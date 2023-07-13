  • Home
  • Kapaa
  • Super Hero Sushi & Thai Food Truck
Super Hero Sushi & Thai Food Truck

No reviews yet

4-1065 Kuhio highway

Kapaa, HI 96746

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Japanese

Classic Rolls

California Roll

California Roll

$10.00

Crab mixed, avocado, cucumber, mayo, masago

Salmon Avo Roll

Salmon Avo Roll

$10.00

Salmon, avocado

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$12.00

Salmon,cream cheese,avocado,

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko

Soft Shell Crab Roll

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$15.00

Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko

Spicy Crab Roll

Spicy Crab Roll

$12.00

Crab mixed,spicy mayo,scallions,masago

Spicy Hamachi Roll

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$10.00

Hamachi,spicy mayo,scallions

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Salmon,spicy mayo,scallions

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Ahi tuna,spicy mayo,scallions

Spicy Unagi Roll

Spicy Unagi Roll

$11.00

Grilled unagi, avocado,sriracha,unagi sauce

$6.00

Sushi rice roll nori outside

Tekka Roll

Tekka Roll

$8.00

Ahi tuna, wrapped with seaweed outside.

Tuna Avo Roll

Tuna Avo Roll

$10.00

Ahi tuna, avocado

Unagi Avo Roll

Unagi Avo Roll

$10.00

Grilled unagi, avocado

Deep Fried Rolls

Iron Man

Iron Man

$15.00

Cream cheese, crab mixed, avocado, deep fried** , top w.unagi sauce + spicy mayo

$17.00

Salmon, cream cheese, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado, seaweed outside, deep fried**

$15.00

Salmon,avocado,cucumber,deep fried

$1,500.00

Spicy tuna,avocado,cucumber,deep fried

Donburi

Unagi Bowl

Unagi Bowl

$25.00

Unagi 9 pcs ,avocado or sweet potato,green onion,salad,w.unagi sauce

Special Mix Bowl

Special Mix Bowl

$30.00

Assorted fish 12 pcs,sushi rice,avocado or sweet potato,green onion,salad

Japanese Appetizers

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$12.00

1 pieces

Coco Shrimp Tempura

Coco Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

5 pieces

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$16.00

6 fish with salad,homemade dresssing

Sweet Potato Tempura

Sweet Potato Tempura

$8.00
Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Spicy tuna Tartare On Crispy Rice Cake 6 pce.

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

ender edamame pods tossed in spicy chili sauce sautéed with garlic, sesame oil, and a kiss of sea ...

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

5 pieces

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

5 pieces

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

Making miso soup at home is one of the simplest and most satisfying ways to treat yourself during ...

Japanese Side Orders

Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$3.00

1 pcs

Spicy Mayo Sauce

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$1.00

1 pcs

Unagi Sauce

Unagi Sauce

$1.00

1 pcs

Nigiri

Hamachi (nigiri)

Hamachi (nigiri)

$6.00

1 pcs

Salmon (nigiri)

Salmon (nigiri)

$6.00

1pcs

Ahi Tuna (nigiri)

Ahi Tuna (nigiri)

$6.00

1 pcs

Unagi (nigiri)

Unagi (nigiri)

$6.00

1 pcs

Tobiko (nigiri)

Tobiko (nigiri)

$6.00

1 pcs

Scallop (nigiri)

Scallop (nigiri)

$7.00

1 pcs

Party Trays

Superhero Galaxy Tray

Superhero Galaxy Tray

$45.00

2 classic rolls + 2 signature rolls

Superhero Infinity Tray

Superhero Infinity Tray

$75.00

3 signature rolls + 2 classic rolls

Superhero Multiverse Tray

Superhero Multiverse Tray

$99.00

4 signature rolls + 8 pcs sashimi +4 nigiri

Superhero End Game Tray

Superhero End Game Tray

$150.00

Sashimi 24 pcs + 12 pcs nigiri

Poke Bowls

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$15.00

Homemade soy marinated kauai ahi ,avocado or sweet potato, tobiko ,green onion,salad

Salmon Bowl

$15.00

Homemade soy marinated salmon,avocado or sweet potato, tobiko ,green onion,salad

$15.00

Fresh kauai ahi ,avocado or sweet potato, tobiko ,green onion,salad top w.unagi sauce + spicy mayo

$15.00

Homemade soy marinated salmon,avocado or sweet potato, tobiko ,green onion,salad top w.unagi sauce + spicy mayo

Mix Bowl

Mix Bowl

$20.00

Homemade soy marinated salmon, kauai ahi,avocado or sweet potato, tobiko ,green onion,salad,w.unagi sauce + spicy mayo

Sashimi

Hamachi (sashimi)

Hamachi (sashimi)

$5.00

1pcs

Salmon (sashimi)

Salmon (sashimi)

$6.00

1pcs

Ahi Tuna (sashimi)

Ahi Tuna (sashimi)

$6.00

1pcs

Unagi (sashimi)

Unagi (sashimi)

$6.00

1 pcs

Scallop (sashimi)

Scallop (sashimi)

$7.00

1 pcs

Signature Rolls

$15.00

Avocado,cucumber,sweet potato mix salad **veggie!!

Superhero Roll

Superhero Roll

$19.00

Tuna, hamachi, cilantro, jalapeno, avocado, masago, chili oil, hot sauce, lime squeeze, mint, ginger

Spiderman Roll

$17.00

Crunchy shrimp, cucumber, avocado w. Unagi sauce + spicy mayo top w.crunchy shrimp,tobiko

$16.00

California roll inside top unagi , avocado sliced, w.unagi sauce + spicy mayo

$17.00

Avocado, cucumber top w. Fried sweet potato sliced **veggie!!

Dragon Roll Roll

Dragon Roll Roll

$15.00

Crunchy shrimp, cream cheese, hot sauce, top w.avocado , unagi and unagi sauce

$17.00

Hamachi, avocado, mint, jalapeno top spicy tuna, W.spicy mayo sauce, tempura

Captain America Roll

Captain America Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna, avocado top w.unagi sauce + spicy mayo, shrimp tempura and tobiko

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$19.00

California roll inside top salmon,tuna,hamachi yellowtail,avocado

Sushi Burritos

Antman Burrito

$20.00

Ahi tuna ,hamachi,salmon,cucumber, avocado, w.unagi sauce + spicy mayo, tobiko, green onion

Wanda Burrito

$18.00

Soft shell crab tempura,cucumber, avocado, w.unagi sauce + spicy mayo, tobiko, green onion

$18.00

mixed crab stick,Spicy Tuna Roll,avo,Cucumber ,tobiko,crunchy shrimp ,Unagi sauce + spicy mayo

Veggie Rolls

Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Cucumber

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Avocado

$8.00

Avocado,cucumber

$8.00

Fried asparagus ,lemon cream sauce

$8.00

Fried sweet potato lemon cream sauce

Thai

Curry

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$13.00

Bell pepper, carrot, thai basil, kaffir lime leaf, coconut milk. Beloved by many, the origins of panang curry date back to 1890. Panang curry has a nutty, mellow flavor and is a type of red curry. (All curries are gluten free & dairy free)

Red Curry

Red Curry

$13.00

Thai red curry has a richer and smoother flavor then other curry dishes. It is a savory, coconut-based curry made with lemongrass, galangal,bell pepper, pea, carrot, thai basil, and dried red chili peppers. (All curries are gluten free & dairy free)

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$13.00

Potato, carrot, onion, coconut milk. Thai yellow curry is milder than other thai curries. (All curries are gluten free & dairy free) fun fact: it is the result of british naval cuisine, disseminated across asia in the late 19th century due to british military presence.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$13.00

Massaman curry is a rich, yet relatively mild curry. Potato, onion, carrot, peanut, coconut. (All curries are gluten free & dairy free) fun fact: in 2018, cnngo ranked massaman curry as the number one most delicious food in an article titled world's most delicious foods! The curry is believed to have originated in 17th century central thailand.

