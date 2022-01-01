  • Home
Sugar Spice 907 N Hewitt Dr, Hewitt, TX 76643

No reviews yet

907 North Hewitt Drive

Hewitt, TX 76643

Popular Items

Beef Pho
Chicken Pho
Spring Rolls (2)

Quick Bites & Snacks

$6.95
3 Eggrolls

$6.25

6 Eggrolls

$11.45
Popcorn chicken

$6.75
Fried Fish Balls

$6.45
Funnel Cake Fries

$6.45
Sweet Potato Fries

$6.45
French Fries

$5.85
Churros

$6.45

Pho

Beef Pho

$12.75
Chicken Pho

$12.50
Seafood Pho

$13.75

32oz Pho Broth Only - Chicken

$7.95

Just Broth

32oz Pho Broth Only - Beef

$7.95

Just Broth

Rice Plate

Rice Grilled Beef

$11.75
Rice Grilled Chicken

$11.75
Rice Grilled Pork

$11.75

Rice Grilled Shrimp

$13.75
Rice Pork Ribs

$13.55

Vermicelli Bowl

Vermicelli Grilled Beef

$12.15

Vermicelli Grilled Chicken

$11.75
Vermicelli Grilled Pork

$11.75
Vermicelli Grilled Shrimp

$13.75

Kids Menu

Kid's Beef Pho

$7.45

Kid's pho does not come with cilantro, onions and garnishes.

Kid's Chicken Pho

$7.45

Kid's pho does not come with cilantro, onions and garnishes.

Kid's Seafood Pho

$8.45

Kid's pho does not come with cilantro, onions and garnishes.

Kid's Rice Grilled Beef Bowl

$7.45

Kid's Rice Grilled Pork Bowl

$7.45

Kid's Rice Grilled Chicken Bowl

$7.45

Kid's Vermicelli Grilled Beef Bowl

$7.45

Kid's Vermicelli Grilled Pork Bowl

$7.45

Kid's Vermicelli Grilled Chicken Bowl

$7.45

Extra Items

Extra Rice

$2.85

Extra Vermicelli Noodles

$2.85

Extra Pho Noodles

$2.95

Extra Fish Sauce

$0.50

Extra Peanut Sauce

$0.50

(Dine in Only) Extra Chicken Breast - Pho

$2.95

Craft Your Tea

Black Tea

$4.69

Green Tea

$4.69

Oolong

$4.99

Boba-Licious

Black Milk Tea

$4.69

Green Milk Tea

$4.69

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.69

Black Milk Foam Tea

$5.29

Green Milk Foam Tea

$5.29

Oolong Milk Foam Tea

$5.29

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.39

Thai Milk Tea

$4.79

Taro Milk

$4.69

Reducing the sweetness level may reduce the Taro flavor.

Honeydew Milk

$4.69

Reducing the sweetness level may reduce the honeydew flavor.

Smoothies

Seasonal Item

Mango Smoothie

$5.59

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.75

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.95

Taro Smoothie

$5.35

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.35

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.35

Peach Smoothie

$5.35

Watermelon Smoothie

$5.89 Out of stock

Slushies

Mango Slush

$5.29

Strawberry Slush

$5.35

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.25

Peach Slush

$5.25

Lychee Lime Slush

$5.25

Watermelon Slush

$5.49 Out of stock

Seasonal Item

Coffee Lover

Cafe Sua Da Iced

$5.59

Cafe Sua Da Blended

$6.25

Ice Cream Coffee

$5.69

Cappuccino Frap

$5.59

Mocha Frap

$5.59

Coffee Frap

$5.59

Sparkling Bubbles

Strawberry Bubbly

$4.89

Mango Peach Bubbly

$4.89

Passion Fruit Bubbly

$4.89

Honeydew Lychee Bubbly

$4.89

Lychee Rose Bubbly

$4.89

Mango Yogurt Bubbly

$4.89

Lychee Bubbly

$4.89

Honeydew Bubbly

$4.89

Mango Bubbly

$4.89

Lavender Bubbly

$4.89

Custom Flavor Bubbly

$4.89

SS Creations

Royal Wintermelon

$5.69
Mangonada Smoothie

$6.29

Cookies and Cream

$5.69

Watermelon Juice

$5.69 Out of stock

Seasonal Item

Firecracker

$5.25

Black Milk Tea Pumpkin Spice

$5.59

Coffee Pumpkin Spice

$5.69

Strawberry Taro

$5.29

Strawberry Coconut

$5.29
Halloween "Graveyard"

$5.69

Lemonades

Original Lemonade

$4.50

Purple Rain Lemonade

$5.25

Pick A Flavor Lemonade

$5.25

Regular Soda / Water

Coke

$2.50 Out of stock

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Big Red

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
907 North Hewitt Drive, Hewitt, TX 76643

