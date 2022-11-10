Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar Clarksville Commons

287 Reviews

$$$

12250 Clarksville Pike

Clarksville, MD 21029

Order Again

Popular Items

BP Burger
Slow Roasted Rib Eye Dip
Grilled Bell & Evans Chicken Sandwich

JAR - TO GO HOUSE COCKTAILS

TO GO - Campfire Old Fashioned (For 2)

TO GO - Campfire Old Fashioned (For 2)

$22.00

Chicory Infused Old Forester Bourbon, Maple, Angostura Bitters, Butter Essence

TO GO - Derby Day (For 2)

TO GO - Derby Day (For 2)

$22.00

Old Forester Bourbon, Wildflower Honey, Fresh Lemon, Fresh Grapefruit, Rosemary

TO GO - Midsummer Margarita (For 2)

TO GO - Midsummer Margarita (For 2)

$20.00

Olmeca Altos Plata Blanco Tequila, Cantaloupe Shrub, Fresh Lime, Bergamot

TO GO - Ray Of Light (For 2)

TO GO - Ray Of Light (For 2)

$18.00

Spanish White Wine, Basil, St. Germain, Earl Grey, Lemon Bitters.

TO GO - The Uncle Jock (For 2)

TO GO - The Uncle Jock (For 2)

$22.00

Maryland Club Bourbon, Bacardi 8 Rear, Cardamaro, Giffard Banana, Angostura Bitters

BTL - TO GO SPARKLING WINES

Underwood Rosé Bubbles, 2018, Willamette Valley, Oregon

Underwood Rosé Bubbles, 2018, Willamette Valley, Oregon

$17.00

Medium to deep cherry-pink in color, it has aromas of flowers, strawberries, raspberries and lemon peel with notes of minerals and toast. The palate is dry with citrus and red berry flavors, spritely mousse and a refreshing, mineral-driven finish.

BTL - TO GO WHITE WINES

Craggy Range “Te Muna Road” Sauvignon Blanc, Martinborough, New Zealand

$22.50
d'Arenberg "Hermit Crab" Viognier & Marsanne, McLaren Vale, Australia

d'Arenberg “Hermit Crab” Viognier & Marsanne, McLaren Vale, Australia

$19.50

The Hermit Crab Viognier Marsanne shows some delicate floral notes on the nose, followed by scents of melon and spice. A small proportion of the blend is fermented and aged in used French oak, adding a touch of creaminess to the medium-bodied palate, while the finish turns silky, the melon flavors slowly fading away.

Matanzas Creek Chardonnay, Sonoma County, California

Matanzas Creek Chardonnay, Sonoma County, California

$30.00

This Chardonnay gives up lovely pineapple, ripe apricots and apple pie notes with touches of bread dough and honeycomb. Medium-bodied, the palate struts plenty of roasted apple and stone fruit flavors with a nice spiciness to the finish.

Rainstorm Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Oregon

$15.00

CAN - TO GO BEER

TO GO - Allagash White (6pack)

TO GO - Allagash White (6pack)

$15.00
TO GO - Allagash White (Single)

TO GO - Allagash White (Single)

$5.00
TO GO - Downeast Original Cider (6pack)

TO GO - Downeast Original Cider (6pack)

$15.00
TO GO - Downeast Original Cider (Single)

TO GO - Downeast Original Cider (Single)

$5.00
TO GO - Oskar Blues Mama's Little Yella Pils (6pack)

TO GO - Oskar Blues Mama's Little Yella Pils (6pack)

$15.00
TO GO - Oskar Blues Mama's Little Yella Pils (Single)

TO GO - Oskar Blues Mama's Little Yella Pils (Single)

$5.00

BP MARKETPLACE - All items served chilled with simple reheating instructions

8oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake take and bake

8oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake take and bake

$24.00

Our 8oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake ready to take home and cook. Place in a preheated 350 degree oven for 15 minutes, then turn on broiler for 2 minutes to brown the top.

Crab Dip - 1/2 pound

Crab Dip - 1/2 pound

$12.00

Our Lump Crab Dip with Chapel Creamery Cheddar & Brioche Baguette. Chilled with easy reheating instructions.