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.00

Onion,tomato,carrot,culantro

Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

Bell pepper, carrot, thai basil,onion,culantro

Noodles

Garlic Noodle Orange Chicken

Garlic Noodle Orange Chicken

$17.00

Dad's insanely popular signature orange chicken recipe. Not to be missed! Cannot be made gluten free. Sorry.

Crispy Garlic Chicken

Crispy Garlic Chicken

$17.00

Crispy chicken,sweet sauce,lettuce served with egg noodles

Pad Thai

$13.00

Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, ground peanut, fresh lime. Top it with an extra fried egg!

Pad See Ew

$13.00

Pad see ew is an extremely popular thai street food. Rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrot, cabbage.

Pad Kee Mao

$15.00

Pad kee mao is an extremely popular thai street food. Rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrot, cabbage,bell pepper,thai basil ,Thai chilli paste and basil

Salads

Larb Northern Style

$15.00

The northern style larb omits the lime juice and rice powder common in eastern larb dishes. Northern thai herbs imported from mom's garden are roasted to perfection served with your choice of meat. Topped with crispy onion and garlic and served with romaine lettuce on the side. Family recipe.

Papaya Salad

$15.00

Shredded unripe fresh green papaya, carrots, garlic, chili, tomato, peanut, tamarind sauce & fish sauce. Originating from ethnic lao people, it is eaten throughout southeast asia. It is known as som tum in thailand and is extremely popular and often the centerpiece of the meal. An iconic staple in thailand. If you are sensitive to spicy food ask for the thai chili on the side!

Stir Fry

Stir-Fried Soft-Shell Crab W.Curry Powder

$30.00

Stir-fried soft-shell crab w.curry powder,bell pepper, carrot, thai basil,onion,culantro 3

Garlic Pepper

$17.00

Meat w.fried garlic

Cashew

$17.00

Bell pepper, carrot,onion, cashew nut,chili paste,culantro

Orange Chicken

$15.00

Dad's insanely popular signature orange chicken recipe. Not to be missed! Cannot be made gluten free. Sorry.

Orange Tofu

$15.00

Dad's insanely popular signature orange tofu recipe. Not to be missed! Cannot be made gluten free. Sorry.

Stir Fry Mix Veggies

$15.00

Mix veggies

$15.00

Dad's insanely popular signature orange tofu recipe. Not to be missed! Cannot be made gluten free. Sorry.

Thai Appetizers

Northern Thai Sausage

$12.00

Our family recipes. Ground pork, thai herbs. Sausages are very famous in thailand, especially in the north. Served with mandolin sliced pickled ginger.

Fresh Roll

$14.00

Romaine,min,basil,bean sprouts ,cucumber 4 pcs

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

8 pcs w.rice and salad w.unagi sauce + spicy mayo

Vegetarian Spring Roll

$6.95

5 pcs

Thai Side Orders

Fresh Chopped Thai Chili

$2.00

1 pcs

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

1 pcs

Sriracha Sauce

$2.00

1 pcs

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

1 pcs

Sticky Rice

$5.00

1 pcs

Noodles

$5.00

1 pcs

Thai Soup

Khao Soi

$17.00

Egg noodles, coconut milk, thai curry & fried won ton. Vegan option available. Khao soi deserves special mention as it is often considered the most famous dish in northern thailand. This is our family recipe.

Tom Yum

$15.00

Thai herbs, mushrooms, onion, tomato, green onion, cilantro. Pictured in traditional thai hot pot for authenticity. Tom yum soup is vegan & gluten free!*

Tom Yum Noodle

$17.00

Spicy rice noodle soup with lime, ground chicken, shrimp, ground peanut, bean sprout, green onion and cilantro this can be found all throughout thailand. This is our family recipe.

Tom Kha

$17.00

Thai herbs, mushroom, onion, tomato, green onions, cilantro, coconut milk. Tom kha soup is vegan & gluten free! *

Thai Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

$15.00

$7.00

drinks

$2.00

$2.00

$5.00

$5.00

$1.50

$2.00

$8.00

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
4-1065 Kuhio highway, Kapaa, HI 96746

