Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stonecat Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

5315 State Route 414

Hector, NY 14841

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House Cut French Fries (6-oz.)
Catfish Sandwich
The Hector Burger

Cult Classics

Olivada

Olivada

$8.00

a blend of kalamata olives, roasted garlic and fresh basil with house made bread. (Vegan or V, with the added chevre)

Hummus

Hummus

$12.00

lemon garlic hummus, Mediterranean olives, quick pickle cucumbers and house made bread. (Vegan)

Small Organic Field Green Salad

Small Organic Field Green Salad

$8.00

local organic field greens with marinated beets, candied pumpkin seeds, and your choice of house made dressing. (vegetarian, GF)

Large Organic Field Green Salad

Large Organic Field Green Salad

$14.00

local organic field greens with marinated beets, candied pumpkin seeds, and your choice of house made dressing. (vegetarian, GF))

Corndog

Corndog

$10.00

cornmeal battered house made maple juniper sausage served with Hector pepper mayo

Vegetarian Wrap

Vegetarian Wrap

$12.00

choice of smoked maple tamari tofu or falafel with local organic greens, house-made kimchi, cashews and ginger miso dressing in a spinach wrap, served with a pickle. Vegan

Catfish Sandwich

Catfish Sandwich

$13.00

cornmeal crusted fried catfish on a sesame seed bun with Hector pepper mayo and local organic greens, served with a pickle

The Hector Burger

The Hector Burger

$13.00

6-oz. local pasture raised beef burger grilled to your specifications with New York state cheddar, organic greens and roasted garlic mayo on a sesame seed bun, served with a pickle

Hector Pulled Pork Barbeque Sandwich

Hector Pulled Pork Barbeque Sandwich

$13.00

6-oz. locally raised pork, slow smoked and marinated in tangy Signori barbeque sauce on a sesame seed bun, served with a pickle

Beef Barbeque Sandwich

Beef Barbeque Sandwich

$13.00

6-oz. local pasture raised beef slow smoked, pulled and marinated in our Korean style barbeque sauce on a sesame seed bun, served with a pickle

Indian Curry

Indian Curry

$18.00

with local seasonal organic vegetables and chick peas, served with local peach chutney, cucumber raita and jasmine rice. V, GF (can be made Vegan without cucumber raita)

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish Entree

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish Entree

$21.00

8-oz. cornmeal crusted fried catfish with smoked tomato coulis served with black and black posole and fresh dill coleslaw

Hector Pulled Pork Barbeque Entree

Hector Pulled Pork Barbeque Entree

$20.00

8-oz. locally raised pork, slow smoked and marinated in tangy Signori barbeque sauce, served with cornbread and fresh dill coleslaw

Beef Barbeque Entree

Beef Barbeque Entree

$22.00

8-oz. local pasture raised beef slow smoked, pulled and marinated in our Korean style barbeque sauce, served with dill coleslaw and cornbread (GF)

Market Fare

Smoked Tofu (6 oz.)

Smoked Tofu (6 oz.)

$9.00

Ithaca soy tofu, smoked with local maple syrup and tamari, served with ginger miso dressing (vegan, GF)

House Made Fried Falafel (6 oz.)

House Made Fried Falafel (6 oz.)

$10.00

chickpeas, parsley, cilantro, Indian spices with tahini dressing (vegan)

Hector Pulled Pork Barbeque (8 oz.)

$12.00

slow smoked and marinated in tangy Signori barbeque sauce (GF)

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish (8 oz.)

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish (8 oz.)

$13.00

fried and served with smoked tomato coulis

Local Pasture Raised Beef Barbeque (8 oz.)

Local Pasture Raised Beef Barbeque (8 oz.)

$12.00

slow smoked, pulled and marinated in our Korean style barbeque sauce (GF)

Maple Juniper Sausage (2 links)

Maple Juniper Sausage (2 links)

$12.00

house-made, grilled and served with Dijon thyme cream sauce

Cornbread with Honey Butter (2 pieces)

Cornbread with Honey Butter (2 pieces)

$4.00

house made with local cornmeal (vegetarian)

Dill Coleslaw (6-oz.)

