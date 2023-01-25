  • Home
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • Sunrise Taquitos - SH6 - 8552 Highway 6 North
A map showing the location of Sunrise Taquitos - SH6 8552 Highway 6 NorthView gallery

Sunrise Taquitos - SH6 8552 Highway 6 North

review star

No reviews yet

8552 Highway 6 North

Houston, TX 77095

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast Plates

Ranchero Plate

$9.60

Barbacoa Plate

$10.50

Machacado Plate

$10.50

Ala Mexicana Plate

$9.60

Migas Plate

$9.60

Chorizo Plate

$9.60

Sausage Egg Plate

$10.50

Bacon - Egg Plate

$10.50

Potato Plate

$10.50

Ham - Egg Plate

$10.50

Chicharron Plate

$10.50

Sub Corn Tortilla

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon - Eggs

$2.99

Potato - Eggs

$2.99

Chorizo - Eggs

$2.99

Sausage - Eggs

$2.99

Ham - Eggs

$2.99

Eggs ala Mexicana

$2.99

Eggs - Cheese

$2.99

Eggs - Beans

$2.99

Beans - Cheese

$2.99

Bacon - Bean

$2.99

Beans - Rice

$2.99

Chorizo - Beans

$2.99

Chorizo - Bacon

$2.99

Chorizo - Cheese

$2.99

Potato - Bacon

$2.99

Potato - Ham

$2.99

Potato - Sausage

$2.99

Potato - Beans

$2.99

Potato - Cheese

$2.99

Potato - Chorizo

$2.99

Chicken - Egg

$3.90

Sausage - Bacon

$2.99

Sausage - Cheese

$2.99

Ham Taco

$2.99

Cheese Taco

$2.99

Potatoes Taco

$2.99

Bean Taco

$2.99

Egg Taco

$2.99

Migas Taco

$2.99

Bag Separate

Lunch Tacos

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.99

Beef Fajita Taco

$4.50

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.99

Machacado Taco

$3.99

Picadillo Taco

$3.99

Chicharrones Taco

$3.99

Barbacoa Taco

$3.99

Al Paster

$3.99

Crispy Taco

$2.99

Lunch Plates

Beef Fajita Plate

$10.80

Beef Quesadilla

$10.80

Beef Quesadilla

$10.80

Beef Torta

$10.80

Carne Guisada Plate

$10.80

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.80

Cheese Quesadilla only

$7.19

Chicken Fajita Plate

$10.80

Chicken Quesadilla only

$10.80

Chicken Quesadillas

$10.80

Chicken Torta

$10.80

Combination Plate

$10.80

Crispy Corn Taco (3)

$7.20

Crispy Taco (1)

$3.00

Crispy Tacos (3) w/ rice & beans

$8.38

Enchilada (1)

$3.30

Enchilada Plate

$10.80

Flautas

$10.80

Picadillo Plate

$10.80

Tosadas

$6.35

Tostada (1)

$3.00

Beverages

10oz oragne juice

$3.00

10oz apple juice

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.90

Jarritos

$3.30

Small Coffee

$2.10

Large Coffee

$2.82

Water

$1.80

Choclolate Milk

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sangria

$2.40

Regualr Drink

$2.51

Large Drink

$2.87

Packs

Family Fajita Pack

$72.00

Fajita Pack

$48.00

Weekends only

Menudo

$9.55

Single Tamale

$2.40

Tamales 12

$14.40

Lg Menudo

$12.99

Sides

SOUR CREAM

$3.00

RICE

$3.00

CHARRO BEANS

$3.00

REFRIED BEANS

$3.00

GUACAMOLE

$5.40

SIDE OF POTATOES

$3.00

CORN TORTILLAS

$7.20

ONE TORTILLA

$0.60

FLOUR TORTILLA

$7.20

1/2 pint of Guacamole

$2.70

1/2 pint of Red Sauce

$3.00

1/2 pint of Green Sauce

$3.00

Pints

CHARRO BEANS

$4.20

REFRIED BEANS

$4.20

PICO DE GALLO

$4.80

RED SALSA

$6.00

SHREDDED CHEESE

$6.60

Green Sauce

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8552 Highway 6 North, Houston, TX 77095

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Drunk Bakery Grubbery
orange starNo Reviews
8727 Point Park Dr Apt 611 Houston, TX 77095
View restaurantnext
Verna Mae's ~ Seafood, Po-Boys, & More
orange starNo Reviews
16010 West Road Houston, TX 77095
View restaurantnext
Sumo Sushi - 19710 Northwest Freeway Suite 200
orange starNo Reviews
19710 Northwest Freeway Suite 200 Houston, TX 77065
View restaurantnext
Goode Co. Barbeque - 290 - BBQ - 290
orange starNo Reviews
20102 Northwest Fwy Houston, TX 77065
View restaurantnext
Russo's New York Pizzeria - Cypress Crossing
orange starNo Reviews
13126 FM 1960 W Houston, TX 77065
View restaurantnext
Aguirres Tex Mex - Copperfield
orange starNo Reviews
6166 North Highway 6 Houston, TX 77084
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston