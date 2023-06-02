Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Tequila Mexican Restaurant

73 Allen St

Buffalo, NY 14202

Popular Items

Parrillada

$29.00

Steak, carnitas, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo cooked with onions, bell peppers. Served with rice beans, house salad, and tortillas

Don's Burrito

$20.00

Jumbo burrito stuffed with our famous parrillada meats (steak, chicken, carnitas, shrimp, and chorizo) and rice. Served with a salad and covered with cheese sauce and your choice of: Verde, burrito or enchilada sauce

Mini Chimi

$7.00

Food

Appetizers

Tequila Dip

$12.50

Cheese dip, guacamole, and beans with chorizo.

Champ-Queso

$7.00

Grilled mushrooms and onions with cheese sauce

Carne Azada Fries

$12.50

Fries covered with carne azada, cheese sauce, and pico

Mini Chimis

$13.00

6 mini chimis with your option of tuna, ground beef or shredded chicken, served with cheese sauce

Botona

$14.75

Cheese quesadillas, chicken taquitos, cheese nachos with guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream

Chori Fries

$11.50

Fries covered with chorizo, cheese sauce, and pico de gallo

Guacamole

$7.00

Cheese Dip

$6.50

Chorizo Dip

$9.00

Bean Dip

$7.00

Quesadilla Apps

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$6.00

Spinach Quesadilla

$5.50

Mushroom Quesadilla

$5.50

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$8.75

Steak Quesadilla

$8.75

With grilled onions and peppers

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.00

With grilled onions and peppers

Carnitas Quesadilla

$8.00

Fiesta Quesadilla Grilled Shrimp

$16.50

Fiesta Quesadilla Grill Steak

$14.00

4 pieces of quesadillas with your option of meat (only 1 protein) served with guacamole salad and pico

Fiesta Quesadilla Grill Chicken

$14.00

4 pieces of quesadillas with your option of meat (only 1 protein) served with guacamole salad and pico

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Nachos Apps

Nachos Grande

$14.00

Nachos covered with shredded chicken, ground beef, beans, and cheese. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Nachos with Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Nachos with Steak

$15.00

Nachos Mix (Grilled Chicken & Steak)

$16.00

Nachos Ground Beef

$10.00

Nachos Shredded Chicken

$10.00

Fajitas Nachos Steak

$17.50

Meat choice cooked with onions and peppers. Topped with cheese sauce

Fajitas Nachos Chicken

$17.50

Meat choice cooked with onions, peppers. Topped with cheese sauce

Fajitas Nachos Texas

$20.00

Meat choice cooked with onions, peppers. Topped with cheese sauce

Fajitas Nachos Shrimp

$21.00

Meat choice cooked with onions, peppers. Topped with cheese sauce

Soups and Salads

Sopa Azteca

$8.50

Crispy tortillas strips in a chipotle broth with cheese, avocado, and sour cream

Shrimp Soup

$16.00

Delicious soup with mix veggies, your option of shrimp or fish, with avocado and pico de gallo

Fish Soup

$16.00

Delicious soup with mix veggies, your option of shrimp or fish, with avocado and pico de gallo

Chicken and Rice Soup

$10.00

Chicken Salad

$12.75

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and queso fresco

Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, avocado, and lime

Taco Salad

$14.00

Crispy flour shell filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, rice, and guacamole

Taco Salad Fajita

With grilled onions, bell peppers. Topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and cheese

Side Orders

House Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Toss Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, peppers, and Mexican cheese

Guacamole Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole

Crema Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Sour Cream

$2.00

1/2 Portion Guacamole

$4.00

1/2 Portion Cheese Dip

$3.50

Order of Rice

$4.50

Order of Beans

$4.50

Order of Rice and Beans

$5.50

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Fries

$4.50

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Chopped Tomatoes

$2.00

Jalapeños

$2.00

Onions

$2.00

Homemade Hot Sauce

$2.50

Enchiladas

$4.00+

Choice of cheese, shredded chicken, or ground beef

Hard Tacos

$3.50+

Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef

Soft Tacos

$4.00+

Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef

Tamales

$4.50+

Only pork

Chiles Rellenos

$5.00+

Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef

Tostadas

$5.00+

Choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or bean, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese

Chiles Poblanos

$5.00+

Poblano pepper filled with cheese, covered in egg batter, topped with sauce

Burritos

$5.00+

Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef

Steak Burrito

$8.50+

With grilled onions, peppers, and tomatoes

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$8.50+

With grilled onions, peppers, and tomatoes

Single Grilled Soft Taco

$6.00

Side Of Grilled Veggies

Side Of Cilantro

$1.50

1\2 Avocado

$4.00

Side Of A Protein

Side Of Sauce

Extra steak

$3.00

Little Amigos

Kids Pick

$6.00

2 choices: burrito, hard taco, soft taco, rice or beans

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$6.75

Cheese Quesadilla and Fries

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla and Rice

$6.00

Quesadilla

$7.00

Adult Charfe

$2.00

Lunch

Lunch 1

$9.00

Taco (soft or hard) with rice and beans

Lunch 2

$9.00

Burrito, rice, and beans

Lunch 3

$9.00

Enchilada, rice, and beans

Lunch 4

$9.00

Quesadilla with rice and beans

Half Enchilada Supreme

$9.50

Two enchiladas (1 cheese, 1 chicken), rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Lunch Carnitas

$11.00

Tender pork cooked with onions, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Mini Jumbo Burrito

$9.00

Beef or chicken burrito with beans and rice inside. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Lunch Chimichanga

$10.00

1 chimichanga served with rice, beans, and house salad

Vippy Special

$10.00

A grilled steak or chicken burrito, topped with cheese sauce and rice

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.00

Scramble eggs with chorizo, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$9.50

Two over easy eggs topped with special sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Lunch Fajitas

With grilled onions, bell peppers, served with rice, beans, house salad, and tortillas

Vegetarians

Veg A

$11.50

Bean burrito, cheese quesadilla, and cheese enchilada

Veg B

$11.50

Potato burrito, cheese enchilada with rice and beans

Veg C

$11.50

Bean burrito, bean tostadam, and with rice

Veggie Tacos

$11.50

3 tacos corn or flour with grlled onion, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, and avocado

Vegetarian Fajitas

$17.00

Grilled California vegetables with grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, served with house salad, rice, beans, and tortillas

Vegetarian Burrito

$15.00

Big burrito filled with grilled vegetables and rice, covered with cheese sauce. Served with house salad

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$15.00

Big quesadilla filled with cheese and grilled vegetables, served with rice, and house salad

House Specials

Jumbo Chimichanga

$17.50

One big deep fried chimichanga filled with shredded chicken, ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese. Covered with our cheese sauce and ranchera sauce, served with rice, and house salad

Sopes

$14.00

3 sopes, shredded chicken, ground beef, and shredded beef, with beans, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Tamales Dinner

$14.00

2 pork tamales covered with cheese sauce, grilled onions, and poblanos. Served with rice and beans

La Bandera

$15.00

Three enchiladas (1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 cheese) covered with cheese and (1 cheese sauce, 1 enchilada sauce, 1 tomatillo sauce) served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Torta

$16.00

Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat (steak, chicken or carnitas)with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, and jalapeños. Served with fries

Chimichanga

$15.00

Two chimichangas (beef or chicken), served with beans and house salad

Quesadilla Roja or Verde

$15.00

A quesadilla with your choice of meat (beef or chicken), covered with supreme sauce, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Your option of red or green sauce

Jumbo Quesadilla

Big quesadilla stuffed with your meat choice, mushrooms, and beans. Served with rice and house salad

Quesadilla Rellena

$14.00

Stuffed quesadilla (beef or chicken), served with rice and house salad

Quesabirria

$17.00

10° cheese quesadilla stuffed with our home made birria, cilantro, onions. Served with birria broth, hot sauce, and a guacamole salad

Enchiladas Supreme

$15.00

Four enchiladas (1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 cheese, 1 bean) with cheese and enchilada sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Enchiladas Oaxaca

$15.00

3 chicken enchiladas cover with our traditional mole cover with queso fresco, served with rice and salad

Enchiladas Rojas or Verde

$15.00

Three enchiladas (all chicken) with cheese and your option of red or green sauce, served with rice and house salad

Chiles Poblanos

$16.00

Two chiles poblanos served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Burrito Norteño

$18.50

Big burrito filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, grilled onions, rice, and beans. Covered in cheese sauce and pico de gallo

Burrito Bandera

$19.50

Big burrito filled with grilled chicken, steak, carnitas, rice, and beans. Covered with red, green, and cheese sauce, served with house salad

Fajita Burrito

$18.50

Big burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak with onions, peppers covered with cheese sauce. Serve with rice and house salad

Burrito Verde

$17.50

Big burrito stuffed with tender pork and beans, served with rice and crema salad

Jumbo Burrito

$17.00

Big burrito filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, rice and beans. Covered with cheese sauce and burrito sauce. Served with crema salad

Burrito Delux

$16.00

Two burritos (1 beef and bean, 1 chicken and bean) topped with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

California Burrito

$18.00

Big burrito with steak or grilled chicken, rice and beans. Covered with cheese sauce and tomatillo sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Your option of red or green sauce

Don's Burrito

$20.00

Jumbo burrito stuffed with our famous parrillada meats (steak, chicken, carnitas, shrimp, and chorizo) and rice. Served with a salad and covered with cheese sauce and your choice of: Verde, burrito or enchilada sauce

