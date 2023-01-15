  • Home
La Palapa Too Mexican Grill & Cantina

880 Reviews

$$

7500 Montpelier Rd

Laurel, MD 20723

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla Grilled Chicken"
Chile con Queso"
Rolled Chicken Taquitos"

Margaritas"

Azul Margarita"

$9.00

La Palapa Too Margarita, Blue Curacao, Frozen or Rocks.

Black Diamond Margarita

$14.00

100% Blue Agave Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila / Grand Manier /Bitters / Agave Nectar / Fresh Lime /.Black Sea Salt Rim / Rocks

Cadillac Margarita

$10.00

CADILLAC MARGARITA- 1800 100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila / Gran Gala Premium Orange Liqueur / La Palapa Mix

Cadillac Margarita 32 oz OO

$40.00

CADILLAC MARGARITA- 1800 100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila / Gran Gala Premium Orange Liqueur / La Palapa Mix

Fruitarita Margarita"

$9.00

La Palapa Too Margarita, Frozen or Rocks.

La Palapa Too Margarita

$8.00

LA PALAPA MARGARITA- José Cuervo Gold Tequila / Triple-Sec / La Palapa Mix / Rocks

La Palapa Too Margarita 32 oz OO

$35.00

LA PALAPA MARGARITA- José Cuervo Gold Tequila / Triple-Sec / La Palapa Mix / Rocks

Frutarita Margarita 32oz OO

$40.00

La Palapa Too Margarita / Frozen or Rocks / Mango.

Skinny Margarita 32oz OO

$48.00

100% Blue Agave 1800 Silver Tequila / O3 Premium Orange Liqueur/ Agave Nectar / Fresh Lime / Rocks

Skinny Margarita"

$11.00

100% Blue Agave 1800 Silver Tequila / O3 Premium Orange Liqueur/ Agave Nectar / Fresh Lime / Rocks

Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita

$11.00

100% Blue Agave Jalapeño Infused 1800 Silver Tequila, Triple-Sec, Agave Nectar, Fresh Lime, Cucumber, Rocks.

Smoky Margarita

$14.00

100% Blue Agave Centenario Reposado Tequila/ Agave Nectar/Triple Sec/ Fresh Lime Juice/ Cinnamon Woodchip Smoked.

Smoky Mezcalita

$15.00

400 Conejos Joven Oaxaca Mezcal, Agave Nectar, Triple Sec, Fresh Lime Juice, Oak Woodchip smoked.

Costa Rita Margarita"

$13.00Out of stock

100% Blue Agave Costa Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, Fresh Lime, Agave Nectar, Rocks.

Watermelon Mint Margarita

$14.00Out of stock

Mango Margarita

$14.00

Casa Amigos margarita

$13.00

Apple Cider Margarita

$12.00

Especialidades Cocktails"

Sangria

Sangria

$8.00

SANGRIA- House-Made / Red Wine / Fruity

Sangria 32oz OO

$35.00

SANGRIA- House-Made / Red Wine / Fruity

Beer"

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Loose Cannon IPA

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Sierra Nevada

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Bohemia

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Familiar

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Dos XX Lager

$5.00

Dox XX Amber

$5.00

Guinness EX Stout

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0.0 NA

$5.00

Heineken Light

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Strongbow Cider

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00Out of stock

Coronita

$4.00

Amstel Light

$4.00

Dos XX Lager 16oz. Can

$3.00

Tecate 16oz. Can

$3.00

National Bohemian Can

$3.00Out of stock

Dos XX Seltzer 24oz

$5.00Out of stock

Dos XX Seltzer 12oz

$4.00Out of stock

Corona Can

$3.50Out of stock

Heineken Can

$3.00Out of stock

NA Drinks"

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00
Jarrito Orange Mandarin

Jarrito Orange Mandarin

$3.50

Jarrito Tamarind

$3.50
Mexican Coke 12oz

Mexican Coke 12oz

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$3.50

Dinner Special (D)"

Tacos New York

$18.00Out of stock

Chipotle Burguer

$15.95Out of stock

Mexican Seafood Bisque

$10.95Out of stock

Shrimp po boy

$15.50Out of stock

Appetizers (D)"

Ceviche"

Ceviche"

$14.95

GF-Fresh shrimp, calamari, bay scallops, tilapia fillet, red onions, cilantro, serrano pepper, and cucumbers with fresh lime juice. Served with corn tortilla chips .

