Stevie G's Restaurant

372 Market Street

Rockland, MA 02370

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sammie
Breakfast Burrito
Build Your Own Omelet

Table Shares

Texas style French toast sticks dipped in cinnamon swirl batter, coated with frosted flakes and flash fried, served with maple icing dipping sauce

Crunchy French Toast Sticks

$9.95

Texas style French toast sticks dipped in our cinnamon swirl batter, coated with frosted flakes and flash fried, served with our maple icing dipping sauce

Cannoli Pancake Tacos

Cannoli Pancake Tacos

$12.95

Three mini pancakes / house cannoli filling / fresh strawberries / chocolate chips / powdered sugar / fresh whipped cream / cannoli crunchies

Loaded Breakfast Skins

$11.95

Two crispy potato halves stuffed with scrambled eggs, house brisket, house queso, ranchero sauce, and pico de gallo, served alongside a bed of arugula

Breakfast "Tot"-chos

$13.95

Crispy tots loaded with house queso / hickory smoked bacon / pico de gallo / jalapeños / topped with 2 cage free sunny eggs / finished with cilantro. Add +$ smashed avocado

Breakfast Tacos

$13.95

Three grilled flour tortillas / scrambled eggs / American cheese / arugula / pico de gallo / breakfast sausage / garlic aioli

Eggcellent Choices

Plain Jane

$7.45

One cage free egg any style / house potatoes, tots, or beans / choice of toast. Add cage free egg +$

Mom's Big Breakfast

$11.95

Two cage free eggs any style / 1 meat / house potatoes, tots, or beans / choice of toast

Grandpa Awesome's Breakfast

$16.95

Three cage free eggs any style / 2 meats / house potatoes, tots, or beans / choice of toast / 2 French toast or pancakes add +$ banana, blueberry, strawberry or chocolate chip pancakes.

Huevos Rocklandos (GF)

$13.95

Corn tostada / refried black beans / cotija cheese / two sunny side cage free eggs / pico de gallo / ranchero sauce / cilantro. Add +$ smashed avocado.

Biscuits and Gravy

$13.95

Housemade sausage gravy served over buttermilk biscuits. Choice of two cage free eggs, any style, and choice of potato.

Far East Coast Chicken and Waffles

$15.95

Golden Belgian waffle topped with: scallions / crispy fried chicken tossed in our house Asian sticky sauce / cage free sunny egg / toasted sesame seeds / wakame salad

House Smoked Brisket Hash and Eggs

$16.95

Our 12 hour smoked brisket mixed with roasted peppers and caramelized onions / two cage free eggs any style / house potatoes, tots, or beans / choice of toast. Sub corned beef hash -$

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Scrambled cage free eggs / pico de gallo / jalapeños / black beans / hickory smoked bacon / house queso / crispy tots / cilantro / wheat or white wrap / Make it a bowl (GF)

Breakfast Flatbread

$13.95

House sausage / wild mushrooms / caramelized onions / arugula / truffle oil / shredded cheese blend / 2 cage free sunny eggs / balsamic glaze

Brunch Burger

$15.95

Angus beef patty / cheddar cheese / truffle arugula greens / house bacon jam / cage free sunny egg / grilled sesame seed bun / house Hollandaise sauce / choice of house potatoes, tots, or beans. Add +$ Smashed Avocado. Substitute black bean burger at no additional charge

Mediterranean Skillet Frittata

$13.95

Roasted red peppers / caramelized onions / baby spinach / feta cheese / balsamic drizzle / choice of house potatoes, tots, or GG’s baked beans

Cheeseburger Omelet

$14.95

Three cage free egg omelet stuffed with hamburger meat / American cheese / white onions / tomatoes / topped with ketchup and mustard drizzle and pickle chips / choice of house potatoes, tots, or GG's baked beans / choice of toast. Tastes like a quarter pounder without the bun!

