Don Tequila Mexican Restaurant
73 Allen St
Buffalo, NY 14202
Popular Items
Parrillada
Steak, carnitas, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo cooked with onions, bell peppers. Served with rice beans, house salad, and tortillas
Don's Burrito
Jumbo burrito stuffed with our famous parrillada meats (steak, chicken, carnitas, shrimp, and chorizo) and rice. Served with a salad and covered with cheese sauce and your choice of: Verde, burrito or enchilada sauce
Mini Chimi
Food
Appetizers
Tequila Dip
Cheese dip, guacamole, and beans with chorizo.
Champ-Queso
Grilled mushrooms and onions with cheese sauce
Carne Azada Fries
Fries covered with carne azada, cheese sauce, and pico
Mini Chimis
6 mini chimis with your option of tuna, ground beef or shredded chicken, served with cheese sauce
Botona
Cheese quesadillas, chicken taquitos, cheese nachos with guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream
Chori Fries
Fries covered with chorizo, cheese sauce, and pico de gallo
Guacamole
Cheese Dip
Chorizo Dip
Bean Dip
Quesadilla Apps
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Spinach Quesadilla
Mushroom Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
With grilled onions and peppers
Shrimp Quesadilla
With grilled onions and peppers
Carnitas Quesadilla
Fiesta Quesadilla Grilled Shrimp
Fiesta Quesadilla Grill Steak
4 pieces of quesadillas with your option of meat (only 1 protein) served with guacamole salad and pico
Fiesta Quesadilla Grill Chicken
4 pieces of quesadillas with your option of meat (only 1 protein) served with guacamole salad and pico
Cheese Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Nachos Apps
Nachos Grande
Nachos covered with shredded chicken, ground beef, beans, and cheese. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Nachos with Grilled Chicken
Nachos with Steak
Nachos Mix (Grilled Chicken & Steak)
Nachos Ground Beef
Nachos Shredded Chicken
Fajitas Nachos Steak
Meat choice cooked with onions and peppers. Topped with cheese sauce
Fajitas Nachos Chicken
Meat choice cooked with onions, peppers. Topped with cheese sauce
Fajitas Nachos Texas
Meat choice cooked with onions, peppers. Topped with cheese sauce
Fajitas Nachos Shrimp
Meat choice cooked with onions, peppers. Topped with cheese sauce
Soups and Salads
Sopa Azteca
Crispy tortillas strips in a chipotle broth with cheese, avocado, and sour cream
Shrimp Soup
Delicious soup with mix veggies, your option of shrimp or fish, with avocado and pico de gallo
Fish Soup
Delicious soup with mix veggies, your option of shrimp or fish, with avocado and pico de gallo
Chicken and Rice Soup
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and queso fresco
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, avocado, and lime
Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, rice, and guacamole
Taco Salad Fajita
With grilled onions, bell peppers. Topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and cheese
Side Orders
House Salad
Lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Toss Salad
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, peppers, and Mexican cheese
Guacamole Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole
Crema Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Pico De Gallo
Sour Cream
1/2 Portion Guacamole
1/2 Portion Cheese Dip
Order of Rice
Order of Beans
Order of Rice and Beans
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Fries
Shredded Cheese
Chopped Tomatoes
Jalapeños
Onions
Homemade Hot Sauce
Enchiladas
Choice of cheese, shredded chicken, or ground beef
Hard Tacos
Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef
Soft Tacos
Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef
Tamales
Only pork
Chiles Rellenos
Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef
Tostadas
Choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or bean, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese
Chiles Poblanos
Poblano pepper filled with cheese, covered in egg batter, topped with sauce
Burritos
Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef
Steak Burrito
With grilled onions, peppers, and tomatoes
Grilled Chicken Burrito
With grilled onions, peppers, and tomatoes
Single Grilled Soft Taco
Side Of Grilled Veggies
Side Of Cilantro
1\2 Avocado
Side Of A Protein
Side Of Sauce
Extra steak
Little Amigos
Lunch
Lunch 1
Taco (soft or hard) with rice and beans
Lunch 2
Burrito, rice, and beans
Lunch 3
Enchilada, rice, and beans
Lunch 4
Quesadilla with rice and beans
Half Enchilada Supreme
Two enchiladas (1 cheese, 1 chicken), rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Lunch Carnitas
Tender pork cooked with onions, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas
Mini Jumbo Burrito
