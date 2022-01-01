Unbeatable Eatables 3208 W. 95th Street

Unbeatable Eatables imageView gallery

Popular Items

The Unbeatable
Genuine Italian Sub
Club Deluxe

Signature Subs

The Unbeatable

$7.99+

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Bologna, American, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese. All Sandwiches include Mayonnaise, Oil & Spice, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Cucumbers, and Onions

Poseidon

$7.99+

Beef, Turkey, Ham, American and Munster Cheese

Jaws Too

$7.99+

Ham, Salami, and Swiss Cheese

Luv Boat

$7.99+

Chicken, Turkey, Bologna, Colby Longhorn Cheese

Ships Wheel

$7.99+

Pastrami, Salami and Provolone Cheese

Single Selections

Ham and Cheese Sub

$6.99+

Salami Sub

$6.99+

Bologna Sub

$6.99+

Chicken Sub

$6.99+

Turkey

$6.99+

Tuna Salad Sub

$6.99+

Chicken Salad Sub

$6.99+

Hot Specialty Subs

Reuben

$9.99

Toasted Rye, Sauce, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Served Hot and Delicious!

B.L.T

$7.99

Served with your choice of Whole Wheat, White, or Rye on Toast & your choice of Mayonnaise or Miracle Whip

The Club

$8.99

Club Deluxe

$9.99

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato - your favorite cheese!

Bar -B-Q Pork

$7.99

Quality pork pulled apart, cooked in bbq sauce, and served on a 6" bun

Bar -B-Q Beef

$7.99

Quality pork pulled apart, cooked in bbq sauce, and served on a 6" bun

Italian Beef

$7.99

Genuine Italian Sub

$7.99+

Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, and black olives

Western Sub

$8.49

Start with lean roast beef and homemade chili top with lots of cheddar cheese on a 6" bun

Meatball Sub

$7.49

4 Tasty Meatballs on a 6" bun

Veggie Sub

$6.49+

Oil & Spices, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions, Sweet Peppers and black olives

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.99

We start with nacho chips, lettuce and lots of chili! Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Peppers and Sour Cream

Chef's Salad

$8.99

Lettuce or Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumber, Egg Slices, Turkey, Ham, Swiss and American Cheese

Dinner Salad

$7.99

Lettuce or Spinach, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Cheese and Egg Slices

Macaroni Salad

$3.59

Potato Salad

$3.59

Saturday Special - Tuna Salad

$2.00

Saturday Special - Chicken Salad

$2.00

Crab Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Crab & Shrimp Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Other Eatables

Hot Dog

$5.49

Ketchup, Mustard, Relish, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onion, Seasoning Salt, Pickle

Chili Dog

$6.49

Smothered in homemade Chili - You'll need a knife and fork.

Reuben Dog

$6.49

Hot Dog with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Thousand Island Dressing

Bacon Cheese Dog

$6.49

Your favorite cheese melted over bacon with our hot dog

Chili Bacon Cheese Dog

$6.49

Your favorite cheese melted over bacon smothered in homemade chili with our hot dog

Unbeatable Dog

$6.99

Two hot dogs on French bread with lots of your favorite cheese

Polish Sausage

$6.49

Pure Beef Sausage - very lean

Polish Reuben

$6.99

Our Polish Sausage, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Thousand Island Dressing

Vegi Dog

$3.99

Everything except the dog!

Homemade Chili

Chili

$4.99+

Our homemade chili is cooked with only the finest ingredients, made fresh in our store!

Drinkables

Drinks

$1.99

Canned and bottled refreshments

Munchies

Lay's Chips

$1.75

Baked Bar B Que Chips

$1.75

Doritos

$1.75

Nachos and Cheese

$3.50

Fresh Pickle

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.99Out of stock

Pound Cake

$3.99

Yellow Cake with Chocolate Frosting

$3.99

Red Velvet

$3.99

Lemon Cake

$3.99

German Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Bell Peppers (2) for $1

$1.00Out of stock

Nachos Meat (Beef) and Cheese

$5.00

Combos

2 Medium sub for $14.99

$14.99Out of stock

"Ready to Go" Subs

Ham "Ready to Go" Sub (2) for $5

$5.00Out of stock

Bologna "Ready to Go" Sub (2) for $5

$5.00Out of stock

Managers Special

4 pack of 7" bread

$2.00Out of stock

4 pack of 12" bread

$3.50Out of stock

Sliced Rye Bread

$3.50Out of stock

Nachos Meat (Beef) and Cheese - Cinco De Mayo SPECIAL!

