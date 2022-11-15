Italian
Bars & Lounges
Facci Restaurant - Maple Lawn
7530 Montpelier Rd
Laurel, MD 20723
Desserts
Affogato Gelato
$11.00
Cannoli
$9.00
Chocolate GF Flourless Cake
$9.00Out of stock
Coppa Gelato
$8.00
Creme Brulee
$10.00
NY Cheescake
$9.00
Panna Cotta all'Arancia
$9.00Out of stock
Pizza con Nutella
$14.00
Sorbetto al Limone
$8.00Out of stock
Tres Chocolate Mousse
$10.00Out of stock
The bomba
$8.00
Tiramisu Tradizionale
$9.00
Toasted Almond Cake
$9.00
Triple Decadent Chocolate Cake
$9.00
Trittico Bomboloni
$13.00
Zabaglione alle Fragole
$9.00
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$9.00Out of stock
Dessert Drinks
Moscarto d'Asti "Ciombo" GLS
$10.00
Brachetto d'Arqui GLS
$12.00
Grappa "Le Dic'otto Lune" GLS
$10.00
Grappa Amarone Marzadro GLS
$14.00
Grappa Montepulciano Maramiero GLS
$15.00
Dow's Fine Ruby Porto GLS
$8.00
Dow's 20 year Tawny Port GLS
$15.00
Grand Marnier 100 yr GLS
$25.00
Grand Marnier Cuvee GLS
$35.00
Pallini Limoncello GLS
$7.00
Pallini Raspicello GLS
$7.00
Caravella Orangecello GLS
$7.00
Moscarto d'Asti "Ciombo" BTL
$40.00
Brachetto d'Arqui BTL
$48.00
Facci Signature Drinks
Facci Sofisticata
$14.00
Facci Martini
$13.00
Facci Margarita
$13.00
Facci Cosmo
$13.00
Raspberricello
$13.00
Limoncello
$13.00
Orangecello
$13.00
Red Sangria
$13.00
White Sangria
$13.00
Figgin Peachy
$14.00
Bada Bing
$14.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
Pomegranate Peach Martini
$13.00
Negroni
$14.00
Bella Ciao
$13.00
Sesto Senso
$13.00
Vecchio Stile
$14.00
Liquor
Everyday Vodka
$7.00
Grey Goose Pear
$10.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Ciroc
$8.00
Kettle One
$9.00
D.E Lemon
$7.00
D.E Iced Tea
$7.00
D.E Grapefruit
$7.00
Titos
$8.00
Luksusowa
$7.00
New Amst Orange
$6.00
Pinnacle Whipped
$7.00
Svedka Berry
$7.00
Svedka Citron
$7.00
Svedka Clem
$7.00
Kettle One cuclime
$10.00
Kettle One Grapefruit
$10.00
VG Berry
$7.00
VG Caramel
$8.00
VG Vanilla
$8.00
VG Chocolate
$8.00
VG DBL Esp
$8.00
ZYR
$10.00
Wheatly
$8.00
Absolute Juice
$9.00
Belvedere
$11.00
Belvedere
$11.00
Scotty's
$9.00
Beefeater
$8.00
Bombay Saphire
$8.00
Catoctin Creek
$11.00
Hendricks
$10.00
Malfy
$10.00
Monkey 47
$10.00
Everyday Gin
$7.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Botanist
$12.00
Kraken
$8.00
Bacardi Silver
$8.00
Captian Morgan
$8.00
Pilar Blonde Rum
$9.00
Malibu
$7.00
Myers
$9.00
Sugar Island
$9.00
Rum Chata
$7.00
Mount Gay
$9.00
1800 reposado
$11.00
1800 Silver
$10.00
Casamigos Blanco
$12.00
Casamigos Reposado
$13.00
Patron Silver
$11.00
Tres Agaves
$8.00
Tres Agaves Reposaldo
$9.00
Don Julio Blanco
$10.00
Mezcal
$10.00
1942 Don Julio
$30.00
Angels Envy
$12.00
Basil Hayden
$11.00
Blantons
$20.00
Bookers
$11.00
Bulliet
$11.00
Bulliet Rye
$11.00
Bushmills
$8.00
Bushmills 10 year
$10.00
Catoctin Creek Rye
$11.00
Catoctin Creek Rye 92 Proof
$12.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Fireball
$7.00
Gentlemen Jack
$10.00
George T Stagg
$17.00
High West
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jameson Stout Edition
$10.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
KG
$7.00
Knob Creek
$12.00
Knob Creek Maple
$12.00
Knob Creek Rye
$12.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
Old Forester
$10.00
Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr
$16.00
RedBreast 12yr
$11.00
Sagamore Rye
$9.00
Screwball
$8.00
Seagram 7
$8.00
Seagram VO
$9.00
Southern Comfort
$9.00
Tryconnel
$11.00
Van Winkle 12
$20.00
Van Winkle Reserve 13yr
$26.00
Widow Jane
$10.00
Wild Turkey
$7.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Sothern Comfort
$9.00
Jefferson Reserve
$13.00
Rabbit Hole
$15.00
Eagle Rare
$20.00
Balvenie
$12.00
Balvenie 14
$13.00
Dewars
$7.00
Glenfidd 12
$11.00
Glenfidd 15
$12.00
GlenMorangie QR
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$8.00
Macallen 12
$15.00
Macallen 18
$25.00
Talkisker
$11.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$8.00
Aperol
$7.00
Campari
$7.00
Averna
$8.00
Cointreau
$5.00
Drambuie
$7.00
Frangelico
$7.00
Godiva Chocolate
$7.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
B & B
$7.00
Jagermeister
$8.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Lemoncello GL
$6.00
Raspcello GL
$6.00
Orangecello GL
$6.00
Chambord
$8.00
Remy Martin 1738
$16.00
Sweet Vermouth
$6.00
Henn. VS
$10.00
Midori
$7.00
Pama
$7.00
Peach Snapps
$5.00
Remy VSOP
$11.00
Sambuca
$8.00
Sambuca Black
$8.00
St Germain
$7.00
Baileys
$8.00