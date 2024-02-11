Stela's Ice Cream Shoppe & Coffee House
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
A small town ice cream shoppe & coffee house, using all of the best & local products, including organic Ohio coffee, locally crafted tea, and premium ice cream.
Location
211 West Main Street, Loudonville, OH 44842
