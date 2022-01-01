Restaurant header imageView gallery

River Hill Grill

530 Reviews

$$

6040 Daybreak Cir

Clarksville, MD 21029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Wings
Steak Strips
Kids Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$11.00

crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, served with choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

house made salsa served with tortilla chips

Crab & Artichoke Dip

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$15.00

lump crab meat, artichoke hearts, house blend cheese, served with parmesan crostini

Crab Pretzel

Crab Pretzel

$14.00

freshly baked pretzel, house blend cheese, old bay

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

flash fried calamari, banana peppers, sweet chili sauce

Crispy Wings

Crispy Wings

$10.00+
Flatbread

Flatbread

$13.00
Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

fresh mozzarella, homemade marinara

Guacamole & Chips

$9.00

fresh house made guacamole, served with tortilla chips

Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$12.00

hummus, flatbread, cherry tomato, celery, cucumber, carrots

Nachos

Nachos

$11.00

house cheese blend, queso, salsa, sour cream, guacamole

Peel your own Shrimp

Peel your own Shrimp

$13.00+

steamed shrimp, old bay, onion, lemon

Plain Pretzel

$5.00
Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$10.00

crispy flour tortilla, house cheese blend, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa

Queso & Chips

$7.00

house made queso cheese served wih tortilla chips

Seared Ahi

Seared Ahi

$11.00

blackened tuna, arugula, wasabi aioli, sesame seeds, balsamic glaze

Steak Strips

Steak Strips

$13.00

Cut in house, served roasted garlic aioli

Tacos

Tacos

$14.00

lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole choice of: chicken with baja sauce steak with baja sauce fish with lemon-old bay aioli

Thai Shrimp

Thai Shrimp

$12.00

flash fried shrimp, bang bang sauce, fresh thai slaw, pineapple-soy vinaigrette

Soup/Salads

Yesterday's Soup

$9.00

made fresh yesterday

Cream of Crab

$10.00

our signature soup, a maryland classic

River Hill Chili

$9.00

hearty homemade recipe, cheddar, jalapenos

BBQ Ranch

BBQ Ranch

$10.00

field greens, avocado, cherry tomatoe, cucumber, crispy onion straws with bbq ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, parmesan reggianno, homemade croutons

California Salad

California Salad

$11.00

chopped field greens, cucumber, avacado, shreded carrot, green onion with sesame dressing

Garden Salad

$9.00

field greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrot with your choice of dressing

Kale Waldorf

Kale Waldorf

$10.00

baby kale, cranberries, apples, walnuts, feta with apple cider vinaigrette

River Hill Cobb

River Hill Cobb

$11.00

applewood smoke bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, house blend cheese, field greens, avocado with honey mustard dressing

Tossed River

Tossed River

$10.00

field greens, crumbled feta, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion with dill aioli

Sandwiches

B.A.L.T

B.A.L.T

$12.00

applewood smoke bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, on sourdough bread

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$21.00

Blackened mahi, blackening spices, lettuce, tomato, remoulade - brioche bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onions, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Chicken B.A.L.T

Chicken B.A.L.T

$18.00

grilled chicken breast, applewood smoke bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, on sourdough bread

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$16.00

grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.00

6oz crab cake , lettuce, tomato, remoulade, brioche bun

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Sliced pork loin, ham, swiss, pickles, grain mustard, ciabatta

Margherita Chicken Panini

Margherita Chicken Panini

$15.00

grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, pesto, ciabatta bread

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.00

shaved ribeye steak, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions, amoroso sub roll

Salmon B.A.L.T

$24.00

grilled salmon, applewood smoke bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, on sourdough bread

Southwest Wrap

Southwest Wrap

$15.00

grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, romaine, tomato, cheddar cheese, bbq ranch dressing

Steak Fajita Wrap

$16.00

steak, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese

Steak Strip Sandwich

$18.00

grilled steak strips, arugula, blue cheese crumbles, balsamic glaze on ciabatta bread

The Big Club

The Big Club

$15.00

triple decker, ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your choice of sourdough or multi-grain bread

Burgers

Beef Sliders

Beef Sliders

$15.00

angus beef sliders served with garlic aioli on side

Turkey Sliders

$15.00

angus beef sliders served with garlic aioli on side

B'More

$16.00

crab dip, house blend cheese, old bay seasoning

B.Y.O Cheeseburger

$16.00

customizable to your liking

Bad Hombre

Bad Hombre

$16.00

guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese

Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$16.00

blackening spices, bacon, sauteed onions, blue cheese crumbles, horseradish aioli

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

fried egg, bacon, swiss cheese, garlic aioli

Cuban Burger

$16.00

ham, bacon, pickles, swiss cheese, grain mustard

Old School Patty

$16.00

caramelized onions, pickles, american cheese, smoked ketchup

Plain Burger

$14.00

Plain Burger patty with NO Toppings

Turkey Burger

$14.00

sauteed onions, provolone cheese, chipotle aioli

Veggie Burger

$12.00

sauteed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese

Entree

Blackened Chicken Linguine

Blackened Chicken Linguine

$23.00

sliced blackened chicken, fresh linguini, sauteed broccoli, creamy parmesan sauce, parmigiano reggiano, parmesan crostini

Crab Cakes Entrée

Crab Cakes Entrée

$32.00

two 4oz. crab cakes, fries, coleslaw, remoulade

Crab Mac n' Cheese

$26.00

crab meat, shell pasts, homemade cheese sauce, old bay, parmesan crostini

Fish & Chips

$21.00

cod, house batter, fries, coleslaw, remoulade

Grilled Ribeye Entree

Grilled Ribeye Entree

$39.00

Certified angus ribeye - garlic mashes potatoes - red wine demi glaze - garlic broccoli

Half Roasted Chicken

Half Roasted Chicken

$23.00

citrus & herb roasted, tomato gravy, bacon corn potato hash

Ribeye Sandwich

Ribeye Sandwich

$25.00

grilled ribeye, crispy onions straws, fresh horseradish, swiss cheese, brioche bun, au jus

Short Rib

Short Rib

$26.00

Braised short rib - mirepoix - garlic mashes potatoes - crispy onion straws - red wine reduction

Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon

$25.00

grilled atlantic salmon, vegetable fried rice

Dessert

Chocolate Bread Pudding

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$9.00

homemade vanilla bourbon sauce

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce

Seasonal Cheesecake

$9.00

chefs selection

Kids Menu

Corn Dogs

$10.00

served with choice of side

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

served with choice of side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

served with choice of side

Kids Sliders

$10.00

served with choice of side

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

served with choice of side

Pasta & Butter

$10.00

served with choice of side

Pasta & Marinara

$10.00

served with choice of side

Sides

Corn Bacon Hash

$6.00

Creamed Kale

$4.00

Five Cheese Mac

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Garlic Broccoli

$5.00

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$4.00

Steamed Kale

$4.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

River Hill Grill is nestled in the River Hill Village Shopping Center has been servicing the Clarksville and surrounding community for 14 years. Serving up sensational cocktails, rotating craft beers, amazing food, live entertainment, and all your local sports teams broadcasted across our multiple flat panel displays – there isn’t much we haven’t thought of! Stop by and grab a bite today!

Website

Location

6040 Daybreak Cir, Clarksville, MD 21029

Directions

Gallery
River Hill Grill image
River Hill Grill image
River Hill Grill image

