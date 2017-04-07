Unidad Latin Kitchen & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The unity of craft, passion, and the shared experience. Our goal is to introduce the community to the flavors of Latin America in a fun and warm setting. Give them an experience that they usually seek out in the city without traveling so far and paying the high prices. Create new memories and share some old ones. The kitchen table has been a place where families come together to dine and enjoy each other’s company and Unidad will be an extension to theirs at home. - Sal & Jaime Munoz Owners
Location
3339 95th Street, Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Unbeatable Eatables - 3208 W. 95th Street
4.7 • 17
3208 W. 95th Street Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View restaurant
GG'Spot Bar and Grill Ltd - 9600 S. Pulaski Rd.
No Reviews
9600 S. Pulaski Rd. Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Evergreen Park
More near Evergreen Park