Chicken Fingers APP

$10.00

Served with French fries.

Chile con Queso"

Chile con Queso"

$10.95

V- Blend of cheeses, chilies, spices, and Dos Equis Ambar. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Chips"

$2.00
Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$12.95

V GFM- Ripe avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl with corn Tortilla chips.

Mexican Flyers"

Mexican Flyers"

$13.95

Any way you like’em: Old Bay®, BBQ, Buffalo, or Mexican style. Served with blue cheese and celery sticks

Nachos Ground Beef"

Nachos Ground Beef"

$12.95

Chips, melted Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced jalapeños.

Nachos Refried Beans"

Nachos Refried Beans"

$10.95

Chips, melted Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced jalapeños.

Nachos Shredded Chicken"

Nachos Shredded Chicken"

$12.95

Chips, melted Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced jalapeños.

Quesadilla Cheese"

Quesadilla Cheese"

$10.95

Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Quesadilla Crab and Shrimp"

Quesadilla Crab and Shrimp"

$15.95

Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Quesadilla Green Chili & Onion

Quesadilla Green Chili & Onion

$11.95

Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Quesadilla Grilled Chicken"

Quesadilla Grilled Chicken"

$14.95

Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Quesadilla Grilled Steak"

Quesadilla Grilled Steak"

$14.95

Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Quesadilla Shrimp"

$15.95

Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Rolled Chicken Taquitos"

Rolled Chicken Taquitos"

$12.50

Crispy rolled flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Stuffed Jalapeños"

Stuffed Jalapeños"

$10.95

Jalapeños stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken, breaded and fried golden brown. Served with sour cream. Spicy!

Habanero

Spicy Guac

$14.95Out of stock

Salads (D)"

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

V-Hearts of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad Chicken

Caesar Salad Chicken

$14.95

GF-Hearts of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad Salmon

Caesar Salad Salmon

$18.95

GF-Hearts of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad Shrimp

Caesar Salad Shrimp

$17.95

GF-Hearts of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad Steak

Caesar Salad Steak

$15.95

GF-Hearts of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

$9.00

V-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing

Fajita Salad Chicken

Fajita Salad Chicken

$14.95

GFM-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing

Fajita Salad Salmon

Fajita Salad Salmon

$18.95

GFM-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing

Fajita Salad Shrimp

Fajita Salad Shrimp

$17.95

GFM-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing

Fajita Salad Steak

Fajita Salad Steak

$15.95

GFM-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing

Mexican Salad

Mexican Salad

$10.00

V-GF-Mixed greens, sliced avocados, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, queso fresco, and home-made Mexican Vinaigrette dressing

Mexican Salad Chicken

Mexican Salad Chicken

$15.95

GF-Mixed greens, sliced avocados, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, queso fresco, and home-made Mexican Vinaigrette dressing

Mexican Salad Salmon

Mexican Salad Salmon

$19.95

GF-Mixed greens, sliced avocados, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, queso fresco, and home-made Mexican Vinaigrette dressing

Mexican Salad Shrimp

Mexican Salad Shrimp

$18.95

GF-Mixed greens, sliced avocados, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, queso fresco, and home-made Mexican Vinaigrette dressing

Mexican Salad Steak

Mexican Salad Steak

$16.95

GF-Mixed greens, sliced avocados, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, queso fresco, and home-made Mexican Vinaigrette dressing

Taco Salad Chili

Taco Salad Chili

$14.95

GF-Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of dressing.

Taco Salad Ground Beef

Taco Salad Ground Beef

$14.95

GF-Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of dressing.

Taco Salad Shredded Chicken

Taco Salad Shredded Chicken

$14.95

GF-Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of dressing.

Taco Salad Veggie

Taco Salad Veggie

$14.95

V-GF-Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of dressing.