Build Your Own Omelet

$11.95

Three cage free eggs or +$1 egg whites / 1 cheese / house potatoes, tots, or beans / choice of toast Cheese choice: American, cheddar, Swiss, Muenster, feta, goat, or cotija. Fillings add $1 each: hickory smoked bacon, sausage, baked ham, smoked kielbasa, seared wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, baby spinach, vine-ripened tomatoes, broccoli +$2 each: corned beef hash, smashed avocado, +$5 house smoked brisket hash

Bowls, Breakfast Sammies, Toast

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$14.95

Organic acai / bananas / coconut flakes / house granola / peanut butter drizzle / assorted berries / raspberry coulis

Greek Yogurt Bowl

$10.95

Granola / fresh berries / candied pecans / peanut butter drizzle

Breakfast Sammie

$7.45

Fried cage free egg / served on: choice of toast, English muffin, plain or everything bagel / 1 meat / 1 cheese. Additional Toppings +$ Smashed Avocado, Bacon Jam, Caramelized Onions, Spinach, Tomato. Add +$ Side of House Potatoes, Tots, or Beans

Bagel & Lox Sammie

$11.95

Choice of plain or everything bagel / smoked Atlantic salmon / whipped scallion cream cheese / pickled red onions / capers / arugula / cucumber

Avocado Toast

$10.95

Toasted sourdough / smashed avocado / arugula / pico de gallo / cotija cheese / everything bagel seasoning / balsamic glaze. Add cage free egg +$

Benny's

All Benny's served with choice of house potatoes, tots, beans, or +$ fresh fruit

Classic Benny

$12.95

Shaved ham / two cage free poached eggs / English muffin / Hollandaise sauce

Bagel & Lox Benny

$15.95

Smoked Atlantic salmon / whipped scallion cream cheese / capers / pickled red onions / arugula / cucumber / two cage free poached eggs / bagel thin / Hollandaise sauce

House Smoked Brisket Hash Benny

$16.95

Our 12 hour brisket hash mixed with roasted peppers and caramelized onions / two cage free poached eggs / English muffin / house queso

Smashed Avocado Benny

$14.95

Fresh smashed avocado / vine-ripened tomatoes / arugula / two cage free poached eggs / everything bagel seasoning / English muffin / Hollandaise sauce

Candied Kielbasa Benny

$14.95

Sweet and spicy smoked kielbasa / sautéed baby spinach / two cage free poached eggs / English muffin / Hollandaise sauce

Something Sweet

All served with our whipped cinnamon butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup. 100% pure maple syrup available +$

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.95

Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Add +$ blueberries, banana, strawberries, chocolate chips

Raspberry Danish Pancakes

$13.95

Fresh raspberries / streusel crumble / cream cheese drizzle / raspberry reduction / fresh whipped cream

Oreo Cookie Pancakes

$13.95

Loaded with Oreo cookie pieces drizzled with vanilla icing and chocolate ganache, finished with fresh whipped cream

French Toast

$11.95

Cinnamon swirl bread dipped in our house french toast batter. Add +$ blueberries, banana, strawberries, chocolate chips

Carrot Cake French Toast

$14.45

Housemade carrot cake dipped in cinnamon swirl batter / topped with cream cheese drizzle / caramel sauce / candied pecans / fresh whipped cream

Triple Berry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast

$13.95

Texas toast stuffed with triple berry cheesecake filling / white chocolate ganache / raspberry coulis / fresh whipped cream

Belgian Waffle

$9.95

Housemade golden brown Belgian waffle, fresh whipped cream. Add +$ blueberries, banana, strawberries, chocolate chips

Reese's PB Cup Waffle

$13.95

Golden Belgian waffle topped with Reese's peanut butter crumbles, peanut butter drizzle, chocolate sauce, and fresh whipped cream

Soups, Greens, Skillets

Enhance any green with chicken salad, tuna salad, grilled chicken, or crispy chicken, add $5.

New England Clam Chowder

$5.95+

Homemade thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers.

House Soup of the Day

$5.95+

Greek Salad

$11.95

Crisp romaine / red onion / cherry tomatoes / cucumber / pepperoncini / Kalamata olives / feta cheese / creamy Greek dressing

Baby Spinach Salad

$11.95

Baby spinach / craisins / candied pecans / goat cheese / house sweet onion poppy seed dressing

Taco Salad

$15.95

House taco meat / crisp iceberg lettuce / black beans / shredded cheddar cheese / pickled red onions / vine-ripened tomatoes / crushed Doritos / house 1000 island. Add +$ Smashed Avocado

Skillet Mac

$10.95

Orecchiette pasta, creamy house cheese blend topped with a buttery ritz cracker crumb

Handhelds

All handhelds served with house pickles and choice of hand cut fries, coleslaw, +$1 sweet potato fries, parmesan truffle fries, +$2 fresh fruit. White or wheat wrap available.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Grilled sourdough loaded with muenster and cheddar cheeses. Add +$ hickory smoked bacon, shaved ham, house roasted turkey, or tomatoes.

