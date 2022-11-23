Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunshine Vegan Eats

review star

No reviews yet

893 Jefferson Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Loaded Fire Fries (GF)
Pepper Steak and Rice
Two Impossible Niyahs

Daily Specials

Two Impossible Niyahs

$20.22

Impossible meat, Sunshine cheese, onions mushroom, banana peppers, served with hand-cut fries!

Thanksgiving Packages

Thanksgiving Package One

$300.00

Pan of Meatloaf, Ribs, mac & cheese, yams, collard greens, green beans, potato salad, garlic whipped mashed potatoes w/gravy. Includes Gallon of cranberry lemonade, Jalapeño cornbread and dessert. Feeds (6-8ppl) Pick-up on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 ****Sorry no substitutions***

Thanksgiving Package Two

$225.00

Choice of Meatloaf and Ribs, pick three sides, served with Jalapeño cornbread and dessert. Pick-up on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Thanksgiving Single Meal

$48.00

Sample of Meatloaf, Ribs, Mac & Cheese, Yams, Collard Greens, Potato Salad, Garlic Whipped Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, dessert, and 16oz cranberry lemonade. Pick-up on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Breakfast

The Big Sunshine

The Big Sunshine

$14.50

Well-rounded breakfast covering all your needs served with vegan bacon, home fries, tofu scramble with (peppers and onions), polenta (yellow grits) served with rye toast!

Sunrise Breakfast

Sunrise Breakfast

$12.00

3 handmade hotcakes, tofu scramble with (peppers & onions) and sausage patty

Cajun Cheesy Shrimp & Grits

Cajun Cheesy Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Polenta (yellow grits) mixed with Cajun seasonings and vegan cheese topped with shrimp. (contains soybean)

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$13.00

Vegan crispy chicken and waffle topped with maple syrup

H Bomb Burrito

$8.50

Wrap with tofu scramble blended with spinach, peppers & onions and Impossible sausage - no substitutions

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Served with your choice of bacon or sausage topped with cheese and served on a pretzel bun

Breakfast Sides

Polenta

$4.00

Home Fries

$3.00

Pancakes (2)

$6.00

Waffle (1)

$5.00

Bacon (4)

$4.50

Sausage Patty (1)

$4.00

Tofu Scramble

$4.00

With onions and peppers

Appetizers

Crispy Shrimp

Crispy Shrimp

Fried Shrimp served with sweet chili sauce (contains soybean)

Impossible Egg Rolls (4)

$10.00

4 Eggrolls stuffed with a blend of impossible, cabbage, and peppers served with sweet chili sauce

Carrot *Tuna* (GF)

$5.00

(Crowd Pleaser!) Served with chips

Hand - Cut Fries

$3.50

Side of hand cut fries

Loaded Fire Fries (GF)

$15.00

Hand cut fries topped with Impossible, onions, bell peppers, cheese, jalapeno peppers, creamy cilantro and kick ass sauce!

Chicken Tenders (5) and Fries

Chicken Tenders (5) and Fries

$9.50

5 Crispy chicken tenders served with fries, don't forget to pick your sauce!

Pastelillos (2) and Fries

Pastelillos (2) and Fries

$8.00

2 homemade impossible pastelitos loaded with vegan cheese, peppers and onions served with our handcut fries

Single Pastelillo

$3.50

Homemade Impossible pastelillos loaded with vegan cheese, peppers, and onions

Wings

Buffalo, BBQ or Honey Mustard. Soybean wings with sugar cane bone served with ranch

Entrees

Vegan Ribs

Vegan Ribs

$20.21

Vegan ribs served with mac and cheese, baked beans, pasta salad and jalapeno cornbread

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$15.00

Our flavorful meatloaf served with cabbage and garlic mashed potatoes

Pepper Steak and Rice

Pepper Steak and Rice

$15.00

Our pepper steak and rice served with broccoli carrot medley

Nikki Special

Nikki Special

$12.50

Our flavorful vegan mac and cheese, yams, and greens

The Big Fred

$15.50

Fried fish and shrimp, tartar sauce and fries

Sweet Salvation

$14.00

Rice, sautéed veggies topped with shrimp and chilli lime sauce! (contains soybean)

Veggie Stir Fry

$9.00

Seasoned mixed veggies on a bed of rice!

Entree Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Nut Free, Creamy Vegan Mac & Cheese

Jalapeno Cornbread

$2.00

Baked Beans

$2.50

Plantains

$3.00

Side of fried plantains served with side cilantro sauce

Cabbage

$3.00

Meatloaf

$8.00

Greens

$4.00

Side of Vegan Ribs

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Our creamy mashed potatoes

White Rice

$2.00

Yams

$4.00

Broccoli Carrot Medley

$3.00

Vegan Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Blend of potatoes and seasonings tossed in vegan mayo

Green Beans

$4.00

Salads

Kale Salad

$10.00

Fresh kale, sundried tomato, spices, and sweet coconut corn couscous

Burgers, Wraps, Hoagies

Impossible Niyah-Vegan Steak Hoagie

$15.50

Impossible meat, Sunshine cheese, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, secret sauce, served with hand-cut fries!

