Roja 1/2

La Sueca Sangria Roja 1/2

$31.00

Fruity, Spiced Macerated wine. Serves 3.

LG La Sueca Sangria

LG La Sueca Sangria

$51.00

Fruity spiced macerated wine (serves 6+)

LG Margarita Donostiarra

$56.00Out of stock

Arbol Pepper infused tequila, mezcal, bay leaf, lime, sherry salt (serves 6+)

LG Sangria Cava

LG Sangria Cava

$56.00

Seasonal Macerated fruit with Gin and White Bandarra Vemouth. Serves 6.

LG Sangria Rosada

$56.00

Rose Wine,gin, vermouth, seasonal fruit, citrus (serves 6+)

Ultimate G&T

Ultimate G&T

$17.00

Hendrick’s Gin, Fever-Tree Indian Tonic, juniper, lemon, lime. Serves 1.

Wine Trio

Wine Trio

$91.00Out of stock

Red- José Andrés Selecion Especial Tempranillo. White- Gañeta Txakolina Sparkling - raventos I blanc Cuvee Jose

BTL Belondrade y Lurton 2016

BTL Belondrade y Lurton 2016

$60.00Out of stock

White - Rueda/Verdejo. Didier Belondrade was the first one in aging verdejo in barrel. This is a great wine for bigger white wine drinkers. Believe me it taste like Burgundy. Can even stand up to meaty dishes.

BTL Ambar Granbazan 2017

BTL Ambar Granbazan 2017

$36.00Out of stock

White - Albariño-Rías Baixas. Free run juice, from the oldest plots. Stone fruit, white flowers, chamomile and sea breeze notes. Fruity, fresh and vibrant. Please have some seafood ready.

BTL Nelin Clos Mogador 2011

BTL Nelin Clos Mogador 2011

$80.00

White - Garnacha Blanca, (Blend)-Priorat. Nelin is the result of two parallel souls -the balance between the feminine and the masculine side in its youth culminating in the true expression of Priorat at its best. Ripe white fruit, Mediterranean herbs and smoky finish. A white wine for red drinkers.

BTL Tondonia Reserva 1998

BTL Tondonia Reserva 1998

$79.00Out of stock

White - One of the most exciting white wines in Rioja, from the classic house Lopez de Heredia. Orange blossom, nutty character, dried nectarine and a touch of caramel.

BTL Hacienda Monasterio 2015

BTL Hacienda Monasterio 2015

$80.00

Red - A "Château" in the heart of Ribera del Duero, under a danish winemaker Peter Sisseck. A gentle Crianza style with a touch of Malbec, Merlot and Cabernet.

BTL Mas Alta Artigas 2015

BTL Mas Alta Artigas 2015

$41.00

Red - Located in the village of La Vilella Alta, is a project headed by three enologists. It is a brighter and lighter approach in Priorat. Delicate, fragrant but without losing typicity of the "Licorella" Schist soils.

BTL Fino Bertola

BTL Fino Bertola

$25.00Out of stock

Fortified - A maritime Fino, from el Puerto de Santa Maria, with hints of seashells. Quite youthful, with light hints of flor as well as some hay.

BTL Los Arcos Amontillado

BTL Los Arcos Amontillado

$31.00

Fortified - Impressive amontillado with aromas and flavors of toasted almonds, salt, dates, and wood. It is beautifully balanced with a tangy acidity.

BTL Maestro Sierra Oloroso 15

BTL Maestro Sierra Oloroso 15

$30.00

Fortified - Palomino Fino-Sherry. From one of the most boutique sherry bodegas, all done by hand. Medium-bodied, with a surprising lightness and ease to it.

BTL Manzanilla La Gitana

BTL Manzanilla La Gitana

$23.00

Fortified - Palomino-Sherry. The famous “Gypsy of Spain”. Crisp and vibrant with a salty tang. It has a refreshing finish. Ideal as an aperitif.

BTL Palo Cortado Obispo Gascon

BTL Palo Cortado Obispo Gascon

$50.00Out of stock

Fortified - Palomino Fino-Sherry. The mystery of a Palo Cortado, more than 20 years of complexity in a glass. Very elegant and dry with medium acidity.

BTL 1+1=3 Cava

$52.00Out of stock
BTL Arrayan 2019

BTL Arrayan 2019

$27.00

Rose - Syrah, Merlot-Mentrida

BTL Blanc de Noirs 2012

BTL Blanc de Noirs 2012

$49.00Out of stock

Sparkling - Pinot Noir- Cava. A unique "Blanc de Noirs" (meaning made from red fruit only) showing floral aromas, creamy on the palate, with balanced acidity.

BTL Brut Rose 1+1=3 NV

BTL Brut Rose 1+1=3 NV

$52.00

Sparkling - Pinot Noir- Cava. Crisp and refreshing Pinot Noir. Floral, red fruits and dry herbs. You should order a second right away, because you will finish this quickly.

BTL Raventos Cuvee Jose 2016

BTL Raventos Cuvee Jose 2016

$30.00

Sparkling - Conca Riu Anoia/Macabeo, Xarel·lo, Parellada. Our special edition to celebrate Jaleo’s 25th Anniversary. Simply delicious and versatile. Medium-bodied and refreshing.

BTL Recaredo Terrers GR

BTL Recaredo Terrers GR

$59.00

Macabeo, Xarel·lo, Parellada-Corpinnat

BTL Alanda Quinta de Muradella 2010

BTL Alanda Quinta de Muradella 2010

$46.00

White - Al-anda, means "get going", so what are you waiting for? Complex, profund and elegant with soft yellow apple and pear flavors. It will surprise you how easy drink this wine is for how complex it is.

BTL Ganeta White 2019

BTL Ganeta White 2019

$29.00

White - Getariako Txakolina/ Hondarrabi Zuri. Traditional txakolina, Green Apple notes, crisp, vibrant with just a kiss of spritz.

BTL Itsasmendi 2016

BTL Itsasmendi 2016

$29.00

White - Hondarrabi Zuri-Bizkaiko Txakolina

BTL La Val Albarino 2019

$29.00

100% albariño. Dry & precise on the palate. Hints of zesty lemon & anjou pears.

BTL Louro de Bolo 2017

BTL Louro de Bolo 2017

$30.00

White - Godello-Valdeorras. The closest you can get to white Burgundy in Spain. Complex, creamy and loaded with mineral tones. Pour it blind for our Master Sommelier and watch him call it Meursault every time

BTL Madai 2019

BTL Madai 2019

$25.00

White - Leading with a tart citrus nose with dry herbs and almond notes; the palate turns fresh, round and smooth.

BTL Mantel Blanco 2020

BTL Mantel Blanco 2020

$21.00

White - Verdejo-Rueda. Aroma of white flowers, fresh, expressive fruit, citrus and mango, dried herbs. Juicy and balanced.

BTL Quinta Apolonia 2018

BTL Quinta Apolonia 2018

$31.00

White - Verdejo-Rueda. Probably the best example of a Verdejo. Fruity and fragrant with just a kiss of smokiness.

BTL UBE Miraflores 2016

BTL UBE Miraflores 2016

$41.00

White - Yes, we have still white wines in Jerez as well as sherries. This is the best way to understand the beginning of a Manzanilla sherry. Earthy, nutty and dry.

BTL Vina Cartin 2019

BTL Vina Cartin 2019

$24.00Out of stock

White - Albariño-Rías Baixas. Typical citrus, stone fruit notes, followed by white flowers and chamomile. Bright, vibrant and refreshing.

BTL Vina Otano Barel Fermented 2016

BTL Vina Otano Barel Fermented 2016

$27.00

White - Viura-Rioja. 4 months in barrel. Intense, complex aromas that harmonize ripe fruit and the well integrated wood, and spices. Medium-full white wine.

BTL A Torna Dos Pasas 2011

BTL A Torna Dos Pasas 2011

$50.00Out of stock

Red - Brancellao, Caiño, Ferrol-Ribeiro. Fresh and aromatic, with lush and spicy flavors of red fruit, black pepper, and violet flower. A beautiful expression of Atlantic Coast wines.

BTL Abadal Cabernet Franc 2017

BTL Abadal Cabernet Franc 2017

$21.00Out of stock

Red - Cabernet Franc-Plà de Bages. This unique blend of classic and indigenous grapes make this wine fun and super easy to drink. Light and refreshing.

BTL Alonso del Yerro 2014

BTL Alonso del Yerro 2014

$38.00Out of stock

Red - Tempranillo-Ribera del Duero

BTL AN/2 Anima Negra 2017

BTL AN/2 Anima Negra 2017

$31.00

Red - Callet-V.T.Mallorca. First winery in Mallorca to be exported to the US. Wild dark fruit, violet and savory spices. Silky and elegant with a funky, earthiness on the finish.

BTL Atance 2017

$20.00Out of stock

Bobal, Rich and Intense

BTL Bilaire

$21.00
BTL Elias Mora 2017

BTL Elias Mora 2017

$27.00

Red - Tinta Toro-Toro. This red is rich, ripe and expressive. Bright acidity balances muscular tannins. Do you like big Cab?

BTL Emilio Moro

BTL Emilio Moro

$35.00

Red - Ribera del Duero/Tempranillo. With 3 generations making wine in Ribera del Duero, this wine is loaded with the characteristics of its terroir: juicy fruit, rich oak and sun-baked flavors.

BTL Formiga

$33.00

BTL Luna Beberide

$24.00
BTL Ontanon Jose Seleccion

BTL Ontanon Jose Seleccion

$25.00Out of stock

Red - Rioja/Tempranillo, (Blend). A special blend made by Master Sommelier Andy Myers for our restaurants. It medium bodied, full of rich cherries and berries. Can I get a second bottle?