House Smoked Beef Brisket Reuben

$15.95

12 hour chopped beef brisket / grilled rye bread / Swiss cheese / creamy coleslaw / house 1000 island dressing

BLT

$12.95

Toasted sourdough / hickory smoked bacon / vine-ripened tomato / green leaf / roasted garlic aioli. Add +$ Avocado, roasted turkey, or cheese.

Tuna Salad

$12.95

Fresh solid white albacore tuna mixed with celery / green leaf / vine-ripened tomato / choice of bread or toast. Make it a Melt +$

Chicken Salad

$12.95

House roasted chicken breast with herb mayo and celery / green leaf / vine-ripened tomato / choice of bread or toast. Add +$ Cheese.

House Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$14.95

Smashed avocado / bacon jam / arugula / roasted garlic aioli / Muenster cheese / choice of bread or toast

The Pauly Dog

$11.95

Jumbo gourmet hotdog / Brioche bun / caramelized onions / BBQ sauce / house queso drizzle

Crispy Fried Chicken Sammie

$15.95

Crispy buttermilk brined chicken / melted cheddar cheese / house pickles / green leaf / vine-ripened tomato / garlic aioli / brioche sesame seed bun. Try with Sweet Mama hot sauce.

Hot Pastrami Sammie

$14.95

Black Angus pastrami / melted Swiss cheese / griddled rye bread

The OG Patty Melt

$14.95

Griddled Angus beef patty / grilled rye bread / caramelized onions / Swiss cheese / house 1,000 island dressing. Add+$ hickory smoked bacon. Substitute black bean burger at no additional charge

Build Your Own Burger

$12.95

Griddled Angus Beef patty / 1 cheese / green leaf / tomato / brioche sesame seed bun. Add caramelized onions, wild mushrooms +$1 each. Smashed avocado, hickory smoked bacon +$2 each

Kids

Kiddie Classic Breakfast

$7.95

One egg any style / choice of meat / toast / house potatoes

Kids Pancake

$7.95

Choose pancake or French toast / choice of meat

Kids French Toast

$7.95

Banana Sushi

$6.95

Fresh sliced bananas / peanut butter drizzle / chocolate chips / strawberries / coconut flakes

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

White bread, American cheese, fries, or sliced apples

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.95

with fries or +$ fresh fruit

Sides

Side of Meat

$4.95

Side of Egg

$2.50

Side of Toast

$2.95

Side of Hash

$7.95

Side of Potatoes/Beans

$3.95

Side of Pancake

$7.95

Side of French Toast

$8.95

Side of Fresh Fruit

$5.95

Side of Coleslaw

$2.95

Side of Sauce/Syrup

Side of Oatmeal

$3.95+

Specials

Maple Pecan Apple Crepes

$13.95

Meatball Sub

$13.95

Cookie ala Mode

$8.95

Warm and gooey skillet chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla bean ice cream and chocolate sauce

To-go Beverages

TO GO Cup

$0.50

TO GO Hot Coffee

$2.95+

TO GO Iced Coffee

$3.45+

TO GO Cold Brew

$4.75+

TO GO Espresso

$2.95

Double shot

TO GO Cappuccino

$4.25

Double shot of espresso / choice of steamed milk / foam

TO GO Latte

$4.45+

Double shot of espresso (triple shot for a large) / choice of steamed milk

TO GO Mocha

$4.95+

Double shot of espresso (triple shot for a large) / choice of steamed milk / housemade chocolate syrup

TO GO Macchiato

$4.25

Double shot of espresso / dollop of choice of milk foam

TO GO Americano

$2.95+

Double shot of espresso (triple shot for a large) / hot water

TO GO TAZO Hot Tea

$2.95

TO GO Chai Latte

$4.95+

Choice of steamed milk

TO GO Green Tea Matcha Latte

$4.95+

Choice of steamed milk

TO GO Hot Chocolate

$3.50

TO GO Juices

$3.95+

TO GO Soft Drinks

$2.95+

TO GO Apple Cider (seasonal)

$4.45+

TO GO Hot Apple Cider (seasonal)

$3.95+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Retro Style, good vibes restaurant serving local brunch foods and craft cocktails

372 Market Street, Rockland, MA 02370