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Homemade vegan chicken sandwich topped with blu slaw, sweet pickles, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle served with hand cut fries! *Made from oyster mushrooms*

The Fastlane

$12.00

Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato topped with our amazing cilantro sauce

The Jefferson

The Jefferson

$15.00

Shrimp po'boy sandwich fused with lettuce, pickles, onions, and creamy sauce, served with hand-cut fries! *contains soybean*

The High Street

$12.00

Our beyond burger topped with vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato with our hand-cut fries!

Snow Stinger

$18.50

Impossible chopped with bell peppers, onions, cheese topped with Buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, mayo and ranch, served with hand - cut fries

Kick Ass Burger

$15.00

Beyond Burger, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, served on a soft pretzel bun with kick ass signature sauce, served with hand-cut fries!

Sunshine Vegan Wrap

Sunshine Vegan Wrap

$15.00

Spinach wrap with spicy kale, vegan mayo, sun-dried tomato, sweet coconut corn couscous!

Royal Sliders

Royal Sliders

$12.00

3 Impossible sliders topped with cheese, lettuce and Sunshine mayo served on a soft pretzel bun with fries.

The Legendary Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Flavorful fish filet topped with lettuce, tomato and vegan tartar sauce served with hand-cut fries! (contains soybean)

Carrot Surprise

$8.00

Served on ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo!

Hot Dogs (2)

$9.50

Two vegan dogs topped with onions and ketchup served with our hand-cut fries

Big Meech

$16.50

Two impossible patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, and pickles served with fries

Tacos

The Street Taco (2)

The Street Taco (2)

$10.00

Grilled peppers, onions, fried plantains served in a soft shell with homemade cilantro sauce!

Cooler

Cranberry Lemonade

$3.00

Raw Ginger

$10.00

Sea Moss

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Ting

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Elderberry Syrup

$15.00

Half Gal. Lemonade

$11.50

Jarritos

$2.00

Flavored soda

IBC Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Shot

$1.00

Single shot of fresh pressed ginger

Aloe drink

$2.00

Aloe Pineapple

$2.00

Smoothies

Incredible Hulk

$9.00

Pineapple, strawberries, Irish moss, soursop, spinach, almond milk, green spirulina, chia seeds

Oreo Milkshake

$8.00

Chocolate peanut butter supreme

Cookie Monster Milkshake

$8.00

Ice cream, oat milk, blue spirulina, chocolate syrup, blend of chocolate chip cookies

Sunshine Punch Smoothie

$9.00

Mango, strawberries, pineapple with blended lemonade

The Amazing Smoothie

$9.00

Kale, banana, Irish moss, peanut butter, blue spirulina with flax mi

Juices

Blu Magic

$9.00

Pineapple, mint, apple, lime, cayenne, maca, blue spirulina

Green Monster

$8.00

Kale, mint, lime, pineapple, apple

Fresh Turmeric & Ginger Tea

$5.00

Fresh Turmeric and Ginger Tea served cold

Dessert

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (3)

$4.00

3 Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)

$4.00

3 Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookies (3)

$4.00

3 Cookies

Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Slice of Banana Nut Bread

$4.00Out of stock

blend of walnuts and bananas

Catering

Vegan Platter

$130.00

(25) Wings and Impossible Niyah Hoagie in a Spinach wrap platter Serves (20-25 people)

Large Vegan Rib Platter

$106.00

Vegan Rib Platter Serves (20-25)

Impossible Wrap and Wing Platter

$156.00

Impossible Niyah Wraps & 50 wings Serves (20-25 people)

Small Impossible/Wing Platter

$83.00

20 Wings and Impossible Niyah Wraps Serves (6-8 people)

Pastelitos Platter (25)

$78.00

Fried Pastelitos stuffed with cheese and impossible burger served with a side of sweet chili sauce. Serves (20 people)

Large Yams

$52.00

Sweet Yams in our sauce (serves 20-25 people)

Small Collard Greens

$23.00

Small size of our flavorful Collard Greens (serves 6-8 people)

Small Garlic Whipped Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$25.00

Small Garlic Whipped Mashed Potatoes served with gravy (serves 6-8 people)

Small Shrimp Platter

$45.00

Fried crispy shrimp served with sweet chili sauce (Serves 6-8 people)

Small Cajun Cheesy Shrimp & Grits

$47.00

Cajun Shrimp served with Grits Serves (6-8 people)

Small Kale Salad w/Grilled Tofu

$36.00

Kale greens topped with sundried tomatoes, couscous, red onions, spices, and grilled tofu. (Serves 6-8 people)

Small Broccoli Pasta

$44.00

Tri-color noodles tossed with cucumbers, broccoli, and vegan cheese. (Serves 6-8 people)

Small Jalapeño Cornbread

$17.00

Our Homemade Jalapeno Cornbread (serves 6-8 people)

Large Meatloaf

$95.00

Our savory Meatloaf (serves 20-25 people)

Small Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip

$46.00

Small Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip W/Chips Serves (6-8 people)

Taco Platter (75)

$195.00

Pick between our impossible, street or fish tacos or make it a combo. Please be sure to add "combo" in your notes when ordering. (Serves 50 people)

Taco Platter (100)

$260.00

Pick between our impossible, street or fish tacos or make it a combo. Please be sure to add "combo" in your notes when ordering. (Serves 75 people)

Wing Platter

Soybean Wings, with a sugar cane bone served with homemade ranch

Small Mac & Cheese

$27.00

Creamy mac & cheese (nut free) (serves 6-8 people)

Baked Cookie Platter

$15.00

Dozen cookies feeds 8-10 people

Sunshine Vegan Wrap Platter

$78.00

Spinach wraps with spicy kale, vegan mayo, sun-dried tomato, sweet coconut corn and couscous! Serves (8-10 people)

Small Carrot Tuna w/Chips Platter

$46.00

Blended carrots, vegan mayo, pickles, and spices served with chips (serves 8-10 people)

Spinach Artichoke Dip Platter

$78.00

Creamy Vegan Artichoke dip served with chips (serves 20-25 people)

Impossible Niyah Wrap Platter

$124.00

Impossible, banana peppers, mushrooms, onions and nut free cheese sauce rolled in a spinach wrap. Serves (10-15 people)

893 Fried Chicken

$74.00

Pieces of oyster mushrooms fried to perfection in SVE seasonings (serves 20-25 people)

893 Chicken and Waffles

$88.00

Pieces of oyster mushrooms fried to perfection in SVE seasonings served with our crispy waffles. Serves 8-10 people

Impossible Eggrolls (25)

$58.00

Our crispy eggrolls stuffed with a blend of impossible, cabbage, and peppers served with sweet chili sauce (Serves 20-25 people)

Gallon Cranberry Lemonade

$15.00

Our in-house cranberry lemonade

Large Peach Cobbler

$57.00

Our sweet peach cobbler Serves (20-25 people)

Large Green Beans

$40.00

Green beans blended with SVE seasoning and potatoes (serves 20-25 people)

Large Vegan Meatball Platter

$65.00

Vegan meatballs simmered in vegan gravy with mixed bell peppers (serves 20-25)

Small Yams

$18.00

Small order of our sweet yams (serves 6-8 people)

Large Garlic Whipped Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

$47.00

Garlic Whipped Mashed Potatoes served with gravy (serves 20-25 people)

Small Greenbeans

$21.00

Green beans blended with SVE seasoning and potatoes (serves 6-8 people)

Large Mac & Cheese

$78.00

Our nut free cheesy mac and cheese (Serves 20-25 people)

Small Peach Cobbler

$28.00

Our sweet peach cobbler Serves (6-8 people)

Large Breakfast Homefries

$45.00

Fresh cut potatoes seasoned and fried with mixed peppers, onions and spices (Serves 20-25 people)

Small Tofu Scramble

$32.00

Tofu scramble mixed with peppers and onions (serves 6-8 people)

Small Fruit Platter

$36.00

Small seasonal fruit platter (Serves 6-8 people)

Large Collard Green

$47.00

Full pan of our seasoned collard greens

SVE Swagg

SVE Hoodie

$25.00

SVE T-shirt

$15.00

SVE Windbreaker

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vegan based restaurant located in Buffalo, New York. We offer comfort vegan food and fresh pressed juices, and desserts.

Website

Location

893 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14204

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Healthy Scratch - Rosewell Park
orange starNo Reviews
128 Carlton Street Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext
Alibaba Kebab
orange star4.6 • 9,095
900 William st Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Newbury Salads Williamsville
orange starNo Reviews
100 High Street Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext
Joe's Deli
orange starNo Reviews
818 Ellicott street Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext
Fat Bob's Smokehouse
orange star4.0 • 527
41 Virginia Place Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Flint Kitchen + Bar - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
40 Fountain Plaza #180 Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Buffalo

Mister Pizza - Elmwood
orange star4.4 • 13,416
1065 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Alibaba Kebab
orange star4.6 • 9,095
900 William st Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Main
orange star4.2 • 9,036
3094 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14214
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Delaware
orange star4.2 • 6,935
2611 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14216
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Elmwood Ave
orange star4.2 • 6,065
938 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buffalo
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston