- Home
- /
- North Las Vegas
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Surf City Bar & Grill - - Que Mas Mexican Cafe
Surf City Bar & Grill Que Mas Mexican Cafe
341 Reviews
$$
1435 W Craig Rd Suite D
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Finger Food Platter
A sampling of Que Mas favorites, nachos, quesadillas, flautas, taquitos, chimis, and hot wings topped with guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, olives and green onions
Super Nachos
A plethora of corn chips layered with refried beans, jack cheese, nacho cheese, and mild ranchero sauce. They are topped with guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos and tomatoes.
Taco Basket
6 mini tacos served with lettuce, jack cheese, and fresh molcajete salsa.
Fresh Guacamole
Avocado, cilantro, serrano chiles, red onion, tomatoes, cojita cheese, spices and fresh lime juice
Quesadillas
Large flour tortilla stuffed and grilled. Our Quesadillas are served with cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
6 Spicy Chicken Wings
A mixture of wings and drumettes lightly coated in a seasoned batter.
12 Spicy Chicken Wings
A mixture of wings and drumettes lightly coated in a seasoned batter.
Seafood Flautas
Flour tortillas filled with lobster, crab, avocado and cheese served with a red pepper cream sauce.
Tostados De Ceviche
Three mini tostados topped with shrimp ceviche. It is marinated in a tangy lime-orange juice with diced tomatoes, chiles, onions and cilantro then topped with avocado slices.
Tacos Lechuga
Grilled chicken sauteed with onions and peppers in a special sauce with lettuce cups and topped with tortilla strips served with a creamy chipotle sauce.
Party Platter
A much larger version of our finger food platter including a sampling of Que Mas favorites, nachos, quesadillas, flautas, taquitos, chimis, and hot wings topped with guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, olives and green onions. Feeds 8-10.
French Fries
Salads
Tostada Suprema
A crispy, bowl-shaped, flour shell layered with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, cheese and salsa.
Cilantro Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, tossed with Cilantro-Caesar dressing then topped with tomatoes and Cojita cheese
Taco Salad
A layer of tortilla chips topped with refried beans, fresh hearts of romaine lettuce, iceberg and other greens, sprinkled with olive oil, jalapefio juice, and lime juice. Garnished with avocado, tomato slices and Cotija cheese.
House Salad
Soup
Mexican Favorites
Chimichanga
A crispy variation of our burritos! Choice of protein along with rice and refried beans rolled in flour tortilla and fried to a pastry-like texture. It is served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Flautas
Flour tortillas rolled and filled with cheese and your choice of protein then fried to a crispy texture. They are served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
Taquitos
Rolled corn tortillas with your choice of protein. They are served with rice and beans, guacamole and sour cream.
Combos
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Yukatan
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled steak and sauteed roasted poblano chili strips and sweet onions. They are then smothered in our roasted tomato and bell pepper Yucatan sauce. The enchiladas are served with black beans and rice then topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and red onions.
Enchiladas Ahumadas
Two soft corn enchiladas filled with grilled chicken breast and sauteed onions then layered in cilantro cream sauce. They are topped with Jack cheese and served with beans, rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas De Verduras
Two corn tortillas filled with roasted vegetables including squash, zucchini and mushrooms. They are smothered in a tomatillo sauce then topped with sour cream. They are served with black beans, rice and guacamole.
Double Decker Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas stacked and filled with your choice of protein, smothered with green and red sauce, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and Cotija cheese served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas
Two soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein then covered with a light tomatillo sauce and baked with cheese. They are served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream
Enchiladas Vallarta
Two flour tortillas rolled and filled with a blend of lobster and crab then smothered in a white cream sauce. They are served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Sizzling Enchiladas
Two large com tortillas filled with your choice of protein sauteed with roasted pasilla pepper strips and sweet onions. They are covered in a chipotle cream sauce, topped with lettuce, Cotija cheese and pico de gallo. Presented sizzling on a cast iron skillet served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Fajitas
Pork Specialties
Carnitas
Succulent chunks of pork roasted to perfection served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, red onion rounds and fresh cilantro.
Chile Verde
Tender pork slowly simmered in a spicy tomatillo-cilantro sauce served with Spanish rice, refried beans and a garnish of red onions and cilantro.
Steak and Seafood
Carne Asada
A 10 oz. USDA choice steak, char-broiled to your taste served with one cheese enchilada, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Steak Santa Fe
Tender USDA choice steak rolled with roasted poblano pepper strips and Jack cheese wrapped in bacon and grilled to perfection. Presented on a skillet with sauteed vegetables in a Yucatan sauce served with refried beans, Spanish rice, guacamole and sour cream.
Chile Colorado
Cubed lean choice steak seasoned and sauteed in a lightly spicy red chili sauce served with rice, beans and your choice of tortillas.
Shrimp Ala Diabla
Large shrimp sauteed in a hot diabla sauce served with rice, beans and avocado slices.
Asada and Shrimp
An 8 oz. USDA Choice steak char-broiled served with shrimp sauteed in a mild sauce with onions, bell pepper served with grilled green onions, white rice and beans.
Shrimp Rancheros
Juicy shrimp sauteed in a mild ranchero sauce with bacon served with rice, beans and avocado slices.
Seafood Enchiladas
Two flour tortillas filled with a blend of shrimp, surimi rolled and smothered with a cream sauce, avocado slices and green onions.
Shrimp En Salsa Verde
Sauteed shrimp in a green tomatillo-cilantro sauce served with rice, beans and avocado slices
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with a saute of shrimp, sweet peppers, onions, tomatoes and zucchini, topped with tomatillo sauce and served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream.
Shrimp Al Mojo De Ajo
Sauteed shrimp in a jalapefio-butter sauce, fresh lime juice, and finely chopped garlic served with rice, beans and fresh avocado slices.
Burritos
Fajita Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein sauteed with fresh vegetables and mild seasonings. The burrito is smothered in a mild Yucatan sauce, topped with sour cream and is served with beans, rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Grilled Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with tender steak or grilled chicken slices, black bean relish, rice, melted cheese and mild tomatillo sauce. Wrapped up and grilled to a crispy texture served with pot beans and fresh salsa, garnished with guacamole and sou