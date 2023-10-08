Unapologetic Coffee Buffalo
1375 Main Street
Buffalo, NY 14209
CAFE
SPECIALS
SWEET POTATO LATTE
Sip into a cozy, soul-soothing experience as the earthy sweetness of the sweet potato melds seamlessly with the rich coffee notes. We developed a sauce starting with freshly roasted sweet potatoes and oat milk. This last year we took the time and developed a way to make a completely plant based option out of our family recipe! The delicate spice dance of vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and family secret ingredient completes the ensemble, creating a symphony of flavors that evoke the essence of a our Alabama family roots, unapologetically.
SNACKS & SIDES
FRESH FRUIT
daily rotation of fresh friut; unsold friut will be donated to community fridge. savor the refreshing goodness of our fresh fruit selection. we carefully curate a medley of seasonal fruits, providing a vibrant and healthy option to brighten your day. enjoy the natural sweetness and crispness of nature's bounty with every juicy bite. weekly rotation. **Unapologetic Coffee pledges to doanted all unsold friut to local community fridges**
BOTTLED
UC OATMILK LATTE
indulge in the creamy goodness of our unapologetic oatmilk latte. we combine smooth our OG espresso with the rich, oat-based milk alternative, and pure cane sugar, to create a luscious and dairy-free coffee delight. it's a perfect choice for those seeking a plant-based option without compromising on taste.
BRAZILIAN LEMONADE
quench your thirst and nourish your body with our revitalizing Hint Cold Pressed Juices. locally produced and packaged in buffalo, ny. packed with natural goodness and bursting with flavor, these juices are carefully extracted from fresh fruits and vegetables. Choose from a variety of invigorating blends to revitalize your day.
SAN PELLEGRINO®
experience the effervescent joy of San Pellegrino® sparkling water. served chilled, this crisp and refreshing beverage is the perfect companion to any meal. with its gentle bubbles and clean taste, San Pellegrino® elevates your dining experience.
FIJI® WATER
stay hydrated with the pure taste of Fiji® water. Sourced from an ancient aquifer deep within the pristine rainforests of Fiji, this naturally filtered water offers a crisp and clean flavor. enjoy a bottle of Fiji® water and quench your thirst with every sip.
HOT BEVVIES
FRESH BREWED COFFEE
awaken your senses with the rich aroma and robust flavor of our micro lot sourced coffee. all of our coffee is roasted in house and freshly ground and carefully brewed using a Ground Control ® brewer, combining adjitation and siphoning to make the perfect cup. it's the ideal choice for coffee purists who appreciate the simplicity and boldness of a classic cup of coffee.
CAFE AU LAIT
experience the harmonious marriage of smooth coffee and steamed milk with our café au lait. We combine equal parts, freshly brewed coffee with a velvety stream of hot milk, creating a balanced and comforting beverage that is perfect for any time of day.
CAFE LATTE
Indulge in the epitome of coffee artistry with our café latte. this classic Italian favorite combines a perfect shot of espresso with steamed milk and a rich layer of foam, resulting in a creamy and luxurious texture. immerse yourself in the harmonious blend of flavors and enjoy the pure bliss of our Café Latte.
AMERICANO
experience a smooth and satisfying cup of coffee with our americano. we start with perfectly pulled a shot of espresso, then add hot water to create a well-balanced beverage. The result is a flavorful and aromatic drink that can be enjoyed on its own or customized to your taste.
FLAT WHITE
treat yourself to the velvety smoothness of our flat white. combining a shot of espresso with microfoam milk, it's a coffee lover's dream. the creamy texture beautifully complements the rich espresso, resulting in a perfectly balanced and indulgent drink.
CAFE MOCHA
indulge in the irresistible blend of rich chocolate and espresso with our café mocha. we combine a shot of espresso with silky steamed milk and a decadent chocolate syrup and dusting of ground sweet chocolate powder creating a heavenly concoction that will satisfy your cravings for both coffee and chocolate.
ESPRESSO SHOT
for those seeking a quick burst of intense coffee flavor, our Espresso Shot is the perfect choice. this concentrated extraction of finely ground coffee beans offers a bold and robust experience that captures the essence of coffee in its purest form. dialed in with digitial weight, pre-infusion and dosing, we've perfected our espresso shot on it's own or with perfect shot of flavor.
CHAI LATTE
organic somali chai tea paired with steamed milk and lightly sweetened with brown sugar syrupembark on a journey of exotic flavors with our somali chai latte. we blend a fragrant and spiced chai tea with steamed milk and spiced browned sugar, creating a comforting and aromatic beverage. The warm spices and creamy texture make it a perfect choice for those seeking a unique and soothing experience.
MATCHA LATTE
experience the delicate flavors of traditional organic japanese matcha with our matcha latte. We whisk premium matcha powder into steamed milk, creating a vibrant and frothy green tea delight. It's a soothing and energizing choice for matcha enthusiasts or anyone looking for a wholesome and invigorating beverage.
HOT TEA
indulge in a moment of tranquility with our selection of asoorted hot teas. each tea is imported directly from it's country of origin. choose from a variety of premium tea blends, carefully steeped to perfection. each sip will transport you to a world of aromatic serenity.
HOT CHOCOLATE
warm your heart and soul with our comforting hot chocolate. We blend rich, velvety cocoa with steamed milk, creating a decadent and chocolatey indulgence. Topped with a dusting of ground sweet chocolate, it's the ultimate treat for chocolate lovers.
STEAMER
for those seeking a non-coffee option, we offer a delightful steamer. choose from flavors such as vanilla, caramel, or hazelnut, and enjoy a comforting blend of your choice of steamed milk and preferred syrup. It's a cozy and delightful choice for all ages.
COLD BEVVIES
ICED AMERICANO
stay cool and refreshed with our iced americano. We combine a perfectly pulled shot of espresso with chilled water, poured over ice, resulting in a smooth and invigorating beverage. The perfect pick-me-up for any time of the day.
ICED LATTE
quench your thirst with our refreshing Iced Latte. we blend a shot of espresso with chilled milk and pour it over ice, creating a creamy and invigorating beverage that is perfect for any time of day.
COLD BREW
prepped in cotton filter and steeped for 24 hours for maxium flavoriscover the smooth and bold flavors of our Cold Brew. we steep our single origin coffee grounds in cold water for 24 hours, resulting in a rich, low-acidity coffee concentrate. served over ice, it's the perfect choice for coffee enthusiasts looking for a refreshing and concentrated brew.
ICED MOCHA
satisfy your chocolate cravings with our indulgent iced mocha. we combine rich chocolate syrup, espresso, and chilled milk, poured over ice, creating a decadent and refreshing treat. topped with a swirl of whipped cream and dusted with sweet ground chocolate, it's a delightful choice for any chocolate lover.
VIETNAMESE STYLE ICED COFFEE
experience the bold and unique flavors of the uc version of tradtional vietnamese iced coffee. we took our cold brew and added a shot of espresso ground coffee and sweetened to condensed milk, poured over ice, creating a rich and creamy beverage with a delightful hint of sweetness. It's a true delight for coffee aficionados.
ICED ESPRESSO
for a quick and intense caffeine boost, try our iced espresso. made with a double shot of espresso poured over ice, it's a bold and refreshing choice that will awaken your senses and keep you cool on the go.
BRAZILIAN LEMONADE
quench your thirst with a taste of brazil with uc brazilian lemonade. made with organic lemon and lime luice and coconut condensed milk, this invigorating and citrusy drink is served over ice for a refreshing and revitalizing experience.
24H COLD BREW ICED TEA
for tea enthusiasts, we offer a unique twist with our 24 hour cold brew iced tea. we steep a carefully selected a single origin, organic chinese black tea in cold water for 24 hours, allowing the flavors to infuse gradually. Served over ice, it's a crisp and revitalizing option that is perfect for tea lovers.
ICED MATCHA TEA LATTE
enjoy the refreshing and vibrant flavors of our iced matcha tea latte. we blend premium organic japanese matcha powder with chilled water, creating a smooth and frothy green tea beverage. lightly sweetened and served over ice with milk, it's a refreshing and invigorating choice for matcha enthusiasts or anyone looking for a revitalizing drink.
ICED CHAI TEA LATTE
indulge in the exotic and aromatic blend of our iced chai tea latte. we brew a robust and spiced chai tea, sweetened , poured over ice with milk, creating a refreshing and flavorful iced beverage. With its delightful blend of spices, it's a perfect choice for those seeking a cool and invigorating drink.
PASTRY
CINNAMON ROLL
all butter cinnamon roll, blended with cinnamon and spices, and topped with induldent cream cheese frosting. enjoy our cinnamon roll as a delightful breakfast treat, a comforting snack, or a well-deserved dessert. paired with a steaming cup of uc coffee or a soothing tea, it becomes the ultimate companion for moments of relaxation and indulgence.
APPLE FRITTER
indulge in the sweet and fruity goodness of our apple fritter. made with chunks of fresh apples folded into a light and crispy dough, this delectable pastry is deep-fried to perfection. with its irresistible combination of tender apples and a golden exterior, it's a delightful choice for any pastry lover.
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
start your day on a delicious note with our blueberry muffin. bursting with blueberries and baked to golden perfection, this moist and fluffy muffin is a delightful treat. Pair it with a cup of coffee or tea for a delightful breakfast or snack.
BANANA NUT MUFFIN
indulge in the comforting flavors of our banana nut muffin. packed with ripe bananas and a generous amount of crunchy nuts, this moist and flavorful muffin is a delightful combination of sweetness and texture. Enjoy it as a breakfast treat or a satisfying snack any time of day.
DOUBLE CHOCOLATE MUFFIN
For chocolate lovers, our double chocolate muffin is a dream come true. rich and moist, this delectable treat is filled with chocolate chips and topped with a velvety chocolate drizzle. It's the ultimate indulgence for those craving an intense and decadent chocolate experience.
CINNAMON CRUNCH MUFFIN
experience the delightful crunch and warm spice of our cinnamon crunch muffin. with a cinnamon-infused batter and a generous streusel topping, this muffin offers a satisfying combination of textures and flavors. enjoy it as a breakfast treat or a comforting snack.
BUTTER CROSSAINT
savor the buttery goodness of our freshly baked butter croissant. With its flaky layers and melt-in-your-mouth texture, it's a classic pastry that pairs perfectly with a cup of coffee or tea. treat yourself to a moment of pure indulgence.
CREME BRULEE
indulge in the luscious elegance of our creme brulee. this timeless dessert features a velvety smooth custard base with a caramelized sugar crust. with its rich vanilla flavors and delicate sweetness, it's a decadent treat that will satisfy your cravings for a luxurious dessert.
PEACH COBBLER CRUMBLE
experience a taste of summer with our peach cobbler crumble. made with juicy peaches baked to perfection and topped with a buttery crumble, this delightful dessert captures the essence of this classic favorite. Served warm and paired with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, it's a delightful way to end your meal.
APPLE TURNOVER
DANISH
BAGS & MERCH
BAGS OF COFFEE
DRINKWARE
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Black Woman Owned Coffee Roaster and Cafe. Highlighting the beauty of Black and Brown Producers around the world, using sustainable and harvesting and roasting practices. Drink Coffee & Stay Unapologetic
1375 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14209