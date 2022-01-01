Stonecat Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Regional Cuisine & Bar
Location
5315 State Route 414, Hector, NY 14841
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lakeside Eatery & Hub - 2 Seneca Harbor Drive
No Reviews
2 Seneca Harbor Drive Watkins Glen, NY 14891
View restaurant