BTL Ontanon Reserva

$38.00

Rioja Blend,Savory and Classic

BTL Prima, Maurodos 2016

BTL Prima, Maurodos 2016

$31.00

Red - Tinta Toro-Toro. The best example of what a young red Toro wine is; namely a big red wine that is still fruity, floral and mineral driven. Try it if you like Malbec.

BTL Raul Perez Ultreia St Jaques 2017

BTL Raul Perez Ultreia St Jaques 2017

$28.00

Red - Bierzo/Mencía. Clean with floral delicate notes, red cherry and mineral tones. Definitely a wine for Pinot Noir lovers.

BTL Vall Llach Embruix 2016

BTL Vall Llach Embruix 2016

$35.00Out of stock

Red - Garnacha, Cariñena (Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot)/Priorat 2017. One of the oldest wineries in Porrera. A classic style. Ripe and bold.

BTL Vina Ardanza Reserva, La Rioja Alta 2010

BTL Vina Ardanza Reserva, La Rioja Alta 2010

$45.00Out of stock

Red - Tempranillo, (Garnacha)-Rioja. Everything you need in a Reserva in this classic wine from la Rioja Alta. Complex and delicate, with tart, sour cherries, tamarind and a nice kiss of oaky flavors.

BTL Estenas Bobal

$20.00

The wine is fermented in concrete tanks and raised in a mix of concrete and old American oak barrels.

BTL Finca Los Frailes

$35.00

Red aging of the Albarín Tinto, Mencía, Carrasquín and Verdejo Tinto varieties, harvested by hand at their optimum point of maturation.

BTL Olivares 2016

BTL Olivares 2016

$36.00

Dessert - The closest to a Tawny Port. Raspberry, cinnamon and figs

BTL Dorado, Cesar Florido

BTL Dorado, Cesar Florido

$22.00

Dessert - Liquid Gold. Apricot, roses and caramel. Ask for Tarta de Queso

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Cacaolat

Cacaolat

$4.00Out of stock

Cocoa milkshake from Barcelona

Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$6.00
Diet Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$6.00
Kas Limon

Kas Limon

$7.00

Kas Manzana

$7.00
Kas Naranja

Kas Naranja

$7.00

Sparkling Sant Aniol 750ml

$7.00

Sprite Bottle

$6.00

Still Sant Aniol 750ml

$7.00

Retail Food Items

Aneto Chicken Broth

$8.50

A flavorful broth made with fresh vegetables, chicken, and olive oil

Aneto Vegetable Broth

Aneto Vegetable Broth

$8.50

A flavorful broth made with fresh vegetables and olive oil

Paella Seafood Cooking Base

Paella Seafood Cooking Base

$24.00

Paella Valenciana Cooking Base

$24.00

Jose Andres Foods EVOO Chips  (6.7oz)

$6.00

Slow fried in extra virgin olive oil and lightly salted with Himalayan pink salt

Jose Andres Foods EVOO Chips (1.41oz)

$4.00

Slow fried in extra virgin olive oil and lightly salted with Himalayan pink salt

Chickpeas Dry

$7.95Out of stock
Guindilla Peppers

Guindilla Peppers

$9.00
Guindillas Navarrico

Guindillas Navarrico

$9.00
Jose Andres Foods Escalivada

Jose Andres Foods Escalivada

$16.00

Roasted eggplant, peppers and onions in olive oil

Jose Andres Foods Pisto

$10.95

Tomatoes, red and green peppers and zucchini

Jose Andres Foods Sweet Piquillo Pepper Confit

Jose Andres Foods Sweet Piquillo Pepper Confit

$13.95

Delicate confit of roasted piquillo peppers, red wine from Navarra and pure cane sugar

Jose Andres Foods Tomate Frito

Jose Andres Foods Tomate Frito

$10.00

Tomato purée with onions, green pepper, and garlic

Judion Navarrico

$14.00

Lentejas Pardinas

$7.95
Jose Andres Foods Arbequina EVOO

Jose Andres Foods Arbequina EVOO

$22.95

Mild, fruity olive oil

Jose Andres Foods Cornicabra EVOO

$22.95

Robust olive oil with a subtle spice and bitterness

Jose Andres Foods Picual EVOO

$22.95

Vigorous, fruity olive oil with a peppery finish

Jose Andres Foods Sherry Vinegar Reserva

Jose Andres Foods Sherry Vinegar Reserva

$14.95

José Andrés sherry vinegar

Arroz Bomba

Arroz Bomba

$16.00

Super absorbent mountain-grown Bomba rice, 1.1 lb

Pimenton El Angel

Pimenton El Angel

$6.00

Espinaler Sauce (Mild)

$7.95

Mild Catalan sauce for seafood and tapas

Salsa Brava Espinaler

$11.00
Jose Andres Foods Sardinas

Jose Andres Foods Sardinas

$20.00
Jose Andres Foods Razor Clams

Jose Andres Foods Razor Clams

$38.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Consumer pic
Spanish Diner - Bethesda image
Spanish Diner - Bethesda image

