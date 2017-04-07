Unidad Latin Kitchen & Bar

Restaurant info

The unity of craft, passion, and the shared experience. Our goal is to introduce the community to the flavors of Latin America in a fun and warm setting. Give them an experience that they usually seek out in the city without traveling so far and paying the high prices. Create new memories and share some old ones. The kitchen table has been a place where families come together to dine and enjoy each other’s company and Unidad will be an extension to theirs at home. - Sal & Jaime Munoz Owners