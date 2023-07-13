Super Hero Sushi & Thai Food Truck
No reviews yet
4-1065 Kuhio highway
Kapaa, HI 96746
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Japanese
Classic Rolls
California Roll
Crab mixed, avocado, cucumber, mayo, masago
Salmon Avo Roll
Salmon, avocado
PHILADELPHIA ROLL
Salmon,cream cheese,avocado,
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
Soft Shell Crab Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
Spicy Crab Roll
Crab mixed,spicy mayo,scallions,masago
Spicy Hamachi Roll
Hamachi,spicy mayo,scallions
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon,spicy mayo,scallions
Spicy Tuna Roll
Ahi tuna,spicy mayo,scallions
Spicy Unagi Roll
Grilled unagi, avocado,sriracha,unagi sauce
Sushi Rice Roll
Sushi rice roll nori outside
Tekka Roll
Ahi tuna, wrapped with seaweed outside.
Tuna Avo Roll
Ahi tuna, avocado
Unagi Avo Roll
Grilled unagi, avocado
Deep Fried Rolls
Iron Man
Cream cheese, crab mixed, avocado, deep fried** , top w.unagi sauce + spicy mayo
Marvel Blossom
Salmon, cream cheese, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado, seaweed outside, deep fried**
Superwoman
Salmon,avocado,cucumber,deep fried
Super Man
Spicy tuna,avocado,cucumber,deep fried
Donburi
Japanese Appetizers
Soft Shell Crab Tempura
1 pieces
Coco Shrimp Tempura
5 pieces
Sashimi Salad
6 fish with salad,homemade dresssing
Sweet Potato Tempura
Tuna Tartare
Spicy tuna Tartare On Crispy Rice Cake 6 pce.
Spicy Edamame
ender edamame pods tossed in spicy chili sauce sautéed with garlic, sesame oil, and a kiss of sea ...
Gyoza
5 pieces
Crab Rangoon
5 pieces
Miso Soup
Making miso soup at home is one of the simplest and most satisfying ways to treat yourself during ...
Japanese Side Orders
Nigiri
Party Trays
Poke Bowls
Ahi Tuna Bowl
Homemade soy marinated kauai ahi ,avocado or sweet potato, tobiko ,green onion,salad
Salmon Bowl
Homemade soy marinated salmon,avocado or sweet potato, tobiko ,green onion,salad
Spicy Ahi Tuna Bowl
Fresh kauai ahi ,avocado or sweet potato, tobiko ,green onion,salad top w.unagi sauce + spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon Bowl
Homemade soy marinated salmon,avocado or sweet potato, tobiko ,green onion,salad top w.unagi sauce + spicy mayo
Mix Bowl
Homemade soy marinated salmon, kauai ahi,avocado or sweet potato, tobiko ,green onion,salad,w.unagi sauce + spicy mayo
Sashimi
Signature Rolls
Hulk Roll
Avocado,cucumber,sweet potato mix salad **veggie!!
Superhero Roll
Tuna, hamachi, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado, masago, chili oil, hot sauce, lime squeeze, mint, ginger
Spiderman Roll
Crunchy shrimp, cucumber, avocado w. Unagi sauce + spicy mayo top w.crunchy shrimp,tobiko
Batman Roll
California roll inside top unagi , avocado sliced, w.unagi sauce + spicy mayo
Thanos Roll
Avocado, cucumber top w. Fried sweet potato sliced **veggie!!
Dragon Roll Roll
Crunchy shrimp, cream cheese, hot sauce, top w.avocado , unagi and unagi sauce
Doctor Strange Roll
Hamachi, avocado, mint, jalapeno top spicy tuna, W.spicy mayo sauce, tempura
Captain America Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado top w.unagi sauce + spicy mayo, shrimp tempura and tobiko
Rainbow Roll
California roll inside top salmon,tuna,hamachi yellowtail,avocado
Sushi Burritos
Antman Burrito
Ahi tuna ,hamachi,salmon,cucumber, avocado, w.unagi sauce + spicy mayo, tobiko, green onion
Wanda Burrito
Soft shell crab tempura,cucumber, avocado, w.unagi sauce + spicy mayo, tobiko, green onion
Doraemon
mixed crab stick,Spicy Tuna Roll,avo,Cucumber ,tobiko,crunchy shrimp ,Unagi sauce + spicy mayo
Veggie Rolls
Thai
Curry
Panang Curry
Bell pepper, carrot, thai basil, kaffir lime leaf, coconut milk. Beloved by many, the origins of panang curry date back to 1890. Panang curry has a nutty, mellow flavor and is a type of red curry. (All curries are gluten free & dairy free)
Red Curry
Thai red curry has a richer and smoother flavor then other curry dishes. It is a savory, coconut-based curry made with lemongrass, galangal,bell pepper, pea, carrot, thai basil, and dried red chili peppers. (All curries are gluten free & dairy free)
Yellow Curry
Potato, carrot, onion, coconut milk. Thai yellow curry is milder than other thai curries. (All curries are gluten free & dairy free) fun fact: it is the result of british naval cuisine, disseminated across asia in the late 19th century due to british military presence.