Combo Platters

Pick 2

$14.00

Choices: burrito, enchilada, chile relleno, chile poblano, hard taco, or soft taco. (Ground beef or shredded chicken) served with rice and beans

Pick 3

$16.00

Choices: burrito, enchilada, chile relleno, chile poblano, hard taco, soft taco. (Ground beef or shredded chicken, except quesadilla) served with rice and beans

Deserts

Mini Chimi

$7.00

Flan

$5.50

Churros

$5.50

Parrilla Don Tequila

Fajitas

Parrillada

$29.00

Steak, carnitas, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo cooked with onions, bell peppers. Served with rice beans, house salad, and tortillas

Fajitas

Cooked with onions, bell peppers, served with rice, beans house salad, and tortillas

Fajitas Texanas

$23.00

Steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, served with rice, beans, house salad, and tortillas

Fajita Quesadilla

Big quesadilla filled with your meat choice, cooked with onions, bell peppers, served with rice, beans, and house salad

Molcajete

$35.00

Shrimp, rib eye, grilled chicken breast, chorizo, grilled onions, cactus, avocado, tomatoes, jalapeños, fresh Mexican cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Chicken

Pollo Al Champiñon

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, onions, and mushrooms, topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Pollo Loco

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with a special sauce, served with grilled onion, jalapeño rice, beans, and tortillas

Pollo Con Crema

$18.00

Grilled chicken topped with our cream cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Pollo Poblano

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast with grilled poblano peppers, covered with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Pollo Cancun

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast with grilled California vegetables, covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortilla

Arroz Con Pollo

$17.00

Grilled chicken strips on a bed of rice covered with our delicious cheese sauce, served with tortillas

Chori Pollo

$18.50

Grilled chicken breast with chorizo, covered with our cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Tacos

Trio Tacos

$17.00

Choose any of the tacos of your choice (3)

Baja Tacos

$18.50

Fish or shrimp, fried or grill with lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce

Tacos De Carnitas

$15.50

Tender pork

Tacos De Carne Asada

$15.50

Steak

Tacos De Pollo Asado

$15.50

Grilled chicken

Tacos De Chorizo

$15.50

Mexican sausage with grilled onions

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.50

Marinade pork with pineapple

Tacos De Birria

$17.00

Tender marinaded shredded beef

Steak

Rib Eye Volcan

$22.00

Rib eye steak with grilled mushroom and onions, covered with melted shredded cheese, served with rice and veggies

Steak Tampiqueña

$23.00

Rib eye steak with grilled onions and jalapeños, served with 2 enchiladas (1 cheese, 1 chicken), beans and guacamole salad

Steak Chipotle

$22.00

Rib eye steak covered in a delicious creamy chipotle sauce, served with rice and beans

Carne Asada

$22.00

Rib eye steak served with grilled onions, jalapeño, rice, beans, fresh Mexican cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and tortillas

Steak Ranchero

$22.00

Rib eye steak with our ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Mary Tierra

$25.00

Rib eye steak, shrimp, jalapeño, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Seafood

Camarones Empanizados

$20.00

Deep fried breaded shrimp, served with rice covered in cheese sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes

Filete Y Camaron

$20.00

Grilled fish and shrimp, cooked with onions and mushrooms. Topped with tomatillo sauce, served rice, beans, and tortillas

Filete Al Chipotle

$20.00

Shrimp cooked with creamy chipotle sauce and pico de gallo, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Camarones al chipotle

$20.00

Shrimp cooked with our butter garlic sauce and onions, served with rice, choice of guacamole salad or tossed salad and tortillas

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$20.00

Shrimp cooked with creamy chipotle sauce and pico de gallo, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Filete Al Mojo De Ajo

$20.00

Shrimp cooked with our butter garlic sauce and onions, served with rice, choice of guacamole salad or tossed salad and tortillas

Camarones**

$20.00

Grilled shrimp cooked and served with our hot sauce. Served with rice and your choice of guacamole salad or tossed salad

Filete a La Diabla

$20.00

Grilled shrimp cooked and served with our hot sauce. Served with rice and your choice of guacamole salad or tossed salad

Pork

Pastor Quesadilla

$19.00

Big quesadilla filled with marinated pork, pineapple and grilled onions, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado

Carnitas Mexicanas

$19.00

Tender pork grilled with onions, pico de gallo and cactus. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas

Chile Verde

$19.00

Tender pork marinated with our home made tomatillo sauce, grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Carnitas

$19.00

Tender pork grilled with onions, served with rice, beans, tortillas, and your choice of tossed salad or guacamole salad

Weekdays Specials

Margarita Monday

$5.00

Taco Tuesday

$2.50

Draft Wednesday

$3.00

Thirsty Thursday

$5.00

Fireball Friday

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
73 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14202

