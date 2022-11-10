Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges
Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar Clarksville Commons
287 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A neighborhood eatery celebrating all that grows, swims and grazes in the Chesapeake Bay watershed
Location
12250 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, MD 21029
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Turn House - 11130 Willow Bottom Drive
4.3 • 681
11130 Willow Bottom Drive Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurant
Union Jack's - Columbia - 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy
3.9 • 2,180
10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurant
The Food Market Columbia - 10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G
No Reviews
10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurant
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia - 10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy
4.3 • 192
10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurant