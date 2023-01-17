SunnySide Diner
639 Broadway
Lawrence, MA 01841
Egg Basket
Loaded Omelets
Cheese Omelet
3 egg Cheese Omelet
Meat Lover
Crispy bacon, sausage, ham & cheese
Vegetable Omelet
Fresh cut peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes
Italian Omelet
Sausage, garlic, tomato and cheese topped with tomato sauce
Spanish Omelet
Sausage, garlic, tomato and cheese topped with warm salsa
Jamaican Omelet
Sausage, tomato, garlic, topped with our own home made sauce
Western Omelet
Peppers, onions, cheese and ham
Eastern Omelet
Peppers, onions and cheese
B.L.T. Omelet
Crisp bacon over fresh sliced tomatoes & lettuce with melted cheese
Mediterranean Omelet
Fresh tomato, spinach, with feta
Hawaiian Omelet
Pineapple, ham, and cheese
Taco Omelet
Beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar topped with sour cream
The Works
A taste of everything - pepper, tomato, ham, sausage, bacon, onion & mushroom
Make Your Own Omelet
Sunnyside Specialties
Biscuits & Gravy
2 Xlarge Gage Free eggs any style with a choice of bacon, ham or sausage over soft biscuits covered with rich creamy country sauce served with home fries
2,2,2 Breakfast Special
2 Xlarge Gage Free eggs any style, 2 sausage links or 2 bacon, 2 french toast or 2 pancakes with coffee (no toast, no homefries)
Power Breakfast
3 eggs any style, 2 sausage patties, 2 bacon, home fries, toast, 1 pancake or 1/2 Belgian waffle with coffee and small juice
Split Decision
2 Xlarge Gage Free eggs any style, 2 sausage patties, 2 bacon, 1 French toast and 1 pancakern (coffee & home fries & toast not included)
Eggs Benedict
2 Xlarge Gage Free poached eggs with grilled ham on English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce and served with home fries
Irish Benedict
2 Xlarge Gage Free poached eggs with grilled hash on English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce and served with home fries
Florentine Benedict
2 Xlarge Gage Free poached eggs on grilled tomato & spinach on English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce and served with home fries
Loaded Fries
Golden home fries with bacon, tomato, pepper & onion, topped with cheese
Scramble Roll
2 Xlarge Gage Free eggs scrambled with bacon, sausage, ham, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese served on a sub roll (coffee & home fries not included)