Beef or chicken burrito with beans and rice inside. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Lunch Chimichanga
1 chimichanga served with rice, beans, and house salad
Vippy Special
A grilled steak or chicken burrito, topped with cheese sauce and rice
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scramble eggs with chorizo, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Two over easy eggs topped with special sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Lunch Fajitas
With grilled onions, bell peppers, served with rice, beans, house salad, and tortillas
Vegetarians
Veg A
Bean burrito, cheese quesadilla, and cheese enchilada
Veg B
Potato burrito, cheese enchilada with rice and beans
Veg C
Bean burrito, bean tostadam, and with rice
Veggie Tacos
3 tacos corn or flour with grlled onion, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, and avocado
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled California vegetables with grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, served with house salad, rice, beans, and tortillas
Vegetarian Burrito
Big burrito filled with grilled vegetables and rice, covered with cheese sauce. Served with house salad
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Big quesadilla filled with cheese and grilled vegetables, served with rice, and house salad
House Specials
Jumbo Chimichanga
One big deep fried chimichanga filled with shredded chicken, ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese. Covered with our cheese sauce and ranchera sauce, served with rice, and house salad
Sopes
3 sopes, shredded chicken, ground beef, and shredded beef, with beans, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Tamales Dinner
2 pork tamales covered with cheese sauce, grilled onions, and poblanos. Served with rice and beans
La Bandera
Three enchiladas (1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 cheese) covered with cheese and (1 cheese sauce, 1 enchilada sauce, 1 tomatillo sauce) served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Torta
Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat (steak, chicken or carnitas)with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, and jalapeños. Served with fries
Chimichanga
Two chimichangas (beef or chicken), served with beans and house salad
Quesadilla Roja or Verde
A quesadilla with your choice of meat (beef or chicken), covered with supreme sauce, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Your option of red or green sauce
Jumbo Quesadilla
Big quesadilla stuffed with your meat choice, mushrooms, and beans. Served with rice and house salad
Quesadilla Rellena
Stuffed quesadilla (beef or chicken), served with rice and house salad
Quesabirria
10° cheese quesadilla stuffed with our home made birria, cilantro, onions. Served with birria broth, hot sauce, and a guacamole salad
Enchiladas Supreme
Four enchiladas (1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 cheese, 1 bean) with cheese and enchilada sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Enchiladas Oaxaca
3 chicken enchiladas cover with our traditional mole cover with queso fresco, served with rice and salad
Enchiladas Rojas or Verde
Three enchiladas (all chicken) with cheese and your option of red or green sauce, served with rice and house salad
Chiles Poblanos
Two chiles poblanos served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Burrito Norteño
Big burrito filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, grilled onions, rice, and beans. Covered in cheese sauce and pico de gallo
Burrito Bandera
Big burrito filled with grilled chicken, steak, carnitas, rice, and beans. Covered with red, green, and cheese sauce, served with house salad
Fajita Burrito
Big burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak with onions, peppers covered with cheese sauce. Serve with rice and house salad
Burrito Verde
Big burrito stuffed with tender pork and beans, served with rice and crema salad
Jumbo Burrito
Big burrito filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, rice and beans. Covered with cheese sauce and burrito sauce. Served with crema salad
Burrito Delux
Two burritos (1 beef and bean, 1 chicken and bean) topped with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
California Burrito
Big burrito with steak or grilled chicken, rice and beans. Covered with cheese sauce and tomatillo sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Your option of red or green sauce
Don's Burrito
Jumbo burrito stuffed with our famous parrillada meats (steak, chicken, carnitas, shrimp, and chorizo) and rice. Served with a salad and covered with cheese sauce and your choice of: Verde, burrito or enchilada sauce
Combo Platters
Pick 2
Choices: burrito, enchilada, chile relleno, chile poblano, hard taco, or soft taco. (Ground beef or shredded chicken) served with rice and beans
Pick 3
Choices: burrito, enchilada, chile relleno, chile poblano, hard taco, soft taco. (Ground beef or shredded chicken, except quesadilla) served with rice and beans
Parrilla Don Tequila
Fajitas
Parrillada
Steak, carnitas, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo cooked with onions, bell peppers. Served with rice beans, house salad, and tortillas
Fajitas
Cooked with onions, bell peppers, served with rice, beans house salad, and tortillas
Fajitas Texanas
Steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, served with rice, beans, house salad, and tortillas
Fajita Quesadilla
Big quesadilla filled with your meat choice, cooked with onions, bell peppers, served with rice, beans, and house salad
Molcajete
Shrimp, rib eye, grilled chicken breast, chorizo, grilled onions, cactus, avocado, tomatoes, jalapeños, fresh Mexican cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Chicken
Pollo Al Champiñon
Grilled chicken breast, onions, and mushrooms, topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast topped with a special sauce, served with grilled onion, jalapeño rice, beans, and tortillas
Pollo Con Crema
Grilled chicken topped with our cream cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Pollo Poblano
Grilled chicken breast with grilled poblano peppers, covered with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Pollo Cancun
Grilled chicken breast with grilled California vegetables, covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortilla
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken strips on a bed of rice covered with our delicious cheese sauce, served with tortillas
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast with chorizo, covered with our cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Tacos
Trio Tacos
Choose any of the tacos of your choice (3)
Baja Tacos
Fish or shrimp, fried or grill with lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce
Tacos De Carnitas
Tender pork
Tacos De Carne Asada
Steak
Tacos De Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken
Tacos De Chorizo
Mexican sausage with grilled onions
Tacos Al Pastor
Marinade pork with pineapple
Tacos De Birria
Tender marinaded shredded beef
Steak
Rib Eye Volcan
Rib eye steak with grilled mushroom and onions, covered with melted shredded cheese, served with rice and veggies
Steak Tampiqueña
Rib eye steak with grilled onions and jalapeños, served with 2 enchiladas (1 cheese, 1 chicken), beans and guacamole salad
Steak Chipotle
Rib eye steak covered in a delicious creamy chipotle sauce, served with rice and beans
Carne Asada
Rib eye steak served with grilled onions, jalapeño, rice, beans, fresh Mexican cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and tortillas
Steak Ranchero
Rib eye steak with our ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Mary Tierra
Rib eye steak, shrimp, jalapeño, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Seafood
Camarones Empanizados
Deep fried breaded shrimp, served with rice covered in cheese sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes
Filete Y Camaron
Grilled fish and shrimp, cooked with onions and mushrooms. Topped with tomatillo sauce, served rice, beans, and tortillas
Filete Al Chipotle
Shrimp cooked with creamy chipotle sauce and pico de gallo, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Camarones al chipotle
Shrimp cooked with our butter garlic sauce and onions, served with rice, choice of guacamole salad or tossed salad and tortillas
Camarones al mojo de ajo
Shrimp cooked with creamy chipotle sauce and pico de gallo, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Filete Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp cooked with our butter garlic sauce and onions, served with rice, choice of guacamole salad or tossed salad and tortillas
Camarones**
Grilled shrimp cooked and served with our hot sauce. Served with rice and your choice of guacamole salad or tossed salad
Filete a La Diabla
Grilled shrimp cooked and served with our hot sauce. Served with rice and your choice of guacamole salad or tossed salad
Pork
Pastor Quesadilla
Big quesadilla filled with marinated pork, pineapple and grilled onions, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado
Carnitas Mexicanas
Tender pork grilled with onions, pico de gallo and cactus. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas
Chile Verde
Tender pork marinated with our home made tomatillo sauce, grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Carnitas
Tender pork grilled with onions, served with rice, beans, tortillas, and your choice of tossed salad or guacamole salad
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
