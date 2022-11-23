Sunshine Vegan Eats
No reviews yet
893 Jefferson Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14204
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Thanksgiving Packages
Thanksgiving Package One
Pan of Meatloaf, Ribs, mac & cheese, yams, collard greens, green beans, potato salad, garlic whipped mashed potatoes w/gravy. Includes Gallon of cranberry lemonade, Jalapeño cornbread and dessert. Feeds (6-8ppl) Pick-up on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 ****Sorry no substitutions***
Thanksgiving Package Two
Choice of Meatloaf and Ribs, pick three sides, served with Jalapeño cornbread and dessert. Pick-up on Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Thanksgiving Single Meal
Sample of Meatloaf, Ribs, Mac & Cheese, Yams, Collard Greens, Potato Salad, Garlic Whipped Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, dessert, and 16oz cranberry lemonade. Pick-up on Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Breakfast
The Big Sunshine
Well-rounded breakfast covering all your needs served with vegan bacon, home fries, tofu scramble with (peppers and onions), polenta (yellow grits) served with rye toast!
Sunrise Breakfast
3 handmade hotcakes, tofu scramble with (peppers & onions) and sausage patty
Cajun Cheesy Shrimp & Grits
Polenta (yellow grits) mixed with Cajun seasonings and vegan cheese topped with shrimp. (contains soybean)
Chicken & Waffle
Vegan crispy chicken and waffle topped with maple syrup
H Bomb Burrito
Wrap with tofu scramble blended with spinach, peppers & onions and Impossible sausage - no substitutions
Breakfast Sandwich
Served with your choice of bacon or sausage topped with cheese and served on a pretzel bun
Breakfast Sides
Appetizers
Crispy Shrimp
Fried Shrimp served with sweet chili sauce (contains soybean)
Impossible Egg Rolls (4)
4 Eggrolls stuffed with a blend of impossible, cabbage, and peppers served with sweet chili sauce
Carrot *Tuna* (GF)
(Crowd Pleaser!) Served with chips
Hand - Cut Fries
Side of hand cut fries
Loaded Fire Fries (GF)
Hand cut fries topped with Impossible, onions, bell peppers, cheese, jalapeno peppers, creamy cilantro and kick ass sauce!
Chicken Tenders (5) and Fries
5 Crispy chicken tenders served with fries, don't forget to pick your sauce!
Pastelillos (2) and Fries
2 homemade impossible pastelitos loaded with vegan cheese, peppers and onions served with our handcut fries
Single Pastelillo
Homemade Impossible pastelillos loaded with vegan cheese, peppers, and onions
Wings
Buffalo, BBQ or Honey Mustard. Soybean wings with sugar cane bone served with ranch
Entrees
Vegan Ribs
Vegan ribs served with mac and cheese, baked beans, pasta salad and jalapeno cornbread
Meatloaf
Our flavorful meatloaf served with cabbage and garlic mashed potatoes
Pepper Steak and Rice
Our pepper steak and rice served with broccoli carrot medley
Nikki Special
Our flavorful vegan mac and cheese, yams, and greens
The Big Fred
Fried fish and shrimp, tartar sauce and fries
Sweet Salvation
Rice, sautéed veggies topped with shrimp and chilli lime sauce! (contains soybean)
Veggie Stir Fry
Seasoned mixed veggies on a bed of rice!
Entree Sides
Mac & Cheese
Nut Free, Creamy Vegan Mac & Cheese
Jalapeno Cornbread
Baked Beans
Plantains
Side of fried plantains served with side cilantro sauce
Cabbage
Meatloaf
Greens
Side of Vegan Ribs
Mashed Potatoes
Our creamy mashed potatoes
White Rice
Yams
Broccoli Carrot Medley
Vegan Potato Salad
Blend of potatoes and seasonings tossed in vegan mayo
Green Beans
Burgers, Wraps, Hoagies
Impossible Niyah-Vegan Steak Hoagie
Impossible meat, Sunshine cheese, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, secret sauce, served with hand-cut fries!
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich
Homemade vegan chicken sandwich topped with blu slaw, sweet pickles, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle served with hand cut fries! *Made from oyster mushrooms*
The Fastlane
Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato topped with our amazing cilantro sauce
The Jefferson
Shrimp po'boy sandwich fused with lettuce, pickles, onions, and creamy sauce, served with hand-cut fries! *contains soybean*
The High Street
Our beyond burger topped with vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato with our hand-cut fries!
Snow Stinger
Impossible chopped with bell peppers, onions, cheese topped with Buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, mayo and ranch, served with hand - cut fries
Kick Ass Burger
Beyond Burger, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, served on a soft pretzel bun with kick ass signature sauce, served with hand-cut fries!
Sunshine Vegan Wrap
Spinach wrap with spicy kale, vegan mayo, sun-dried tomato, sweet coconut corn couscous!
Royal Sliders
3 Impossible sliders topped with cheese, lettuce and Sunshine mayo served on a soft pretzel bun with fries.
The Legendary Fish Sandwich
Flavorful fish filet topped with lettuce, tomato and vegan tartar sauce served with hand-cut fries! (contains soybean)
Carrot Surprise
Served on ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo!
Hot Dogs (2)
Two vegan dogs topped with onions and ketchup served with our hand-cut fries
Big Meech
Two impossible patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, and pickles served with fries
Cooler
Smoothies
Incredible Hulk
Pineapple, strawberries, Irish moss, soursop, spinach, almond milk, green spirulina, chia seeds
Oreo Milkshake
Chocolate peanut butter supreme
Cookie Monster Milkshake
Ice cream, oat milk, blue spirulina, chocolate syrup, blend of chocolate chip cookies
Sunshine Punch Smoothie
Mango, strawberries, pineapple with blended lemonade
The Amazing Smoothie
Kale, banana, Irish moss, peanut butter, blue spirulina with flax mi
Juices
Catering
Vegan Platter
(25) Wings and Impossible Niyah Hoagie in a Spinach wrap platter Serves (20-25 people)
Large Vegan Rib Platter
Vegan Rib Platter Serves (20-25)
Impossible Wrap and Wing Platter
Impossible Niyah Wraps & 50 wings Serves (20-25 people)
Small Impossible/Wing Platter
20 Wings and Impossible Niyah Wraps Serves (6-8 people)
Pastelitos Platter (25)
Fried Pastelitos stuffed with cheese and impossible burger served with a side of sweet chili sauce. Serves (20 people)
Large Yams
Sweet Yams in our sauce (serves 20-25 people)
Small Collard Greens
Small size of our flavorful Collard Greens (serves 6-8 people)
Small Garlic Whipped Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
Small Garlic Whipped Mashed Potatoes served with gravy (serves 6-8 people)
Small Shrimp Platter
Fried crispy shrimp served with sweet chili sauce (Serves 6-8 people)
Small Cajun Cheesy Shrimp & Grits
Cajun Shrimp served with Grits Serves (6-8 people)
Small Kale Salad w/Grilled Tofu
Kale greens topped with sundried tomatoes, couscous, red onions, spices, and grilled tofu. (Serves 6-8 people)
Small Broccoli Pasta
Tri-color noodles tossed with cucumbers, broccoli, and vegan cheese. (Serves 6-8 people)
Small Jalapeño Cornbread
Our Homemade Jalapeno Cornbread (serves 6-8 people)
Large Meatloaf
Our savory Meatloaf (serves 20-25 people)
Small Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip
Small Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip W/Chips Serves (6-8 people)
Taco Platter (75)
Pick between our impossible, street or fish tacos or make it a combo. Please be sure to add "combo" in your notes when ordering. (Serves 50 people)
Taco Platter (100)
Pick between our impossible, street or fish tacos or make it a combo. Please be sure to add "combo" in your notes when ordering. (Serves 75 people)
Wing Platter
Soybean Wings, with a sugar cane bone served with homemade ranch
Small Mac & Cheese
Creamy mac & cheese (nut free) (serves 6-8 people)
Baked Cookie Platter
Dozen cookies feeds 8-10 people
Sunshine Vegan Wrap Platter
Spinach wraps with spicy kale, vegan mayo, sun-dried tomato, sweet coconut corn and couscous! Serves (8-10 people)
Small Carrot Tuna w/Chips Platter
Blended carrots, vegan mayo, pickles, and spices served with chips (serves 8-10 people)
Spinach Artichoke Dip Platter
Creamy Vegan Artichoke dip served with chips (serves 20-25 people)
Impossible Niyah Wrap Platter
Impossible, banana peppers, mushrooms, onions and nut free cheese sauce rolled in a spinach wrap. Serves (10-15 people)
893 Fried Chicken
Pieces of oyster mushrooms fried to perfection in SVE seasonings (serves 20-25 people)
893 Chicken and Waffles
Pieces of oyster mushrooms fried to perfection in SVE seasonings served with our crispy waffles. Serves 8-10 people
Impossible Eggrolls (25)
Our crispy eggrolls stuffed with a blend of impossible, cabbage, and peppers served with sweet chili sauce (Serves 20-25 people)
Gallon Cranberry Lemonade
Our in-house cranberry lemonade
Large Peach Cobbler
Our sweet peach cobbler Serves (20-25 people)
Large Green Beans
Green beans blended with SVE seasoning and potatoes (serves 20-25 people)
Large Vegan Meatball Platter
Vegan meatballs simmered in vegan gravy with mixed bell peppers (serves 20-25)
Small Yams
Small order of our sweet yams (serves 6-8 people)
Large Garlic Whipped Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy
Garlic Whipped Mashed Potatoes served with gravy (serves 20-25 people)
Small Greenbeans
Green beans blended with SVE seasoning and potatoes (serves 6-8 people)
Large Mac & Cheese
Our nut free cheesy mac and cheese (Serves 20-25 people)
Small Peach Cobbler
Our sweet peach cobbler Serves (6-8 people)
Large Breakfast Homefries
Fresh cut potatoes seasoned and fried with mixed peppers, onions and spices (Serves 20-25 people)
Small Tofu Scramble
Tofu scramble mixed with peppers and onions (serves 6-8 people)
Small Fruit Platter
Small seasonal fruit platter (Serves 6-8 people)
Large Collard Green
Full pan of our seasoned collard greens
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Vegan based restaurant located in Buffalo, New York. We offer comfort vegan food and fresh pressed juices, and desserts.
893 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14204