$5.00

Nachos and Cheese - Cinco De Mayo SPECIAL!

$3.50

Kitchen and Grill Tong Set

Tong Set (3 Piece) 7" 9' & 12"

$19.99

Unbeatable Eatables Tie Dye T-Shirt

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$28.00

XX-Large

$30.00

XXX-Large

$30.00

Sandwich G.o.a.t Tie Dye T-Shirt

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$28.00

XX-Large

$30.00

XXX-Large

$30.00

Catering

Italian Beef by the Pound

$14.99

Corn Beef by the Pound

$14.99

Extra Au jus (Gravy) Quart

$2.99

Extra Au jus (Gravy) Half Gallon

$4.99

Beef by the Pan (Party Pack)

$89.99

4lb Italian Beef 8 12" French Rolls Quart of Peppers Sweet and Hot 5lb Salad / Choices: Potato Salad, Macaroni Salad, or Cole Slaw

Chef 's Salad

$39.99

Ham, Turkey, Swiss and American Cheese (Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions & Croutons)

Tossed Salad

$29.99

Mini Meatball

$49.99

50 Bites-Size Meatballs Served in Our Homemade Marinara Sauce

Assortment of 10 - 6" Subs

$59.99

Meat & Cheese Tray

$59.99

Feeds 12-18 Meat: Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Roast Beef Cheese: American, Swiss, Muenster Black Olives or Mild Pepperoncini

Assorted Cheese Tray

$45.99

American, Swiss, Cheddar, Muenster or Colby (Choose 3)

Fresh Baked Cookies - Dozen

$8.99

Party Subs - 3FT

$89.99

Party Subs - 4FT

$109.99

Party Sub - 5FT

$119.99

Party Sub - 6FT

$129.99

Sandwich Trays

36 Pieces (feeds 12-18)

$69.99

24 Pieces (feeds 8-12)

$49.99

15 Pieces (feeds 5-7)

$39.99

Box Lunches (Min of 10)

3" Boxed Sandwich Lunch

$8.99

6" Sandwich

$9.99

7" Sandwich

$10.99

Delivery

Catering Delivery

$30.00

Corporate Catering Delivery

$50.00

Corporate Catering Delivery

$65.00

Catering Fixings

Catering Fixings

$10.00

Deli

Turkey LB.

$11.99+

Ham LB.

$11.99+

Bologna LB.

$11.99+

American Cheese

$9.99

Cheddar Cheese

$9.99

Colby Cheese

$9.99

Provolone Cheese

$9.99

Swiss Cheese

$9.99

Munster Cheese

$9.99

Corned Beef LB

$7.99+

Drinkables

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mt Dew

$1.50

Purple Power Ranger Drink!

$3.00

Red Power Ranger!

$3.00

Joe Tea - Peach - 20 oz

$2.99

Joe's Lemonade - 20 oz

$2.99

Joe's Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Joe's Half & Half - 20 oz (Lemonade / Tea)

$2.99

OBAMA TEA

$6.00

The Suicide Squad Punch!

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Orange Crush

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$1.50

Code Red

$1.50

Melon Mountain Dew

$1.50

Brisk Tea

$1.50

Bubly Lime

$1.50

Apple Cider

$3.00Out of stock

Dole Lemonade

$1.50Out of stock

Water

$1.50

Crush - Grape

$1.50

Crush - Strawberry

$1.50

Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea

$1.99

Pure Leaf - Mango Hibiscus

$1.99

Cherry Pepsi

$1.50

Mountain Dew U.S.A

$1.50Out of stock

Monster

$2.99

Starbucks - Vanilla

$4.29

Starbucks - Coffee

$4.29

Starbucks - Carmel

$4.29

Hot Chocolate

$1.25

Sprite

$1.50

Green Power Ranger!