Soups (D)"

Black Bean Soup Bowl

Black Bean Soup Bowl

$6.95

V-GF-Garnished with queso fresco

Black Bean Soup Cup

Black Bean Soup Cup

$4.95

V-GF-Garnished with queso fresco

Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

$7.95

Chicken, vegetable broth, guacamole, cheese, and tortilla strip

Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

$5.95

Chicken, vegetable broth, guacamole, cheese, and tortilla strip

Chili Too Bowl

Chili Too Bowl

$7.95

GF-Topped with onions and cheese. Served with homemade cornbread

Chili Too Cup

Chili Too Cup

$5.95

GF-Topped with onions and cheese. Served with homemade cornbread

Mexican Seafood Chowder Bowl

Mexican Seafood Chowder Bowl

$10.95

Mexican Seafood Chowder Creamy crab bisque with lump crabmeat, shrimp, potatoes, onions, roasted red peppers, and poblano pepper with a touch of Old Bay®

Mexican Seafood Chowder Cup

Mexican Seafood Chowder Cup

$6.95

Mexican Seafood Chowder Creamy crab bisque with lump crabmeat, shrimp, potatoes, onions, roasted red peppers, and poblano pepper with a touch of Old Bay®

Fajitas (D)"

Fajita Combination

Fajita Combination

$21.95

GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).

Fajita Fiesta

Fajita Fiesta

$23.95

GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).

Fajita Grilled Chicken

Fajita Grilled Chicken

$20.95

GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).

Fajita Grilled Shrimp

Fajita Grilled Shrimp

$23.95

GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).

Fajita Salmon

Fajita Salmon

$23.95

GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).

Fajita Steak

Fajita Steak

$22.95

GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).

Fajita Veggie

Fajita Veggie

$17.95

V-GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).

Tacos (D)"

Tacos Al Carbon Combo Chick & Steak

Tacos Al Carbon Combo Chick & Steak

$15.95

Two soft flour tortillas filled with one grilled chicken and one Grilled Steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, and guacamole

Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Chicken

Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, and guacamole

Tacos Al Carbon Steak

Tacos Al Carbon Steak

$15.95

Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled Steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, and guacamole

Tacos De Asada

Tacos De Asada

$15.95

Two soft corn tacos, steak, diced red onions, cilantro, and spicy avocado sauce

Taco Platter Combo

Taco Platter Combo

$12.95

V-Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Taco Platter Ground Beef

Taco Platter Ground Beef

$12.95

Crispy or soft taco shells filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and your choice of seasoned shredded chicken, beef, or bean

Taco Platter Refried Beans

Taco Platter Refried Beans

$12.95

Crispy or soft taco shells filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and your choice of seasoned shredded chicken, beef, or bean

Taco Platter Shredded Chicken

Taco Platter Shredded Chicken

$12.95

Crispy or soft taco shells filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and your choice of seasoned shredded chicken, beef, or bean

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.95

Two soft flour tortillas, sautéed shrimp, ranchera sauce, onions, cilantro, and tomatoes. Topped with our seafood sauce, lettuce, and cheese.

Tilapia Tacos

Tilapia Tacos

$15.95

Two soft flour tortillas with fresh tilapia cooked “a la plancha”. Topped with coleslaw, pico de gallo, and queso fresco

Salmon Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$16.95

Two soft flour tortillas with fresh salmon cooked “a la plancha”. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and Jack cheese.

Enchiladas (D)"

Enchiladas Coloradas

Enchiladas Coloradas

$14.95

Two corn tortillas filled with cheddar and Jack cheese, diced red onions, and enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Enchiladas Crab and Shrimp

Enchiladas Crab and Shrimp

$16.95

Two flour tortillas filled with blend of crab, shrimp, onions, green peppers, cilantro, ranchera sauce, and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Molé

Enchiladas Molé

$16.95

Two flour tortillas filled with Grilled chicken, our famous molê poblano sauce, and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Pollo

Enchiladas Pollo

$14.95

Two corn tortillas filled with seasoned shredded chicken, ranchera sauce, and Jack cheese, Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Rancheras

Enchiladas Rancheras

$14.95

Two corn tortillas filled with seasoned beef, ranchera sauce, and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.95

Two corn tortillas filled with braised tender pork, spicy green tomatillo sauce, and Jack cheese. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.

Burritos (D)"

California Burrito

California Burrito

$16.50

Large flour tortilla over stuffed with beef, seasoned shredded chicken, rice, beans, Jack cheese, and topped with ranchera sauces. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$14.95

Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with sauce, and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Ground Beef Burrito

Ground Beef Burrito

$14.95

Ground Beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with sauce, and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Pork Burrito

Pork Burrito

$14.95

Pork Braised tender pork, spicy green tomatillo sauce, wrapped in a large flour tortilla, Jack cheese, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Burro Loco

Burro Loco

$17.95

Grilled steak and chicken, onions, and green peppers cooked fajita style wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Topped with chile con queso. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Chimichangas (D)"

Chimichanga Ground Beef

Chimichanga Ground Beef

$14.95

Ground beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga Pork

Chimichanga Pork

$14.95

Pork in a green tomatillo salsa wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga Refried Beans & Cheese

Chimichanga Refried Beans & Cheese

$14.95

Refried beans and cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Chimichanga Shredded Chicken

Chimichanga Shredded Chicken

$14.95

Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Crab and Shrimp Chimichanga

Crab and Shrimp Chimichanga

$16.95

A blend of crab, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers with ranchera salsa. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Texas Chimichanga

Texas Chimichanga

$15.95

Seasoned shredded chicken and ground beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Topped with chile con queso. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

La Palapa Too (D)"

Burro Sonora

$19.95

Burro Cortés Tenderloin tips sautéed with mushrooms, shallots, tomatoes, red wine, and spices. Served burrito style with Mexican rice and refried beans

Camarones A la Diabla

$21.95

Chile de arbol, garlic cilantro butter, and tangy tomato sauce. Served with Mexican rice and salad

Camarones A la Mexicana

Camarones A la Mexicana

$21.95

Tomatoes, mushrooms, and broccoli sautéed with garlic cilantro butter, lime juice, and a touch of tequila. Served over a bed of Mexican rice

Camarones Al Ajillo

Camarones Al Ajillo

$21.95

Garlic cilantro butter, white wine, and fresh lime juice. Served with Mexican rice and salad

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$26.95

Chicken Molé

$18.95

Our home-made molê sauce is a blend of three varieties of chile pods, nuts, dry fruits and, a hint of dark bitter chocolate. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, and flour tortillas

Chile Verde

Chile Verde

$18.95

Braised tender pork, green tomatillo sauce, cilantro, and a dollop of sour cream. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and flour tortillas

Trout Al Ajillo

Trout Al Ajillo

$20.50

Garlic cilantro butter, white wine, and fresh lime juice. Served with Mexican rice and salad

Trout Veracruz

Trout Veracruz

$20.50

Tomatoes, onions, cilantro, capers, olives, and white wine. Served with Mexican rice and salad

Carnitas Tepatitlan

Carnitas Tepatitlan

$18.95

Tender pork marinated in citrus juices and fresh herb, then slowly braised to a golden crispy brown. Served with black beans, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, warm flour tortillas, and side of roasted tomatoe salsa

Jumbo Burger

Jumbo Burger

$14.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and french fries.

Birria

$19.95

Salmon al Ajillo

$21.95

Chicken Barbacoa

$18.50

Combinations (D)"

Create your own Mexican feast by combining any two of the items below. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Dos Combo

$15.50

Create your own Mexican feast by combining any two of the items below. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Vegetarian (D)"

Bean and Cheese Burrito

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$14.50

Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and cheese, red sauce, melted cheese, and sour cream. Served with cilantro rice and salad.

Chile Relleno Platter

Chile Relleno Platter

$16.95

Roasted poblano peppers, stuffed with Jack cheese, topped with ranchera sauce. Served with cilantro rice and black beans

Garden Burrito

Garden Burrito

$14.95

Steamed mixed vegetables, wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Topped with ranchera sauce, and Jack cheese. Served with cilantro rice and black beans.

Plato Salud

Plato Salud

$15.95

Mixed vegetables sautéed with olive oil and garlic, flavored with spicy peppers. Served with cilantro rice and black beans

A La Carte & Side (D)"

Carte Chile Relleno

$6.00

Poblano Pepper | Melted Monterey Jack Cheese | Ranchera Sauce

Carte Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Carte Cornbread (4)

$3.00

Carte Enchilada Cheese

$4.50

Carte Enchilada Ground Beef

$4.50

Carte Enchilada Pork

$4.50

Carte Enchilada Refried Bean

$4.50

Carte Enchilada Shredded Chicken

$4.50

Fries

$4.00

Carte Mexican Rice

$4.00

Carte Refried Beans

$4.00

Carte Salmon Tacos (2)

$13.00

Carte Shrimp Taco

$6.50

carte taco Carbon Chicken

$5.50

carte taco Carbon Steak

$5.50

CarteTaco De Asada

$5.50

carte Taco Ground Beef

$4.50

Soft flour or crispy shell topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.

Carte Taco Pork

$4.50

Carte Taco Refried Bean

$4.50

Carte Taco Shredded Chicken

$4.50

Soft flour or crispy shell topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.

Carte-Taco Carnitas

$4.50

Corn soft tortilla, topped with cilantro, and onios

Carte Tamale

$5.50

Carte Tilapia Tacos (2)

$12.00

Chips

$2.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Corn Tortilla

$0.55

Flour Tortilla

$0.55

Salsa

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Vegetables

$4.00

Small Con Queso

$3.95

Small Guacamole

$3.95

Mexican street corn

$5.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Dessert"

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Moist and rich chocolate cake with a fluffy, almost mousse-like frosting covered with a thick layer of chocolate chips and shavings.

Churros

$7.00

Popular Mexecan pastry sticks baked and covered with cinnamon sugar, served with a scoop of ice cream topped with caramel sauce or strawberry syrup.

Flan

$8.00

Homemade! A traditional Mexican caramel custard.

Fried Cheesecake

$8.00

Cheesecake rolled in a pastry shell and deep fried to a golden brown, served with ice cream.

Fried Ice Cream Chocolate

$8.00

Fried chocolate ice cream served in a crispy cinnamon tortilla bowl topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Fried Ice Cream Vanilla

$8.00

Fried vanilla ice cream served in a crispy cinnamon tortilla bowl topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

A delicious, cool and refreshing pie filling made with real key limes over a graham craker crust, topped with whipped cream.

Sopapillas

$7.00

Puffed pastry deep fried to a totally yummy crip golden brown, served with honey and cinnamon.

Pastel Tres Leches

Pastel Tres Leches

$8.00

House-Made! Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk with whipped cream icing.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Menu"

Little Jimmy

$6.95

Hamburger served on bun with fries.

Little Jimmy w/ Cheese

$6.95

Hamburger with Jack cheese, served on a bun with fries.

Nino Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Served with fries.

Niño Hot Dog

$6.95

Served with fries

Niño Taco Ground Beef

$6.95

Beed taco, served with fries.

Niño Taco Refried Beans

$6.95

Bean taco, served with fries.

Niño Taco Shredded Chicken

$6.95

Chicken taco served with fries.

Pa-choos Platter

$6.95

Cheese enchilada (corn soft tortilla) with Mexican rice.

Pe-pe Burrito Refried Beans

$6.95

Bean mini burrito (soft flour tortilla) topped with cheese.

Pe-pe Burrito Ground Beef

$6.95

Beef mini burrito (soft flour tortilla) topped with cheese.

Pe-pe Burrito Shredded Chicken

$6.95

Chicken mini burrito (soft flour tortilla) topped with cheese.

Valerie Quesadilla

$6.95

Grilled flour tortilla, stuffed with melted cheesse.

Valerie Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and grill chicken.

Valerie Quesadilla Steak

$10.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and grill steak.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The Flavor of Mexico in Maple Lawn.

Website

Location

7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel, MD 20723

Directions

Gallery
La Palapa Too image
La Palapa Too image
La Palapa Too image