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry is a rich, yet relatively mild curry. Potato, onion, carrot, peanut, coconut. (All curries are gluten free & dairy free) fun fact: in 2018, cnngo ranked massaman curry as the number one most delicious food in an article titled world's most delicious foods! The curry is believed to have originated in 17th century central thailand.
Fried Rice
Noodles
Garlic Noodle Orange Chicken
Dad's insanely popular signature orange chicken recipe. Not to be missed! Cannot be made gluten free. Sorry.
Crispy Garlic Chicken
Crispy chicken,sweet sauce,lettuce served with egg noodles
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, ground peanut, fresh lime. Top it with an extra fried egg!
Pad See Ew
Pad see ew is an extremely popular thai street food. Rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrot, cabbage.
Pad Kee Mao
Pad kee mao is an extremely popular thai street food. Rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrot, cabbage,bell pepper,thai basil ,Thai chilli paste and basil
Salads
Larb Northern Style
The northern style larb omits the lime juice and rice powder common in eastern larb dishes. Northern thai herbs imported from mom's garden are roasted to perfection served with your choice of meat. Topped with crispy onion and garlic and served with romaine lettuce on the side. Family recipe.
Papaya Salad
Shredded unripe fresh green papaya, carrots, garlic, chili, tomato, peanut, tamarind sauce & fish sauce. Originating from ethnic lao people, it is eaten throughout southeast asia. It is known as som tum in thailand and is extremely popular and often the centerpiece of the meal. An iconic staple in thailand. If you are sensitive to spicy food ask for the thai chili on the side!
Stir Fry
Stir-Fried Soft-Shell Crab W.Curry Powder
Stir-fried soft-shell crab w.curry powder,bell pepper, carrot, thai basil,onion,culantro 3
Garlic Pepper
Meat w.fried garlic
Cashew
Bell pepper, carrot,onion, cashew nut,chili paste,culantro
Orange Chicken
Dad's insanely popular signature orange chicken recipe. Not to be missed! Cannot be made gluten free. Sorry.
Orange Tofu
Dad's insanely popular signature orange tofu recipe. Not to be missed! Cannot be made gluten free. Sorry.
Stir Fry Mix Veggies
Mix veggies
Basil Chicken
Dad's insanely popular signature orange tofu recipe. Not to be missed! Cannot be made gluten free. Sorry.
Thai Appetizers
Northern Thai Sausage
Our family recipes. Ground pork, thai herbs. Sausages are very famous in thailand, especially in the north. Served with mandolin sliced pickled ginger.
Fresh Roll
Romaine,min,basil,bean sprouts ,cucumber 4 pcs
Coconut Shrimp
8 pcs w.rice and salad w.unagi sauce + spicy mayo
Vegetarian Spring Roll
5 pcs
Thai Side Orders
Thai Soup
Khao Soi
Egg noodles, coconut milk, thai curry & fried won ton. Vegan option available. Khao soi deserves special mention as it is often considered the most famous dish in northern thailand. This is our family recipe.
Tom Yum
Thai herbs, mushrooms, onion, tomato, green onion, cilantro. Pictured in traditional thai hot pot for authenticity. Tom yum soup is vegan & gluten free!*
Tom Yum Noodle
Spicy rice noodle soup with lime, ground chicken, shrimp, ground peanut, bean sprout, green onion and cilantro this can be found all throughout thailand. This is our family recipe.
Tom Kha
Thai herbs, mushroom, onion, tomato, green onions, cilantro, coconut milk. Tom kha soup is vegan & gluten free! *
Thai Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4-1065 Kuhio highway, Kapaa, HI 96746