Crab Dip - 1 pound

Crab Dip - 1 pound

$23.00

Our Lump Crab Dip with Chapel Creamery Cheddar & Brioche Baguette. Chilled with easy reheating instructions.

Housemade Soft Pretzel

Housemade Soft Pretzel

$5.00

Pastry Chef Jen makes these delicious soft pretzels daily. Topped with local J.Q. Dickinson Salt.

2 Take and Bake 8oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

2 Take and Bake 8oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$42.00

Two 8oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake ready to take home and cook. Place in a preheated 350 degree oven for 15 minutes, then turn on broiler for 2 minutes to brown the top.

4 Homemade Soft Pretzels

$20.00

SPECIALS

French Onion Chicken Meatballs

$10.00Out of stock

Gruyere Cheese, Garlic Ciabatta

Crispy Shrimp and Jumbo Lump Crab Burger

Crispy Shrimp and Jumbo Lump Crab Burger

$26.00

House Made Shrimp and Jumbo Lump Crab Burger, Old Bay Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Roll

BAR SNACKS & APPETIZERS

1 Pound Jumbo Texas Brown Steamed Shrimp

1 Pound Jumbo Texas Brown Steamed Shrimp

$26.00

Steamed Jumbo Texas Brown Shrimp, Traditional Cocktail Sauce

1/2 Pound Jumbo Texas Brown Steamed Shrimp

1/2 Pound Jumbo Texas Brown Steamed Shrimp

$16.00

Steamed Jumbo Texas Brown Shrimp, Traditional Cocktail Sauce

Beef Short Rib Poutine

Beef Short Rib Poutine

$15.00

Hand Cut Fries, Pulled Beef Short Rib, Balsamic Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Sage Gravy

BP Crab Dip

BP Crab Dip

$16.00

Lump Crab, Chapel Creamery Cheddar, Brioche Baguette

Cornmeal Fried Bell & Evans Chicken Sliders

Cornmeal Fried Bell & Evans Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Brioche Rolls, Apple Slaw, Sriracha & Maple Aioli

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Lemon Garlic Aioli

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$8.00

Choice of BP Fry Sauce, Bacon & White Cheddar Queso, Habanero Garlic Aioli

House Made Soft Pretzel

House Made Soft Pretzel

$8.00

J.Q. Dickinson Heirloom Salt, White Cheddar & Bacon Queso

Madeira Onion Soup

Madeira Onion Soup

$11.00

Vildalia Onion, Gruyere Cheese, Parmesan Toast

Pan Seared Sea Scallops

$15.00

Pan Seared Sea Scallops, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Chive Butter

Shrimp & Wade's Mill Grits

Shrimp & Wade's Mill Grits

$16.00Out of stock

Jumbo Texas Brown Shrimp, Chapel Country Creamery Cheddar, Wade's Mill Grits, Andouille Sausage, Tasso Ham & Green Onion Butter

SALADS

Baby Kale Caesar Salad

$12.00

Baby Kale, Caesar Dressing, Ciabatta Croutons, Parmesan Reggiano

Cobb Salad

$22.00

Bell & Evans Grilled Chicken, Baby Kale, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Aged Cheddar, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ciabatta Croutons

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon Salad

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon Salad

$25.00

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon, Baby Spinach, Roasted Beets, Walnuts, Radish, Dill Vinaigrette, Cucumber, Goat Cheese

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$26.00

Petite Filets, Baby Spinach, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Port Wine Vinaigrette, Buttermilk Blue Cheese, Cornmeal Fried Onions

Roasted Beet & Baby Spinach Salad

Roasted Beet & Baby Spinach Salad

$12.00

Baby Spinach, Roasted Beets, Walnuts, Radish, Dill Vinaigrette, Cucumber, Goat Cheese

HANDHELDS & ROLLS

BP Burger

BP Burger

$17.00

Seven Hills Farm Beef, Bourbon & Bacon Jam, Aged Cheddar, BP Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, D.C. Dills Sweet Horseradish Pickles

BP Shrimp Salad BLT

BP Shrimp Salad BLT

$17.00

Neuske's Bacon Lardons, Avocado, Tomato, Micro Celery

Blackened Shrimp Po'Boy

$17.00

Remoulade Sauce, D.C. Dills Chesapeake Pickles, Marinated Tomato, Shredded Lettuce

Mozzarella Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Sourdough Bread, Roasted Garlic, Calabrian Chili Marinara (vegetarian)

Grilled Bell & Evans Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Bell & Evans Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Bell & Evans Chicken Sandwich topped with Mozzarella, Bourbon & Bacon Jam, Basil Aioli, Tomato, and Arugula.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$31.00

Tomato, Brioche Roll, Tartar Sauce, and Bibb Lettuce

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$18.00

Brioche Roll, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, DC Dills Chesapeake Dill Pickles

Slow Roasted Rib Eye Dip

Slow Roasted Rib Eye Dip

$23.00

Creekstone Farm Angus Rib Eye, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Sauce, Gruyere Cheese, Brioche Baguette, Madeira Jus

Crispy Shrimp and Jumbo Lump Crab Burger

Crispy Shrimp and Jumbo Lump Crab Burger

$26.00

House Made Shrimp and Jumbo Lump Crab Burger, Old Bay Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Roll

ENTREES

BP "Spaghetti and Meatballs"

BP "Spaghetti and Meatballs"

$27.00

Shrimp and Jumbo Lump Crab Meatballs, Old Bay Alfredo Sauce, Linguini, Parmesan Reggiano, Herb Garlic Bread

Braised Beef Short Rib

Braised Beef Short Rib

$33.00

Horseradish Crust, Bourbon Mustard Glace, Mashed Potatoes, Sauteed Spinach

Butternut Squash Risotto

Butternut Squash Risotto

$18.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, Portobello Mushrooms, Parmesan Reggiano

Fried Chicken & Waffle

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$24.00

Buttermilk Fried Bell and Evans Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Tasso Collard Greens, Herb Stuffing Waffle, Chicken Gravy

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon

$26.00

Basil Parmesan Crust, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Beurre Blanc

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$31.00

Corn And Butternut Squash Succotash, Beurre Blanc

Local Harvest 12oz Rib Eye Steak

Local Harvest 12oz Rib Eye Steak

$35.00

Bourbon Mustard Glace, Portobello Mushrooms, Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus

DESSERTS

Cinnamon Bun Bread Pudding

Cinnamon Bun Bread Pudding

$10.00

Rum Raisin Caramel Sauce, Scoop & Paddle Vanilla Ice Cream

Creme Brûlée - TO GO

Creme Brûlée - TO GO

$9.00

Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Praline Ganache, Caramelized Hazelnuts

Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Dark chocolate mousse, flourless chocolate cake, espresso anglaise, cocoa nib tuile

Lithuanian Apple Cake

$9.00

Cinnamon Streusel, Cinnamon Anglaise, Scoop & Paddle Vanilla Ice Cream

KIDS MENU

Kids - 4oz Crab Cake with Hand Cut Fries

$16.00

Kids - Cheese Burger Sliders with Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Kids - Chicken Tenders with Honey Mustard & Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Kids - Fried Shrimp with Hand Cut Fries

$7.75

Kids - Pasta with Butter & Parmesan

$6.00

Kids - Pasta with Marinara & Parmesan Cheese

$6.00

SIDES

Add 4 Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

Add 5oz Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Add 5oz Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Add 7oz Salmon

$16.00

Add Apple Slaw

$4.00

Add Asparagus

$4.00

Add Avacado

$2.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Bourbon Bacon Jam

$2.00

Add BP Sauce

$1.00

Add Caesar Dressing

$1.75

Add Collard Greens

$4.00

Add Corn and Butternut Squash Succotash

$4.00

Add Crab Cake

$25.00

Add Extra Baguette

$3.00

Add Habanero Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Add Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Add Marinara on Side

$2.00

Add Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Add Petit Filet (2)

$15.00

Add Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Add Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Add Side Spinach Salad

$8.00

Add Soft Pretzel

$6.00

Add Wade's Mill Non-GMO Grits

$4.00

Add Waffle

$3.00

Add White Cheddar Bacon Dip

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A neighborhood eatery celebrating all that grows, swims and grazes in the Chesapeake Bay watershed

Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar image
Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar image

