Stevie G's Restaurant
No reviews yet
372 Market Street
Rockland, MA 02370
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Table Shares
Crunchy French Toast Sticks
Texas style French toast sticks dipped in our cinnamon swirl batter, coated with frosted flakes and flash fried, served with our maple icing dipping sauce
Cannoli Pancake Tacos
Three mini pancakes / house cannoli filling / fresh strawberries / chocolate chips / powdered sugar / fresh whipped cream / cannoli crunchies
Loaded Breakfast Skins
Two crispy potato halves stuffed with scrambled eggs, house brisket, house queso, ranchero sauce, and pico de gallo, served alongside a bed of arugula
Breakfast "Tot"-chos
Crispy tots loaded with house queso / hickory smoked bacon / pico de gallo / jalapeños / topped with 2 cage free sunny eggs / finished with cilantro. Add +$ smashed avocado
Breakfast Tacos
Three grilled flour tortillas / scrambled eggs / American cheese / arugula / pico de gallo / breakfast sausage / garlic aioli
Eggcellent Choices
Plain Jane
One cage free egg any style / house potatoes, tots, or beans / choice of toast. Add cage free egg +$
Mom's Big Breakfast
Two cage free eggs any style / 1 meat / house potatoes, tots, or beans / choice of toast
Grandpa Awesome's Breakfast
Three cage free eggs any style / 2 meats / house potatoes, tots, or beans / choice of toast / 2 French toast or pancakes add +$ banana, blueberry, strawberry or chocolate chip pancakes.
Huevos Rocklandos (GF)
Corn tostada / refried black beans / cotija cheese / two sunny side cage free eggs / pico de gallo / ranchero sauce / cilantro. Add +$ smashed avocado.
Biscuits and Gravy
Housemade sausage gravy served over buttermilk biscuits. Choice of two cage free eggs, any style, and choice of potato.
Far East Coast Chicken and Waffles
Golden Belgian waffle topped with: scallions / crispy fried chicken tossed in our house Asian sticky sauce / cage free sunny egg / toasted sesame seeds / wakame salad
House Smoked Brisket Hash and Eggs
Our 12 hour smoked brisket mixed with roasted peppers and caramelized onions / two cage free eggs any style / house potatoes, tots, or beans / choice of toast. Sub corned beef hash -$
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled cage free eggs / pico de gallo / jalapeños / black beans / hickory smoked bacon / house queso / crispy tots / cilantro / wheat or white wrap / Make it a bowl (GF)
Breakfast Flatbread
House sausage / wild mushrooms / caramelized onions / arugula / truffle oil / shredded cheese blend / 2 cage free sunny eggs / balsamic glaze
Brunch Burger
Angus beef patty / cheddar cheese / truffle arugula greens / house bacon jam / cage free sunny egg / grilled sesame seed bun / house Hollandaise sauce / choice of house potatoes, tots, or beans. Add +$ Smashed Avocado. Substitute black bean burger at no additional charge
Mediterranean Skillet Frittata
Roasted red peppers / caramelized onions / baby spinach / feta cheese / balsamic drizzle / choice of house potatoes, tots, or GG’s baked beans
Cheeseburger Omelet
Three cage free egg omelet stuffed with hamburger meat / American cheese / white onions / tomatoes / topped with ketchup and mustard drizzle and pickle chips / choice of house potatoes, tots, or GG's baked beans / choice of toast. Tastes like a quarter pounder without the bun!
Build Your Own Omelet
Three cage free eggs or +$1 egg whites / 1 cheese / house potatoes, tots, or beans / choice of toast Cheese choice: American, cheddar, Swiss, Muenster, feta, goat, or cotija. Fillings add $1 each: hickory smoked bacon, sausage, baked ham, smoked kielbasa, seared wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, baby spinach, vine-ripened tomatoes, broccoli +$2 each: corned beef hash, smashed avocado, +$5 house smoked brisket hash
Bowls, Breakfast Sammies, Toast
Acai Bowl
Organic acai / bananas / coconut flakes / house granola / peanut butter drizzle / assorted berries / raspberry coulis
Greek Yogurt Bowl
Granola / fresh berries / candied pecans / peanut butter drizzle
Breakfast Sammie
Fried cage free egg / served on: choice of toast, English muffin, plain or everything bagel / 1 meat / 1 cheese. Additional Toppings +$ Smashed Avocado, Bacon Jam, Caramelized Onions, Spinach, Tomato. Add +$ Side of House Potatoes, Tots, or Beans
Bagel & Lox Sammie
Choice of plain or everything bagel / smoked Atlantic salmon / whipped scallion cream cheese / pickled red onions / capers / arugula / cucumber
Avocado Toast
Toasted sourdough / smashed avocado / arugula / pico de gallo / cotija cheese / everything bagel seasoning / balsamic glaze. Add cage free egg +$
Benny's
Classic Benny
Shaved ham / two cage free poached eggs / English muffin / Hollandaise sauce
Bagel & Lox Benny
Smoked Atlantic salmon / whipped scallion cream cheese / capers / pickled red onions / arugula / cucumber / two cage free poached eggs / bagel thin / Hollandaise sauce
House Smoked Brisket Hash Benny
Our 12 hour brisket hash mixed with roasted peppers and caramelized onions / two cage free poached eggs / English muffin / house queso
Smashed Avocado Benny
Fresh smashed avocado / vine-ripened tomatoes / arugula / two cage free poached eggs / everything bagel seasoning / English muffin / Hollandaise sauce
Candied Kielbasa Benny
Sweet and spicy smoked kielbasa / sautéed baby spinach / two cage free poached eggs / English muffin / Hollandaise sauce
Something Sweet
Buttermilk Pancakes
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Add +$ blueberries, banana, strawberries, chocolate chips
Raspberry Danish Pancakes
Fresh raspberries / streusel crumble / cream cheese drizzle / raspberry reduction / fresh whipped cream
Oreo Cookie Pancakes
Loaded with Oreo cookie pieces drizzled with vanilla icing and chocolate ganache, finished with fresh whipped cream
French Toast
Cinnamon swirl bread dipped in our house french toast batter. Add +$ blueberries, banana, strawberries, chocolate chips
Carrot Cake French Toast
Housemade carrot cake dipped in cinnamon swirl batter / topped with cream cheese drizzle / caramel sauce / candied pecans / fresh whipped cream
Triple Berry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast
Texas toast stuffed with triple berry cheesecake filling / white chocolate ganache / raspberry coulis / fresh whipped cream
Belgian Waffle
Housemade golden brown Belgian waffle, fresh whipped cream. Add +$ blueberries, banana, strawberries, chocolate chips
Reese's PB Cup Waffle
Golden Belgian waffle topped with Reese's peanut butter crumbles, peanut butter drizzle, chocolate sauce, and fresh whipped cream
Soups, Greens, Skillets
New England Clam Chowder
Homemade thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers.
