Unbeatable Eatables 3208 W. 95th Street
17 Reviews
$
3208 W. 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Popular Items
Signature Subs
The Unbeatable
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Bologna, American, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese. All Sandwiches include Mayonnaise, Oil & Spice, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cucumbers, and Onions
Poseidon
Beef, Turkey, Ham, American and Munster Cheese
Jaws Too
Ham, Salami, and Swiss Cheese
Luv Boat
Chicken, Turkey, Bologna, Colby Longhorn Cheese
Ships Wheel
Pastrami, Salami and Provolone Cheese
Single Selections
Hot Specialty Subs
Reuben
Toasted Rye, Sauce, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Served Hot and Delicious!
B.L.T
Served with your choice of Whole Wheat, White, or Rye on Toast & your choice of Mayonnaise or Miracle Whip
The Club
Club Deluxe
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato - your favorite cheese!
Bar -B-Q Pork
Quality pork pulled apart, cooked in bbq sauce, and served on a 6" bun
Bar -B-Q Beef
Quality pork pulled apart, cooked in bbq sauce, and served on a 6" bun
Italian Beef
Genuine Italian Sub
Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, and black olives
Western Sub
Start with lean roast beef and homemade chili top with lots of cheddar cheese on a 6" bun
Meatball Sub
4 Tasty Meatballs on a 6" bun
Veggie Sub
Oil & Spices, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions, Sweet Peppers and black olives
Salads
Taco Salad
We start with nacho chips, lettuce and lots of chili! Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Peppers and Sour Cream
Chef's Salad
Lettuce or Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumber, Egg Slices, Turkey, Ham, Swiss and American Cheese
Dinner Salad
Lettuce or Spinach, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Cheese and Egg Slices
Macaroni Salad
Potato Salad
Saturday Special - Tuna Salad
Saturday Special - Chicken Salad
Crab Salad
Crab & Shrimp Salad
Other Eatables
Hot Dog
Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onion, Seasoning Salt, Pickle
Chili Dog
Smothered in homemade Chili - You'll need a knife and fork.
Reuben Dog
Hot Dog with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Thousand Island Dressing
Bacon Cheese Dog
Your favorite cheese melted over bacon with our hot dog
Chili Bacon Cheese Dog
Your favorite cheese melted over bacon smothered in homemade chili with our hot dog
Unbeatable Dog
Two hot dogs on French bread with lots of your favorite cheese
Polish Sausage
Pure Beef Sausage - very lean
Polish Reuben
Our Polish Sausage, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Thousand Island Dressing
Vegi Dog
Everything except the dog!
Homemade Chili
Munchies
Lay's Chips
Baked Bar B Que Chips
Doritos
Nachos and Cheese
Fresh Pickle
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Pound Cake
Yellow Cake with Chocolate Frosting
Red Velvet
Lemon Cake
German Chocolate Cake
Bell Peppers (2) for $1
Nachos Meat (Beef) and Cheese
"Ready to Go" Subs
Managers Special
Kitchen and Grill Tong Set
Unbeatable Eatables Tie Dye T-Shirt
Sandwich G.o.a.t Tie Dye T-Shirt
Catering
Italian Beef by the Pound
Corn Beef by the Pound
Extra Au jus (Gravy) Quart
Extra Au jus (Gravy) Half Gallon
Beef by the Pan (Party Pack)
4lb Italian Beef 8 12" French Rolls Quart of Peppers Sweet and Hot 5lb Salad / Choices: Potato Salad, Macaroni Salad, or Cole Slaw
Chef 's Salad
Ham, Turkey, Swiss and American Cheese (Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions & Croutons)
Tossed Salad
Mini Meatball
50 Bites-Size Meatballs Served in Our Homemade Marinara Sauce
Assortment of 10 - 6" Subs
Meat & Cheese Tray
Feeds 12-18 Meat: Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Roast Beef Cheese: American, Swiss, Muenster Black Olives or Mild Pepperoncini
Assorted Cheese Tray
American, Swiss, Cheddar, Muenster or Colby (Choose 3)
Fresh Baked Cookies - Dozen
Party Subs - 3FT
Party Subs - 4FT
Party Sub - 5FT
Party Sub - 6FT
Box Lunches (Min of 10)
Catering Fixings
Drinkables
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mt Dew
Purple Power Ranger Drink!
Red Power Ranger!
Joe Tea - Peach - 20 oz
Joe's Lemonade - 20 oz
Joe's Pink Lemonade
Joe's Half & Half - 20 oz (Lemonade / Tea)
OBAMA TEA
The Suicide Squad Punch!
Dr Pepper
Sierra Mist
Orange Crush
Root Beer
Schweppes Ginger Ale
Code Red
Melon Mountain Dew
Brisk Tea
Bubly Lime
Apple Cider
Dole Lemonade
Water
Crush - Grape
Crush - Strawberry
Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea
Pure Leaf - Mango Hibiscus
Cherry Pepsi
Mountain Dew U.S.A
Monster
Starbucks - Vanilla
Starbucks - Coffee
Starbucks - Carmel
Hot Chocolate
Sprite
Green Power Ranger!
The Incredible Hulk Drink!
Gatorade - Artic Blitz
Gatorade - Glacier Freeze
Gatorade - Glacier Cherry
Munchies
Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream
Baked Crunchy Cheese
Baked Original Lay's Chips
Baked Sour Cream & Onion
Banana Pudding
Carmel Cake
Cheetos Puff
Doritos
Doritos Ranch
Double Chocolate
Fresh Pickle
German Chocolate
Lay's Chips
Lemon Cake
Pineapple Coconut
Pound Cake
Red Velvet
Strawberry Coconut
Strawberry Cream
Sweet Potato Pie
Yellow Chocolate
Skinny popcorn - sweet and salty
Skinny popcorn - white cheddar
Skinny popcorn - original
Sun chips - original
Sun chips - French onion
Sun chips - garden salsa
Peach Cobbler
Sun Chips - Cheddar Harvest
Fritos - Original
Nacho's Meat & Cheese
Rold Gold Pretzels
Smart Food Popcorn
Fritos - Chili Cheese
Lay's Barbeque
Green Apple Cheesecake
Pina Colada Cheesecake
Lay's -Wavy
Cheetos Regular
Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
Fudge Brownie
Giant Oatmeal & Raisin Cookie
Taffy Salad Dessert - Reese's
Taffy Salad Dessert - Snicker's
Ice Cream (Butter Pecan) - 1 Scoop
Ice Cream (Butter Pecan) - 2 Scoops
Takis Tortilla Chips
Cheesecake
Yellow Chocolate Cake (Mini Slice)
Italian Seasonings - Taste of Italy
Taco Seasonings - Not Cho Regular Taco Seasoning
Ranch Seasoning - Cooler Than a Fan
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:45 pm
3208 W. 95th Street, Evergreen Park, IL 60805