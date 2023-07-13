Full Menu

Appetizers

Avocado Toast

$10.50

Smoke Salmon, Avocado, roasted tomatoes, pickled onions, and capers.

Hot Honey Glazed Wings (8)

$16.50

Larien Fried Tomatoes

$10.00

Lobster Devil Eggs

$14.50

Pancake Tacos (keeping it fruity)

$12.50

Whipped Cream cheese, Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries topping with Granola and Roasted Pecans

Prrr... Parfait

$7.50

Strawberries, blueberries, pineapple and Vanilla yogurt and mint.

Sweet Bites

$9.50

Cinnamon Roll Bites

Waffle B's Sliders

$13.50

Waffles, Biscuits, Eggs, cheddar cheese Bacon meat if Choice (Turkey or Pork)

Breakfast/Brunch It

8 Oz Ribeye Steaks

$28.00

Ribeye steak, seasoned potatoes, eggs and toast

Chicken 'N Waffles

$23.00

Banana pudding waffles, Chicken and eggs

Gumbo Grits & Fried Cat Fish Fillet

$28.00

New Orleans style gumbo w/ chicken sausage, shrimp, chicken over a crispy Catfish

House Skillet

$18.50

Steak, potatoes, bell peppers, onions and eggs, and cheese

Lamb 'N Waffles

$30.00

Sweet potato waffles and 4 lollipop lamb chops, eggs, and red beans and rice

Meat Omelet

$17.00

Bacon, sausage, chicken, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cheese

Mushroom Flat Bread Pizza

$18.50

Mushroom, caramelized onions, flatbread pizza

Pancakes It IZ

$16.50

Pancakes, Bacon, eggs and potatoes

Salmon Hash

$22.50

Salmon, finger-licking potatoes, spinach, eggs, or rice

Turkey Panini

$17.00

Sourdough bread, turkey meat, bacon, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, arugula chipotle mayo, tomato pesto and red onion.

Veggie Omelet

$17.00

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers

Veggie Skillet

$18.50

Potatoes, spinach, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and eggs

Meat Skillet

$20.50

Sea house Omelet

$22.00

Stack it waffles

$20.50

Shrimp and Lobster Tower

$55.00

Fountain Drinks

Brisk Iced Tea

$4.00

Crush Orange

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

French Toast

Fruity Pebble's French Toast

$17.50

Peach Cobbler French Toast

$17.50

Strawberry Bananas French Toast

$17.50

Traditional French Toast

$12.00

French Toast Flights

$15.50

Kids Menu

Breakfast Plate

$14.50

1 scrambled egg, 2 bacon strips,1 sausage link, homestyle potatoes, and blueberry muffins

Crispy Kids

$15.50

Mac 'n' cheese bites, with 2 fried chicken and fresh fruit

Kiddie Fingers

$14.00

Chicken tenders & French toast sticks, and fresh fruit

Let's Play Kids

$15.50

Pancakes 2 or 4, banana, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and rainbow sprinkles candy. Bacon, pork, turkey, or beef, scramble fluffy eggs

Pebble's It Iz

$10.00

Fruity pebbles, French toast, fresh fruit

Sides

3 Honey Butter Croissant's

$10.00

American Cheese

$1.00

Bacon

$7.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$8.00

Eggs

$4.00

Grits

$5.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Lillie's Red Beans & Rice

$9.00

Beans, rice and smoke meat

Mozzarella Cheese

$1.00

Pancakes

$7.00

Provolone Cheese

$1.00

Rice

$5.00

Sausage Links

$7.00

Sausage Patties

$5.00

Shrimp and Grits

$12.00

Chicken

$4.00

Toast

$2.50

Gumbo

$14.00

French Fries

$4.00

Waffles

Banana Pudding waffles

$16.00

Oreo Waffles

$16.00

Sweet Potato Waffles

$16.00

Traditional Waffles

$12.00

Salad

Avocado Egg Salad

$14.00

Tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, Lettuce and tomatoes

Strawberry Caesar Salad

$12.00

Spinach, Argula, cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese and Balsamic Vinegar dressing

Fruit Salad

$8.00

Ala Carte

Not Your MAMA's Croquettes

$15.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$12.00

2 Piece Friend Chicken

$8.00

3 piece Lollipop Lamb chops

$20.00

8oz Steak Ribeye

$15.00

Blacked Salmon

$12.00

2 pc Fried Catfish Fillet

$12.00

Bar Menu

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

White Claw

$6.00

Bottle Menu

Tito's BTL

$150.00

Casa Blanco BTL

$200.00

Casa Repo BTL

$250.00

Don Julio BTL

$200.00

Don Julio Repo BTL

$300.00

Don Julio Anejo BTL

$350.00

Patron BTL

$200.00

Patron Repo BTL

$250.00

Patron Anejo BTL

$300.00

1942 BTL

$450.00

Hennessy BTL

$225.00

Remy BTL

$250.00

D'usse BTL

$300.00

Prosseco BTL

$100.00

Belaire BTL

$150.00

Champagne

$50.00

Signature Drinks

Honey Do

$12.00

Malibu, orange juice, blueberry syrup, and korbel

Mangria

$30.00

His and her's. Tequila, lime juice, strawberry, simple syrup, Grand Marnier, and champagne

Morning Pleasure

$13.00

Malibu, blueberry, pineapple, lime juice, and grenadine

Peach Ting

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco, peach syrup, triple sec, lemon juice, and korbel

Very Berry Good

$14.00

Tito, watermelon juice, strawberry syrup, and lemon juice

Side Car

$14.00

Flights

Flights (Margarita)

$45.00

Flights (mimosa)

$30.00

Jumbo (Margarita)

$45.00

Shark Tank Shooters

$40.00

Toasted Towers

Margarita Tower

$150.00

Mimosa Tower

$120.00

Topshelf Towers

$225.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$9.00

Moscato

$9.00

Reisling

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Amaretto mix, sour mix

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Vodka, tomato juice, garnishments

Blue MF

$14.00

Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, Sour Mix, Triple Sec, Blue Curacao

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Vodka, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice

Long Island

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tequila, Orange Juice , Grenadine

Top shelf Long island

$18.00

Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, Sour Mix, Triple Sec

Margarita

$14.00

Spirits

Titos

$5.00+

Absolute

$4.00+

Grey Goose

$5.00+

Kettle One

$4.00+

Malibu

$4.00+

Bacardi

$4.00+

Tanqueray

$5.00+

Bombay

$5.00+

Hennessy

$6.00+

Remy VSOP

$7.00+

Remy 1738

$8.00+

Dusse

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$6.00+

Apple Crown

$6.00+

Peach Crown

$6.00+

1800

$4.00+

1800 Repo

$6.00+

Casamigo Blanco

$5.00+

Casamigo Repo

$7.00+

Don Julio Silver

$5.00+

Don Julio Repo

$7.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$8.00+

Patron Silver

$5.00+

Patron Repo

$7.00+

Patron Anejo

$8.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Makers Mark

$6.00+

Glenlivet 12

$8.00+

1942

$12.00+

Teremana Silver

$5.00+

Teremana Repo

$6.00+

Jack Daniel’s

$6.00+

Mimosa

Mimosa

$9.00

Flavor Mimosa

$10.00

Champagne

$9.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$40.00