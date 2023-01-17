Restaurant header imageView gallery

SunnySide Diner

639 Broadway

Lawrence, MA 01841

Popular Items

2,2,2 Breakfast Special
Make Your Own Omelet
Power Breakfast

Egg Basket

1 Egg

$6.50

Fresh Xlarge Gage Free Egg

2 Eggs

$7.50

Fresh Xlarg Gage Free Eggs

3 Eggs

$8.50

Fresh Xlarge Gage Free Eggs

4 Eggs

$9.50

Loaded Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$8.00

3 egg Cheese Omelet

Meat Lover

$14.50

Crispy bacon, sausage, ham & cheese

Vegetable Omelet

$11.50

Fresh cut peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes

Italian Omelet

$11.90

Sausage, garlic, tomato and cheese topped with tomato sauce

Spanish Omelet

$11.90

Sausage, garlic, tomato and cheese topped with warm salsa

Jamaican Omelet

$11.90

Sausage, tomato, garlic, topped with our own home made sauce

Western Omelet

$11.90

Peppers, onions, cheese and ham

Eastern Omelet

$11.50

Peppers, onions and cheese

B.L.T. Omelet

$11.50

Crisp bacon over fresh sliced tomatoes & lettuce with melted cheese

Mediterranean Omelet

$12.50

Fresh tomato, spinach, with feta

Hawaiian Omelet

$11.50

Pineapple, ham, and cheese

Taco Omelet

$13.00

Beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar topped with sour cream

The Works

$15.50

A taste of everything - pepper, tomato, ham, sausage, bacon, onion & mushroom

Make Your Own Omelet

Make Your Own Omelet

$7.50

3 Xlarge Gage Free Eggs with Cheese. Make it your way... you ask and we will make it.

Sunnyside Specialties

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.50

2 Xlarge Gage Free eggs any style with a choice of bacon, ham or sausage over soft biscuits covered with rich creamy country sauce served with home fries

2,2,2 Breakfast Special

$10.50

2 Xlarge Gage Free eggs any style, 2 sausage links or 2 bacon, 2 french toast or 2 pancakes with coffee (no toast, no homefries)

Power Breakfast

$14.50

3 eggs any style, 2 sausage patties, 2 bacon, home fries, toast, 1 pancake or 1/2 Belgian waffle with coffee and small juice

Split Decision

$12.25

2 Xlarge Gage Free eggs any style, 2 sausage patties, 2 bacon, 1 French toast and 1 pancakern (coffee & home fries & toast not included)

Eggs Benedict

$12.50

2 Xlarge Gage Free poached eggs with grilled ham on English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce and served with home fries

Irish Benedict

$15.50

2 Xlarge Gage Free poached eggs with grilled hash on English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce and served with home fries

Florentine Benedict

$13.80

2 Xlarge Gage Free poached eggs on grilled tomato & spinach on English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce and served with home fries

Loaded Fries

$8.50

Golden home fries with bacon, tomato, pepper & onion, topped with cheese

Scramble Roll

$11.00

2 Xlarge Gage Free eggs scrambled with bacon, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese served on a sub roll (coffee & home fries not included)

Kid's Corner

Kids Egg with Toast and Home Fries

$6.00
Pancake Kids

$5.00

Big fluffy pancake with your choice of toppings

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$5.00

Mickey cake

French Toast with 1 Sausage or 2 Bacon Kids

$5.00
Mini Mouse Pancake

$5.00

Off The Grill

Grilled Cheese

$4.50
Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.90
2 Eggs Cheese Sandwich

$6.90

on Italian Sourdough or Croissant

BLT

$6.50
HLT

$6.50
BELT

$7.90
HELT

$7.90
Western Sandwich with Cheese

$6.50
Eastern Sandwich with Cheese

$7.50
Burrito

$5.90

Griddle Greats

1 Cake

$3.25
1 French Toast

$3.25
1/2 Waffle

$5.00
3 Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.50
Short Stack

$6.00

2 pancakes or french toast

3 M&M Pancakes

$11.00
3 Blueberry Pancakes

$11.00
Tutti Fruity Pancakes

$17.00

3 large banana & blueberry pancakes topped with strawberries and whipped cream