$3.00

The Incredible Hulk Drink!

$3.00

Gatorade - Artic Blitz

$2.50

Gatorade - Glacier Freeze

$2.50

Gatorade - Glacier Cherry

$2.50

Munchies

Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream

$1.75

Baked Crunchy Cheese

$1.75

Baked Original Lay's Chips

$1.75

Baked Sour Cream & Onion

$1.75

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Carmel Cake

$3.99

Cheetos Puff

$1.75

Doritos

$1.75

Doritos Ranch

$1.75

Double Chocolate

$3.99

Fresh Pickle

$3.00

German Chocolate

$3.99

Lay's Chips

$1.75

Lemon Cake

$3.99

Pineapple Coconut

$3.99Out of stock

Pound Cake

$3.99

Red Velvet

$3.99

Strawberry Coconut

$3.99Out of stock

Strawberry Cream

$3.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.99

Yellow Chocolate

$3.99

Skinny popcorn - sweet and salty

$1.50

Skinny popcorn - white cheddar

$1.50

Skinny popcorn - original

$1.50

Sun chips - original

$1.75

Sun chips - French onion

$1.75

Sun chips - garden salsa

$1.75

Peach Cobbler

$3.99

Sun Chips - Cheddar Harvest

$1.75

Fritos - Original

$1.75

Nacho's Meat & Cheese

$5.00

Rold Gold Pretzels

$1.00

Smart Food Popcorn

$1.00

Fritos - Chili Cheese

$1.75

Lay's Barbeque

$1.75

Green Apple Cheesecake

$4.79

Pina Colada Cheesecake

$4.79

Lay's -Wavy

$1.75

Cheetos Regular

$1.75

Flamin' Hot Cheetos

$1.75

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Fudge Brownie

$3.00

Giant Oatmeal & Raisin Cookie

$3.00

Taffy Salad Dessert - Reese's

$4.99

Taffy Salad Dessert - Snicker's

$4.99

Ice Cream (Butter Pecan) - 1 Scoop

$1.50

Ice Cream (Butter Pecan) - 2 Scoops

$2.75

Takis Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Cheesecake

$4.79Out of stock

Yellow Chocolate Cake (Mini Slice)

$2.50

Italian Seasonings - Taste of Italy

$7.99

Taco Seasonings - Not Cho Regular Taco Seasoning

$7.99

Ranch Seasoning - Cooler Than a Fan

$7.99

Sandwich Trays

Sandwich Tray - 15 Pieces - Feeds 5 -7

$39.99

Sandwich Tray - 24 Pieces - Feeds 8-12

$49.99

Sandwich Tray 36 Pieces - Feeds 12-18

$69.99

Delicious Soups

Chicken Dumpling

$4.99+

Broc & Cheese

$4.99+

Chicken Noodle

$4.99+

Chicken Gumbo

$4.99+Out of stock

Chicken Enchilada

$4.99+

Veggie Soup

$4.99+

Chili

Chili

$4.99+

Add Cheese and Onions

$0.55

Add Cheese Only

$0.55

CHOWLY OPEN ITEM

Wraps

Turkey Wrap

$8.99

Ham Wrap

$8.99

The Chicken Wrap "Deli Style Sliced"

$8.99

Tuna Wrap

$8.99

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

The Unbeatable Wrap

$9.99

The Poseidon Wrap

$9.99

The Jaws Too Wrap

$9.99

The Luv Boat Wrap

$9.99

The Ships Wheel Wrap

$9.99

The Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.99

Italian Ice

Lemon Italian Ice

$2.50+

Strawberry Italian Ice

$2.50+

Blue Raspberry Italian Ice

$2.50+

Mango Italian Ice

$2.50+

Watermelon

$2.50+Out of stock

Chocolate

$2.50+

Pineapple

$2.50+
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3208 W. 95th Street, Evergreen Park, IL 60805

Directions

Gallery
Unbeatable Eatables image