House Soup of the Day
Greek Salad
Crisp romaine / red onion / cherry tomatoes / cucumber / pepperoncini / Kalamata olives / feta cheese / creamy Greek dressing
Baby Spinach Salad
Baby spinach / craisins / candied pecans / goat cheese / house sweet onion poppy seed dressing
Taco Salad
House taco meat / crisp iceberg lettuce / black beans / shredded cheddar cheese / pickled red onions / vine-ripened tomatoes / crushed Doritos / house 1000 island. Add +$ Smashed Avocado
Skillet Mac
Orecchiette pasta, creamy house cheese blend topped with a buttery ritz cracker crumb
Handhelds
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Grilled sourdough loaded with muenster and cheddar cheeses. Add +$ hickory smoked bacon, shaved ham, house roasted turkey, or tomatoes.
House Smoked Beef Brisket Reuben
12 hour chopped beef brisket / grilled rye bread / Swiss cheese / creamy coleslaw / house 1000 island dressing
BLT
Toasted sourdough / hickory smoked bacon / vine-ripened tomato / green leaf / roasted garlic aioli. Add +$ Avocado, roasted turkey, or cheese.
Tuna Salad
Fresh solid white albacore tuna mixed with celery / green leaf / vine-ripened tomato / choice of bread or toast. Make it a Melt +$
Chicken Salad
House roasted chicken breast with herb mayo and celery / green leaf / vine-ripened tomato / choice of bread or toast. Add +$ Cheese.
House Roasted Turkey Sandwich
Smashed avocado / bacon jam / arugula / roasted garlic aioli / Muenster cheese / choice of bread or toast
The Pauly Dog
Jumbo gourmet hotdog / Brioche bun / caramelized onions / BBQ sauce / house queso drizzle
Crispy Fried Chicken Sammie
Crispy buttermilk brined chicken / melted cheddar cheese / house pickles / green leaf / vine-ripened tomato / garlic aioli / brioche sesame seed bun. Try with Sweet Mama hot sauce.
Hot Pastrami Sammie
Black Angus pastrami / melted Swiss cheese / griddled rye bread
The OG Patty Melt
Griddled Angus beef patty / grilled rye bread / caramelized onions / Swiss cheese / house 1,000 island dressing. Add+$ hickory smoked bacon. Substitute black bean burger at no additional charge
Build Your Own Burger
Griddled Angus Beef patty / 1 cheese / green leaf / tomato / brioche sesame seed bun. Add caramelized onions, wild mushrooms +$1 each. Smashed avocado, hickory smoked bacon +$2 each
Kids
Kiddie Classic Breakfast
One egg any style / choice of meat / toast / house potatoes
Kids Pancake
Choose pancake or French toast / choice of meat
Kids French Toast
Banana Sushi
Fresh sliced bananas / peanut butter drizzle / chocolate chips / strawberries / coconut flakes
Kids Grilled Cheese
White bread, American cheese, fries, or sliced apples
Kids Mac and Cheese
Kids Chicken Fingers
with fries or +$ fresh fruit
Sides
Specials
To-go Beverages
TO GO Cup
TO GO Hot Coffee
TO GO Iced Coffee
TO GO Cold Brew
TO GO Espresso
Double shot
TO GO Cappuccino
Double shot of espresso / choice of steamed milk / foam
TO GO Latte
Double shot of espresso (triple shot for a large) / choice of steamed milk
TO GO Mocha
Double shot of espresso (triple shot for a large) / choice of steamed milk / housemade chocolate syrup
TO GO Macchiato
Double shot of espresso / dollop of choice of milk foam
TO GO Americano
Double shot of espresso (triple shot for a large) / hot water
TO GO TAZO Hot Tea
TO GO Chai Latte
Choice of steamed milk
TO GO Green Tea Matcha Latte
Choice of steamed milk
TO GO Hot Chocolate
TO GO Juices
TO GO Soft Drinks
TO GO Apple Cider (seasonal)
TO GO Hot Apple Cider (seasonal)
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Retro Style, good vibes restaurant serving local brunch foods and craft cocktails
372 Market Street, Rockland, MA 02370