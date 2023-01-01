Hewitt restaurants you'll love
Must-try Hewitt restaurants
More about Sugar Spice 907 N Hewitt Dr, Hewitt, TX 76643
Sugar Spice 907 N Hewitt Dr, Hewitt, TX 76643
907 North Hewitt Drive, Hewitt
|Popular items
|Rice Grilled Chicken
|$10.95
|Spring Rolls (2)
|$6.95
|Beef Pho
|$11.95
More about Mac’s Fry House
Mac’s Fry House
700 Ritchie Road, Hewitt
|Popular items
|Dirty South
|$14.00
2 fried catfish fillet, paired with baked mac & cheese and collard greens.
|Mac's Tender Basket
|$10.00
3 hand breaded chicken tenders paired with one side of your choice.
|Mac's Tender Meal
|$12.00
3 hand breaded chicken tenders paired with crispy fries and an additional side of your choice.
More about VFW Post 6008
VFW Post 6008
725 Sun Valley Blvd, Hewitt