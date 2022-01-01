River Hill Grill
530 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
River Hill Grill is nestled in the River Hill Village Shopping Center has been servicing the Clarksville and surrounding community for 14 years. Serving up sensational cocktails, rotating craft beers, amazing food, live entertainment, and all your local sports teams broadcasted across our multiple flat panel displays – there isn’t much we haven’t thought of! Stop by and grab a bite today!
Location
6040 Daybreak Cir, Clarksville, MD 21029
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar - Clarksville Commons
No Reviews
12250 Clarksville Pike Clarksville, MD 21029
View restaurant
Maiwand Kabob - Clarksville - 12165 Clarksville Pike, Suite 306
No Reviews
12165 Clarksville Pike ste.306 Clarksville, MD 21029
View restaurant
The Turn House - 11130 Willow Bottom Drive
4.3 • 681
11130 Willow Bottom Drive Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurant