Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar Clarksville Commons

d'Arenberg “Hermit Crab” Viognier & Marsanne, McLaren Vale, Australia

$19.50

The Hermit Crab Viognier Marsanne shows some delicate floral notes on the nose, followed by scents of melon and spice. A small proportion of the blend is fermented and aged in used French oak, adding a touch of creaminess to the medium-bodied palate, while the finish turns silky, the melon flavors slowly fading away.