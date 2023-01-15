La Palapa Too Mexican Grill & Cantina
880 Reviews
$$
7500 Montpelier Rd
Laurel, MD 20723
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
CURBSIDE INSTRUCTIONS (Copy)
Margaritas"
Azul Margarita"
La Palapa Too Margarita, Blue Curacao, Frozen or Rocks.
Black Diamond Margarita
100% Blue Agave Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila / Grand Manier /Bitters / Agave Nectar / Fresh Lime /.Black Sea Salt Rim / Rocks
Cadillac Margarita
CADILLAC MARGARITA- 1800 100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila / Gran Gala Premium Orange Liqueur / La Palapa Mix
Cadillac Margarita 32 oz OO
CADILLAC MARGARITA- 1800 100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila / Gran Gala Premium Orange Liqueur / La Palapa Mix
Fruitarita Margarita"
La Palapa Too Margarita, Frozen or Rocks.
La Palapa Too Margarita
LA PALAPA MARGARITA- José Cuervo Gold Tequila / Triple-Sec / La Palapa Mix / Rocks
La Palapa Too Margarita 32 oz OO
LA PALAPA MARGARITA- José Cuervo Gold Tequila / Triple-Sec / La Palapa Mix / Rocks
Frutarita Margarita 32oz OO
La Palapa Too Margarita / Frozen or Rocks / Mango.
Skinny Margarita 32oz OO
100% Blue Agave 1800 Silver Tequila / O3 Premium Orange Liqueur/ Agave Nectar / Fresh Lime / Rocks
Skinny Margarita"
100% Blue Agave 1800 Silver Tequila / O3 Premium Orange Liqueur/ Agave Nectar / Fresh Lime / Rocks
Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita
100% Blue Agave Jalapeño Infused 1800 Silver Tequila, Triple-Sec, Agave Nectar, Fresh Lime, Cucumber, Rocks.
Smoky Margarita
100% Blue Agave Centenario Reposado Tequila/ Agave Nectar/Triple Sec/ Fresh Lime Juice/ Cinnamon Woodchip Smoked.
Smoky Mezcalita
400 Conejos Joven Oaxaca Mezcal, Agave Nectar, Triple Sec, Fresh Lime Juice, Oak Woodchip smoked.
Costa Rita Margarita"
100% Blue Agave Costa Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, Fresh Lime, Agave Nectar, Rocks.
Watermelon Mint Margarita
Mango Margarita
Casa Amigos margarita
Apple Cider Margarita
Especialidades Cocktails"
Beer"
Bud Light
Bud Light Lime
Budweiser
Coors Light
Loose Cannon IPA
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Sierra Nevada
Yuengling
Bohemia
Corona
Corona Familiar
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Dos XX Lager
Dox XX Amber
Guinness EX Stout
Heineken
Heineken 0.0 NA
Heineken Light
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Pacifico
Strongbow Cider
Tecate
Coronita
Amstel Light
Dos XX Lager 16oz. Can
Tecate 16oz. Can
National Bohemian Can
Dos XX Seltzer 24oz
Dos XX Seltzer 12oz
Corona Can
Heineken Can
NA Drinks"
Dinner Special (D)"
Appetizers (D)"
Ceviche"
GF-Fresh shrimp, calamari, bay scallops, tilapia fillet, red onions, cilantro, serrano pepper, and cucumbers with fresh lime juice. Served with corn tortilla chips .
Chicken Fingers APP
Served with French fries.
Chile con Queso"
V- Blend of cheeses, chilies, spices, and Dos Equis Ambar. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Chips & Salsa
Chips"
Guacamole Dip
V GFM- Ripe avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl with corn Tortilla chips.
Mexican Flyers"
Any way you like’em: Old Bay®, BBQ, Buffalo, or Mexican style. Served with blue cheese and celery sticks
Nachos Ground Beef"
Chips, melted Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced jalapeños.
Nachos Refried Beans"
Chips, melted Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced jalapeños.
Nachos Shredded Chicken"
Chips, melted Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced jalapeños.
Quesadilla Cheese"
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Quesadilla Crab and Shrimp"
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Quesadilla Green Chili & Onion
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken"
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Quesadilla Grilled Steak"
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Quesadilla Shrimp"
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Rolled Chicken Taquitos"
Crispy rolled flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Stuffed Jalapeños"
Jalapeños stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken, breaded and fried golden brown. Served with sour cream. Spicy!
Habanero
Spicy Guac
Salads (D)"
Caesar Salad
V-Hearts of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad Chicken
GF-Hearts of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad Salmon
GF-Hearts of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad Shrimp
GF-Hearts of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad Steak
GF-Hearts of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Fajita Salad
V-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing
Fajita Salad Chicken
GFM-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing
Fajita Salad Salmon
GFM-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing
Fajita Salad Shrimp
GFM-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing
Fajita Salad Steak
GFM-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing
Mexican Salad
V-GF-Mixed greens, sliced avocados, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, queso fresco, and home-made Mexican Vinaigrette dressing
Mexican Salad Chicken
GF-Mixed greens, sliced avocados, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, queso fresco, and home-made Mexican Vinaigrette dressing
Mexican Salad Salmon
GF-Mixed greens, sliced avocados, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, queso fresco, and home-made Mexican Vinaigrette dressing
Mexican Salad Shrimp
GF-Mixed greens, sliced avocados, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, queso fresco, and home-made Mexican Vinaigrette dressing
Mexican Salad Steak
GF-Mixed greens, sliced avocados, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, queso fresco, and home-made Mexican Vinaigrette dressing
Taco Salad Chili
GF-Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of dressing.
