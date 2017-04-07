Restaurant header imageView gallery

Unidad Latin Kitchen & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

3339 95th Street

Evergreen Park, IL 60805

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


To Go Appetizers

To Go Chicharones

$16.00

To Go Crispy Ceviche

$19.00

To Go Elote Fritters

$11.00

To Go Empanadas

$12.00

To Go Guacamole

$12.00

To Go Queso Fundido

$15.00

To Go Ropa Vieja

$15.00

To Go Salsa Trio

$10.00

To Go Serrano Cucumber Salad

$14.00

To Go Entrees

To Go Blanco Pescado Con Couscous

$31.00

To Go Diablo Shrimp

$29.00

To Go Enchiladas de Pollo

$23.00

To Go Poblano Pork Chop

$30.00

To Go Steak Tampiquena

$42.00

To Go The Unidad Risotto: Carne

$27.00

To Go The Unidad Risotto: Hongos y Verduras

$23.00

To Go Unidad Burger

$19.00

To Go Venezuelan Arepas con Platanos

$20.00

To Go Tacos

To Go Baja Tacos

$22.00

To Go Birria Tacos

$16.00

To Go Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

To Go Mama's Tacos

$15.00

To Go Shrimp Tacos

$24.00

To Go Tinga Tacos

$14.00

To Go Vegan Tacos

$15.00

To Go Sides

To Go Caramelized Plantains

$9.00

To Go House Black Beans

$6.00

To Go Mama Chuy's Rice

$6.00

To Go Rice & Beans

$6.00

To Go Steak Fries

$6.00

To Go Dessert

To Go Alfajores con Helado

$15.00

To Go Churros

$10.00

To Go Tres Leches

$10.00

To Go Kid's Menu

To Go Kid's Burger

$10.00

To Go Kid's Quesadilla

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The unity of craft, passion, and the shared experience. Our goal is to introduce the community to the flavors of Latin America in a fun and warm setting. Give them an experience that they usually seek out in the city without traveling so far and paying the high prices. Create new memories and share some old ones. The kitchen table has been a place where families come together to dine and enjoy each other’s company and Unidad will be an extension to theirs at home. - Sal & Jaime Munoz Owners

Location

3339 95th Street, Evergreen Park, IL 60805

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Unbeatable Eatables - 3208 W. 95th Street
orange star4.7 • 17
3208 W. 95th Street Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View restaurantnext
Slice Factory - Evergreen Park
orange starNo Reviews
9607 S. Pulaski Ave Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View restaurantnext
The Black Oak Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
9630 South Pulaski Road Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext
GG'Spot Bar and Grill Ltd - 9600 S. Pulaski Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
9600 S. Pulaski Rd. Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View restaurantnext
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp - 87th Street
orange star4.2 • 1,525
3242 W 87TH ST Chicago, IL 60652
View restaurantnext
Original Rainbow Cone - Western - 9233 Western Ave
orange star4.7 • 509
9233 S Western Ave Chicago, IL 60643
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Evergreen Park

Unbeatable Eatables - 3208 W. 95th Street
orange star4.7 • 17
3208 W. 95th Street Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Evergreen Park
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (1641 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
La Grange
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Orland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston