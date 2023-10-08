SWEET POTATO LATTE

$6.00 +

Sip into a cozy, soul-soothing experience as the earthy sweetness of the sweet potato melds seamlessly with the rich coffee notes. We developed a sauce starting with freshly roasted sweet potatoes and oat milk. This last year we took the time and developed a way to make a completely plant based option out of our family recipe! ⁠ ⁠ The delicate spice dance of vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and family secret ingredient completes the ensemble, creating a symphony of flavors that evoke the essence of a our Alabama family roots, unapologetically. ⁠