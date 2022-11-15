Facci Restaurant - Maple Lawn imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Facci Restaurant - Maple Lawn

review star

No reviews yet

7530 Montpelier Rd

Laurel, MD 20723

Desserts

Affogato Gelato

$11.00

Cannoli

$9.00

Chocolate GF Flourless Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Coppa Gelato

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

NY Cheescake

$9.00

Panna Cotta all'Arancia

$9.00Out of stock

Pizza con Nutella

$14.00

Sorbetto al Limone

$8.00Out of stock

Tres Chocolate Mousse

$10.00Out of stock

The bomba

$8.00

Tiramisu Tradizionale

$9.00

Toasted Almond Cake

$9.00

Triple Decadent Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Trittico Bomboloni

$13.00

Zabaglione alle Fragole

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Cafe

Espresso

$3.50

Capuccino

$5.00

Coffee Reg

$3.00

Coffe Decaf

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Dessert Drinks

Moscarto d'Asti "Ciombo" GLS

$10.00

Brachetto d'Arqui GLS

$12.00

Grappa "Le Dic'otto Lune" GLS

$10.00

Grappa Amarone Marzadro GLS

$14.00

Grappa Montepulciano Maramiero GLS

$15.00

Dow's Fine Ruby Porto GLS

$8.00

Dow's 20 year Tawny Port GLS

$15.00

Grand Marnier 100 yr GLS

$25.00

Grand Marnier Cuvee GLS

$35.00

Pallini Limoncello GLS

$7.00

Pallini Raspicello GLS

$7.00

Caravella Orangecello GLS

$7.00

Moscarto d'Asti "Ciombo" BTL

$40.00

Brachetto d'Arqui BTL

$48.00

Facci Signature Drinks

Facci Sofisticata

$14.00

Facci Martini

$13.00

Facci Margarita

$13.00

Facci Cosmo

$13.00

Raspberricello

$13.00

Limoncello

$13.00

Orangecello

$13.00

Red Sangria

$13.00

White Sangria

$13.00

Figgin Peachy

$14.00

Bada Bing

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Pomegranate Peach Martini

$13.00

Negroni

$14.00

Bella Ciao

$13.00

Sesto Senso

$13.00

Vecchio Stile

$14.00

Liquor

Everyday Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose Pear

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Kettle One

$9.00

D.E Lemon

$7.00

D.E Iced Tea

$7.00

D.E Grapefruit

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Luksusowa

$7.00

New Amst Orange

$6.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$7.00

Svedka Berry

$7.00

Svedka Citron

$7.00

Svedka Clem

$7.00

Kettle One cuclime

$10.00

Kettle One Grapefruit

$10.00

VG Berry

$7.00

VG Caramel

$8.00

VG Vanilla

$8.00

VG Chocolate

$8.00

VG DBL Esp

$8.00

ZYR

$10.00

Wheatly

$8.00

Absolute Juice

$9.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Scotty's

$9.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Catoctin Creek

$11.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Malfy

$10.00

Monkey 47

$10.00

Everyday Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Botanist

$12.00

Kraken

$8.00

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Captian Morgan

$8.00

Pilar Blonde Rum

$9.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers

$9.00

Sugar Island

$9.00

Rum Chata

$7.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

1800 reposado

$11.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Tres Agaves

$8.00

Tres Agaves Reposaldo

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Mezcal

$10.00

1942 Don Julio

$30.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Blantons

$20.00

Bookers

$11.00

Bulliet

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Bushmills 10 year

$10.00

Catoctin Creek Rye

$11.00

Catoctin Creek Rye 92 Proof

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Fireball

$7.00

Gentlemen Jack

$10.00

George T Stagg

$17.00

High West

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Stout Edition

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

KG

$7.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek Maple

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr

$16.00

RedBreast 12yr

$11.00

Sagamore Rye

$9.00

Screwball

$8.00

Seagram 7

$8.00

Seagram VO

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Tryconnel

$11.00

Van Winkle 12

$20.00

Van Winkle Reserve 13yr

$26.00

Widow Jane

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Sothern Comfort

$9.00

Jefferson Reserve

$13.00

Rabbit Hole

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$20.00

Balvenie

$12.00

Balvenie 14

$13.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glenfidd 12

$11.00

Glenfidd 15

$12.00

GlenMorangie QR

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Macallen 12

$15.00

Macallen 18

$25.00

Talkisker

$11.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Averna

$8.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

B & B

$7.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lemoncello GL

$6.00

Raspcello GL

$6.00

Orangecello GL

$6.00

Chambord

$8.00

Remy Martin 1738

$16.00

Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

Henn. VS

$10.00

Midori

$7.00

Pama

$7.00

Peach Snapps

$5.00

Remy VSOP

$11.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Sambuca Black

$8.00

St Germain

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00