Dill Coleslaw (6-oz.)

$6.00

fresh cabbage and dill with a creamy slaw dressing (vegetarian and GF)

Black and Black Posole (6-oz.)

Black and Black Posole (6-oz.)

$6.00

local black beans, black eye peas, hominy, smoked tomato juice (vegan and GF)

Garlic Mashed Potatoes (6-oz.)

Garlic Mashed Potatoes (6-oz.)

$6.00

Yukon gold potatoes, garlic, butter, cream (vegetarian and GF)

Jasmine Rice (6-oz.)

Jasmine Rice (6-oz.)

$5.00

(vegan, GF)

House Cut French Fries (6-oz.)

House Cut French Fries (6-oz.)

$6.00

freshly cut local Kennebec potatoes, kosher salt (vegan)

Sauteed Vegetable (6-oz.)

Sauteed Vegetable (6-oz.)

$7.00

6-oz. seasonal local vegetable sauteed in olive oil (vegan, GF)

Sauces

Hector Pepper Mayo (2-oz.)

$2.00

Hector pepper mayo (vegetarian, GF)

Scooter's Hot Sauce (2-oz.)

$2.50

Scooter's hot sauce (vegan, GF)

Smoked Tomato Coulis (2-oz.)

$2.00

(vegan, GF)

Signori Barbeque (2-oz.)

$1.50

Signori barbeque sauce (vegan, GF)

Seasonal Fruit Barbeque (2-oz.)

$2.50

Smoked Pork Gravy (4-oz.)

$4.00

Roasted Garlic Aioli (2-oz.)

$2.00

Dijon Thyme Cream Sauce

$2.00

(vegetarian)

Desserts

Chocolate Torte with Caramel and Toasted Pecans

$8.00

flourless chocolate amaretto torte with caramel and toasted pecans (GF)

Chocolate Beet Cake

$8.00

Kid's Menu

catfish fingers, tarter sauce

Catfish Fingers

$6.00

4 oz. cornmeal crusted catfish “fingers” with tartar sauce, served with fresh fruit

Pig Pile

$6.00

4-oz. pulled pork barbeque served with fresh fruit

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

NYS Cuba cheddar on house made white bread, served with fresh fruit

Grilled PBJ

$6.00

organic peanut butter and raspberry jam on house made white bread, served with fresh fruit

Allergies

Vegetarian

Vegan

Celiac Disease

Wheat allergy

Gluten allergy

Lactose allergy

Dairy allergy

Soy allergy

Egg allergy

Crustacean allergy

Mollusk allergy

Peanut allergy

Tree nut allergy

Legume allergy

Sulfite allergy

Black pepper allergy

Onion allergy

Garlic allergy

Mustard allergy

Parsley allergy

Latex allergy

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Regional Cuisine & Bar

Website

Location

5315 State Route 414, Hector, NY 14841

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lakeside Eatery & Hub - 2 Seneca Harbor Drive
orange starNo Reviews
2 Seneca Harbor Drive Watkins Glen, NY 14891
View restaurantnext
Atlas Bowl - 61 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
61 W Main St Trumansburg, NY 14886
View restaurantnext
Hazelnut Kitchen - 53 E Main st
orange starNo Reviews
53 East Main Street Trumansburg, NY 14886
View restaurantnext
Main Deck
orange starNo Reviews
301 Lake Street Penn Yan, NY 14527
View restaurantnext
Penn Yan Diner
orange starNo Reviews
131 East Elm Street Penn Yan, NY 14527
View restaurantnext
Silverbird Wood Fired
orange starNo Reviews
133 East Elm Street Penn Yan, NY 14527
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hector
Ithaca
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Elmira
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Owego
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Victor
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Fairport
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston