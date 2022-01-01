Restaurant header imageView gallery

North star Bar and Grill

1,387 Reviews

$

5150 Camino Al Norte

North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Chicken Wings (7 Pieces)
Club Sandwich

Pizzas

Create Your Own Pizza 10"
$12.25

Create Your Own Pizza 10"

$12.25
Bronx Deluxe Pizza 10"
$15.25

Bronx Deluxe Pizza 10"

$15.25

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, fresh garlic, black olives, and peppers.

Hot & Spicy Pizza 10"
$15.25

Hot & Spicy Pizza 10"

$15.25

Pepperoni, spicy sausage, jalapeños, onions, and garlic.

Pretty in Pepperoni Pizza 10"
$15.25

Pretty in Pepperoni Pizza 10"

$15.25

Lots of pepperoni, covered in mozzarella with another layer of pepperoni on top.

The Hawaiian Pizza 10"

$15.25

Classic Ham and Pineapple, with bacon and cheddar

Create Your Own Pizza 14"
$15.25

Create Your Own Pizza 14"

$15.25
Bronx Deluxe Pizza 14"
$19.25

Bronx Deluxe Pizza 14"

$19.25

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, fresh garlic, black olives, and peppers.

Hot & Spicy Pizza 14"
$19.25

Hot & Spicy Pizza 14"

$19.25

Pepperoni, spicy sausage, jalapeños, onions, and garlic.

Pretty in Pepperoni Pizza 14"
$19.25

Pretty in Pepperoni Pizza 14"

$19.25

Lots of pepperoni, covered in mozzarella with another layer of pepperoni on top.

The Hawaiian Pizza 14"

$19.25

Appetizers & Small Plates

Big Ass Pretzel

Big Ass Pretzel

$12.25Out of stock

Huge hanging pretzel served with choice of spicy mustard, cheddar sauce, or ranch.

Cheese Nachos
$7.75

Cheese Nachos

$7.75

Served with tomatoes, jalapeños, black olives, salsa, and sour cream. ~ Add Guacamole 1.50 ~ Choose your Add-Ons: each 2.00 Carne Asada, Ground Beef, BBQ Pulled Pork, Al Pastor Pork

Chicken Taquitos (5)
$7.75

Chicken Taquitos (5)

$7.75

With salsa, sour cream, and cheese. Add guacamole $1.50.

Chips & Salsa
$5.25

Chips & Salsa

$5.25
Corn Dogs (3)
$8.25

Corn Dogs (3)

$8.25
Egg Rolls (3)

Egg Rolls (3)

$10.24

minced pork, with sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard. 3 large per serving

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.25

Three planks and fries, with tartar sauce, malt vinegar, and lemon.

Crinkle cut Fry Basket
$7.25

Crinkle cut Fry Basket

$7.25

Hand-cut daily, served with ranch. ~ Choose your Add-Ons: each 3.00 Cheese, Garlic Parmesan, Carne Asada, BBQ Pulled Pork, Chili, Buffalo Chicken, Charred Lamb

Fried Pickle Chips w/honey mustard
$8.50

Fried Pickle Chips w/honey mustard

$8.50
Jalapeño Poppers (5)
$8.25

Jalapeño Poppers (5)

$8.25

Stuffed with cream cheese, served with home made salsa.

Mac & Cheese bites (8) w/ranch
$9.25

Mac & Cheese bites (8) w/ranch

$9.25
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
$7.24

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$7.24

Served with marinara sauce.

Onion Rings Basket
$9.25

Onion Rings Basket

$9.25

With your choice of ranch or fry sauce.

Potato Skins (4)
$7.25

Potato Skins (4)

$7.25

Mix of cheddar and mozzarella, baked with real bacon and served with sour cream.

Quesadillas w/Mexican Cheese
$9.20

Quesadillas w/Mexican Cheese

$9.20

Large flour tortilla, with sour cream & salsa. ~ Add Guacamole 1.50 ~ Choose your Add-Ons: each 2.00 Chicken, Carne Asada, Pork, Shrimp Al Pastor Pork, Barbacoa

Tater Tots Basket
$8.00

Tater Tots Basket

$8.00

Cream Filled Churros (8)

$8.75

Burgers (1/2 lb Angus)

Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger
$11.25

Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger

$11.25

Mac and cheese bacon and 2 onion rings smashed on top Of 1/2 lb steer burger

Basic Burger

Basic Burger

$11.25

Our mouth-watering burger is served on a fresh hamburger bun with your choice of cheese.

Hangover Burger
$11.25

Hangover Burger

$11.25

Topped with a fried egg, avocado, and cheese. Guaranteed to cure that hangover.

Mushroom, Bacon & Sour Cream
$11.25

Mushroom, Bacon & Sour Cream

$11.25

Just what the name says, on a burger with cheese.

Patty Melt Burger
$11.25

Patty Melt Burger

$11.25

Topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye bread.

Sriracha Burger
$11.25

Sriracha Burger

$11.25

Bacon, pepperjack cheese, creamy sriracha sauce, sliced jalapenos.

Western Bacon Cheeseburger
$11.25

Western Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.25

Two strips of bacon, two crispy onion rings, your choice of cheese with a tangy BBQ sauce.

CYO Burger

$11.25

Calzones

Butcher

Butcher

$15.25

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mozzarella cheese and red sauce.

Create Your Own Calzone
$15.25

Create Your Own Calzone

$15.25
Italian Stallion
$15.25

Italian Stallion

$15.25

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, and mozzarella cheese.

Meatball Baby

Meatball Baby

$15.25

Meatballs with mozzarella and ricotta cheese.

New York City

New York City

$15.25

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese.

Desserts

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$5.00
N. Y. Cheesecake
$5.00

N. Y. Cheesecake

$5.00

Salads

Spinach, Bacon, Red onion, feta cheese, tomato, hard boiled egg. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, chopped and topped with parmesan and croutons. Served with creamy Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.00

Assorted greens, ham, pepperoni, grilled turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, hard-boiled egg, black olives and red onion.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, avocado and hard-boiled egg.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, tomato, cucumber and feta cheese, tossed in an Italian vinaigrette. Served with pita bread.

Sandwiches

Blt Sandwich

Blt Sandwich

$11.25

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on your choice of toast.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$11.25

Triple decker with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato, on your choice of bread.

French Dip Sandwich
$11.25

French Dip Sandwich

$11.25

Marinated top round beef on a soft French roll, baked with Swiss and served with au jus and horseradish.

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$11.25

Your choice of shaved lamb or grilled chicken. Served on a warm pita with onions, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, tzatziki sauce a sprinkle of paprika.

Hot Pastrami Sandwich
$11.25

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$11.25

Pastrami, served on grilled marbled rye, with melted Swiss and spicy mustard

Philly Chicken Sandwich
$11.25

Philly Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Chicken grilled with peppers, onions, and mushrooms, topped with Swiss cheese on a roll.

Philly Steak Sandwich
$11.25

Philly Steak Sandwich

$11.25

Beef grilled with peppers, onions, and mushrooms, topped with Swiss cheese on a roll.

Reuben Sandwich
$11.25

Reuben Sandwich

$11.25

Grilled corned beef on rye, baked with Swiss, oozing with Thousand Island dressing

Tuna Melt

$11.25

white albacore tuna on grilled marbled rye or sourdough with melted cheddar

Sliders (3)

All American
$8.69

All American

$8.69

All beef patty, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato.

Street Tacos (3)

seasoned ground beef, cilantro and onions
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$7.75

Grilled marinated steak, cilantro, and onion.

Wings

Boneless Wings
$9.00

Boneless Wings

$9.00

Basket boneless wings Pick your sauce House made ranch

Chicken Tenders (4 Piece)
$8.99

Chicken Tenders (4 Piece)

$8.99

Made from all-white chicken, lightly breaded, and perfectly cooked to a golden crisp. Served with fresh ranch

Chicken Wings (7 Pieces)
$10.99

Chicken Wings (7 Pieces)

$10.99

Our famous jumbo wings - first marinated, then baked, and fried a crispy golden brown. Served with freshly made buttermilk ranch, Plus 11 specialty sauces to choose from.

Beverages 16 oz

Chocolate Milk
$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99
Clamato

Clamato

$1.99
Coffee

Coffee

$1.99
Cranberry

Cranberry

$1.99
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.99
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.99
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.99
Grapefruit

Grapefruit

$1.99
Hot Tea w/Honey
$1.99

Hot Tea w/Honey

$1.99
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.99
Milk

Milk

$1.99
Mountain Dew
$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99
Orange

Orange

$1.99
Orange Crush
$1.99

Orange Crush

$1.99
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.99
Pineapple

Pineapple

$1.99
Pink Lemonade
$1.99

Pink Lemonade

$1.99
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$1.99
Tomato

Tomato

$1.99
Water 16oz

Water 16oz

$1.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Restaurant info

Delicious food. Dine in or take out. Order online or come in and be served by an award winning staff.

Location

5150 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

Directions

