The Surf Bar - MWC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a fast-food restaurant that specializes in açaí bowls, smoothies, good vibes, and great customer service. We are revolutionizing the fast-food industry by combining freshness, speed, and uniqueness to our amazing customers. Above all else, we strive to glorify God by serving our Team Members and customers with love and excellence.
Location
6825 SE 29th Street, Midwest City, OK 73110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Eastside Pizza - 1734 Northeast 23rd Street
No Reviews
1734 Northeast 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73111
View restaurant