Taco Salad Ground Beef
GF-Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of dressing.
Taco Salad Shredded Chicken
GF-Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of dressing.
Taco Salad Veggie
V-GF-Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of dressing.
Soups (D)"
Black Bean Soup Bowl
V-GF-Garnished with queso fresco
Black Bean Soup Cup
V-GF-Garnished with queso fresco
Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
Chicken, vegetable broth, guacamole, cheese, and tortilla strip
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
Chicken, vegetable broth, guacamole, cheese, and tortilla strip
Chili Too Bowl
GF-Topped with onions and cheese. Served with homemade cornbread
Chili Too Cup
GF-Topped with onions and cheese. Served with homemade cornbread
Mexican Seafood Chowder Bowl
Mexican Seafood Chowder Creamy crab bisque with lump crabmeat, shrimp, potatoes, onions, roasted red peppers, and poblano pepper with a touch of Old Bay®
Mexican Seafood Chowder Cup
Mexican Seafood Chowder Creamy crab bisque with lump crabmeat, shrimp, potatoes, onions, roasted red peppers, and poblano pepper with a touch of Old Bay®
Fajitas (D)"
Fajita Combination
GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).
Fajita Fiesta
GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).
Fajita Grilled Chicken
GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).
Fajita Grilled Shrimp
GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).
Fajita Salmon
GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).
Fajita Steak
GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).
Fajita Veggie
V-GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).
Tacos (D)"
Tacos Al Carbon Combo Chick & Steak
Two soft flour tortillas filled with one grilled chicken and one Grilled Steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, and guacamole
Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Chicken
Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, and guacamole
Tacos Al Carbon Steak
Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled Steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, and guacamole
Tacos De Asada
Two soft corn tacos, steak, diced red onions, cilantro, and spicy avocado sauce
Taco Platter Combo
V-Two crispy corn or soft flour tortilla shells topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans.
Taco Platter Ground Beef
Crispy or soft taco shells filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and your choice of seasoned shredded chicken, beef, or bean
Taco Platter Refried Beans
Crispy or soft taco shells filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and your choice of seasoned shredded chicken, beef, or bean
Taco Platter Shredded Chicken
Crispy or soft taco shells filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and your choice of seasoned shredded chicken, beef, or bean
Shrimp Tacos
Two soft flour tortillas, sautéed shrimp, ranchera sauce, onions, cilantro, and tomatoes. Topped with our seafood sauce, lettuce, and cheese.
Tilapia Tacos
Two soft flour tortillas with fresh tilapia cooked “a la plancha”. Topped with coleslaw, pico de gallo, and queso fresco
Salmon Tacos
Two soft flour tortillas with fresh salmon cooked “a la plancha”. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and Jack cheese.
Enchiladas (D)"
Enchiladas Coloradas
Two corn tortillas filled with cheddar and Jack cheese, diced red onions, and enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Enchiladas Crab and Shrimp
Two flour tortillas filled with blend of crab, shrimp, onions, green peppers, cilantro, ranchera sauce, and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Molé
Two flour tortillas filled with Grilled chicken, our famous molê poblano sauce, and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Pollo
Two corn tortillas filled with seasoned shredded chicken, ranchera sauce, and Jack cheese, Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two corn tortillas filled with seasoned beef, ranchera sauce, and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Verdes
Two corn tortillas filled with braised tender pork, spicy green tomatillo sauce, and Jack cheese. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
Burritos (D)"
California Burrito
Large flour tortilla over stuffed with beef, seasoned shredded chicken, rice, beans, Jack cheese, and topped with ranchera sauces. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole
Chicken Burrito
Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with sauce, and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Ground Beef Burrito
Ground Beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with sauce, and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Pork Burrito
Pork Braised tender pork, spicy green tomatillo sauce, wrapped in a large flour tortilla, Jack cheese, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Burro Loco
Grilled steak and chicken, onions, and green peppers cooked fajita style wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Topped with chile con queso. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Chimichangas (D)"
Chimichanga Ground Beef
Ground beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga Pork
Pork in a green tomatillo salsa wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga Refried Beans & Cheese
Refried beans and cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga Shredded Chicken
Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Crab and Shrimp Chimichanga
A blend of crab, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers with ranchera salsa. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Texas Chimichanga
Seasoned shredded chicken and ground beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Topped with chile con queso. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
La Palapa Too (D)"
Burro Sonora
Burro Cortés Tenderloin tips sautéed with mushrooms, shallots, tomatoes, red wine, and spices. Served burrito style with Mexican rice and refried beans
Camarones A la Diabla
Chile de arbol, garlic cilantro butter, and tangy tomato sauce. Served with Mexican rice and salad
Camarones A la Mexicana
Tomatoes, mushrooms, and broccoli sautéed with garlic cilantro butter, lime juice, and a touch of tequila. Served over a bed of Mexican rice
Camarones Al Ajillo
Garlic cilantro butter, white wine, and fresh lime juice. Served with Mexican rice and salad
Carne Asada
Chicken Molé
Our home-made molê sauce is a blend of three varieties of chile pods, nuts, dry fruits and, a hint of dark bitter chocolate. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, and flour tortillas
Chile Verde
Braised tender pork, green tomatillo sauce, cilantro, and a dollop of sour cream. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and flour tortillas
Trout Al Ajillo
Garlic cilantro butter, white wine, and fresh lime juice. Served with Mexican rice and salad
Trout Veracruz
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro, capers, olives, and white wine. Served with Mexican rice and salad
Carnitas Tepatitlan
Tender pork marinated in citrus juices and fresh herb, then slowly braised to a golden crispy brown. Served with black beans, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, warm flour tortillas, and side of roasted tomatoe salsa
Jumbo Burger
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and french fries.
