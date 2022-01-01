Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunset Raw Juice Bar - Fulton

review star

No reviews yet

11710 East Market Place

Fulton, MD 20759

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Colada Açai Bowl
Sunset Açai Bowl
Strawberries and cream

Açai Bowl

Pronounced: ah-sah-EE Nutrient dense bowls delivering a load of flavor with benefits to match. Acai is a delicious tropical fruit and when it comes served as a bowl it takes healthy eating to a different level! Topped with fresh fruit and gluten free, nonGMO granola, it doesn’t get any better than this.

Colada Açai Bowl

$9.89+

Base: Açai, Blueberries, Banana, Almond Milk Toppings: Granola, Fresh Cut Strawberries, Banana, Blueberry, Coconut Shreds

Sunset Açai Bowl

$9.89+

Base: Açai, Banana, Pineapple, Strawberies, OJ Toppings: Granola, Fresh Cut Strawberries, Banana, Blueberry, Coconut Shreds

OB Açai Bowl

$9.89+

Base: Açai, Banana, Apple Juice Toppings: Granola, Fresh Cut Strawberries, Banana, Blueberry, Honey, Coconut Shreds

Add ons

Almond

$0.50

Almond Butter

$1.00

Avocado

$1.00

Cacao Nibs

$1.00

Cayenne Pepper

$0.50

Chia Seeds

$0.50

Chocolate Protein

$1.00

Coconut Shreds

$0.50

Dates

$1.00

Fruit

$1.00

Ginger

$1.00

Goji Berries

$1.00Out of stock

Granola

$1.00

Hemp Seeds

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Kale

$0.50

Maca Powder

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Spinach

$0.50

Turmeric

$0.50

Unflavored Protein

$1.00

Vanilla Protein

$1.00

Cold Pressed Juice

We start with whole fruits and vegetables and use a cold-press process to extract every last drop of goodness – no heat keeps your nutrients intact. each bottle of juice contains 1-4 lbs. of fresh vitamin- and mineral-rich produce, making high nutrition a realistic option for all!

50 Shades of green

$9.00Out of stock

Fennel, Celery, Cucumber, Lemon, Cayenne Pepper

Actiavted Charcoal

$6.50

Charcoal, H20, Cayenne Pepper, Lemon

Anti- Inflammatory

$8.49

Orange, Apple, Turmeric, Lemon

Celery Juice

$7.00

Celery

Cleanser

$8.25

Spinach, Cucumber, Pear, Mint, Parsley, Lemon

Detoxifier

$9.00

Apple, Celery, Kale, Cucumber, Cilantro, Lemon

Everything Vitamin

$8.49Out of stock

Sweet Potato, Carrots, Apple, Cinnamon

Fat Burner

$8.49

Grapefruit, Orange, Lemon, Ginger

HeartBEET

$9.00

Beets, Carrots, Orange, Apple, Turmeric, Lime, Lemon

Orange Juice

$5.00

Orange

Peaceful

$8.49

Pineapple, Mint, Apple

Popeyes Secret

$9.00

Kale, Spinach, Celery, Cucumber, Lemon, Ginger, Apple

Strength

$8.25

Beet, Orange, Ginger

Sunset Chill

$8.75

Pineapple, Orange, Lemon

Watermelon Bliss

$8.49Out of stock

Watermelon, Pineapple, Mint

Iron Booster

$8.49

Old School Remedy

$5.89

Digestivo

$8.49

Hot Drinks

Sweater Weather Cider

$3.50Out of stock

Cinnamon, Apple

Kombucha

We serve Health-Ade Kombucha great tasting Kombucha, organic, and highest quality fermented kombucha tea, full of probiotics.

Health Ade Kombucha

$3.99

Kombucha

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya aka Dragonfruit, is a superfruit indigenous to central and South America, low sugar, high in fiber, fleshy bright pink insides with black seeds!

Pitaya Bowl

$9.89+

Base: Pitaya, Mango, Strawberry, Banana, Apple Juice Toppings: Mango, Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut Shreds

Protein Bites

A perfect mixture of oats, peanut butter, cinnamon, vanilla, chia seeds & honey!

Protein Bites

$4.95

Oats, Chia Seeds, Peanut Butter, Cinnamon, Honey

Smoothies

Our plant-based, dairy-free smoothies are made with 100% real fruit, vegetables and nuts – no artificial colors, binders or preservatives. Packed with super foods to give you the maximum nutritional value, because you deserve it!

Blueberry Keto

$9.00

Blueberries, Chia Seeds, MCT Oil, Spinach, Almond Milk

Cacao Crunch

$8.49

Cacao, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter, Banana, Almonds, Cacao Nibs, Dates, Cacao Powder, Almond Milk

Golden Mylk Freeze

$9.00

Cashews, Coconut Oil, Turmeric, Ginger, Black Pepper, Dates, Almond Milk

Green Warrior

$9.45

Sun Warrior Protein, Spinach, Hemp Seeds, Avocado, Banana, Coconut Milk

Honey Citrus Spice

$8.49

Banana, Apple, Orange, Lemon, Lime, Honey, Hemp Seeds, Nutmeg, OJ

Island Kale

$8.49

Pineapple, Mango, Kale, Coconut Flakes, Dates, Coconut Milk

Peanut Gallery

$8.49

Peanut Butter, Banana, maca, Dates, Almond Milk

Peppermint Patty

$8.49

Avocado, Vanilla, Cocoa Nibs, Spirulina, Fresh Mint, Dates, Coconut Milk

Pumpkin. Spice

$8.50Out of stock

Pumpkin, Cinnamon, Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla, Dates, Apple Juice

Strawberry and Banana

$8.75

Strawberry, Banana, Orange, Apple Juice

Strawberries and cream

$8.25

Strawberries, Cashews, Vanilla, Dates, Coconut Milk

Tropical Mango

$8.49

Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries, Banana, Date, Apple Juice

Vanilla Warrior

$9.45

Sun Warrior Protein, Almond Butter, Almonds, Avocado, Banana, Vanilla, Almond Milk

Supergreen Bowl

Low in calories, high in fiber, zero fat, aids in digestion filled with vitamins and nutrients. In this mixture you will benefit from kale, and banana, mixed in a savory blend!

Supergreen Bowl - Regular

$9.89

Base: Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk Toppings: Granola, Chia Seeds, Honey, One Choice of Fruit

Supergreen Bowl - Large

$12.95

Base: Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk Toppings: Granola, Chia Seeds, Honey, One Choice of Fruit

Toast Time

Toast

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan Toast, Topped with Almond butter or Peanut Butter, A fruit, Flax Seeds

Wellness Shots

These tiny but mighty shots deliver powerful, fresh-pressed ingredients. Loaded with anti-viral properties to aid in rejuvenating from the inside – out.

Anti-Inflammation

$5.05

Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne

Blue Energizer

$5.05

Blue Spirulina, Coconut H20

Flu Kick

$5.05

Apple Cider Vinegar, Orange Juice, Ginger

Glow Shot

$5.05

Aloe Vera, Apple

Just Wheatgrass

$5.25

Wheatgrass

Recovery

$5.05

Cherry Tart, Turmeric

Sea Moss

$5.05Out of stock

Seamoss, Key Lime, Coconut H20

Wheatgrass

$5.05

Wheatgrass, Lemon

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our mission is to empower and inspire our guests to take their health into their own hands through juicing. Sunset Raw Juice Bar is dedicated to providing high quality products that infuse fruit, natural grain, and vegetables in a variety of raw drinks. These raw drinks are loaded with nutrients, and are great for cleansing and detoxifying the body, to support a healthy lifestyle.

Website

Location

11710 East Market Place, Fulton, MD 20759

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lib's Grill - Maple Lawn
orange starNo Reviews
8191 Maple Lawn Boulevard Fulton, MD 20759
View restaurantnext
Maiwand Kabob - Maple Lawn
orange star4.5 • 113
8175 Westside Blvd Fulton, MD 20759
View restaurantnext
Galliano - Maple Lawn
orange starNo Reviews
8110 Maple Lawn Blvd. Fulton, MD 20759
View restaurantnext
La Palapa Too - Mexican Grill & Cantina
orange star3.8 • 880
7500 Montpelier Rd Laurel, MD 20723
View restaurantnext
Facci Restaurant - Maple Lawn
orange starNo Reviews
7530 Montpelier Rd Laurel, MD 20723
View restaurantnext
London Curry House - Laurel, MD - 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite #104 - Laurel, MD 20723
orange starNo Reviews
7500 Montpelier Road Laurel, MD 20723
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fulton

Maiwand Kabob - Maple Lawn
orange star4.5 • 113
8175 Westside Blvd Fulton, MD 20759
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fulton
Clarksville
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Beltsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Ellicott City
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Elkridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston