- Home
- /
- Saint Charles
- /
- SYRUP - St. Charles - Randall Rd
SYRUP - St. Charles - Randall Rd
No reviews yet
552 Randall Road
St. Charles, IL 60174
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Hot Off The Griddle
Harvest (3) Pumpkin Pancakes
Pecan infused pumpkin pancakes, topped with candied pecans & drizzled with SYRUP sweet cream syrup
S'Moreo (3) Pancakes
Toasted marshmallows, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, chocolate chips and crumbled Oreos.
Toffana (3) Pancakes
Banana infused, topped with chocolate chips, crunchy Heath bits and warm SYRUP made sweet cream syrup, topped with whipped cream.
Cinnamon Swirl (3) Pancakes
A cinnamon swirl explosion topped with SYRUP made cream cheese icing.
Sweet Honey (3) Pancakes
Honey infused buttermilk pancakes, topped with SYRUP made cream cheese icing, toasted almonds and drizzled honey.
Raspberry Mascarp (3) Pancakes
Lemon zested mascarpone and raspberry compote, vanilla custard, drizzled with SYRUP made lemon curd syrup and whipped cream.
Loaded Potato Cakes (3)
With Tillamook Cheddar. Hearty cakes loaded with cheese, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, seasoned crema drizzle and chives.
Classic Potato Cakes (3)
With applesauce and sour cream
Buttermilk (3) Pancakes
Our soft and fluffy pancakes that will keep you coming back for more.
Buttermilk (2) Pancakes
Our soft and fluffy pancakes that will keep you coming back for more.
French Toast
Cinnamon Roll (3) French Toast
Three slices of cinnamon roll bread dipped in our Mexican vanilla, cinnamon infused batter and drizzled with SYRUP made cream cheese icing.
Maui (2) French Toast
Stuffed with lemon zested mascarpone, topped with toasted coconut, strawberries and topped with SYRUP made toasted coconut syrup.
Funky Monkey (4) French Toast
SYRUP made banana bread, cinnamon sauteed banana with Ghirardelli sea salt caramel drizzle, topped with whipped cream and chopped pecans.
Classic (3) French Toast
Thick cut toast with cinnamon butter and cinnamon sugar, served with SYRUP made sweet cream syrup.
Waffles
(Lg) Chicken & Waffle Deluxe
Crispy chicken breasts, hickory smoked bacon, chipotle aioli drizzle, chipotle maple syrup, chives and cinnamon butter.
(Sm) Chicken & Waffles Deluxe
Crispy chicken breasts, hickory smoked bacon, chipotle aioli drizzle, chipotle maple syrup, chives and cinnamon butter.
(Lg) Chicken & Waffles
Crispy chicken breasts, chipotle maple syrup and chives.
(Sm) Chicken & Waffles
Crispy chicken breasts, chipotle maple syrup and chives.
Waffle Flight
Try each signature flavor on four individual mini waffles.
Waffle Raspberry Mascarpone
Lemon zested mascarpone, raspberry compote and vanilla custard drizzle topped with SYRUP made lemon curd syrup.
Waffle Chocolate Chip Bacon
Bacon infused, topped with chocolate chips and hickory smoked bacon and topped with SYRUP made sweet cream syrup.
Waffle Maui
Lemon zested mascarpone, toasted coconut and strawberries topped with SYRUP made toasted coconut syrup.
Waffle Bananza
Cinnamon filling and fresh bananas served with SYRUP made sweet cream syrup.
Waffle Belgian
Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside.
Crepes
Crepes Swedish
Sweet and thin with lingonberries and lingonberry butter.
Crepes (3) Nutella & Banana
Creamy chocolate hazelnut with fresh strawberries, sliced bananas and walnuts, topped with whipped cream.
Crepes Berries & Yogurt
Vanilla bean Greek yogurt, fresh berries, granola and honey drizzle with cinnamon.
Crepes Lemon Berry
Filled with lemon zested mascarpone, topped with fresh berries and drizzled with SYRUP made sweet cream syrup.
Crepes The Market
Ham off the bone, scrambled cage-free eggs, asparagus, Tillamook cheddar, caramelized onions, dressed with hollandaise sauce and chives.
Benedicts
Benedict Benny
Ham off the bone with two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin
Benedict Nova
Wild Alaska Smoked Sockeye Salmon, herb and chive cream cheese tomato, baby arugula, dill, Old Bay seasoned hollandaise and chives servd on toasted rustica bread.
Benedict Crabby Cake
Bed of baby arugula served on a signature SYRUP made crab cake topped with Old Bay hollandaise sauce and chives.
Benedict Cali
Hickory smoked bacon, ripe avocado, tomatoes and baby arugula on a toasted English muffin.
Benedict Garden
Crimini mushrooms, sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers and avocado on potato pancakes.
Five Egg Omelettes
Omelette Veggie Goat
Asparagus, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and goat cheese.
Omelette The Butcher
Sausage, ham off the bone, hickory smoked bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, onion and Tillamook cheddar.
Omelette Santa Fe
Hickory smoked bacon, tomato, fresh avocado, Tillamook cheddar, chives, ranchero salsa and a seasoned crema drizzle.
Omelette Mediterranean
Sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, red onions and tomatoes with parmesan, fresh basil and feta cheese,
Omelette Mile High
Diced ham off the bone, sauteed onions, green peppers and melted Tillamook cheddar.
Skillets
Skillet Carnivore
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
Skillet On The Border
Chorizo, sauteed green peppers and onions with jalapenos, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, ranchero salsa, seasoned crema drizzle and cilantro.
Skillet Cluck Cluck
Hand battered crispy chicken breast with green peppers, sauteed onions, mild chorizo sausage gravy and topped with hickory smoked chopped bacon, seasoned crema drizle and chives.
Eggs
The Irishman
Homestyle corned beef, crispy seasoned potatoes with sauteed green peppers and onions, two cage free eggs.
Legendary Breakfast
Two cage free eggs and crispy seasoned potatoes with choice of: hand pattied sausage, sausage links, thick cut hickory smoked bacon or 1/2 ham off the bone. With choice of: two mini waffles, two pancakes, two crepes or two slices of french toast.
Legendary Breakfast no meat
Two cage free eggs and crispy seasoned potatoes with choice of: hand pattied sausage, sausage links, thick cut hickory smoked bacon or 1/2 ham off the bone. With choice of: two mini waffles, two pancakes, two crepes or two slices of french toast.
Skirt Steak & Eggs
Three cage free eggs, marinated, seasoned steak, crispy seasoned potatoes and English muffin.
2 egg Classic Breakfast
Farm fresh, cage free eggs and crispy seasoned potatoes or Bob's Red Mill grits. Choice of: sausage links, hand pattied sausage, hickory smoked bacon, JONES turkey bacon or ham off the bone.
2 egg Classic Breakfast no meat
Farm fresh, cage free eggs and crispy seasoned potatoes.
Specialties
Billion Dollar Bacon
Four slices of our thick cut hickory smoked bacon baked with brown sugar and a specialty spice blend.
Biscuits (2) & Gravy with Sausage & Eggs
Two large, flaky biscuits smothered in our flavorful sausage gravy with eggs, hand pattied sausage and crispy seasoned potatoes,
Biscuits (2) & Gravy & Eggs
Served with seasoned potatoes
Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs (Lg)
Hand battered crispy chicken with mild chorizo sausage gravy, chives, two eggs, crispy seasoned potatoes and English muffin.
Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs (Sm)
Hand battered crispy chicken with mild chorizo sausage gravy, chives, two eggs, crispy seasoned potatoes and English muffin.
Mega-rrito (Green)
Breakfast burrito with chorizo, chicken, Tillamook cheddar, onions, avocado, cage free eggs and jalapenos with SYRUP made salsa verde or ranchero salsa, cotija cheese, seasoned crema drizzle, cilantro, black beans and with crispy seasoned potatoes.
Mega-rrito (Red)
Breakfast burrito with chorizo, chicken, Tillamook cheddar, onions, avocado, cage free eggs and jalapenos with SYRUP made salsa verde or ranchero salsa, cotija cheese, seasoned crema drizzle, cilantro, black beans and with crispy seasoned potatoes.
Chilaquiles (Green)
Chorizo, SYRUP made salsa verde or ranchero salsa, avocado, onions, cotija cheese, seasoned crema drizzle, cilantro, black beans with srispy seasoned potatoes.
Chilaquiles (Red)
Chorizo, SYRUP made salsa verde or ranchero salsa, avocado, onions, cotija cheese, seasoned crema drizzle, cilantro, black beans with srispy seasoned potatoes.
Smoked Salmon Bagel
Open-faced toasted bagel topped with herb and chive cream cheese, sliced cucumber, tomato, Wild Alaska Smoked Sockeye Salmon, house pickled red onions, dill and lemon vinaigrette dressed arugula. with a side of fresh fruit.
Breakfast Sliders
(3) Flavorful nitrate free chicken sausages on brioche mini buns with savory, sweet bacon jam, scrambled eggs and Tillmook cheddar. Served with crispy seasoned potatoes.
BLT+EA
Avocado, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, over hard egg and pesto aioli on multigrain toast.
The Healthier Side
Home Sweet Home
Two cage free eggs, sauteed onions, roasted red peppers, baby kale and goat cheese served over maple sweet potatoes and topped with EVOO and Maldon salt flakes.
Avocado Toast Mediterranean
Smashed avocado, buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, EVOO, Maldon salt flakes and lemon wedge. Served with choice of poached eggs, cottage cheese or fruit.
Power Veggie Scrambler
Egg whites, asparagus, crimini mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions, pepper-jack cheese, topped with ranchero salsa and chives, fresh fruit and multi-grain toast.
KQ Breakfast Bowl
Gluten free quinoa, nitrate free cherry maple chicken sausage, sauteed baby kale, avocado, roasted red peppers, sprinkled with red pepper flakes, EVOO, Maldon salt flakes and two cage free eggs.
Natures Fusion GF Pancakes
Gluten free organic granola nut blend, dried cranberries, chopped pecans, infused in gluten free pancakes and topped with local honey drizzle.
Chia 'N Berries Bowl
Chia porridge in almond milk, bananas, mixed berries, walnuts, gluten free organic granola nut blend and local honey drizzle.
Fruit & Yogurt Bowl
Vanilla bean Greek yogurt topped with crunchy gluten free organic nut blend, fresh berries, bananas, walnuts, cinnamon and local honey.
Sunrise Bowl
Bob's Red Mill Organic Steel Cut Oats with berries, banana, honey and walnuts. Served with milk.
Steel Cut Bowl
Bob's Red Mill Organic Steel Cut Oats served with brown sugar and milk.
Salads
Kimmie's Favorite Salad
For you or to share. Four slices of toasted baguette with sweet fig preserves served along side a creamy spreadable mozzarella ball (Burrata) atop a bed of arugula, drizzled with EVOO and balsamic glaze, sprinkled with fresh ground pepper and roasted red peppers.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens with grape tomatoes, gorgonzola, egg, avocado, hickory smoked bacon.
Berry Citrus Salad
Mixed greens dressed with a lemon vinaigrette, honey-glazed pecans, gorgonzola, dried cranberries, pineapple and strawberries.
Harvest Salad
Field greens mixed with baby argula, beets, fuji apples, red onion honey glazed pecans and goat cheese, dressed with Fuji apple vinaigrette.
Mediterranean Salad
Kalamata olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, red onions and mixed greens tossed in house Greek dressing.
Burgers
Ream's Burger
"Ream's" burger Local Ream's brisket, short rib 1/2 lb patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and mayo
Veggie Burger
SYRUP made all natural black bean patty, fresh cucumbers, tomato, pickled red onions, baby arugula, pesto aioli on brioche bun.
Impossible Burger
Plant based patty, havarti, pesto aioli, red onion, tomato, baby arugula on a brioche bun.
Sandwiches
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
American, havarti, Tillamook cheddar, SYRUP made bacon jam and crisp Fuji apple slices pressed on sourdough bread.
Hei Hei Panini
Seasoned chicken breast with red onion, havarti cheese, sweet fig preserves and baby arugula pressed on sourdough bread.
Gobbler Club
Roasted turkey, hickory smoked bacon, caramelized onions, avocado, swiss, lettuce, tomato and pesto aioli on tomato focaccia bread.
Nashville Hot Chicken
Hand battered crispy chicken breast, coated in our Nashville style hot sauce, pickles and mayo on brioche bun.
BLT+EA
Avocado, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, over hard egg and pesto aioli on multigrain toast.
Reuben Panini
A corned beef classic with Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and sauerkraut on pressed marble rye.
Caprese Focaccia
Basil pesto, buffalo mozzarella, red onion, tomato, fresh basil and balsamic drizzle on grilled tomato focaccia.
Weekday 2 For You
Choose two from the following: Half Sandwich: Reuben Panini, Gobbler Club, Caprese Focaccia, Grown-Up Grilled Cheese Bowl of Soup: Tomato red pepper bisque Half Salad: Berry Citrus, Cobb, Harvest, Mediterranean
Sides & Small Plates
Billion Dollar Bacon
Hickory Smoked Bacon
Nitrate-Free Cherry Maple Chicken Sausage
Ham Off The Bone
Sausage Links
Hand Pattied Sausage
Seasoned House Potatoes
Loaded House Potatoes
Waffle Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Truffle Parmesan Fries
Grits
Cheesy Grits
Fresh Fruit Cup
Lightly Dressed Field Greens
Buttermilk Biscuit & Gravy
Toast
English Muffin
Udi's Gluten Free Toast
Bowl of Soup w/Pretzel Roll
Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Bisque served with a pretzel roll
Coffee Bar
Drip Coffee
Decaf Drip Coffee
Cold Brew
Nitro Cold Brew
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Macchiato Cafe
Decaf Macchiato Cafe
Macchiato Iced
Decaf Macchiato Iced
Cafe Latte
Decaf Cafe Latte
Iced Latte
Decaf Iced Latte
Hot Chai Latte
Iced Chai Latte
Espresso - single
Espresso - double
Americano
Cappuccino
Decaf Cappuccino
Red Eye
Hot Chocolate
S'Moreo Hot Chocolate
2% Milk
(Sm) 2% Milk
Chocolate Milk
(Sm) Chocolate Milk
Side Almond Milk
Side Coconut Milk
Frappes
Fresh Juices
Strawberry Orange Juice
Small Strawberry Orange Juice
Squeezed OJ
Squeezed OJ Small
Apple Juice
Small Apple Juice
Small Grapefruit Juice
V8
Small V8
Cranberry Juice
Small Cranberry Juice
Classic Limeade
Strawberry Mint Limeade
Mango Habanero Limeade
Blackberry Limeade
Blueberry Basil Limeade
Smoothies
Fountain Soda
Breakfast
Lunch
Drinks
Jr Soda
Jr Apple Juice
Jr 2% milk
Jr Chocolate milk
Jr Limeade
Jr Orange Juice
Jr. Strawberry OJ
Jr. Yogurt Mango Smoothie
Jr. Non Dairy Mango Smoothie
Jr Yogurt Wildberry Smoothie
Jr Non Dairy Wildberry Smoothie
Jr Yogurt Peach Smoothie
Jr Non Dairy Peach Smoothie
Jr Non Dairy Strawberry Smoothie
Jr Yogurt Strawberry Smoothie
Jr Non Dairy Banana Smoothie
Jr Yogurt Banana Smoothie
Jr. Blended (No Coffee)
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
At SYRUP our goal is to provide you with an elevated breakfast and lunch experience. Throughout our menu you'll find quality ingredients like cage free eggs, Tillamook Cheddar, local Ream's Meat Market meats and made from scratch syrups.
552 Randall Road, St. Charles, IL 60174