Birria
Salmon al Ajillo
Chicken Barbacoa
Combinations (D)"
Vegetarian (D)"
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and cheese, red sauce, melted cheese, and sour cream. Served with cilantro rice and salad.
Chile Relleno Platter
Roasted poblano peppers, stuffed with Jack cheese, topped with ranchera sauce. Served with cilantro rice and black beans
Garden Burrito
Steamed mixed vegetables, wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Topped with ranchera sauce, and Jack cheese. Served with cilantro rice and black beans.
Plato Salud
Mixed vegetables sautéed with olive oil and garlic, flavored with spicy peppers. Served with cilantro rice and black beans
A La Carte & Side (D)"
Carte Chile Relleno
Poblano Pepper | Melted Monterey Jack Cheese | Ranchera Sauce
Carte Cilantro Rice
Carte Cornbread (4)
Carte Enchilada Cheese
Carte Enchilada Ground Beef
Carte Enchilada Pork
Carte Enchilada Refried Bean
Carte Enchilada Shredded Chicken
Fries
Carte Mexican Rice
Carte Refried Beans
Carte Salmon Tacos (2)
Carte Shrimp Taco
carte taco Carbon Chicken
carte taco Carbon Steak
CarteTaco De Asada
carte Taco Ground Beef
Soft flour or crispy shell topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.
Carte Taco Pork
Carte Taco Refried Bean
Carte Taco Shredded Chicken
Soft flour or crispy shell topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.
Carte-Taco Carnitas
Corn soft tortilla, topped with cilantro, and onios
Carte Tamale
Carte Tilapia Tacos (2)
Chips
Chips & Salsa
Corn Tortilla
Flour Tortilla
Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Vegetables
Small Con Queso
Small Guacamole
Mexican street corn
Side Salad
Dessert"
Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich chocolate cake with a fluffy, almost mousse-like frosting covered with a thick layer of chocolate chips and shavings.
Churros
Popular Mexecan pastry sticks baked and covered with cinnamon sugar, served with a scoop of ice cream topped with caramel sauce or strawberry syrup.
Flan
Homemade! A traditional Mexican caramel custard.
Fried Cheesecake
Cheesecake rolled in a pastry shell and deep fried to a golden brown, served with ice cream.
Fried Ice Cream Chocolate
Fried chocolate ice cream served in a crispy cinnamon tortilla bowl topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Fried Ice Cream Vanilla
Fried vanilla ice cream served in a crispy cinnamon tortilla bowl topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Key Lime Pie
A delicious, cool and refreshing pie filling made with real key limes over a graham craker crust, topped with whipped cream.
Sopapillas
Puffed pastry deep fried to a totally yummy crip golden brown, served with honey and cinnamon.
Pastel Tres Leches
House-Made! Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk with whipped cream icing.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Kids Menu"
Little Jimmy
Hamburger served on bun with fries.
Little Jimmy w/ Cheese
Hamburger with Jack cheese, served on a bun with fries.
Nino Chicken Fingers
Served with fries.
Niño Hot Dog
Served with fries
Niño Taco Ground Beef
Beed taco, served with fries.
Niño Taco Refried Beans
Bean taco, served with fries.
Niño Taco Shredded Chicken
Chicken taco served with fries.
Pa-choos Platter
Cheese enchilada (corn soft tortilla) with Mexican rice.
Pe-pe Burrito Refried Beans
Bean mini burrito (soft flour tortilla) topped with cheese.
Pe-pe Burrito Ground Beef
Beef mini burrito (soft flour tortilla) topped with cheese.
Pe-pe Burrito Shredded Chicken
Chicken mini burrito (soft flour tortilla) topped with cheese.
Valerie Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla, stuffed with melted cheesse.
Valerie Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and grill chicken.
Valerie Quesadilla Steak
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and grill steak.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
The Flavor of Mexico in Maple Lawn.
7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel, MD 20723